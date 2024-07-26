Highlights Tommy Setford arrived as Arsenal's third new goalkeeper of the summer 2024 transfer window.

The Netherlands-born shot-stopper has played for England at four different youth levels.

Setford has trained with the first team but will most likely play for Arsenal's U23s in Premier League 2.

Arsenal triggered the £27m option to buy David Raya permanently this summer after his impressive performances while on loan in a red and white shirt during the 2023/24 campaign. The Gunners also brought in Danish goalkeeper Lucas Nygaard, but the shot-stopper hoarding didn't stop there. Tommy Setford became the club's third acquisition in the goalkeeping department of the summer, and may potentially be the most exciting.

The Gunners let go of a significant number of academy goalkeepers in the same 2024 window. Ovie Ejeheri, James Hillson and Arthur Okonkwo all left the north London outfit. Okonkwo was a notable loss. On Arsenal's books from the age of eight, the academy graduate joined an upwardly mobile Wrexham side on a permanent deal after impressing for the Welsh club during last season's promotion-winning campaign.

As a result, Mikel Arteta's side have replaced the departing shot-stoppers, with Setford one of the new incomings. Here is a complete guide to the English goalkeeper's career so far and what he can offer to the 13-time league champions.

Career so Far

Ajax academy graduate

Setford was born in Haarlem and was picked up by Ajax's academy at the under-8s level. His older brother, Charlie, also plays for the Dutch giants, making the bench for the first team, and is a regular feature of the under-21 side. Their father is English, meaning both youngsters play international football for the Three Lions at youth level. In November 2023, it was reported that a few Premier League clubs were monitoring the young Ajax goalkeeping duo ahead of a potential January transfer. A move did not transpire, but Arsenal pushed forward and secured the signature of the younger brother in July 2024.

In the last couple of seasons, Setford has established himself as a regular in the under-18s team at Ajax, playing 33 times, including UEFA Youth League matches against Sporting CP, MK Budapest, and six-time Champions League winners Liverpool. He has kept 14 clean sheets since 2022, helping him to earn a place on the bench for the under-21s in the 2023/24 campaign. A fractured wrist stalled his development last year, as the injury meant he was only able to play 15 matches.

Setford has also played for four different teams at England youth level. He made 17 appearances for the under-17s before making his debut for the under-18s and the under-19s in September 2023 and March 2024, respectively. He participated in the Under-17 World Cup at the end of last year, where the Three Lions lost 2-1 to Uzbekistan in the round of 16. Earlier in 2023, he also helped England finish fifth at the Under-17 Euros. Despite their early exit at the World Cup, Setford looked to find the positives of playing in a competition like that. Speaking to Ajax in 2023, he said:

"Personally, I played a great tournament and got to show myself on a big stage. Things go very differently in Indonesia. People are lying in the streets, it’s very humid and you hardly breathe fresh air. “We played against Brazil in a stadium that could fit eighty thousand supporters. That stadium was half filled during our matches, so we played for around forty thousand people.”

Setford is highly rated by coaches in the England setup, and last season's international break saw him on the bench for the under-20s in friendlies against the Republic of Ireland and Sweden. His education at the Ajax academy is closely aligned with the FA's new direction of developing goalkeepers who can play out from the back and are confident with the ball at their feet. He will be hopeful that he can continue his development at Arsenal and break through into the starting lineups of older age groups in the near future.

Tommy Setford Career Statistics Team Appearances Goals Conceded Clean Sheets Ajax U17 14 20 4 Ajax U18 33 34 14 Ajax Youth League 3 9 1

Style of Play

Goalkeeping based on 'intuition'

Setford is not the tallest goalkeeper at 6ft 1in, meaning he is not an overly imposing figure and can be vulnerable to set pieces and crosses. He is right-footed and extremely comfortable with the ball at his feet, which is to be expected of any goalkeeper coming through Ajax's academy. As Johan Cruyff, the greatest Dutch player of all time who shaped Ajax into the club they are today, once said: "In my teams, the goalie is the first attacker."

A particular strength of Setford's game is his ability to deliver accurate long balls to the actual forwards on the pitch, which is a skill that he has honed during his development at Ajax and England. Given the importance that Arteta places on distribution for goalkeepers, a priority shown by the introduction of Raya ahead of Aaron Ramsdale last season, it makes sense that the Gunners have snapped up a keeper with impressive ball-playing ability.

The 18-year-old is also well-known for his shot-stopping, especially in one-on-one situations. His agility and handling skills are also important parts of his game, meaning he is a player who is comfortable meeting the modern demands of a goalkeeper. Naturally, comparisons will be made with his brother, who is the third-choice shot-stopper for Ajax's first team. However, Setford believes he is vastly different to his older sibling. Speaking to the Ajax website in December 2023, he said:

"Charlie is a very different goalkeeper than I am. We have similarities, of course, but he plays much more calculated. On the other hand, I play more based on intuition. Nevertheless, I often make the right choice when I'm in goal. It’s not like we analyse each other's matches at home. We acknowledge when the other has played well, but that's all.”

How Arsenal Signed Tommy Setford

Move for Premier League veteran collapses

Close

Given the exodus of several academy goalkeepers and the potential departure of Aaron Ramsdale, Arsenal were openly in the market for a backup throughout the 2024 summer transfer window. The first name that garnered initial interest was Wolverhampton Wanderers' shot-stopper Daniel Bentley. The Gunners had two bids rejected for the former Hale End academy player.

Arsenal's goalkeeper coach, Inaki Cana - who has emerged as an influential member of Mikel Arteta's backroom staff - worked with Bentley at Brentford and, as a result, pushed for his signature. It is understood that the second bid was worth £50,000, which was turned down by Wolves. The Midlands club are now set to offer the 31-year-old a new deal, with Arsenal's attention already elsewhere.

When the club knew that a deal for Bentley was unlikely, they moved onto Setford as an alternative with greater potential to improve as a player and increase in value. A deal was concluded for a fee of just under £1m on the condition that the teenager "will regularly train with the first team", according to Sky Sports.

The recruitment staff at Arsenal believed that Setford was on track to become Ajax's number one and saw his experience at England youth levels as a sign of his potential in the Premier League. It is clearly a transfer for the future, and, given the minimal outlay on his signature, the club know that if his development continues, they will be able to generate a significant profit from any potential sale in the coming years.

A matter of hours after officially signing, the 18-year-old joined the Gunners' pre-season tour of America, which included friendly matches against Bournemouth, Manchester United and Liverpool. Although he will train with the first team, it is likely that Setford will play regularly for Arsenal's under-23s in Premier League 2 during the 2024/25 campaign to ensure that he is getting some game time. Speaking to the club's media channels after the transfer was announced, Setford said:

"I want to thank Arsenal for this opportunity. I can’t wait to hit the ground running. "I already know Ethan [Nwaneri] and Myles [Lewis-Skelly]. They’re great guys and I can have a good laugh with them. I spent a few camps with them, so I know them well. I just saw them for a quick meet and greet! "I'm looking forward to learning new things next season and pushing myself to another level. For the short term, it's very important now to get a feel for the group and start to know everyone."

Information gathered from Transfermarkt. Correct as of 26th July 2024.