Arsenal are the third most successful club in England, in terms of major trophy wins, behind Manchester United and Liverpool. Since their first match in 1886, the Gunners have won 30 major trophies, including their most recent FA Cup triumph in 2020.

Important to every team's success is a confident goalkeeper, who helps lead and organise the defence. Arsenal have had their fair share of high-class goalkeepers over the years, which has enabled the club to establish themselves as one of English football's elite clubs. This article will look at the best Arsenal goalkeepers of all time to see which shot-stoppers have made a lasting impact in a red and white shirt.

Ranking factors

The top 10 Arsenal goalkeepers of all time is a subjective matter. All football fans will have different opinions on certain players and teams, so it is important to establish some measures to put in place for the rankings. We have used the following ranking factors to determine the order:

Longevity: Time spent at the club and consistency over a long period.

Time spent at the club and consistency over a long period. Impact at the club: The legacy a player left at the club through on and off the field contributions.

The legacy a player left at the club through on and off the field contributions. Memorable saves: Saves that caught the eye in big matches.

Saves that caught the eye in big matches. Standout performances: Specific matches where the goalkeeper excelled throughout.

Rank Name Appearances Years of Service 1 David Seaman 541 1990-2003 2 Jens Lehmann 200 2003-2008 3 Pat Jennings 280 1977-1985 4 Jack Kelsey 351 1949-1963 5 Bob Wilson 308 1963-1974 6 Frank Moss 143 1931-1937 7 George Swindin 297 1936-1954 8 John Lukic 257 1983-1990, 1996-2001 9 Wojciech Szczęsny 181 2006-2017 10 Petr Čech 139 2015-2019

10 Petr Cech

Although he is more commonly known for his time at Chelsea, Petr Cech still enjoyed success at Arsenal. He spent four years at the Gunners, winning the FA Cup in 2017. In his first season at the club, the Czech keeper won the Golden Glove for the fourth time in his career.

In the 2015/16 season, Cech kept 16 clean sheets for an Arsenal defence that was known as streaky by fans and pundits. He left the club in 2019, with 139 appearances under his belt, solidifying his reputation as one of the best Premier League goalkeepers ever.

9 Wojciech Szczęsny

Wojciech Szczęsny joined Arsenal from Legia Warsaw when he was only 16 years old and had to wait until 2009 to make his senior debut. He then played for Arsenal until 2017, winning the FA Cup on two occasions.

He also picked up an individual award in the 2013/14 Premier League season, as he was jointly awarded the Golden Glove with Čech. Szczęsny made 181 appearances for Arsenal in all competitions, keeping 72 clean sheets. He has also played 80 times for Poland, including European Championships and World Cup campaigns.

8 John Lukic

John Lukic made 257 appearances for Arsenal across two spells at the club. He was a key part of Arsenal's title-winning season in the 1988/89 season, which saw George Graham's side snatch the championship in the last minute of their away game against Liverpool. He also won the Football League Cup in the 1986/87 season in his first spell at the club.

Lukic rejoined Arsenal in 1996 to become David Seaman's number two and made 15 appearances in the 1996/97 campaign. Lukic retired from Arsenal in 2001, following a stellar career that included two stints at Leeds United.

7 George Swindin

Having played as Arsenal's number one for 18 years between 1936 and 1954, George Swindin also managed the club for a four-year period in the late 1950s and early 1960s. Swindin was a commanding goalkeeper, who made 297 appearances for Arsenal, winning the First Division on three separate occasions. He also won the FA Cup in 1950, shortly before he left the club to play for Norwich City.

Swindin started well in his managerial spell for Arsenal, finishing third in the 1958/59 First Division. Following his early success, the Gunners were unable to deliver any silverware under Swindin, which coincided with arch-rivals Tottenham Hotspur's league and cup double in 1960/61. Swindin left Arsenal in 1962 and is remembered for his consistent and invaluable contribution to the team as a player, either side of the Second World War.

Swindin's trophies at Arsenal

Competition Year First Division 1937/38, 1947/48, 1952/52 FA Cup 1950 FA Charity Shield 1938, 1948

6 Frank Moss

Frank Moss remains the only Arsenal goalkeeper to score in an English top-flight game of football, as per OneFootball. On March 29, 1935, Arsenal played Everton in the English First Division. Moss originally started in goal, but dislocated his shoulder early in the game. As there were no substitutes, Moss was forced to play on the left wing, where he scored in a 2-0 Arsenal victory. The Gunners went on to win the league this season.

Moss' shoulder injury forced him to retire from football only two years later. However, the Preston-born goalkeeper enjoyed a successful career at Arsenal, making 143 appearances and winning the First Division three times.

Frank Moss Arsenal achievements

Competition Year(s) First Division 1932/33, 1933/34, 1934/35 FA Charity Shield 1933, 1934 FA Cup 1936

5 Bob Wilson

Jack Kelsey's retirement from Arsenal in 1962 after 14 years at the club paved the way for the signing of Bob Wilson from Wolves. Wilson struggled to force his way into the lineup up until 1968, when he replaced Jim Furnell. The Chesterfield-born shot-stopper was Arsenal's player of the year in the double-winning campaign of 1970/71. Wilson retired at the age of 32 in 1974, following 308 appearances for the club.

For 28 years, Wilson was the goalkeepig coach at Arsenal, retiring in the 2002/03 season. He helped the likes of David Seaman, John Lukic and Pat Jennings deliver success for the club. His time as a goalkeeper coach included doubles in 1997/98 and 2001/02.

Double-winning seasons for Wilson

Season Role 1970/71 Goalkeeper 1997/98 Goalkeeping coach 2001/02 Goalkeeping coach

4 Jack Kelsey

Jack Kelsey's 14-year career at Arsenal meant he was a one-club man. He made 351 appearances for Arsenal and was known as "the cat with magnetic paws", according to Arsenal F.C. He was able to displace George Swindin as the number one goalkeeper in the 1952/53 season and kept his place for nearly a decade.

As well as being a legendary figure in North London, Kelsey is fondly remembered in Wales for his part in their qualification for the 1958 World Cup. At the time, this was Wales' only appearance in the finals. They eventually lost to a star-studded Brazil team in the quarter-finals, who went on to win the tournament.

Wales' appearances in the World Cup

Year Round of Exit 1958 Quarter-Final 2022 Group Stage

3 Pat Jennings

Although Pat Jennings spent 13 years at Tottenham Hotspur, he is still fondly remembered by Arsenal fans. Between 1977 and 1985, Jennings made 280 appearances for Arsenal, helping them reach three FA Cup finals and the European Cup Winners Cup final. Arsenal only won one of these FA Cup finals in 1978/79, when they beat Manchester United 3-2.

Jennings was known as a brave goalkeeper, who was extremely reliable. He kept 91 clean sheets for Arsenal in all competitions and was given a testimonial match against Tottenham in May 1985 at Highbury as a show of appreciation from both clubs. It is worth noting that he was slightly more successful at Spurs, winning the UEFA Cup, FA Cup, English League Cup and the English Super Cup.

Jennings' trophies at Arsenal

Competition Year(s) UEFA Cup 1971/72 FA Cup 1967, 1979 English League Cup 1971, 1973 English Super Cup 1967/68

2 Jens Lehmann

Next up is one of the invincibles from the 2003/04 Premier League winning season. Jens Lehmann was an eccentric goalkeeper, who was extremely reliable for Arsene Wenger over the five years he spent at the club. The German keeper was signed in the summer of 2003 to replace the outgoing legendary figure, David Seaman. In his first season at the club, Arsenal lifted the Premier League title without losing a game, which saw him pick up 15 clean sheets. Lehmann played all 38 matches in that season.

However, Lehmann's Arsenal career will also be remembered for his sending off in the first half of the 2006 Champions League final against Barcelona. Arsenal went on to lose the game and still remain without a Champions League triumph in their history.

Lehmann's 2003/04 stats

Games 38 Conceded 26 Clean Sheets 15 Minutes Played 3,420

1 David Seaman

From 1990 to 2003, David Seaman made over 400 appearances for Arsenal, winning multiple trophies along the way. The English shot-stopper was well-known for his penalty-saving ability, as well as his sharp reflexes from close range. This was on display in the 2003 FA Cup semi-final victory against Sheffield United when Seaman miraculously clawed away Paul Peschisolido's header from two yards out.

Seaman won the Premier League twice and the FA Cup three times between 1997 and 2003, which remains one of Arsenal's most successful periods of all time. Overall, Seaman made 541 appearances for the Gunners, conceding 457 goals and registering 228 clean sheets.

His performances for England were mixed. Seaman's penalty shootout heroics in the Euro 1996 quarter-final against Spain live long in the memory, but his famous mistake against Brazil in the 2002 World Cup is equally remembered.

Seaman Arsenal stats

Appearances 541 Goals Conceded 457 Clean Sheets 228

Statistics gathered from Transfermarkt.