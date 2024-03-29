Highlights England's unity during major tournaments is partly because of iconic kits representing tradition and best design.

The 2024 kit caused debate due to the cross on the back, but ranks high among England's best jerseys.

Historical moments and aesthetic design play a key role in ranking the greatest England home kits from various years, including the 1996 kit from the Euros.

England and a major football tournament every two years is a match made in heaven. As the summer starts, the beer gardens in the country fill up and everyone associated with the nation supports the team, England truly feels united. Euro 2024 will epitomise, just like the 2022 World Cup, even if it was in the winter, did.

A major part of the togetherness shown in the country during the tournaments is because of the kits. Everyone knows the iconic Three Lions shirt, with it being used as a symbol of tradition. Over the years, England have had some of the greatest jerseys of all time, whilst others have failed to impress. After all, there is only so much you can do with a white shirt.

With England's kit for the 2024 Euros in Germany causing controversy due to the colour of the St George's Cross on the back of the neck, here at GIVEMESPORT, we have decided to rank the 10 best jerseys the nation has had. The current kit does feature, even if some people have continually criticised it.

Ranking Factors

Style - what the kit looks like is the most important thing. If it looks stylish, has colours that match and is visually appealing, it has ranked highly.

10 greatest England home kits

Ranking Years kit used Manufacturer 1. 1995 - 1996 Umbro 2. 1980 - 1984 Admiral 3. 1990 - 1992 Umbro 4. 2003 - 2005 Umbro 5. 2013 - 2014 Nike 6. 2020 - 2022 Nike 7. 2024 - present Nike 8. 1997 - 1999 Umbro 9. 2001 - 2003 Umbro 10. 2014 - 2015 Nike

10 2014 - 2015

Nike

Starting off the list, the 2014 World Cup might be one of the most forgetful tournaments for England in recent memory, but the kit stood out. The Three Lions crashed out of the group stages, finishing bottom of a group with Italy, Uruguay and Costa Rica. With Roy Hodgson as manager, they failed to win a single match, yet the veteran coach somehow stayed on the job. However, the kit, which was highly basic, was well-liked by fans. It was fully white, as Nike looked to the past for inspiration. The shirt bore similarities to the all-white kit worn by Sir Alf Ramsey's defending champions in 1970, where England reached the quarter-finals.

9 2001 - 2003

Umbro

September 2001. England beat Germany 5-1 away from home in one of the most iconic England matches of all time. Coupled with David Beckham's last-minute free-kick, and this shirt has had its fair share of legendary moments. The shirt saw a prominent return to red after Umbro completely omitted the colour from the preceding home shirt. Leaning heavily on the St George's Cross, the resulting red stripe was as striking as it was stunning. That's one of the reasons that made it so good, epitomising the word 'patriotism' like it was consistently being shouted in everyone's face. Using the St George's Cross to perfection was no easy feat, but they mastered it.

8 1997 - 1999

Umbro

The 1998 World Cup in France will always be remembered for two memorable moments. One was full of ecstasy and excitement as a young Michael Owen broke onto the international stage in beautiful circumstances as he dazzled his way through the box and half of Argentina's team. It remains one of the greatest goals in the competition's history, yet it quickly came crashing down as David Beckham was sent off — and the Three Lions lost on penalties to their bitter rivals. Despite that disappointment, the shirt remains popular because of its appearance. The use of red down the sides stood out from traditional England shirts, and along with the centralised crest and numbering, it worked impressively.

7 2024 - present

Nike

England's 2024 kit for the Euros caused controversy as soon as it was released. Nike gave the St George's Cross a 'playful update' on the back of the neck, which was used to 'unite and inspire'. Despite altering the St George's Cross before, thousands of people criticised this shirt, branding it as disrespectful. Nike stated they had no plans to recall the shirt — and leaving it creates one of England's best-ever shirts. It's incredibly simple, with a predominantly white shirt with navy trimming. Nike described the kit as a modern take on a classic white strip. "The trim on the cuffs takes its cues from the training gear worn by England legends of the past in a bold purple colour that remixes the reds and blues of the past," they said.

6 2020 - 2022

Nike

Cast your mind back to the 11th July 2021. The day England nearly did it. Anticipation was in the air on a hot summer's day as the country prepared for their first major final since 1966. It was overshadowed by ticketless fans at Wembley causing chaos, whilst the football left a sour taste as the Three Lions lost on penalties. However, the kit worn in it will always be remembered. It spun a traditional white shirt into something modern, using trims on the collar and sides to make it stand out. The range captured this spirit of the country during the COVID-19 Pandemic through the use of bespoke graphic prints which depicted a ‘community of lions’ – players and fans together, united in sharing a dream.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: England's kit for the 2020 Euros was the first home jersey ever to be worn in a major tournament final. In 1966, they wore the away kit.

5 2013 - 2014

Nike

There may not be many major memories to partner this kit, however, the shirt marked the 150th anniversary of the FA Cup — and, for that clear reason, it features on this list. The decision Nike made to commemorate it with a modern classic will always be remembered, even if it was never worn at a tournament. It was a simple white shirt, paired with navy shorts and white socks, yet the 2013 kit could be looked back on as one of the most stylish kits England have had over the last decade, with the golden trim offering a timeless look. In a world where teams often overcomplicate jerseys and ruin tradition, the FA and Nike mastered this one.

4 2003 - 2005

Umbro

The 2004 Euros saw England compete with the 'golden generation'. With a team that featured Wayne Rooney, David Beckham, Frank Lampard, Steven Gerrard and countless others, they should have won it. But, in stark similarity to the 1998 World Cup, wonderkid Rooney was sent off in the quarter-finals and England lost on penalties to Portugal. However, despite the disappointment, the kit stands out in timeless fashion. As a white short-sleeved shirt, with horizontal shadow stripes across the chest and back, it immediately stood out. Coupled with the red running down the sides and the front of the shirt, and England had a jersey that matched the quality of the team.

3 1990 - 1992

Umbro

Just like the 2004 Euros, 14 years earlier England came close to glory. At the 1990 World Cup, neatly dubbed 'Italia 90', England lost in the semi-finals to West Germany. Chris Waddle and Stuart Pearce both missed their penalties in the shootout to send the Three Lions crashing home, yet the shirt remains iconic. Whilst Gary Lineker won the Golden Boot, the shirt had everything that epitomised the era. It balanced the nation's primary colours with a modern (for the 90s) design. Watching players like Paul Gascoigne glide around the pitch in it made the jersey an instant classic.

2 1980 - 1984

Admiral

Coming in second place is the shirt that was so popular it was used twice. Originally, it was only planned to be used from 1980 to 1982, but they extended it for another two years to 1984 because of its iconic appearance. The quintessential Admiral England shirt has become something of a cult classic. It never got a truly iconic moment to go with it as England went through a transitional period at the start of the 1980s, but now it is loved with several remakes available. The design was even used as inspiration for Nike's 2018 pre-match shirts at the World Cup, allowing modern-day fans to see what it would have been like all those years ago.

1 1995 - 1996

Umbro

1996. The year football 'came home'. Everyone thinks 'it's coming home' refers to England actually winning a football tournament — and that's what it might mean now, but - in 1996 - it referred to the country hosting a tournament for the first time in 30 years. With three lions on the shirt, the anthem blaring out and the likes of Alan Shearer and Gascoigne gliding across the pitch, older English fans highlight it as the most memorable year to support them. The kit played a major part in that. With its vibrant new shade of electric blue on the collar, the text-based Umbro branding and the central crest, it marked a new era for the country as it got the nation to believe. If only England beat Germany in the semi-finals and ended years of hurt.