Football is back! As players tighten their boots and coaches lay down tactics, the air is thick with anticipation for the 2023/24 season.

But before we jump into the new campaign, let's take a step back and recall the mind-blowing action that left us all buzzing in the first half of 2023. Buckle up, because this is no ordinary recap; it's a rollercoaster ride of the 11 best football matches that set the pitch on fire.

No football year is complete without a dose of Champions League drama. From the get-go, Europe's top-flight clubs were firing on all cylinders. We're talking edge-of-your-seat thrillers where world-class strategies, unbelievable goals, and last-minute saves kept us on our toes. A few epic matches from this tourney are etched into the annals of football lore, standing tall as the shining beacons of 2023.

But, hey, let's not forget the exhilarating showdowns on home turf. The domestic leagues across Europe were equally sensational, bringing their A-game with some nerve-wracking battles. Nail-biting title deciders swung in favour of the winners only in the dying minutes, proving yet again why we're madly in love with this sport. These games, with their rollercoaster of emotions, had us holding our breath until the final whistle.

And that's not all. These matches were more than just about the goals and the trophies; they were stories of grit, determination, and sometimes, a hint of luck. They defined teams, made legends out of players, and gave us talking points for the upcoming season. The highs, the lows, the twists, and the turns - they all made for a heady mix that left us football fans craving for more.

Here at GIVEMESPORT, we've done the hard yards, sifting through the heart-stopping moments to bring you the absolute best of 2023. From the wonder goals that left goalkeepers grasping at thin air to the tactical masterstrokes that outfoxed the opposition, we've got it all covered.

So, put on your game face, because we're about to dive into the 11 best football matches of 2023. Expect drama, passion, and some good old football magic as we relive these spectacular games. These matches not only made headlines but also reminded us why we're hooked on the beautiful game.

Are you ready for the whistle? Here we go!

11 FC Koln 1-2 Bayern Munich

Heading into the final matchday of the season behind rivals Borussia Dortmund, Bayern Munich needed a positive result at Koln and for Mainz to do them a huge favour at the Signal Iduna Park.

Mainz were holding up their end of the bargain, leading Dortmund 2-1 with just a few minutes remaining, however, Bayern were stuck at one goal apiece with Koln.

Step forward 20-year-old Jamal Musiala, who picked up the ball on the edge of the area in the 89th minute before striking a beautiful effort into the bottom corner, clinching the most dramatic of victories for his side and an 11th straight title for the Bavarians.

10 Aston Villa 2-4 Arsenal

Gabriel Martinelli celebrates with Fabio Vieira of Arsenal after scoring the team's fourth goal during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Arsenal FC at Villa Park on February 18, 2023 in Birmingham, England.

Arsenal returned to the top of the Premier League table after two goals in stoppage time secured a thrilling 4-2 victory over Unai Emery's dangerous Aston Villa side.

The hosts led twice in the first half through Ollie Watkins and Philippe Coutinho, but they were pegged back by goals from Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard either side of the break.

In an electric end to the game, Jorginho saw a long-range effort cannon off the underside of the crossbar and in via an unfortunate deflection from Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, before Gabriel Martinelli raced clear to score a fourth as the hosts chased an equaliser.

9 Liverpool 2-5 Real Madrid

In a repeat of the 2021/22 Champions League final, Liverpool and Real Madrid met at Anfield for the first leg of their blockbuster last-16 clash.

Roared on by a fervent Anfield, Liverpool made the dream start, going two goals up inside 15 minutes. However, never one to lose their composure in a moment of concern, Madrid rallied impressively to level the scores at half-time.

Armed with the momentum, the 14-time winners pressed on in the second half and quickly moved into an unassailable lead thanks to the brilliance of Karim Benzema, as Liverpool suffered a humiliating defeat in their own backyard.

8 Arsenal 3-3 Southampton

Having seen their eight-point lead at the top of the Premier League reduced to four points after draws with Liverpool and West Ham, Arsenal knew a win was essential against rock-bottom Southampton.

Despite sitting at opposite ends of the table, it was the Saints who raced into a two-goal lead before Gabriel Martinelli pulled one back for the Gunners. Duje Caleta-Car restored Southampton’s advantage midway through the second half as the visitors closed in on an unlikely victory.

Facing down the barrel of a hugely damaging defeat, Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard struck late on to rescue a point for Arsenal - although a point apiece from the six-goal thriller did little to help either side’s fortunes.

7 Napoli 5-1 Juventus

Closing in on a first Serie A title since 1990, Napoli produced a sensational performance to thrash Juventus at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium and move ten points clear at the summit.

The visitors came into the contest on the back of an eight-match winning run without conceding a single goal, but that record was ruthlessly ended by runaway leaders Napoli.

Spearheaded by star duo Victor Osimhen and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, the hosts ripped through Juventus' defence with ease, as the Old Lady conceded five goals in a Serie A match for the first time since 1993.

The five-star display underlined Napoli's credentials for a historic league title - one which they would go on to win by a staggering 16 points.

6 Manchester City 4-1 Arsenal

After Arsenal’s 3-3 draw with doomed Southampton, Mikel Arteta’s side headed to the Etihad Stadium for a top-of-the-table clash with Manchester City.

Billed for a number of months as a winner-takes-all title decider, the contest only served to highlight the gulf between the two sides as the hosts dished out a heavy defeat on Arteta’s youthful outfit.

Kevin De Bruyne’s early opener set the tone for the dominant Citizens and the Belgian added his second of the evening shortly after half-time to all but confirm victory.

A performance befitting of champions was sealed unsurprisingly by Erling Haaland, who tucked home a late fourth to send City well on the way to a third consecutive Premier League title.

5 Liverpool 4-3 Tottenham

With their top-four hopes on the line, Liverpool raced into a three-goal lead inside 15 minutes against Tottenham as Curtis Jones, Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah all got their names on the scoresheet.

Fresh from the humiliation of a 6-1 defeat at Newcastle the week before, Spurs rallied in impressive fashion with Harry Kane and Son-Heung-min reducing the arrears.

That set up a grandstand finale and former Everton striker Richarlison - still looking for his first league goal in a Tottenham shirt - came off the bench to net a dramatic leveller in the 93rd minute.

However, in true ‘spursy’ fashion, a calamitous mistake from Lucas Moura straight from kick-off allowed Diogo Jota to snatch a dramatic last-gasp winner for the hosts, leaving Richarlison and his teammates to reflect on another unfortunate moment in the club’s recent history.

4 Barcelona 2-1 Real Madrid

El Clasico matches between Barcelona and Real Madrid are renowned for providing some of the most absorbing, high quality football anywhere in the world and this particular clash certainly lived up to expectations.

With Barca holding a healthy advantage at the top of La Liga, Madrid knew this was their chance to revive the title race. The visitors took an early lead inside ten minutes before Sergi Roberto drew Barca level on the stroke of half-time.

The second period was relatively even with neither side able to stamp their authority on proceedings, as the match looked destined to end in a 1-1 draw.

However, in the second minute of stoppage-time, Barca broke on the counter as Alejandro Balde squared the ball to Franck Kessie, and the Ivorian midfielder struck a low finish into the bottom corner - handing his side a crucial three points against their arch-rivals.

3 Manchester City 4-0 Real Madrid

Having fallen to Real Madrid in dramatic circumstances just 12 months previously, Manchester City made no such mistake this time around, dishing out one of the most ruthless performances in Champions League history.

Bernardo Silva was the star of the show for the hosts, scoring twice in a blistering first-half display, while late strikes from Manuel Akanji and Julian Alvarez completed a famous triumph for Pep Guardiola’s side.

The victory sent Manchester City into their second Champions League final where they later defeated Inter Milan 1-0 to secure a maiden trophy in Europe's most prestigious club competition.

2 Genk 2-2 Royal Antwerp

Toby Alderweireld celebrates a last-gasp equaliser for Royal Antwerp against Genk to secure the Belgian Pro League title. Photo Credit: The Times

The thrilling title race in the Belgian Pro League provided one of the most dramatic final-day finishes in recent history. Genk needed to win and for Union Saint-Gilloise to lose against Club Brugge, whereas Royal Antwerp just needed to avoid defeat.

With Club Brugge on the way to victory over Union Saint-Gilloise and Genk leading Antwerp 2-1 heading into stoppage-time, the title looked destined for Genk.

However, Antwerp needed just one goal to turn things in their favour and Toby Alderweireld arrowed a sublime strike into the top corner from distance to clinch a first-ever league title in 66 years for his childhood club.

1 Liverpool 7-0 Manchester United

Taking top spot is Liverpool’s remarkable 7-0 drubbing of Manchester United at Anfield. Coming into the contest with form on their side, Erik ten Hag’s side were considered the slight favourites.

What followed was complete humiliation for United as Liverpool racked up six second-half goals, including a brace for Mohamed Salah who became the Reds’ all-time Premier League top goalscorer in the process.

Roberto Firmino struck the final blow with a late seventh, completing one of the most incredible scorelines in the competition’s 31-year history.