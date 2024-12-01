Key Takeaways The position of goalkeeper is perhaps open to the most criticism of any on a football pitch.

The 21st century has seen dozens of truly magnificent shot-stoppers grace the game across the past two-and-a-half decades.

Only four entrants of the 10 on this list are still playing professional football at the time of writing.

Goalkeepers can often be one of the most influential figures of any team on a football pitch. The best shot-stoppers serve valiantly as a last line of defence, while simultaneously inspiring those ahead of them with their confidence and ability. Especially in the last decade or so, the position has evolved massively, with many goalkeepers now needing to be able to play with the ball at their feet when, for decades, such an aspect was not at all needed for a goalkeeper.

There have been some incredible number ones over the years, with the likes of Lev Yashin, Dino Zoff, Peter Schmeichel and Oliver Kahn, to name just a few of many examples, showcasing themselves as some of the best of their respective eras. In the 21st century, there have been hundreds of goalkeepers that have displayed their abilities at the highest levels of football.

Of all these examples, though, there are some that sit above the rest. For whatever reason, or reasons, there are a select few shot-stoppers that have been truly magnificent within the 24 years since the turn of the millennium. With that being said, which 10 goalkeepers have been the greatest in the 21st century?

Related Ranking the 20 Greatest Goalkeepers in Premier League History The 20 greatest goalkeepers in Premier League history have been ranked by GIVEMESPORT.

Ranking Factors

Lists, as a concept, are subjective. It is more than feasible for two lists on the same subject to have different entrants depending on the opinions of the writer. With that being considered, we have ranked this list based on the following criteria:

Longevity - How long did the player spend playing within this century?

Quality - A simple, but important, factor. Just how good was each entrant?

Honours won - How many trophies did each entrant help their team(s) win?

Legacy - How much of a mark has each entrant left on the game?

It is also worth noting that this list only includes players whose careers have taken place predominantly in the 21st century. Oliver Kahn, for example, is not on this list. While he was an amazing goalkeeper, he spent most of his career playing in the 1980s and 1990s, rather than the current century.

Top 10 Goalkeepers of the 21st Century Rank Name Career Club(s) Appearances Clean Sheets 1. Gianluigi Buffon 1995-2023 Parma, Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain 975 429 2. Iker Casillas 1999-2020 Real Madrid, Porto 885 340 3. Manuel Neuer 2005-present Schalke 04, Bayern Munich 798+ 364+ 4. Thibaut Courtois 2009-present Genk, Chelsea, Atletico Madrid, Real Madrid 602+ 249+ 5. Edwin van der Sar 1990-2011, 2016 Ajax, Juventus, Fulham, Manchester United, VV Noordwijk 821 368 6. Petr Cech 1999-2019 Chmel Blsany, Sparta Prague, Stade Rennais, Chelsea, Arsenal 784 342 7. Alisson 2013-present Internacional, Roma, Liverpool 436+ 192+ 8. Victor Valdes 2002-2017 Barcelona, Manchester United, Standard Liege, Middlesbrough 654 275 9. Julio Cesar 1997-2018 Flamengo, Chievo, Inter Milan, Queens Park Rangers, Toronto FC, Benfica 526 213 10. David de Gea 2009-present Atletico Madrid, Manchester United, Fiorentina 676+ 228+

10 David de Gea

2009-present

Close

It is easy to remember David de Gea in a negative light, given how his time at Manchester United ended. Many supporters were glad to see the back of the Spaniard in 2023, welcoming the signing of Andre Onana in what they assumed would be a significant upgrade. It also took de Gea over 12 months to find a new club, eventually joining Fiorentina in August earlier this year.

Since then, de Gea has shown flashes that should serve as reminders of just how good he was at his peak. He racked up the most clean sheets of any goalkeeper in Man United’s history, more than even the iconic Peter Schmeichel. It was de Gea who served as saviour for a number of seasons after Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement, often putting in performances that ranked him as one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League while the rest of his team struggled.

In 12 years at Old Trafford, de Gea became the first player in club history to be named as Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year three years in a row, whilst also winning a Premier League, FA Cup, Europa League and two EFL Cups across 545 matches for the Red Devils.

9 Julio Cesar

1997-2018

For football fans born in the 21st century, certainly in England, many may remember Julio Cesar for his stint with Queens Park Rangers, a rocky spell that came towards the end of his career. In his prime, Julio Cesar was one of the world’s best goalkeepers, particularly throughout his time with Inter Milan.

After making over 200 appearances for Flamengo in his native Brazil, where he would return in order to retire in 2018, Cesar moved to Inter in 2005, where he would spend seven years of his career. The shot-stopper became renowned for his ability to save penalties, his distribution and overall quality as a goalkeeper.

Julio Cesar debuted for Brazil in 2004, earning 87 caps across a decade of service. Domestically, Cesar’s best season came across 2009 and 2010. He helped his club reach the Champions League final for the first time in almost 40 years with some exceptional performances, including in the final itself, which Inter won by beating Bayern Munich.

Not only that, but Cesar helped Inter win the Coppa Italia, putting in another brilliant final performance, while his club won the Serie A title as he kept 17 clean sheets in the league, an historic European treble having been secured.

8 Victor Valdes

2002-2017