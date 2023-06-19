Football is not just a game; it's an emotional roller coaster that often unfolds narratives more profound and surprising than any Hollywood blockbuster.

Over the years, this beautiful game has gifted us with some mind-blowing comebacks that prove nothing is impossible in football.

So, join GIVEMESPORT as will look back at the 11 greatest comebacks in football history, ranking them in the process.

11 Deportivo v AC Milan - 2004

AC Milan seemed destined for the semi-finals after a 4-1 victory in the first leg.

However, in the second leg, Deportivo La Coruna completed one of the most remarkable comebacks, winning 4-0, and advancing to the semis, overturning a three-goal deficit against a team known for its defensive solidity. Truly exceptional.READ MORE: 15 Biggest Football Rivalries In Europe (Ranked)

10 Reading v Arsenal - 2012

Arsenal was 4-0 down to Reading with just 37 minutes played in this thrilling League Cup tie.

However, Arsenal clawed their way back to 4-4 by full time. The Gunners then netted another three in extra time, with Theo Walcott scoring a hattrick, eventually winning 7-5 in a truly brilliant League Cup tie.

9 Tottenham v Man United - 2001

Manchester United's ability to produce a comeback was truly on display in this match.

Trailing 3-0 at half-time, Sir Alex Ferguson's side produced a masterclass in the second half, eventually winning the game 5-3.

This match is a perfect demonstration of why Manchester United became known as the 'Comeback Kings' under SAF.

8 West Germany v Hungary - 1954

Hungary, the favorites for the 1954 World Cup fonal and unbeaten in 32 games, raced to a 2-0 lead within eight minutes.

However, West Germany scored twice to level the match and then netted the winning goal in the 84th minute, a comeback that won them the World Cup and earned this match the nickname 'The Miracle of Bern'.READ MORE: The 9 Greatest Champions League Finals In Football History (Ranked)

7 Portugal v North Korea - 1966

In this memorable World Cup quarter-final, North Korea raced into a shock 3-0 lead within just 25 minutes.

However, Portugal, led by Eusebio who scored four goals, made an incredible comeback to win the match 5-3.

The match proved that there really is nothing as special in football, and even sport, as the World Cup.

6 Liverpool v Barcelona - 2019

Liverpool lost the first leg of the 2019 Champions League semi-final 3-0 at the Camp Nou, with it seeming almost certain that Barcelona would progress to that year's final.

With injuries to both Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah, Liverpool's chances looked even bleaker, but The Reds were able to blow the Spanish away giants away at Anfield with a shocking 4-0 win.

Jurgen Klopp's best, off the back of the incredible Champions League comeback, then went on to win that year's Champions League for the sixth time, a record for an English club in the competition.

5 Newcastle v Arsenal - 2011

The only 4-4 draw on this list and one of the greatest comebacks in Premier League history.

Newcastle United, down 4-0 at half-time, completed an improbable comeback to draw with Arsenal in a match that will forever be etched in the annals of football history.

4 Man United v Bayern Munich - 1999

This list wouldn't be complete without one of the most dramatic endings to a Champions League Final ever.

Manchester United, trailing by one goal in stoppage time, struck twice in quick succession via Teddy Sheringham and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to snatch the trophy from Bayern Munich, when the game looked over.

But it isn't the greatest comeback in Champions League final history...

3 Liverpool v AC Milan - 2005

The 'Miracle of Istanbul was always going to appear on this list...

Trailing 3-0 at half-time, against a much-superior AC Milan team, Liverpool managed to level the score in a thrilling six-minute spell in the second half.

The Reds eventually won their fifth Champions League trophy on penalties, marking one of the most memorable comebacks in football history.

2 Man City v QPR - 2012

The greatest comeback in Premier League history secured Man City their first Premier League title back in 2012.

Going into the final day of the season, City needed to win to ensure a title win over arch-rivals Man United, but going into stoppage time against QPR, Roberto Mancini's men were 2-1 down.

However, a goal from Edin Dzeko in the 92nd minute, and an incredible goal from Sergio Aguero two minutes later sealed the breathtaking comeback, winning City their first-ever Premier League title.

1 Barclona v PSG - 2017

At the zenith of football comebacks, stands the 'Remontada'. Barcelona, after losing the first leg 4-0, needed a miracle at the Camp Nou.

And a miracle they delivered, scoring three goals in the final seven minutes, winning 6-1, and progressing to the quarter-finals. This match is the epitome of the phrase "It's not over until it's over."

From Manchester to Barcelona, Istanbul to La Coruna, these unforgettable comebacks encapsulate the unpredictable, passionate, and often miraculous nature of football. They are the reason fans stay glued to the television until the final whistle, proving that in football, as in life, it's never too late to turn things around.