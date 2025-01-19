KSI’s opponent in his return to boxing has been announced, 17 months after he was defeated by Tommy Fury in the first loss of his career. That opponent is none other than ex-professional footballer, Wayne Bridge.

Bridge is a fairly obscure figure in the British media landscape, so many overseas fans of KSI might not be too familiar with him. To sum up, he is a 44-year-old former footballer who used to play for Chelsea and Manchester City, as well as representing England 36 times.

KSI & Wayne Bridge Clash at Misfits Boxing

The YouTuber-turned-boxer went personal early on

Unfortunately, however, he is probably best known for his ex-wife, Vanessa Perroncel, having an affair with his former teammate John Terry. A fact that KSI was quick to bring up when the two squared off in the ring at a Misfits boxing event this past weekend.

The YouTube star wasted no time stating: “Aren’t you the guy who let John Terry smash his ex? I’m pretty sure that’s what you’re known for.” KSI then pushed the former footballer, who then had security hold him back before he could retaliate. All Bridge could do in response was attempt to verbally intimidate KSI, shouting: “You wanted it mate, you can get it.”

KSI is no stranger to controversy and will have no issue playing the pantomime villain in the build-up to this bout. He has been publicly vocal when responding to criticism, whether it be in regard to his music career or his controversial endorsement of the product, Lunchlys. He understands how to spin negative publicity into creating more media attention, for both him and whatever product is being targeted.

Fans in attendance began booing the decision, unhappy with the choice of Wayne Bridge after such a long hiatus. In the past, KSI has been critical of celebrity boxers and their weak choice of opponents, including calling out Jake Paul for fighting 58-year-old Mike Tyson.

Wayne Bridge's Experience in Boxing

As an opponent, Wayne Bridge appears to be in the same vein of these safe choices, being a middle-aged former athlete. The former left-back does, however, have some experience in boxing, having defeated Made in Chelsea actor Spencer Matthews in a 2018 Sports Relief bout. Bridge has also ensured that he has maintained his fitness following his playing career, winning the first celebrity edition of SAS: Who Dares Wins.

The decision to fight Wayne Bridge comes across as an attempt to get back on track following his loss to Tommy Fury. In all likelihood, a more high-profile opponent is already being lined up and will be introduced in the aftermath of the Wayne Bridge fight. The bout is set at Manchester's Co-op Live on the 29th of March.