England have consistently underperformed in the European Championships. The Three Lions have still not won the competition, coming closest to lifting the trophy when they lost to Italy in the final in 2021. However, since England's first appearance in the Euros in 1968, there have been some highlights along the way.

From Harry Kane's winner against Germany at Wembley in 2021 to England's 4-1 victory against the Netherlands in 1996, there have been plenty of standout wins. GiveMeSport have decided to rank the top 10 England wins at the Euros. The results can be found below.

Top 10 England wins at the Euros

Rank Date Tournament Match Score 1 June 18, 1996 1996 European Championship England vs Netherlands 4-1 2 June 29, 2021 2020 European Championship England vs Germany 2-0 3 July 7, 2021 2020 European Championship England vs Denmark 2-1 (a.e.t.) 4 June 15, 1996 1996 European Championship England vs Scotland 2-0 5 June 21, 2004 2004 European Championship Croatia vs England 2-4 6 June 16, 2016 2016 European Championship England vs Wales 2-1 7 July 3, 2021 2020 European Championship Ukraine vs England 0-4 8 June 22, 1996 1996 European Championship Spain vs England 0-0 (2-4 on pens) 9 June 17, 2004 2004 European Championship England vs Switzerland 3-0 10 June 8, 1968 1968 European Championship England vs Soviet Union 2-0

10 England 2-0 Soviet Union - Euro 1968

Coming off the back of a disappointing 1-0 semi-final defeat to Yugoslavia, England had to regroup to secure third place in the European Championship in 1968. The World Cup winners from 1966 were up to the task as Sir Bobby Charlton and Sir Geoff Hurst scored to secure a well-deserved 2-0 win against the Soviet Union.

Up until England's final defeat to Italy in 2021, the third-placed finish achieved in 1968 was England's highest in the European Championships. This summer in Germany, Southgate's team will be looking to go one better than 1968 and 2021, and finally lift the Henri Delaunay Trophy.

9 England 3-0 Switzerland - Euro 2004

England's 3-0 win against Switzerland in Euro 2004 was another standout moment for the 18-year-old Rooney. At the time, Rooney's goals meant he was the youngest player to score in a European Championship, as per BBC Sport. This was a game that made England fans excited about the rest of the tournament. England's star-studded team, including the likes of Steven Gerrard, John Terry and David Beckham, put in a dominant display against the Swiss ahead of the final group stage game against Croatia.

England ultimately succumbed to a quarter-final penalty shootout defeat to Portugal. However, for the first time in a while, England fans came away from the tournament with high hopes for the future as Rooney had lit up the tournament.

8 Spain 0-0 England (2-4 on penalties) - Euro 1996

Before Euro 1996, England had gone out in the group stages of their last three European Championship campaigns. Although they had convincingly beat the Netherlands and Scotland in the group stage this time, England still had to find a way past a gritty Spanish team at Wembley. The golden goal rule was in place for this tournament, but both teams could not find the winner during the additional 30 minutes.

With memories of the penalty shootout defeat to Germany still lingering in the minds of English supporters, they feared the worst, especially when Stuart Pearce, who missed a spot kick in the 1990 World Cup, stepped up. However, Pearce was equal to the task and roared at the Wembley crowd after he slammed his penalty home. England went on to win the shootout 4-2, securing their place in the semi-finals of the European Championships for the first time since 1968.

England's record at the Euros from 1968 to 1996

Year Host Nation Round of Exit 1968 Italy Semi-Finals 1972 Belgium Did Not Qualify 1976 Yugoslavia Did Not Qualify 1980 Italy Group Stage 1984 France Did Not Qualify 1988 Germany Group Stage 1992 Sweden Group Stage 1996 England Semi-Finals

7 Ukraine 0-4 England - Euro 2020

England's demolition of Ukraine at the Stadio Olimpico in 2021 took Southgate's team to consecutive major tournament semi-finals. The previous four games in this tournament had all been held at Wembley, meaning this was England's first game at a neutral venue in the campaign. However, this wasn't an issue as they raced into the lead after only four minutes.

Another goal from Kane, alongside Harry Maguire and Jordan Henderson set up a semi-final tie against Denmark back at Wembley. With the likes of France, Germany and the Netherlands knocked out of the competition, this win cemented England as the favourites to win their first-ever European Championship.

6 England 2-1 Wales - Euro 2016

While Euro 2016 won't bring back happy memories for England fans, the win against Wales was a significant high point. After disappointingly drawing to Russia, England found themselves 1-0 down against rivals Wales, thanks to a long-range Gareth Bale free-kick.

A Jamie Vardy equaliser in the 56th minute restored hope for Roy Hodgson's side but as the game wore on it looked like ending in another frustrating draw. However, in the 91st minute, Daniel Sturridge poked the ball past Wayne Hennessey to spark wild celebrations from the England fans inside the Stade Bollaert-Delelis. The game wasn't a sign of things to come, though, with England losing to Iceland in the Round of 16 and Wales reaching the semi-finals.

5 Croatia 2-4 England - Euro 2004

England knew that a win against Croatia in their final group stage match of Euro 2004 would send them into the competition's knockout stages for the first time on foreign soil. An early goal from Niko Kovac threatened to ruin these plans, but goals from Paul Scholes and Wayne Rooney put England ahead at half-time.

Rooney scored again in the 68th minute, alongside a late Frank Lampard goal to set up a quarter-final tie with Portugal. Fans and pundits back home started to get excited about the possibilities for the Three Lions in the tournament following this win, with the 18-year-old Rooney leading the way. The former Manchester United and Everton striker scored 53 goals for his country, making him the second all-time top goalscorer for England behind Kane.

England all-time top goalscorers

Rank Player Appearances Goals 1 Harry Kane 89 62 2 Wayne Rooney 120 53 3 Sir Bobby Charlton 106 49 4 Gary Lineker 80 48 5 Vivian Woodward 32 44 6 Jimmy Greaves 57 44 7 Michael Owen 89 40 8 Nat Lofthouse 33 30 9 Alan Shearer 63 30 10 Sir Tom Finney 77 30

4 England 2-0 Scotland - Euro 1996

Following a disappointing 1-1 draw with Switzerland in their opening match, England were under pressure to perform at an expectant Wembley for their game against Scotland on June 15, 1996. The first half was largely uneventful with Scotland limiting Terry Venables' side to few chances. However, Gary Neville's cross found Shearer in the 53rd minute to put England ahead.

Scotland were then given a late penalty, which was saved by David Seaman, before Paul Gascoigne's wonder goal shortly after secured the three points for England. Gascoigne's 'dentist chair' celebration was equally memorable. This was a clear reference to a drunken evening involving the England players in East Asia before the tournament.

3 England 2-1 Denmark (a.e.t) - Euro 2020

This was another game in which Southgate's team had to exorcise demons of the past. England had twice fallen short in the semi-finals of the Euros, in 1968 and 1996. The penalty shootout defeat to Germany in 1996 saw England manager, Southgate, miss the decisive spot-kick. So, when Mikkel Damsgaard of Denmark scored a free-kick after 30 minutes, England fans were fearing the worst.

An own goal from Simon Kjaer nine minutes later restored hope for England, but the game went to extra-time with the looming threat of another penalty shootout. With 104 minutes played, England were given a spot kick, which Kane thumped home to send Southgate's team to the first major tournament final since the 1966 World Cup.

England record in major tournament finals

Date Competition Match Score July 30, 1966 1966 World Cup final England vs West Germany 4-2 July 11, 2021 2020 European Championship final Italy vs England 1-1 (3-2 on pens)

2 England 2-0 Germany - Euro 2020

England went into the game against Germany having not beaten them in a major tournament knockout tie since 1966. Penalty shootout defeats to the Germans in the 1990 World Cup and 1996 Euros, as well as World Cup defeats in 1970 and 2010, left England fans nervous ahead of the Round of 16 match on June 29, 2021.

However, second half goals by Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane sent the Wembley crowd into raptures and secured England's spot in the quarter-finals. The game wasn't without scares, though, as Thomas Müller missed a golden opportunity late in the game when he was one-on-one with Jordan Pickford. Müller missed, meaning it was finally England's day against the Germans with a sense of real optimism that Southgate's team were different to teams who had fallen short in the past.

England record against Germany in major tournament knockout ties

Date Competition Match Score June 29, 2021 2020 European Championship England vs Germany 2-0 June 27, 2010 2010 World Cup Germany vs England 4-1 June 26, 1996 1996 European Championship Germany vs England 1-1 (6-5 on pens) July 4, 1996 1990 World Cup West Germany vs England 1-1 (4-3 on pens) June 16, 1970 1970 World Cup West Germany vs England 3-2 (a.e.t) July 30, 1966 1966 World Cup England vs West Germany 4-2 (a.e.t)

1 England 4-1 Netherlands - Euro 1996

England's demolition of the Netherlands at Euro 1996 is still renowned as one of the greatest performances in English football history. The Netherlands had the likes of Clarence Seedorf, Dennis Bergkamp and Jordi Cruyff on the pitch, but Terry Venables' side overwhelmed them in front of a raucous 76,798 crowd at Wembley.

Braces from Alan Shearer and Teddy Sheringham secured a 4-1 victory for England. The win also meant that England topped the group ahead of the Netherlands, which set up a quarter-final tie with Spain, who they beat on penalties. Let's not talk about the semi-final against Germany, though.

