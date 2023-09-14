Highlights According to football agents, Arsenal's £65 million transfer for Kai Havertz is considered the worst deal of the summer due to his lack of quality and confidence at his new club.

James Maddison's transfer to Tottenham for around £40 million is seen as the best deal, as he has made a bright start to the season with two goals and two assists, proving value for money.

Brighton is praised for their transfer business, making a £74 million profit and being viewed as having the best transfer window in the Premier League, continuing their success and sticking to their business model.

The transfer market only recently shut, we're only four games into the new Premier League season, and we're approaching the end of the current international break. With that being the case, it's the perfect time to jump to some big conclusions nice and early. Indeed, that's what a number of agents have done when quizzed about the summer business of clubs from across Europe.

In an article from The Athletic, 20 football agents were asked to answer a series of questions anonymously on various subjects relating to the summer window. And with their identities protected, it's safe to say many didn't hold back. Here's what they said about the best and worst deals of the market, as well as which club came out on top overall.

Which was the worst deal of the summer transfer window?

Considering the backlash that has surrounded the player's move, it's no shock to see that six agents rank Arsenal's £65 transfer for Kai Havertz as the worst deal of the summer. It's not been an easy start to life in North London for the German who is yet to score or register an assist at his new club. Playing in a deeper role, Mikel Arteta may yet get the best out of the 24-year-old but he looks extremely short on confidence right now. One agent brutally said:

“Havertz…I don’t get it. I’ve never got it. I don’t think he was needed. When you’re watching (now), you see a lack of quality and confidence. He might prove me wrong, but for that amount of money — terrible deal.”

It's interesting to note that the biggest deal of the summer – Moises Caicedo to Chelsea for a British-record fee of £115m – is second here. The Blues have been a mess of late and the environment, as opposed to the player's actual quality, may well be the main issue here. This was pointed out by an agent who said:

"I’m a bit nervous about the Caicedo one. Chelsea’s not a great place for players to go right now. There’s so much flux. It’s not because Caicedo’s a bad player. But he’s come from such a good, organised system and structure at Brighton where players can really flourish, and gone to a team that’s had so much change.”

Manchester United's deal for Mason Mount also came under a lot of scrutiny with three votes. Costing as much as £60m, he'll need to settle in fast at Old Trafford, but the Englishman has failed to impress so far with a lowly average WhoScored match rating of just 6.15 from his first two competitive outings under Erik ten Hag. Far from ideal...

Worst Transfer Joining Leaving Votes Kai Havertz Arsenal Chelsea 6 Moises Caicedo Chelsea Brighton 5 Mason Mount Man United Chelsea 3 Rasmus Højlund Man United Atalanta 1 Cole Palmer Chelsea Man City 1 Kalidou Koulibaly Al Hilal Chelsea 1 Wataru Endō Liverpool Stuttgart 1 Divock Origi Nottingham Forest AC Milan 1

Which was the best deal of the summer transfer window?

Considering the bright start he's made to the season, and that he only cost about £40m, it's fair to say James Maddison is already shaping up to be a fine bit of business for Spurs. Under manager Ange Postecoglou, Tottenham are second in the league, unbeaten, and their new creative spark has been key to this with two goals and two assists in four outings. One agent used the example of Cole Palmer moving to Chelsea for a similar fee as a way of pointing out just how good this deal is, saying:

“James Maddison. At that level, even before the season had started, I thought it was, pound for pound, the best deal. When you look at some of the transfer fees for players that aren’t even proven — look at Cole Palmer. I know they (Chelsea) are buying potential, but the guy has played about 15 league games and they’ve paid more for him than Spurs did for Maddison.”

After the scathing reviews of Havertz, Arsenal fans will be delighted to see club-record transfer Declan Rice at least regarded by some as an excellent bit of business; although there were some reservations over the £105m paid for him. While it's no shock that – with five goals and one assist in his first four La Liga games – Jude Bellingham also ends up near the top of the list.

It's also interesting to see that one of the lower-profile deals of the summer, Victor Boniface moving from Union Saint-Gilloise to Bayer Leverkusen for around €20m (£17.2m), has really caught the eye of one agent. The striker has five goals and two assists in his first four matches in Germany and at just 22 years of age looks to be a name to keep tabs on over the coming season.

Best Transfer Joining Leaving Votes James Maddison Tottenham Leicester 9 Declan Rice Arsenal West Ham 3 Jude Bellingham Real Madrid Borussia Dortmund 2 Harry Kane Bayern Munich Spurs 2 Moussa Diaby Aston Villa Bayer Leverkusen 1 James Ward-Prowse West Ham Southampton 1 Dominik Szoboszlai Liverpool RB Leipzig 1 Victor Boniface Bayer Leverkusen Union SG 1 Deivid Washington Chelsea Santos 1 Micky van de Ven Spurs Wolfsburg 1

Which Premier League club had the best window?

It really feels as though Brighton have mastered the art of the transfer market in recent years, picking up young talent on the cheap, selling them on for astronomical fees, all while still performing fantastically on the pitch, repeatedly exceeding expectations. They ended this summer with a £74m profit — the biggest positive net spend in the Premier League. Of their exceptional activity, one agent said:

“It is hard to look past Brighton getting such a huge amount of money in and continuing their success of sticking to their business model. The fact that Brighton managed to manage to sell Caicedo, (Robert) Sanchez and (Alexis) Mac Allister for almost £200 million, and unearth a couple of other good young ones and convince Ansu Fati, a player who played consistently for Barcelona last year, ties into who had the best window.”

Arsenal performed well again with four votes, having spent £201m on Jurrien Timber and David Raya who arrived alongside the likes of Rice and Havertz. West Ham, Man City, and Nottingham Forest all picked up two votes as well. Specifically on the business of Steve Cooper and co, one agent insisted that Ibrahim Sangare is "going to be a proper Premier League star", adding that Callum Hudson-Odoi is a "steal" after joining from Chelsea for just £5m.

And while Tottenham may have arguably the singing of the summer in Maddison, they only picked up one vote in terms of having the best overall window. Perhaps the excitement of the midfielder's arrival is offset by the obvious disappointment of losing star striker and club icon Harry Kane to Bayern Munich.

Best Window Votes Brighton 9 Arsenal 4 West Ham 2 Man City 2 Nottingham Forest 2 Bournemouth 1 Chelsea 1 Liverpool 1 Newcastle 1 Tottenham 1

Which Premier League club had the worst window?

At the other end of the spectrum, Chelsea are unfortunately viewed as having had the worst transfer window. Quality over quantity seems to be the concern here as the Blues have made a number of signings this summer, but it remains to be seen as to how exactly they all fit in together in a cohesive way.

Poor old Everton don't do well here either, getting six votes of their own. Having allowed Neal Maupay to leave on loan just a year after joining for £15m – having scored only one goal – the Toffees were never going to do well in this category. Wolves also got four votes. Seeing as Julen Lopetegui has left just three days before the start of the new Premier League season, criticising the club's lack of spending, it seems as though he agrees with the agents.

Worst Window Votes Chelsea 9 Everton 4 Wolves 4 Luton Town 2 Burnley 1 Crystal Palace 1 Man United 1 Sheffield United 1

Which was the most surprising deal of the summer window?

When it comes to the most surprising deal of the transfer market, Fati swapping Barcelona for Brighton also shocked a few with two votes but Palmer's £42.5m move from Man City to Chelsea picked up an overwhelming eight votes. It really has seemed to baffle pundits, fans and agents alike.

A few Saudi moves such as Jordan Henerson from Liverpool to Al-Ettifaq and Ruben Neves from Wolves to Al Hilal also caught the eye, but Palmer's deadline day exit really did seem to come out of the blue (pardon the pun). An agent said:

“Explain Cole Palmer to me. didn’t need him. And he’s on his pathway, he’s done incredibly well to get the exposure he got at Man City and that shows the level of player he is. It doesn’t make sense for Chelsea. It doesn’t make sense for City if they believe in him — but that might say something. Equally as importantly, what’s it done for the lad? You’ve got a really tough pathway at Man City, but all the natural positive emotions of coming through an academy. I’d get it if he moved to go and play games, to be a superstar and be the first name on the teamsheet. But he’s just got the same problem now in a different shirt.”

Surprising Transfer Joining Leaving Votes Cole Palmer Chelsea Man City 9 Ansu Fati Brighton Barcelona 3 Wataru Endō Liverpool Stuttgart 2 Jordan Henderson Al-Ettifaq Liverpool 2 Harry Kane Bayern Munich Spurs 1 Kalidou Koulibaly Al-Hilal Chelsea 1 Mason Mount Man United Chelsea 1 Ruben Neves Al-Hilal Wolves 1 David Raya Arsenal Brentford 1 Nuno Tavarez Nottingham Forest Arsenal 1 Sandro Tonali Newcastle AC Milan 1

Which deal do you expect to happen in January?

Already just weeks after the window shuts, minds are already turning towards the winter market. To be fair, it is the job of an agent to always be focused on such things. But it seems as though they're not all in agreement when it comes to what is the most likely deal to happen in January, with Ivan Toney leaving Brentford and Mo Salah heading to the Saudi Pro League splitting opinion.

Fulham’s Joao Palhinha nearly joined Bayern Munich on deadline day and two agents seem sure this will be completed at the next opportunity, while Jadon Sancho is also expected to leave Man United after his public war or words with Erik ten Hag. One interesting shout was Yves Bissouma to leave Tottenham – maybe this agent knows something we don't...

Player Likely To Leave Likely to Join Votes Ivan Toney Brentford Unknown 3 Mo Salah Liverpool Al Ittihad 3 Joao Palhinha Fulham Bayern Munich 2 Jadon Sancho Man United Unknown 2 Donny van de Beek Man United Unknown 1 Yves Bissouma Tottenham Unknown 1 Harry Maguire Man United Unknown 1 Kalvin Phillips Man City Unknown 1 Jean-Clair Todibo Nice Man United 1

Which under-the-radar signing will have the biggest impact?

It's early days yet to be discussing who could have the biggest impact this season, but after the fast start to life he's made at West Ham, it makes sense for James Ward-Prowse to earn the plaudits on this front. The former Southampton man has fired the Hammers to fourth in the league with one goal and three assists in his first three outings.

While Wataru Endo's name popped up among the touted worst transfers, someone at least backs him to prove his doubters wrong. Jürgen Klopp certainly needs a reliable defensive option in the middle of the park, so if the Japanese international can step up, he could be key to Liverpool's success. One agent named three players who could have a big impact at some alternative clubs too, saying:

"The first one is João Pedro at Brighton. For a player so young, he’s a real leader and fighter. I saw quite a lot of him at Watford. I was always impressed because in a team of dossers, he just never gave up. “The second one would be Anthony Elanga. I think he’s much better than he gets credit for. “The third one, which is really left-field, is Vinicius Souza. Even if Sheffield United are not successful this year, it wouldn’t surprise me if he went on to something bigger and better.”