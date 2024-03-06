Highlights Paul Merson starred for Arsenal despite off-field issues and is among our pick of greatest Arsenal midfielders.

Over the years, Arsenal have been able to call upon a plethora of legendary players to exert a stranglehold over that all-important central slice of the pitch. From towering titans to mischievous mavericks, the roll-call of Arsenal's best midfielders is etched in gold.

The Gunners have managed to win three Premier League titles in their history and are in the race to win a fourth as the 2023/24 campaign progresses. Managers such as Bertie Mee and Arsene Wenger have been able to rely on some of the best midfielders that English football has ever seen, and certainly to play for the football club in general. In this article, GIVEMESPORT has ranked the cream of this controlling crop to find the greatest player in the most important position across Arsenal's history.

Ranking factors

Factors taken into consideration when ranking these players are as follows:

Availability - One of the most underrated qualities for any player. Simply being consistently healthy - or durable enough to play through minor niggles - is a key skill for any midfielder.

- One of the most underrated qualities for any player. Simply being consistently healthy - or durable enough to play through minor niggles - is a key skill for any midfielder. Influence on the team - This can come in the form of goals, assists or clean sheets. The trophies collected during their time at the club are also factored in.

- This can come in the form of goals, assists or clean sheets. The trophies collected during their time at the club are also factored in. Individual recognition - Be that individual prizes or praise from their manager, teammates or opponents. Arsenal are one of England’s most successful clubs but have endured large stretches without silverware, yet they’ve consistently been blessed with brilliant midfielders.

The best Arsenal midfielders of all time Rank Player Arsenal career 1. Patrick Vieira 1996-2005 2. David Rocastle 1985-1992 3. Cesc Fabregas 2003-2011 4. Robert Pires 2000-2006 5. Liam Brady 1974-1980 6. Gilberto Silva 2002-2008 7. Alex James 1929-1937 8. Ray Parlour 1992-2004 9. Emmanuel Petit 1997-2000 10. George Armstrong 1961-1977 11. Paul Merson 1986-1997

11 Paul Merson

Paul Merson's Arsenal career Time span Appearances Goals Major trophies 1986-1997 425 99 First Division (x2), FA Cup, EFL Cup, European Cup Winners' Cup

Even Paul Merson couldn't believe that George Graham would give him another chance after admitting to an alcohol and cocaine addiction in 1994. It was hardly the first off-field incident for just the former PFA Young Player of the Year. Yet Graham, who had been a mercurial midfielder himself, always had a spot in his team for Merson. "If you have a Rolls Royce and it breaks down you get it fixed," he explained.

Yet, Merson was not reliant upon Graham's kind eye. Between 1995 and 1997, Merson made 82 consecutive Premier League appearances for Arsenal - a club record until a certain Bukayo Saka came along, with four different managers judging him to be invaluable. The jinking forward was still a key member of the side when Arsene Wenger took over and turned down a contract extension at Arsenal in favour of a hefty pay rise at Middlesbrough in 1997.

10 George Armstrong

George Armstrong's Arsenal career Time span Appearances Goals Major trophies 1961-1977 621 68 First Division, FA Cup, Inter-Cities Fairs Cup

At a time when England won the World Cup with Sir Alf Ramsey's so-called 'Wing-less Wonders', George Armstrong defiantly excelled on Arsenal's right flank. Yet, to pigeonhole 'Geordie' as a one-dimensional winger would neglect his indefatigable efforts off the ball.

Sir Bobby Charlton, a fixture of Ramsey's side, looked on admiringly at Arsenal's number seven.

He has gone from strength to strength, working hard and taking weight off defenders' shoulders by his willingness to help out.

Armstrong didn't miss a single game as Arsenal won the 1971 top-flight title and started in the FA Cup final victory over Liverpool to complete the club's first league and cup double. By the time he left the Gunners in 1977, Armstrong was Arsenal's all-time leading appearance maker. To this day, no other midfielder can match Armstrong's haul of 621 games for the Gunners.

9 Emmanuel Petit

Emmanuel Petit's Arsenal career Time span Appearances Goals Major trophies 1997-2000 118 11 Premier League, FA Cup

Emmanuel Petit didn't need long to cement his celebrated status at Arsenal. The French World Cup winner only spent three years in north London, making fewer appearances for the Gunners than Calum Chambers, for example. But he used that time well.

The perfect foil to Patrick Vieira in Arsene Wenger's first Premier League-winning side of 1997/1998, Petit was a steel fist in a velvet glove. Capable of wielding his scalpel of a left foot to slice through the opposition, Petit could also stamp out any attempts to unpick Arsenal's back line.

During Petit's debut campaign, Arsenal trailed league-leading Manchester United by as many as 13 points on Boxing Day. The Frenchman was integral to the remarkable defensive improvement over the second half of the season, with a run of 13 consecutive hours without conceding a league goal underpinning Arsenal's charge beyond United to the title.

8 Ray Parlour

Ray Parlour's Arsenal career Time span Appearances Goals Major trophies 1992-2004 466 32 Premier League (x3), FA Cup (x4), EFL Cup, European Cup Winners' Cup

As Ray Parlour jinked onto his right foot 25 yards from goal during the second half of the 2002 FA Cup final, Tim Lovejoy - the Chelsea-supporting television host on commentary for Sky Sports' fan zone - uttered the most famous line of his media career: "Ah, it's alright, it's only Ray Parlour." Cue arguably the greatest FA Cup final goal in Arsenal's history.

Parlour broke into the first team as a roaming central midfielder under George Graham but reconfigured himself into a hard-working wide man when Wenger took over. Yet, for all of his selflessness, the self-styled 'Romford Pele' was capable of the spectacular. As Chelsea (and Lovejoy) found out.

7 Alex James

Alex James' Arsenal career Time span Appearances Goals Major trophies 1929-1937 261 27 First Division (x4), FA Cup (x2)

During Alex James' eight years in north London, Arsenal won four league titles and - in a telling reflection of his devastating eye for a killer pass - the club scored more than 100 league goals in three separate seasons. Arsenal have not hit triple digits since his departure.

The diminutive Scotland international first caught the eye at the heart of Preston North End's dizzying possession game. Arsenal, the club traditionally referred to as 'the Bank of England', had to draw upon all their financial jiggery-pokery to lure James away from Deepdale. Under the spurious guise of a "sports demonstrator" role at Selfridges - i.e. nonchalantly swinging a tennis racket around - Arsenal secured James an extra £250-per-year in the era of a maximum wage for footballers. He was worth every penny.

6 Gilberto Silva

Gilberto Silva's Arsenal career Time span Appearances Goals Major trophies 2002-2008 243 24 Premier League, FA Cup (x2)

Gilberto Silva joined Arsenal from Brazilian side Atletico Mineiro as a World Cup winner in 2002 but was never one to rest on his laurels. "In England," he recalled, "I was nobody." Criminally, Silva remains a nobody for many who didn't appreciate the balancing act he performed from the base of midfield. Although, this was partly by design. Silva explained:

My job was to be invisible on the pitch - if I did it right, it made things easier for the players in front of me, as well as for myself.

Wenger certainly valued him. Arsenal's revered manager hailed Silva as "so efficient, so classy" and rarely left him out. The Brazilian provided the grit amid the glitz of Arsenal's 'Invincibles', as close and uncomfortable as a hair shirt for opposition forwards. Even if his main role may have revolved around breaking up attacks, Silva still racked up double-digits in league goals during his penultimate campaign in London.

5 Liam Brady

Liam Brady's Arsenal career Time span Appearances Goals Major trophies 1973-1980 307 59 FA Cup

Liam Brady almost hovered above the ground. The midfielder was so fleet of foot that when the pitches of his era invariably morphed into a boggy swamp at the first drop of rain, he barely noticed.

The ephemeral Irishman doesn't light up the stats board - he was more concerned with creating than scoring long before assists were reliably recorded - and is lacking in silverware; Brady reached three consecutive FA Cup finals and the showpiece event of the European Cup Winners' Cup, but only won one trophy for Arsenal. But he earned the acclaim of his colleagues, becoming the first non-British footballer ever to be voted as the PFA Players' Player of the Year in 1979.

4 Robert Pires

Robert Pires' Arsenal career Time span Appearances Goals Major trophies 2000-2006 284 84 Premier League (x2), FA Cup (x2)

Between 2002 and 2005, Robert Pires racked up exactly 14 Premier League goals in three consecutive seasons. To capture quite how remarkable this feat was - especially for a midfielder - only one other player scored more than ten non-penalty goals during the same three campaigns; Pires' Arsenal teammate Thierry Henry.

The year before the World Cup winner embarked upon his prolific glut, he was voted Football Writers' Footballer of the Year despite injuries curtailing his season in mid-March. Even his teammates were in awe, with the entire squad bowing at the Frenchman's feat as he hobbled around at that year's Premier League trophy presentation.

Pires' goals should not mask his creative streak. During Arsenal's unbeaten 'Invincible' season of 2003/2004, the Frenchman finished as the team's leading assist provider.

3 Cesc Fabregas

Cesc Fabregas' Arsenal career Time span Appearances Goals Major trophies 2003-2011 303 57 FA Cup

Carles Puyol came steaming back towards goal as the ball dropped to Cesc Fabregas. With the final minutes of Arsenal's Champions League knockout tie against Barcelona ticking away, the visiting skipper inadvertently cracked Fabregas' right fibula while giving away a penalty. With plenty of adrenaline coursing through his fractured body, Fabregas battered the spot-kick past Victor Valdes to secure a famous 2-2 draw against one of the greatest club sides to ever exist.

Becoming Arsenal's youngest captain since Tony Adams as a baby-faced 21-year-old in 2008, Fabregas led by example on the pitch. The all-round midfielder is best remembered for his unerring ability to tee up teammates - only Ryan Giggs can boast more Premier League assists in the competition's history.

2 David Rocastle

David Rocastle's Arsenal career Time span Appearances Goals Major trophies 1985-1992 277 34 First Division (x2), EFL Cup

The most striking aspect of any tribute paid to David 'Rocky' Rocastle is the focus on his immaculate character, above and beyond his playing ability. Ian Wright described him as a "brother". Michael Thomas always appreciated how he "would treat everyone fairly", Alan Smith hailed him as "so mature, so charming and so polite" at just 20, while Tony Adams remembered him as "courageous to the end" of his battle with cancer.

Yet, that's not to distract from his spellbinding talents on the pitch. "He had flair, creativity, technique," Rocastle's teammate Perry Groves gushed. A two-time title-winner with the Gunners, it was Rocastle's stoppage-time strike at White Hart Lane which earned Arsenal a memorable victory over their fiercest rivals to progress to the 1987 EFL Cup final.

1 Patrick Vieira

Patrick Vieira arrived in the summer of 1996 as a spindly 20-year-old who had been rotting in AC Milan's reserves. Much like the coach that sanctioned his arrival, Vieira was a complete unknown. That didn't last long.

Within minutes of his Premier League debut against Sheffield Wednesday, Vieira had Highbury cooing over a raking cross-field pass. From his first kick to the last - which converted the decisive penalty to lift the 2005 FA Cup - he was a bewitching cocktail of brawn and brilliance at the heart of midfield during the most successful era of Arsenal's history. There was and will certainly always be only one Patrick Vieira.

