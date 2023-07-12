The Premier League may be where the elite want to play their football, but the rainy Tuesday nights aren't quite the appeal to some of their own.

Whether it's Gary Lineker at Barcelona, David Beckham at Real Madrid or Paul Gascoigne at Lazio, English players have a rich history of playing away from home, which is why we are seeing more and more England-born players show their talents abroad.

From La Liga Santander to the MLS, there are currently 59 different countries housing English talent and some are making serious names for themselves.

With help from Soccerway and Transfermarkt, allow GiveMeSport to offer you the 10 best English players currently playing abroad.

10 Samuel Iling Junior

Playing for Italian giants Juventus, Samuel Iling Junior has had limited opportunities to make this list but has shone when given the chance.

Totalling six goals and four assists in 29 appearances, they are some impressive numbers for a 19-year-old winger who has had to make do with substitute cameos for the season.

One of those assists came during his Champions League debut against Benfica, one of the rare positives of Juventus' European season, which shows he can do it on the big stage under the brightest lights.

It is a testament to Illing Junior's talent that he can be on this list despite only recording 309 minutes throughout the Serie A season, especially in a side like Juventus.

9 Jordi Osei-Tutu

The name Osei-Tutu may be one you have seen linked around the clubs in England over the last year, so let's tell you why.

Playing for VFL Bochum in the Bundesliga, the English right-back has wowed on his limited chances for the club and has helped one of the weaker sides in the division keep their heads above water and stay in the German first tier.

Signed last summer from Arsenal, Osei-Tutu has been more of a rotation player. He's played as a right midfielder and as a defensive full-back, which shows the 24-year-old's versatility.

As mentioned, a few clubs have been interested in his signature either as a starter or as a backup, which goes to show how well he has impressed during his first season in the Bundesliga.

After seeing squad depth cost Arsenal a Premier League title last season, you wonder why the Gunners got rid of a player like Osei-Tutu and why, if they wanted to get rid, they didn't loan him to see what he is made of first.

8 Jamie Bynoe-Gittens

At 18 years of age, Borussia Dortmund wonderkid Jamie Bynoe-Gittens is on the rise since making the move from Manchester City to Germany and has slotted in perfectly to his role under Edin Terzic.

The winger started last season off with a goal in Dortmund's second game against SC Freiburg before netting a further two during a season which saw him sustain three separate shoulder injuries.

Although he is yet to break through into the first team consistently, JBG is the perfect example of an impact sub that can change the complexion of any game.

His dynamic pace and close control with his right foot has garnered comparisons to Neymar and it will only be a matter of time before Bynoe-Gittens is a regular in the England setup.

7 Stephy Mavididi

Another English left-winger who is making a name for himself overseas is Montepellier's Stephy Mavididi.

Despite a season of mixed fortunes for the French side, Mavididi still managed to generate conversations about his football and there is no wonder when you consider the impact he had on some games.

His standout performance was back in January against AJ Auxerre when he netted twice to secure Montepellier a crucial 2-0 away win.

Like with Bynoe-Gittens, Mavididi missed a large portion of the season through a reoccurring thigh problem as well as a two-game suspension, but more than made up for it with his dependence on the flanks.

Just to add to his quality, he can also be utilised in a centre-forward role, which saw him grab a few goals this season.

At 25, the Derby-born winger is reaching his prime years, so expect more conversation about him in the coming seasons.

6 Angel Gomes

Having just won the U21 European Championship with England, the football world is finally waking up to this kid's amazing talent.

When Manchester United sold the midfielder to LOSC Lille in 2020, fans of the Red Devils felt it was a huge missed opportunity and it began to show almost as soon as Gomes put on the French side's shirt.

After a year out at Portuguese side Boavista, Gomes returned to Lille and played 39 games for the club, recording three goals and six assists, helping them to secure a playoff place for the Conference League after a season out of European competitions.

Angel ended the season with one of the league's best pass completion rates at 87.89%, proving how integral he is to any attacking play.

At only 22, Gomes still has years to go before he is hitting his prime, which bodes well for the future of English football.

Let's hope he can turn his U17 and U21 European Championship wins into a trophy for the England senior team after 57 years of hurt.

5 Marcus Edwards

Formerly of Tottenham Hotspur, Marcus Edwards is a dynamic winger who is a crucial part of a well-drilled Ruben Amorim Sporting Lisbon side.

Despite finishing 4th last season, Edwards played a big part in Sporting's Europa League run, a run that saw them knock out Premier League runners-up Arsenal.

His pace and attacking threat suits Amorim's style and his 26-goal involvements this season proves just how good he is.

Better yet, Edwards is still only 24 years old, so he still has plenty of time to develop further.

If he can secure a big move away from Portugal, then we might be seeing him don an England shirt in the not-too-distant future.

4 Chris Smalling

Now under the management of Jose Mourinho, Chris Smalling has had a fascinating career path since coming through the youth set-up at Maidstone United.

The 33-year-old went from a Europa League run with Fulham to winning two Premier League titles with Manchester United but Chris Smalling is hitting his prime years for Italian giants Roma.

Alongside Roger Ibanez and Gianluca Mancini, Smalling is part of a triple threat of defensive security for Roma that saw them reach the Europa League final before being bested by Sevilla on penalties.

Unfortunately, England manager Gareth Southgate continues to overlook his talent and often favours a fellow Serie A centre-back in the form of our next entry.

3 Fikayo Tomori

A name on many future star lists over the past few years, Fikayo Tomori is now widely regarded as not only one of the best English players, but is regarded as one of the world's most sought-after centre-backs.

He struggled to find his footing at a club with loan spells at Brighton and Hove Albion, Hull City and Derby County, but settled his feet firmly on the ground during his 2021 loan spell with AC Milan, a loan spell that later turned into a fully-fledged transfer.

Since then, he has been the rock in the heart of an AC Milan side striving to propel their name back among Europe's best and was a key factor in their run to the 2023 Champions League semi-finals.

He encompasses all the traits of what a modern-day centre-back needs with his pace, strength and passing, making him a problem that not many Serie A attackers can solve.

2 Tammy Abraham

Another English talent Chelsea couldn't unlock the full potential of.

Similar to Fikayo Tomori, Tammy Abraham had been around the blocks trying to find that one place to call home, and just like his English counterpart, he ended up in Italy.

At 25, he has made himself a household name in the Roma attacking line, scoring nine goals and recording seven assists last year despite enduring an injury-hit season.

While he is a prolific striker enjoying his best period of form, we have to question how many goals he would get in a side not as defensively-minded as Mourinho's Roma.

There are many Premier League sides looking for a striker this summer and if he is given a chance to shine in England once again, he can maybe return to the international setup on a more consistent basis.

1 Jude Bellingham

Was it going to be anyone else?

We all laughed at Birmingham City when they retired the number 22 shirt after Bellingham's move to Borussia Dortmund, but they knew that he would rapidly become one of England's greatest exports.

At Dortmund, he showcased why he was this summer's hottest property with his intricate passing, defensive stability and all-around midfield control, which is special for any age, let alone at 19.

In the last few weeks, he has not only become Real Madrid's biggest-ever transfer, but is the 12th most expensive player of all-time and the third most expensive Englishman behind Declan Rice and Jack Grealish.

He isn't just one of the best England players, but is considered by many as one of the best midfielders in football today.