Highlights According to football agents, Arsenal's £65 million transfer for Kai Havertz was the worst deal last summer due but the German has since proved them wrong.

Brighton were praised for their transfer business, making a £74 million profit, but the Seagulls have had a difficult Premier League campaign.

Many were left baffled by Cole Palmer's move to Chelsea, although he has proven to be one of the best signings of the season.

After the 2023 summer transfer market slammed shut, there was plenty of talk about which signings would be hits, and which deals would be flops. The following months in the Premier League has since given us the answers.

Last summer, however, The Athletic quizzed 20 football agents, asking them to answer a series of questions anonymously on various subjects about all the transfer windows just passed. And with their identities protected, it's safe to say many didn't hold back.

Here's what they said about the best, worst and strangest deals of the market, as well as which club they felt came out on top overall. In hindsight, some of the shouts were not great.

The Predicted Worst Deal of the Summer

Kai Havertz Proves Agents Wrong

Considering the backlash that surrounded the player's move, it was no shock to see that six agents rank Arsenal's £65 transfer for Kai Havertz as the worst deal of the summer. It's wasn't an easy start to life in north London for the German either, but under the guidance of Mikel Arteta the ex-Chelsea man has flourished.

Indeed, playing in either midfield or attack, the versatile 24-year-old has bagged nine Premier League goals (which is better than he ever managed in a full season with the Blues). In all competitions, he has 15 goal contributions (10 goals and five assists), vastly outperforming all expectations – as proven by these brutal quotes from one agent:

“Havertz…I don’t get it. I’ve never got it. I don’t think he was needed. When you’re watching (now), you see a lack of quality and confidence. He might prove me wrong, but for that amount of money — terrible deal.”

It's interesting to note that the biggest deal of the summer – Moises Caicedo to Chelsea for a British-record fee of £115m – was second here. The Blues have been a mess of late and the environment has not been ideal for the midfielder who has struggled at Stamford Bridge. This was predicted by an agent who said:

"I’m a bit nervous about the Caicedo one. Chelsea’s not a great place for players to go right now. There’s so much flux. It’s not because Caicedo’s a bad player. But he’s come from such a good, organised system and structure at Brighton where players can really flourish, and gone to a team that’s had so much change.”

Manchester United's deal for Mason Mount also came under a lot of scrutiny with three votes. Costing as much as £60m, he has not done a great deal to live up to that high fee – although injury issues are partly to blame.

Worst Transfer Joining Leaving Votes Kai Havertz Arsenal Chelsea 6 Moises Caicedo Chelsea Brighton 5 Mason Mount Man United Chelsea 3 Cole Palmer Chelsea Man City 1 Rasmus Hojlund Man United Atalanta 1 Kalidou Koulibaly Al Hilal Chelsea 1 Wataru Endo Liverpool Stuttgart 1 Divock Origi Nottingham Forest AC Milan 1

James Maddison delivers on promise

It's fair to say, James Maddison, who signed for just £40m, was immediately pinpointed as a fine bit of business for Tottenham. Under manager Ange Postecoglou, Spurs have had a decent campaign as they adjust to life without Harry Kane, looking in with a good shot at landing a Champions League spot.

Maddison has been key to that, with four league goals and seven assists in 20 outings – only fitness issues have held him back. Interestingly enough, while it was fair for agents to praise this deal, one agent used the example of Cole Palmer moving to Chelsea for a similar fee as a way of pointing out just how good this transfer was.

Seeing as the Englishman has been flying at Stamford Bridge, these quotes now look a little silly. The agent said:

“James Maddison. At that level, even before the season had started, I thought it was, pound for pound, the best deal. When you look at some of the transfer fees for players that aren’t even proven — look at Cole Palmer. I know they (Chelsea) are buying potential, but the guy has played about 15 league games and they’ve paid more for him than Spurs did for Maddison.”

After the scathing reviews of Havertz, Arsenal fans would have been glad to see club-record transfer Declan Rice at least regarded by some as an excellent bit of business; although there were some reservations over the £105m paid for him. The former West Ham man has since gone on to play so well that the Gooners now have a chant which sings, "Declan Rice, we got him half price."

Englishmen Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane were both tipped to do well at Real Madrid and Bayern Munich respectively, with both living up to expectation. The real outlier here is Deivid Washington. The Chelsea summer signing has played just twice for the Blues all season, making little to no impact – although, at 18, it appears that was very much a shout for the future.

Best Transfer Joining Leaving Votes James Maddison Tottenham Leicester 9 Declan Rice Arsenal West Ham 3 Jude Bellingham Real Madrid Borussia Dortmund 2 Harry Kane Bayern Munich Spurs 2 Moussa Diaby Aston Villa Bayer Leverkusen 1 James Ward-Prowse West Ham Southampton 1 Dominik Szoboszlai Liverpool RB Leipzig 1 Victor Boniface Bayer Leverkusen Union SG 1 Deivid Washington Chelsea Santos 1 Micky van de Ven Spurs Wolfsburg 1

Which Premier League Club Had the Best Window

Brighton were backed but have struggled

Brighton ended this summer with a £74m profit — the biggest positive net spend in the Premier League. With that in mind, they were named as having the best window. On the pitch, however, the new arrivals haven't necessarily delivered the goods.

Notably, Ansu Fati has struggled to make much of an impact and they've missed key men such as Caicedo and Alexis Mac Allister – with the latter flourishing at Liverpool. The Seagulls finished sixth last term but may not rescue European football this time around.

One agent seemed very positive about their business dealings last summer, however, saying:

“It is hard to look past Brighton getting such a huge amount of money in and continuing their success of sticking to their business model. The fact that Brighton managed to manage to sell Caicedo, (Robert) Sanchez and (Alexis) Mac Allister for almost £200 million, and unearth a couple of other good young ones and convince Ansu Fati, a player who played consistently for Barcelona last year, ties into who had the best window.”

Arsenal performed well on this front with four votes, having spent £201m on Jurrien Timber and David Raya who arrived alongside the likes of Rice and Havertz – with all deals paying off so far, apart from Timber who suffered an ACL injury on his Premier League debut.

West Ham, Man City, and Nottingham Forest all picked up two votes as well. Specifically on the business of Steve Cooper and co, one agent insisted that Ibrahim Sangare is "going to be a proper Premier League star", adding that Callum Hudson-Odoi is a "steal" after joining from Chelsea for just £5m. With the Forest boss now sacked and the team struggling down the bottom of the table, that shout appears to have been a touch optimistic – and it looks silly now that the club have been hit with a points deduction for breaching profitability and sustainability regulations.

Best Window Votes Brighton 9 Arsenal 4 West Ham 2 Man City 2 Nottingham Forest 2 Bournemouth 1 Chelsea 1 Liverpool 1 Newcastle 1 Tottenham 1

Which Premier League Club Had the Worst Window

Chelsea flop as expected

At the other end of the spectrum, Chelsea were viewed as having had the worst transfer window. Which has turned out to be a fair shout. The Blues made a number of signings in the summer of 2023, but Mauricio Pochettino has struggled to get them to click on the pitch in a cohesive manner.

Everton's business was also met with specifics as they were handed six votes when it came to predicting which team had the worst summer. Having allowed Neal Maupay to leave on loan just a year after joining for £15m – after scoring only one goal for the club – the Toffees were never going to do well in this category.

It turns out, they weren't keen on doing much in the summer as they were scared of breaching the Premier League's profitability and sustainability regulations. As it happens, they picked a points deduction regardless. Wolves also got four votes and Julen Lopetegui quit just three days before the start of the season, criticising the club's lack of spending. In hindsight, however, that lack of spending was necessary due to financial concerns and Gary O'Neil has done a fine job with the squad he inherited anyway.

Worst Window Votes Chelsea 9 Everton 4 Wolves 4 Luton Town 2 Burnley 1 Crystal Palace 1 Man United 1 Sheffield United 1

The Most Surprising Deal of the Summer

Cole Palmer stuns everyone

When it comes to the most surprising deal of the transfer market, Fati swapping Barcelona for Brighton also shocked a few with two votes but Palmer's £42.5m move from Man City to Chelsea picked up an overwhelming eight votes. It really seemed to baffle pundits, fans and agents alike – but they have all be proven wrong.

In what has been a miserable season for the Blues, the young Englishman has stood head and shoulders above the rest. From bagging a hat-trick vs Manchester United, to earning a first England call-up (and now looking in with a good shot of making the Euro 2024 squad), the 21-year-old has delivered an unforgettable campaign.

His world-class performances have made most look silly – including this agent, who said last summer:

“Explain Cole Palmer to me. Didn’t need him. And he’s on his pathway, he’s done incredibly well to get the exposure he got at Man City and that shows the level of player he is. It doesn’t make sense for Chelsea. It doesn’t make sense for City if they believe in him — but that might say something. Equally as importantly, what’s it done for the lad? You’ve got a really tough pathway at Man City, but all the natural positive emotions of coming through an academy. I’d get it if he moved to go and play games, to be a superstar and be the first name on the teamsheet. But he’s just got the same problem now in a different shirt.”

Surprising Transfer Joining Leaving Votes Cole Palmer Chelsea Man City 9 Ansu Fati Brighton Barcelona 3 Wataru Ende Liverpool Stuttgart 2 Jordan Henderson Al-Ettifaq Liverpool 2 Harry Kane Bayern Munich Spurs 1 Kalidou Koulibaly Al-Hilal Chelsea 1 Mason Mount Man United Chelsea 1 Ruben Neves Al-Hilal Wolves 1 David Raya Arsenal Brentford 1 Nuno Tavarez Nottingham Forest Arsenal 1 Sandro Tonali Newcastle AC Milan 1

The Transfers Expected to Happen in January

Mo Salah was tipped to leave Liverpool for Saudi

Interestingly enough, Ivan Toney, Mohamed Salah, and Joao Palhinha were the three players most widely expected to head on to pastures new in the winter window. In the end, all three stayed put – although summer moves still look likely for the trio.

Jadon Sancho, on the other hand, was expected to leave Manchester United and – after his public war or words with Erik ten Hag – the winger did indeed seal a loan move back to Borussia Dortmund in January. Donny van de Beek also left Old Trafford on loan, joining Eintracht Frankfurt.

Of the other names on the list, only Kalvin Phillips managed to sort an exit, heading to West Ham on loan. Life has been tough for the Englishman in the capital, however.

Player Likely To Leave Likely to Join Votes Ivan Toney Brentford Unknown 3 Mo Salah Liverpool Al Ittihad 3 Joao Palhinha Fulham Bayern Munich 2 Jadon Sancho Man United Unknown 2 Donny van de Beek Man United Unknown 1 Yves Bissouma Tottenham Unknown 1 Harry Maguire Man United Unknown 1 Kalvin Phillips Man City Unknown 1 Jean-Clair Todibo Nice Man United 1

The Praised Under-the-Radar Signings

Wataru Endo stands out

Picking up nine votes, James Ward-Prowse was by far in a way the best-regarded under-the-radar deal of the summer and he's had a solid season with West Ham, with five goals and 12 assists in all competitions so far. While Wataru Endo's name popped up among the touted worst transfers, two agents had the sense to back him.

The holding midfielder has proven to be a very tidy option in the middle of the park for Jurgen Klopp. Having played 21 games for Liverpool, the Japanese international has helped the Reds in their plight for a final Premier League title before their German manager departs.

One agent named three players who could have a big impact at some alternative clubs too, with all three doing okay even if their respective teams have struggled. He said:

"The first one is João Pedro at Brighton. For a player so young, he’s a real leader and fighter. I saw quite a lot of him at Watford. I was always impressed because in a team of dossers, he just never gave up. The second one would be Anthony Elanga. I think he’s much better than he gets credit for. The third one, which is really left-field, is Vinicius Souza. Even if Sheffield United are not successful this year, it wouldn’t surprise me if he went on to something bigger and better.”

Biggest Impact Joining Votes James Ward-Prowse West Ham 9 Wataru Endo Liverpool 2 João Pedro Brighton 2 Edson Alvarez West Ham 1 Carlos Baleba Brighton 1 Beto Everton 1 Moussa Diaby Aston Villa 1 Anthony Elanga Nottingham Forest 1 Ansu Fati Brighton 1 Callum Hudson-Odoi Nottingham Forest 1 Milos Kerkez Bournemouth 1 Robert Sanchez Chelsea 1 Vinicius Souza Sheffield United 1 Dominik Szoboszlai Liverpool 1 Hamed Traore Bournemouth 1 Bart Verbruggen Brighton 1 Guglielmo Vicario Spurs 1

All stats via Transfermarkt (as of 07/04/24).