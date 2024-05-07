Highlights Erling Haaland's debut season at Man City involved an outstanding 52 goals in 53 games, leading to a treble win.

Jude Bellingham, playing for Real Madrid, had an impressive debut with 21 goals and 10 assists in 36 games.

Michu made a significant impact for Swansea City in 2012/2013, scoring 22 goals to avoid relegation.

Signing a player for your team is a massive risk, no matter what level you play at. So many different facets need to be taken into consideration, especially in top-level football. The player you're interested in signing may well not adapt to the league or the country. This player may well not gel well with the other teammates in the squad, or he may not work hard enough in training.

Some players, however, could be the exact signing needed to propel the side forward in a way not seen before without them. Robin Van Persie was brought into Manchester United to win the league after the Red Devils lost the Premier League title on goal difference to arch-rivals Manchester City.

Last summer, there had been a hefty amount of cash splashed around Europe, particularly in the Premier League, as some of the biggest clubs in the world sought to gain an edge on their opponents and add to the long line of exceptional debut seasons in World Football.

Related The Premier League's 20 Biggest Flops Ever (Ranked) We have seen many an awful player turn out for most clubs in the top flight at one point or another, but who are the biggest flops ever?

9 Ranking Factors

Here, we will rank the 10 best debut seasons of new signings across Europe's top five leagues since 2010, with some very interesting names dotted in and around our top ten list. Below is what we will judge these on.

We will look at their impact on their team that they made in their debut season.

We will use SofaScore's average rating to rank the signings from first to tenth.

We will also look at how these signings influenced the team and where they finished in their respective league.

Best Debut Seasons From Players In Europe's Top Five Leagues Since 2010 Rank Player Club Goals And Assists In Debut Season (In All Competitions) 1 Erling Haaland Manchester City 52 goals and 9 assists 2 Jude Bellingham Real Madrid 21 goals and 10 assists 3 Gareth Bale Real Madrid 22 goals and 19 assists 4 Thomas Müller Bayern Munich 19 goals and 16 assists 5 Mohamed Salah Liverpool 44 goals and 15 assists 6 Sergio Aguero Manchester City 30 goals and 12 assists 7 Harry Kane Bayern Munich 40 goals and 13 assists 8 Michu Swansea City 22 goals and 5 assists

8 Michu, Swansea City 2012/2013

Coming in at number 8 on our list is Spanish forward Michu, who joined the Welsh club back in the summer of 2012. After the club stayed in the league under Brendan Rodgers, the Northern Irishman moved to Anfield and there was a worry that they would be embroiled in a relegation battle.

However, a £2 million signing from Rayo Vallecano proved to be the difference maker for the Jacks. Spanish forward Michu joined from the La Liga strugglers, but few could have predicted the impact that the long-haired forward would have made. Michu netted an emphatic double as Swansea thumped Queens Park Rangers 5-0 at Loftus Road.

By Christmas, the Spaniard had 13 goals for the Welsh side, including a brace against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium. Swansea completed a remarkable run to the League Cup final before they beat Bradford City 5-0 at Wembley Stadium. Michu finished the season with 18 goals to his name in the league, with 22 in all competitions. That was as good as it got for the forward, as ankle problems meant he never rediscovered this form for the Jacks.

Michu's 2012/13 Stats In All Competitions Games 43 Goals 22 Assists 5 Trophies Won 1

7 Harry Kane, Bayern Munich 2023/24

English forward Harry Kane, who would have broken Alan Shearer's goalscoring record had he remained in London, completed a move to Bayern Munich in the summer as he wanted to win more trophies, having failed to win a single title or trophy for Tottenham Hotspur.

This has not happened for Kane yet, however, as Bayern lost out on the Bundesliga title to Xabi Alonso's Bayer Leverkusen as they close in on an unbelievable unbeaten campaign. Things have not fared well for the Englishman in Germany in terms of trophies this season, but he has still performed at an incredibly high level throughout his debut campaign for the Bavarian side.

He has scored an incredible 33 league goals for Bayern in just 30 Bundesliga games this campaign and has provided a further eight assists for his teammates in those games. It's not just the Bundesliga that Kane is excelling in, either. The Englishman has seven goals to his name in 10 Bundesliga appearances. Bayern could win the Champions League this campaign after they knocked out Mikel Arteta's Arsenal in the quarter-finals. It could yet be a positive campaign for Kane and Bavaria.

Harry Kane's 2023/24 Stats In All Competitions Games 42 Goals 42 Assists 13 Trophies Won 0 Correct as of 7/5/24

6 Sergio Aguero, 2011/2012 Manchester City

Writing a list of the greatest debutants and not including Argentine forward Sergio Aguero would be a mistake. Manchester City, under Roberto Mancini, were hoping to become kings of England and finally become one of the big teams in the division. Ever since Sheikh Mansour took over the blue side of Manchester, the Citizens had struggled to break into England's elite.

After City secured a place in the Champions League in the 2010/2011 campaign, they splashed the cash in the following summer. One signing, above all, made the difference for City and that is, of course, Aguero. Signed from Atlético Madrid for £40 million, the hope was that he could be the transformative signing that they needed.

Aguero certainly proved to be exactly that as the Argentine striker fired City to their first Premier League title and netted the most important goal in the club's history. City were drawing 2-2 against QPR on the final day of the season and needed a victory otherwise the title would be heading to Manchester United.

After good work from Mario Balotelli in the QPR box, the Italian rolled it to Aguero, who thumped it into the roof of the net to win City their first league title and cement himself in the club's history. He went on to win a further four league titles. In his debut season, Aguero netted 30 goals and provided 12 assists in a memorable first season in England.

Sergio Aguero's 2011/2012 Stats In All Competitions Games 48 Goals 30 Assists 12 Trophies Won 1

5 Mohamed Salah, 2017/18 Liverpool

Egyptian forward Mohamed Salah was already labelled as a Premier League flop after his first spell in England came to an abrupt end after the winger failed to impress Chelsea boss José Mourinho. Salah moved to Italian side AS Roma and seemed to find his groove in front of goal.

Jürgen Klopp's Liverpool were building something exciting and wanted to take the next step to become a title-winning side. The Merseyside club did not have a prolific forward and targeted Salah to try and solve these issues. Klopp's side managed to complete the signing of Salah for just £35 million. In his debut season, Salah was a revelation and won the Premier League's Golden Boot.

Salah scored 44 goals in his debut season, including a staggering 32 goals in the Premier League. For a player who was already considered a flop in the division, Salah was an extraordinary addition to the Liverpool front line and helped fire Liverpool to a league title and Champions League crown in the next two seasons. Despite his superb debut season, Salah failed to help Klopp's side win a trophy, hence why he is lower down on our list.

Mohamed Salah's 2017/18 Stats In All Competitions Games 52 Goals 44 Assists 15 Trophies Won 0

4 Thomas Müller, Bayern Munich 2009/10

Next on our list is iconic Bayern Munich forward Thomas Müller. The German forward did not sign from a different club but rather came through the ranks at the German giants before finally breaking through properly in the 2009/10 campaign and having a glorious season. Under Louis Van Gaal, Muller was finally given his chance for the Bavarian side and he certainly took this chance.

In the Bundesliga, Muller scored 13 goals and provided 11 assists for the Bavarian side and looked to find his spot in the team as he lined up as the false nine and looked brilliant. Bayern won the league title in his debut season and nearly won the Champions League title but Mourinho's Inter Milan had other ideas as they picked up a 2-0 victory at the Santiago Bernabéu. As the German side won the league title and came close to European glory, he ranks highly on our list.

Thomas Muller's 2009/2010 Stats In All Competitions Games 42 Goals 19 Assists 16 Trophies Won 2

3 Gareth Bale 2013/14, Real Madrid

The saga of Welsh forward Gareth Bale seemed to take up the majority of the 2013/14 summer transfer window as Tottenham Hotspur were locked in tough negotiations with Real Madrid for the winger. After an electric final season at White Hart Lane, it seemed inevitable that a move away from North London was in the offing. Florentino Perez's side were openly keen on the Welshman.

Eventually, a world record £86 million deal was agreed and Bale moved to the Spanish capital. Under Carlo Ancelotti, Bale and Madrid excelled in a dream campaign. Madrid won the Champions League title and the Copa del Rey but failed to win the league title with Diego Simeone's Atlético Madrid claiming that honour.

Bale was crucial in Los Blancos' run to Champions League glory. In his debut campaign, Bale played 44 games for the Spanish giants, scored 22 goals and provided 19 assists, including a late goal against Atletico in the Champions League final. With the Welshman being one of only a few who have been successful in a foreign league, he comes in at number four on our list.

Gareth Bale's 2013/14 Stats In All Competitions Games 44 Goals 22 Assists 19 Trophies Won 2

2 Jude Bellingham 2023/24 Real Madrid

Is there any surprise as to who our number two pick is? Jude Bellingham's rise through the ranks in football has been a joy to watch. The mercurial teenager broke through at Birmingham City before taking the difficult plunge to move to German giants Borussia Dortmund.

After excelling in the Bundesliga, and indeed at the 2022 World Cup, a move to Real Madrid looked to be in the pipeline for a long time before the deal was agreed in the summer. Bale's struggles in Madrid could well have been a hint as to what is to come for the midfielder. However, since his move to the Spanish giants, Bellingham has been world-class.

With 17 goals and four assists to his name in La Liga, Bellingham has become Real Madrid's talisman, netting vital goals throughout the campaign. He has also provided vital contributions in the Champions League, with the Englishman playing a key role during the victory over City in the Champions League quarter-final. Madrid successfully won La Liga title and are in the semi-final of the Champions League at the time of writing. It is set to be a busy end of the season for the talented midfielder.

Related The Classy Reason Why Real Madrid Won’t Lift La Liga Title at Granada Los Blancos have sealed a record-extending 36th league title but they aren’t rushing to celebrate it this weekend.

Jude Bellingham's 2023/24 Stats In All Competitions Games 36 Goals 21 Assists 10 Trophies Won 1 Correct as of 7/5/24

1 Erling Haaland, Man City 2022/23

Was there ever really any doubt as to who would be number one on our list? The battle to sign Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland was well and truly on when his time in Germany came to an end. In the end, Pep Guardiola's Manchester City won the race for the Norwegian goalscorer.

Originally, Kane was the preferred choice for City before Guardiola settled on Haaland. That choice was the right one as Haaland was a goalscoring phenomenon in his debut Premier League campaign. Haaland scored an outstanding 52 goals in 53 games, including 36 goals in 35 Premier League games.

His pace, finishing prowess and ability to score in the big games have set him apart from all the rest on this list. Haaland's goal helped City win an outstanding treble, which puts him top of our list. A Premier League title, an FA Cup victory over Manchester United and Champions League glory made it an astonishing season. He scored the most goals out of the players on this list and deserves to be number one.

Erling Haaland's 2022/23 Stats In All Competitions Games 53 Goals 52 Assists 9 Trophies Won 3

Statistical data via Sofascore and TransferMarkt.