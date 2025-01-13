Summary The Royal Rumble in February is the first PLE on the Road to WrestleMania.

Jacob Fatu has gone from admiring his family to working alongside them.

Fatu's career success is evident when comparing the 2024 & 2025 Rumble.

As 2025 gets underway, more and more WWE Superstars are declaring their entrance to the Royal Rumble. A show that gives wrestlers a chance to main event WrestleMania, newly-emerging footage has shown The Bloodline's Jacob Fatu in attendance at 2024's Royal Rumble, in what makes for wholesome footage when reflecting on his meteoric rise in the past 12 months.

The event is a staple among WWE's 'Big Five' PLE's. From its debut as a TV special in 1988, the brainchild of Pat Patterson has cemented itself as a must-watch spectacle since the creation of the Royal Rumble itself. 2025's edition of the Rumble will be the 38th in WWE history, with numerous legends having had success at the typically January show.

Set to take place in February for the first time, the WWE Universe are eager for the appearance of a rising star. As Jacob Fatu's stock continues to rise, a Rumble appearance would guarantee chaos. A superstar who has come on in leaps and bounds, footage of the Samoan at 2024's Rumble has shown how far the Solo Sikoa appreciator has come.

Jacob Fatu's WWE Arrival

The Samoan Werewolf instantly became a fan favourite

When WWE's Bloodline spent 2024 padding their faction with new stars, the WWE Universe was eagerly anticipating the debut of Fatu. As Solo Sikoa took the reins, bringing in The Tongans, Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa, it wasn't until June of that year that the faction acquired the star power it had been needing.

Fatu's debut saw him leave MLW, where he had held numerous championships. Undergoing an impressive body transformation before his debut, he instantly clicked with the WWE Universe. An athletic Samoan whose no-nonsense approach to conflict leads to memorable segments, his addition to the roster has been an overwhelming success. Adored for his hilarious "I love you, Solo" catchphrase, the Samoan Werewolf has always shown love for his family. Footage of the Bloodline member attending 2024's Rumble has gone viral on X, showing just how far Fatu has come in a short time.

Fatu in the Royal Rumble

A Rumble appearance would guarantee chaos

Showing love to family members Solo, Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso, Fatu will be hoping he can find himself in the ring when 2025's Rumble rolls around. Having not declared for the event yet, the WWE Universe is hoping the Samoan's wild antics can take place in the Battle Royal-styled event.

An outsider regarding winning the match in terms of the Royal Rumble odds, Fatu has already won when he reflects on how his career has gone in the past 12 months. With an upturn in momentum which speaks testament to his potential, the Bloodline member will be hoping for a memorable showing that can lead him to a potential WrestleMania match.