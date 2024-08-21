Highlights There are countless stunning kits around the world for the 2024/25 season.

Some of Europe's elite clubs have created simplistic but stunning designs.

League One's Cambridge United boast a surprise contender for best kit of the year.

Every year, football teams around the world release new kits in an attempt to secure a new revenue stream. Jerseys are now typically priced around £80 by the best clubs in the world, which is a vast difference from just 10 years ago. However, with profits through merchandise so strong, it's unlikely to change anytime soon.

For the 2024/25 season, there are a plethora of stunning kits that range from the lower leagues - where teams typically have more control over the design - to the top competitions in the world. Ranging in colour and features, some are loved, whilst others are hated.

Here are the best kits for the 2024/25 season. Naturally, there's always going to be a controversy — and kits are always going to be partially opinion, but the jerseys on offer really do make fans around the world take a moment to appreciate them. Simply stunning in every way possible.

Ranking Factors

Appearance - It's the most important thing in a shirt. It has to look stunning.

It's the most important thing in a shirt. It has to look stunning. Level of Detail - Shirts which have small details to take it to the next level always rank well.

Shirts which have small details to take it to the next level always rank well. Context - If a shirt has been inspired by the past, it is typically held in higher regard by fans.

Ranking the Best Kits in World Football (2024/25) Rank Club League Home/Away/Third 1. Juventus Serie A Third 2. Barcelona La Liga Home 3. AC Milan Serie A Away 4. Real Madrid La Liga Third 5. Cambridge United League One Third 6. Roma Serie A Home 7. Manchester United Premier League Away 8. Basel Swiss Super League Home 9. Leeds United Championship Away

Related Every Premier League Team's Home Kit for 2024/25 [Ranked] From Chelsea and Wolves to Arsenal and Ipswich, this year shows off a diverse array of ideas, both good and bad.

9 Leeds United

Away kit

Leeds United's away kit this season is striking, to say the least. Inspired by the shirt worn in 1974, it prominently displays the iconic smiley badge used at the time. It also features a distinctive blue-tipped button-up collar and the signature Adidas three stripes in split blue and white across the shoulders.

Offering simplicity coupled with inspiration from the past, it is a classic, with fans capable of spotting it from a mile away even on a cold, dark day. After falling short in last season's play-off final, Leeds will be hoping to secure promotion at the second time of asking in this beautiful jersey.

8 Basel

Home kit

Basel are typically one of those clubs that go under the radar. The waning Swiss giants have struggled to stay in the spotlight, but with their 2024/25 jersey, they have made sure everyone notices them. The eye-catching flame design has set the world alight, with the dark blue which goes alongside it providing a bold and creative kit that anyone would struggle to match.

Home kits are typically traditional, opting to go for simplicity to make sure they do not offend fans, but Basel's decision to go above and beyond has to be commended. It could have gone wrong, yet they have created a masterpiece.

7 Manchester United

Away kit

Ranked as the best away kit in the Premier League this season, Manchester United were always going to feature on this list. As one of the biggest clubs in the world, they rarely create a masterpiece - often opting for a 'template' instead. How they've gone against that idea this year.

The Snapdragon sponsor brings heavy similarities to the iconic Vodafone iconography of the past, whilst the patterns added to the backdrop of the deep navy blue colour scheme create a bold look. Stunning from every angle, now it's the team's job to create plenty of memories.

6 Roma

Home kit

Roma's home kit has split opinion this season, but in our eyes, it's absolutely stunning. It has a dark red base and, with the addition of thin gold stripes and a deeper red on the front, it stands out from the crowd. The jersey design is a tribute to the club's DNA and the era of Campo Testaccio, the club's legendary former home ground.

On the back of the collar, the detail "A.S. Roma" appears, which is also inspired by the 1933/34 seasonal tickets. With the rich colours throughout, coupled with creative inspiration, it's hard to see why so many people dislike it.

Related Ranking the 10 Best International Kits in Football History While Euro 2024 has boasted a number of impressive shirts, none of the kits used in Germany tops this list.

5 Cambridge United

Third kit

Cambridge United may not have the greatest players ever. They might not be the richest club and they definitely don't have one of the biggest stadiums in the world, but what they do have is one of the finest kits of the year. Situated 60 miles north of London, Cambridge's home and away kits are stunning, but their third kit is even better.

It takes inspiration from a mainstay of Parker's Piece - the birthplace of the rules of football - since the late 1800s, whilst the moss green jersey features is littered with subtle outlines of dolphins along with flower and leaf motifs that adorn one of the area's unique landmarks. People from Cambridge understand the history, so they were always going to appreciate this.

4 Real Madrid

Third kit

Real Madrid always create stunning kits. It's easy for the 15-time Champions League winners to do so when they are iconic. This season, their home and away jerseys are impressive, but their third strip is the best one. As part of Adidas' retro range of third alternate jerseys with the throwback "trefoil" logo, it is a sleek dark grey polo shirt which is covered in a chic "RMCF" monogram akin to high-end luxury luggage. Meanwhile, it also features a distinctive monogram pattern inspired by the iconic street sign fonts from the city of Madrid. It's hard not to be impressed.

Related 10 football clubs who generate most money from kit sales and merchandise Manchester United and Liverpool are among the top five clubs for money generated through kit and merchandise sales.

3 AC Milan

Away kit

AC Milan were originally set up as a cricket club in 1899. To celebrate 125 years since that iconic conception, the seven-time European champions have released a stunning away kit which celebrates their cricketing heritage. The classic white away kit is combined with a red-and-black polo collar, a nod to the team's traditional home colours, and a monochromatic crest, finished off with a tonal pinstripe pattern.

It's easy to see the similarities to the clothes cricketers wear — and it's hard not to love it. Simplicity is sometimes better than going over the top, which one of the most successful clubs of all time seems to have understood.

2 Barcelona

Home kit

Barcelona's greatest players of all time have always created countless iconic memories — and the club will be hoping the current side can make a few more in one of the finest kits of the year. Bringing back the split Blaugrana design from the 1999 centenary shirt for the club's 125th anniversary, Nike have gone above and beyond to celebrate this landmark.

The only downside is that the Nike tick is not centralised above the badge, but that is not going to take away from its simple elegance. Lamine Yamal, one of the best youngsters in the world, will now be expected to perform in it.

1 Juventus

Third kit

Juventus' third kit has been ranked as the best kit for the 2024/25 season. Simplicity is the name of the game on this occasion — and the Italian giants have met that brief perfectly. Inspired by the endless majesty of the night sky, it's dressed in navy with engineered, crest-inspired graphics.

Golden details include an iconic Adidas trefoil and a classic club badge, which was first used in the early 1980s. Alongside this, the textured weave adds to the classy look of this polo shirt. Stunning from every angle, Juventus have created a masterpiece that is wearable in so many environments. Not only can it obviously be worn on the pitch, but it's so stylish that it would not look out of place in a semi-professional environment.