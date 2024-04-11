Highlights The World Cup in 2026 will be hosted in 16 stadiums across the USA, Mexico and Canada.

New Jersey's MetLife Stadium is set to stage the World Cup final.

Mexico's Estadio Azteca is the biggest stadium at the 2026 World Cup, while BMO Field in Canada is the smallest.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will take place across 16 world-class stadiums in the United States, Mexico and Canada. The USA is home to 11 venues, three are located in Mexico and the other two are based in Canada.

The last time the USA staged a World Cup was back in 1994. Mexico will become the first country to ever host three editions of football's biggest tournament, after serving as the iconic venue in 1970 and 1986. By contrast, Canada will be staging their first-ever World Cup matches in 2026. None of the hosts have ever won the competition before.

Preparations are well underway in all three nations to get the stadiums ready in time for the tournament. This guide will take you through the unique history of each stadium, along with details of the construction process and cost.

Full List of 2026 World Cup Stadiums Stadium Name Location Capacity Estadio Azteca Mexico City, Mexico 87,523 MetLife Stadium New Jersey, USA 82,500 AT&T Stadium Dallas, USA 80,000 GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium Kansas City, USA 76,416 NRG Stadium Houston, USA 72,220 Mercedez-Benz Stadium Atlanta, USA 71,000 SoFi Stadium Los Angeles, USA 70,240 Lincoln Financial Field Philadelphia, USA 69,796 Lumen Field Seattle, USA 69,000 Levi's Stadium Santa Clara, USA 68,500 Gillette Stadium Foxborough, USA 65,878 Hard Rock Stadium Miami Gardens, USA 64,767 BC Place Vancouver, Canada 54,500 Estadio BBVA Monterrey, Mexico 53,500 Estadio Akron Guadalajara, Mexico 49,850 BMO Field Toronto, Canada 30,000

Estadio Azteca

Mexico

Estadio Azteca is one of three Mexican venues for the 2026 World Cup and is without doubt the most well-known. Since opening back in 1966, the Azteca has seen countless iconic moments and some of the game's greatest players of all time. It was on this ground that Diego Maradona punched in his 'Hand of God' goal for Argentina against England at the 1986 World Cup. It was also the venue for Pele's starring role in Brazil's famous 4-1 win over Italy in the 1970 World Cup final.

This is the oldest stadium out of the 2026 World Cup venues, but in recent years it has undergone some renovation work. The latest of these was in 2016, which saw state-of-the-art hospitality and media areas built, along with world-class dugouts for players and staff from both teams.

World Cup Finals at Estadio Azteca Date Match Competition 21st June 1970 Brazil 4-1 Italy 1970 World Cup 29th June 1986 Argentina 3-2 West Germany 1986 World Cup

MetLife Stadium

USA

MetLife Stadium is predominantly used for American Football, and is the home of the New York Giants and New York Jets. It has also held the Super Bowl once, back in 2014, when the Seattle Seahawks beat the Denver Broncos. The stadium will host the 2026 World Cup final.

The overall construction cost of the ground was over $2bn (£1.6bn), and it was opened in 2010. A key aspect of the stadium is the four LED display screens dotted in each corner. These hulking monitors are 30 inches by 118 inches and help to give spectators different views of the action from inside the stadium.

US Football Matches at MetLife Stadium Date Match Attendance 10th August 2010 Brazil 2-0 United States 77,223 26th March 2011 United States 1-1 Argentina 78,926 7th September 2018 Brazil 2-0 United States 32,489 6th September 2019 Mexico 3-0 United States 47,960

AT&T Stadium

USA

Located in Arlington, Texas, AT&T Stadium holds 80,000 seats but can be expanded to a capacity of 100,000 for big events. The construction cost of the stadium was $1.4bn (£1.1bn) and included a retractable roof and a large HD TV screen hanging over the middle of the pitch.

The stadium has hosted some iconic events in the past, including the 2010 NBA All-Star game, which saw 108,713 people squeeze in. This remains the highest attendance in basketball history. It was rumoured that this venue was one of the favourites to host the final for the 2026 World Cup, but the MetLife Stadium was the preferred option.

Record Attendances at AT&T Stadium Date Competition Attendance 14th February 2010 NBA All-Star Game 108,713 6th February 2011 Super Bowl XLV 103,219 3rd April 2016 WrestleMania 101,763

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

USA

This stadium has been the home of the NFL's Kansas City Chiefs since 1972. It is well-known for its pre-match atmosphere, including tailgating parties outside the venue before big games. The stadium recorded the loudest noise by a crowd at a sporting event back in September 2014, according to the Guinness Book of World Records. The decibel level reached was 142.2. For comparison, a jet taking off is roughly 130 decibels.

Renovation projects at the stadium took place in the 1990s and most recently in 2010. This included seat upgrades and new concourses to improve the fan experience. Arrowhead Stadium will host a quarter-final match during the 2026 World Cup.

Oldest NFL Stadiums Stadium Name Year Opened Soldier Field 1924 Lambeau Field 1957 GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium 1972

NRG Stadium

USA

The NRG Stadium is famous for hosting American Football matches, including the Super Bowl in 2004 and 2017. The Houston Texans of the NFL have played their home matches at this venue since 2002.

Designed by Populous, this stadium has many memorable features, such as a retractable roof that allows light in during the hot Texan summer. Built at a construction cost of nearly $600m (£478m), NRG Stadium has hosted a range of different sporting events since opening in 2002. In fact, the record attendance for the stadium is 80,108, which was registered during the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo in 2019.

Super Bowl Events at NRG Stadium Date Match Competition 1st February 2004 New England Patriots 32-29 Carolina Panthers Super Bowl XXXVIII 5th February 2017 New England Patriots 34-28 Atlanta Falcons Super Bowl LI

Mercedez-Benz Stadium

USA

Atlanta United of Major League Soccer (MLS) play their home matches at Mercedez-Benz Stadium. They have done this since 2017, shortly after the stadium opened in August of that year. It also hosted pre-season friendly matches between Premier League clubs, including Chelsea and Newcastle United, in July 2023. The construction cost of the arena was approximately $2bn (£1.6bn).

Like other US grounds, Mercedez-Benz Stadium has a retractable roof. The one at this venue has eight triangular panels around the stadium, which can close in just seven minutes. The venue has also hosted one Super Bowl in 2019, contested between the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams.

Premier League Preseason Friendlies at Mercedez-Benz Stadium Date Match Competition 26th July 2023 Brighton & Hove Albion 2-0 Brentford Premier League Summer Series 26th July 2023 Chelsea 1-1 Newcastle United Premier League Summer Series

SoFi Stadium

USA

SoFi Stadium is the newest arena out of the 16 venues for the upcoming World Cup. Overall, it cost over $6bn (£4.8m) to construct and has some distinct architectural features. One of these is the huge video board above the pitch, which measures 70,000 square feet. There is also a translucent roof, allowing sunlight to come in from three sides of the stadium.

The Los Angeles Rams and Chargers currently play their NFL home matches here. As well as hosting matches for the World Cup in 2026, SoFi Stadium is one of the main venues for the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles.

NFL Stadiums Shared Between Two Teams Venue Teams MetLife Stadium New York Giants, New York Jets SoFi Stadium Los Angeles Rams, Los Angeles Chargers

Lincoln Financial Field

USA

Lincoln Financial Field is the home of the NFL's Philadelphia Eagles and was opened in 2003 at a construction cost of $512m (£408m). It was built to replace the Veterans Stadium, which had been the home venue for Eagles matches since 1971.

Although the stadium is predominantly used for American football games, the first ticketed event at the venue was a friendly between Manchester United and Barcelona in 2003. The Premier League side prevailed in front of 68,396 people, as Ruud van Nistelrooy - one of the club's greatest strikers of all time - capped off a 3-1 win. Four games at the 2003 FIFA Women's World Cup took place here, as well as various CONCACAF Gold Cup matches between 2009 and 2019.

2003 Women's World Cup Matches at Lincoln Financial Field Date Match Score 20th September 2003 Norway vs France 2-0 20th September 2003 North Korea vs Nigeria 3-0 25th September 2003 Sweden vs North Korea 1-0 25th September 2003 United States vs Nigeria 5-0

Lumen Field

USA

The turf at Lumen Field is artificial, meaning it will have to be changed to real grass for the World Cup matches at this stadium. The Seattle Sounders of the MLS play their home matches at Lumen Field, as do the Seattle Seahawks of the NFL. The Sounders didn't start playing at the stadium until 2009, while the Seahawks have called Lumen Field home since it opened back in 2002. A distinct feature of this venue is the roof, which covers 70% of the seats but does not stretch across the playing surface. This is a key reason for the loud atmosphere inside the stadium.

Previous Names for Lumen Field Stadium Name Years Seahawks Stadium 2002-2004 Qwest Field 2004-2011 CenturyLink Field 2011-2020 Lumen Field 2020-Current

Levi's Stadium

USA

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Since opening in 2014, Levi's Stadium has become one of the most environmentally friendly grounds in the United States. This involves a rooftop farm above the suite tower of the venue. Included in this farm is a garden with 16 species of vegetation native to the region.

The San Francisco 49ers play their home NFL matches here, and in 2016, Levi's Stadium hosted Super Bowl 50. On this occasion, the Denver Broncos beat the Carolina Panthers 24-10. In 2026, the venue will host the Super Bowl for the second time. Football matches have also taken place here, such as the CONCACAF Gold Cup final in 2017 between the USA and Jamaica.

Super Bowl Events at Levi's Stadium Date Match Competition 7th February 2016 Carolina Panthers 10-24 Denver Broncos Super Bowl 50 8th February 2026 TBC Super Bowl LX

Gillette Stadium

USA

Gillette Stadium is 22 miles away from Boston and is, in fact, four miles closer to Providence, Rhode Island. It was therefore slightly confusing when this stadium was listed as Boston during the bidding process. The New England Patriots play their NFL matches at Gillette Stadium, as do the New England Revolution, who play in the MLS.

The construction cost of this stadium was just over $500m (£399m), and it was designed by Populous, who were at the time called 'HOK Sport'. For the first four years, the pitch was made of real grass, but since 2006, the surface has changed to FieldTurf, which is a form of artificial grass.

Playing Surface at Gillette Stadium Type of Surface Years Grass 2002-2006 FieldTurf 2006-Current

Hard Rock Stadium

USA

Image via Palm Beach Post

Hard Rock Stadium has hosted six Super Bowls since opening in 1987. As well as this, the arena has staged concerts, basketball games and football matches. Most notably, Brazil beat Colombia 1-0 at this stadium in September 2014, in front of 73,429 supporters. Since 2016, the ground has been called Hard Rock Stadium due to a lucrative naming rights deal with Hard Rock Cafe Inc.

The Miami venue also has a huge roof, which protects seated supporters in all four stands but leaves the pitch uncovered. This was built in time for the Miami Dolphins' first match in the 2016 NFL season.

Super Bowl Events at Hard Rock Stadium Date Match Competition 22nd January 1989 Cincinnati Bengals 16-20 San Francisco 49ers Super Bowl XXIII 29th January 1985 San Diego Chargers 26-49 San Francisco 49ers Super Bowl XXIX 31st January 1999 Denver Broncos 34-19 Atlanta Falcons Super Bowl XXXIII 4th February 2007 Indianapolis Colts 29-17 Chicago Bears Super Bowl XLI 7th February 2010 New Orleans Saints 31-17 Indianapolis Colts Super Bowl XLIV 2nd February 2020 San Francisco 49ers 20-31 Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LIV

BC Place

Canada

BC Place is another multi-purpose stadium that has hosted a range of sporting events. This includes rugby, baseball, football and even Canadian football matches in prior years. 'The Dome' is the home of the Vancouver Whitecaps, who are an MLS team.

Similar to the AT&T Stadium, there is a large screen that hangs above the pitch, which shows fans instant replays of the action on all four sides of the ground. This was part of renovations in 2011, which saw the installation of a retractable roof. The first sporting event that took place at this venue was back in 1983, when the Whitecaps played the Seattle Sounders in front of 60,342 fans.

Vancouver Whitecaps Average Attendance Season Average Attendance 2023/24 25,293 2022/23 16,745 2021/22 16,399

Estadio BBVA

Mexico

Estadio BBVA is the fourth-largest stadium in Mexico and is the home of C.F. Monterrey. The construction cost of the stadium was $200m (£160m) and was designed by Populous. Due to its sustainable setup, the stadium was awarded the Leadership in Energy & Environmental Design (LEED) Silver certification award in 2017.

The stadium has hosted numerous football matches, including eight games in the 2022 CONCACAF Women's Championship. Canada lost to the USA 1-0 in the 2022 final held at the venue. Another striking aspect of this ground is the view of the local mountains, which can be seen by fans inside the stadium.

Biggest Stadiums in Mexico Stadium Capacity Estadio Azteca 87,523 University Olympic Stadium 62,700 Jalisco Stadium 56,713 Estadio BBVA 53,500

Estadio Akron

Mexico

Estadio Akron is recognisable for its unique design from the outside. The stadium is built into a raised hill covered by grass and has many other features, such as a retractable roof and a state-of-the-art sound system. Constructing the stadium cost nearly $300m (£240m).

Since opening in 2010, Estadio Akron has been the home of Mexican side C.D. Guadalajara. It has still only hosted one match for the Mexico national team, which was back in 2010, when they lost 2-1 to Ecuador in a friendly. Previously, the stadium was called Estadio Omnilife and Estadio Chivas, but since 2017, it has gone by Estadio Akron due to a sponsorship deal agreement.

Previous Names for Estadio Akron Stadium Name Years Estadio Omnilife 2010-2016 Estadio Chivas 2016-2017 Estadio Akron 2017-Current

BMO Field

Canada

BMO Field is the smallest World Cup stadium for the 2026 edition. The Canadian venue is the home ground for Toronto FC of the MLS. However, the stadium will undergo an expansion to increase its capacity by 17,756 seats for 2026. This is to ensure that the ground meets FIFA's stadium requirements.

Previous renovations included works between 2014 and 2016, which involved the construction of a roof covering three sides of the venue. This cost $120m (£96m) to complete. It was also revealed earlier this year that BMO Field will host Canada's first game of the competition in 2026. Overall, the stadium will host six World Cup matches.

Capacity Increase for 2026 World Cup Current Capacity 30,000 2026 World Cup Capacity 45,736

Information gathered from Transfermarkt, ESPN and Inside The Star.