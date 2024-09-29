Key Takeaways Aston Villa boasted an iconic sponsorship with Muller yoghurt for several years which adorned the front of many memorable shirts.

The Midlands giants have had some legendary figures enjoy their best moments in various changed strips.

The greatest night in Aston Villa's history came in the best away kit ever produced by the club.

Aston Villa fans of a certain age will have gone through just about every emotion possible watching their team over the years. The club won the league title in 1981 and followed it up with European Cup success a year later against Bayern Munich. Just five years after their triumph in Europe, Villa were relegated to the second tier.

After a swift return to the top flight, the club enjoyed two League Cup titles in the 1990s and the club were consistently playing in the Premier League for many seasons. That was until 2016, when Villa had an awful campaign and were relegated to the Championship. After a few years in the second tier, Villa were promoted in 2019. Since then, they've re-established themselves as a Premier League club and have gone from strength to strength under the guidance of Unai Emery.

Throughout the many highs and lows of following the club, Villa fans have been treated to some eye-catching away kits to wear while supporting their team on the road. Several kit suppliers have tried creating the perfect Villa away strip. In this list, we rank the top eight Aston Villa away kits of all-time.

Ranking Factors

Style - how timeless the kit looks.

- how timeless the kit looks. Iconic moments in the kit - this will look at what trophies were won while wearing each respective kit.

- this will look at what trophies were won while wearing each respective kit. Players who wore the jersey - the more legends that wore the kit, the better its rating.

Best Aston Villa Away Kits of All Time Ranking Season(s) Kit Used Manufacturer 1. 1981-82 Le Coq Sportif 2. 1998-99 Reebok 3. 2008-09 Nike 4. 1993-95 Asics 5. 1997-98 Reebok 6. 2005-06 Hummel 7. 2001-02 Diadora 8. 1999-00 Reebok

8 1999-00

Reebok

Reebok's home shirt for the 1999-2000 season is arguably one of the best the club have ever had, but the away strip that season was also striking. The shirt followed Reebok's template for that season, so it had a similar sash design to Liverpool's away kit from the same season.

The white kit had Villa's traditional claret and blue colours running diagonally across the front of the kit, with the club's and Reebok's logo centrally positioned. Villa had a successful season in 1999-00, finishing sixth in the Premier League and runners-up to Chelsea in the FA Cup too.

7 2001-02

Diadora

Diadora replaced Reebok as kit supplier in 2000, and they made the club's shirts for four years. The only Diadora away kit to make our list is the one worn in for the 2001-02 campaign. A somewhat radical design, the Italian company produced a silver-grey kit, with lime green and navy piping as well as navy shorts.

This kit works because of the NTL logo having a matching green colour to it. It had a leisurely look to it and was made during an era where clubs were experimenting with away colours, with both silver and gold in fashion at the time.

6 2005-06

Hummel

Hummel were Villa's kit manufacturer in the late 1980s, and returned to the club in 2004 following the conclusion of the club's deal with Diadora. During their second spell with the club, Hummel's best effort was their 2005-06 away strip.

Yellow has been used somewhat regularly as a colour for Villa's alternate shirts throughout the years. The 2005-06 campaign was the second time the club had combined yellow with black trim in three years. Hummel's trademark chevron pattern ran down the side panels and onto the shorts, making for a classy-looking away kit from the Danish manufacturer.

It was worn in a memorable League Cup encounter at Wycombe Wanderers in 2005, where the Chairboys held a 3-1 lead at the half. Villa roared back with seven goals in the second half to ensure there was no upset at Adams Park.

5 1997-98

Reebok

Villa have had a series of light blue away kits over the years. This one from 1997 featured light blue on the top half of the shirt, with a claret and white contrast on the bottom half.

The shirt was sometimes paired with white shorts and other times light blue was chosen to complete the look instead. Either way, it made for a visually appealing kit. The club finished seventh in the Premier League in 1997-98, to ensure UEFA Cup qualification for the third year in a row. In 1997-98, Villa were knocked out at the quarter-final stage of the tournament by Atletico Madrid.

4 1993-95

Asics

A unique colour choice for Villa, this green strip featured big, bold black vertical stripes down the front with red pinstripes complimenting the look. The iconic Muller sponsor featured prominently in red too, as Japanese manufacturer Asics provided something different for the Villa fans on their travels.

Villa won the League Cup in 1994, but they wore their home shirt while recording a spirited 3-1 victory over domestic giants, Manchester United. The Midlands outfit knocked out the competition's holders Arsenal in the fourth round on their way to Wembley, with the green shirt worn in the 1-0 win at Highbury.

3 2008-09

Nike

Sometimes simplicity just works - which is certainly the case for Aston Villa's 2008-09 away kit. The shirt was a light blue colour, similar to the ones used by Reebok on their away strips in the late 1990s. It featured black sleeves and a black V-neck collar.

The club was sponsored by local children's charity Acorns between 2008 and 2010, a deal which saw the charity's logo featured on the front of the shirt free of charge. Martin O'Neill, one of the club's best managers of the modern era, was in charge for the 2008-09 campaign, as Villa played in the UEFA Cup and finished the season sixth in the Premier League.

The shirt was worn regularly away from home and one of the more memorable wins was a 2-0 triumph over Arsenal at the Emirates in November 2008. It was also worn when Manchester United came back from 2-1 behind against Villa to win 3-2 at Old Trafford. Federico Macheda's late winner helped seal a crucial three points for United, as they went on to lift the Premier League title later that year.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Aston Villa's 2-0 win at the Emirates Stadium in November 2008 was the club's first win away to Arsenal in 15 years.

2 1998-99

Reebok

The best of the light blue kits, this was a beauty from Reebok. With a smart collar and black sleeve panels, this kit just edges the other light blue options on this list.

Villa played in the UEFA Cup in 1998-99, where they were knocked out by Spanish side Celta Vigo in the second round. The squad was strengthened significantly in 1998, with Paul Merson, Dion Dublin and Steve Stone just some of the big names recruited that season. Villa had a strong first half of the campaign and were top in January, but eventually, their title bid fell apart, and they finished the season in sixth place.

1 1981-82

Le Coq Sportif

A very plain design, but this kit was worn for the biggest match in the club's history. Having won the league title in 1981, the club entered the European Cup. They saw off Icelandic side Valur, as well as Dynamo Berlin, Dynamo Kyiv and Anderlecht, before going up against German footballing royalty in the form of Bayern Munich in the Rotterdam final.

Peter Withe was the hero, with his goal in the 67th minute proving the difference between the two clubs. Villa wore their away strip for the final, which was a white kit, with claret pinstripes and a centralised badge. The Le Coq Sportif logo is featured on the sleeve of what is one of the most famous kits in Aston Villa's history.