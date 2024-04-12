Highlights Liverpool and Everton have contested more than 240 Merseyside derbies since the first fixture in 1894.

The two teams have produced some spectacular games in the Premier League and a pair of iconic FA Cup finals.

The greatest Merseyside derby we've selected is an eight-goal thriller that you're likely to have forgotten about.

Liverpool and Everton have a unique rivalry in English football. The two Merseyside clubs are separated by less than a mile of Stanley Park's green expanse and boast fans from every corner of the city. Members of the same household will happily coexist while rooting for opposite sides of the divide.

Also known as the 'Friendly Derby', it is not without some edge. Both clubs have been guilty of petty swipes at each other and no fixture has produced more red cards in Premier League history. This distinctive blend of equality and enmity has produced a catalogue of enthralling contests over the years. Here are some of the best.

Ranking factors

Factors taken into consideration when ranking these matches are as follows:

Context - Games cannot be scrutinised in isolation, the events that took place ahead of the match have to be evaluated.

- Games cannot be scrutinised in isolation, the events that took place ahead of the match have to be evaluated. Drama - More goals don't necessarily make for a better game, but the best contests are invariably laced with excitement.

- More goals don't necessarily make for a better game, but the best contests are invariably laced with excitement. Stakes - A cup final or crucial league clash always cranks up the intrigue.

Best Matches in Merseyside Derby History # Date Result 1 20 February 1991 Everton 4-4 Liverpool 2 20 May 1989 Liverpool 3-2 Everton 3 16 April 2001 Everton 2-3 Liverpool 4 10 May 1986 Liverpool 3-1 Everton 5 20 October 1984 Liverpool 0-1 Everton 6 23 November 2013 Everton 3-3 Liverpool 7 19 September 1964 Liverpool 0-4 Everton 8 6 November 1982 Everton 0-5 Liverpool 9 23 April 1977 Everton 2-2 Liverpool 10 9 September 2006 Everton 3-0 Liverpool

10 Everton 3-0 Liverpool (2006)

Premier League

Growing up as an Everton fan, the Merseyside derby was always the biggest fixture in the calendar for Liverpool's long-serving defender Jamie Carragher. The local lad was still nursing an injury ahead of a trip to Goodison Park in September 2006 but told Gerard Houlluer that he was fit enough to play.

Carragher watched on as Tim Cahill fired Everton into a first-half lead before gifting Andrew Johnson two goals on either side of the interval. Steven Gerrard's attempts at consolation - "Forget about it," he texted Carragher - had little impact. "It's the worst I've ever felt after a game because I knew I'd let the team down," the centre-back reflected. By contrast, Johnson was jubilant, holding out three fingers in celebration of Everton's largest derby victory for 42 years.

Everton 3-0 Liverpool Date 9 September 2006 Stadium Goodison Park Attendance 40,004 Everton Scorers Tim Cahill (24'), Andrew Johnson (36', 90') Liverpool Scorers N/A

9 Everton 2-2 Liverpool (1977)

FA Cup Semi-final

When Liverpool's legendary manager Jurgen Klopp was at Borussia Dortmund, he pictured English football as: "Rainy day, heavy pitch, everybody dirty in the face and you go home feeling like you can't play football for the next four weeks." The 1977 FA Cup semi-final between his future employers and Everton was the perfect example of this stereotype.

Terry McDermott found a rare patch of grass amid the swamp at Maine Road to chip Liverpool into an early lead. Duncan McKenzie hauled Everton level and created Bruce Rioch's second-half equaliser after Jimmy Case had briefly put the Reds ahead. Duncan Hamilton stroked what he thought was the winning goal over the line only to be denied by Clive Thomas' whistle. The referee never explained why the goal had been disallowed, a hotly controversial decision that still burns some of the Everton fan base.

Everton 2-2 Liverpool Date 23 April 1977 Stadium Maine Road Attendance 56,637 Everton Scorers Duncan McKenzie (33'), Bruce Rioch (82') Liverpool Scorers Terry McDermott (10'), Jimmy Case (73')

8 Everton 0-5 Liverpool (1982)

First Division

As Ian Rush stepped off Liverpool's coach to head into Goodison Park in November 1982, Bill Shankly turned to him and said: "Do you know that no one has scored a hat-trick in the Merseyside derby in nearly 50 years?" Befuddled by his manager's random piece of trivia, Rush asked: "What are you telling me that for?" He scored four that afternoon.

Howard Kendall would go down as one of Everton's greatest managers, winning two top-flight titles, the FA Cup and European Cup Winners' Cup, but was only at the start of his second season on Merseyside when Liverpool rocked up. The aggressive offside trap which Kendall deployed spectacularly backfired, allowing Rush to ruthlessly speed into vast fields of open space and fulfil his manager's prediction.

Everton 0-5 Liverpool Date 6 November 1982 Stadium Goodison Park Attendance 52,741 Everton Scorers N/A Liverpool Scorers Ian Rush (11', 51', 71', 85'), Mark Lawrenson (55')

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistics: Ian Rush has scored the most goals in Merseyside derby history, racking up an unrivalled 25 between 1980 and 1996.

7 Liverpool 0-4 Everton (1964)

First Division

Everton ventured into the lion's den in September 1964. Liverpool's Anfield crowd had transcended the sport a few months earlier when the BBC's cameras captured their deafening roar in a victory over Arsenal. The cacophony which propelled Liverpool to the top-flight title was broadcast across the nation on Panorama that summer. Everton emphatically silenced their neighbours.

Derek Temple put the Toffees in front within the opening 60 seconds, setting the tempo of a first half that was titled exclusively towards Liverpool's goal. Frederick Pickering and Colin Harvey gave Everton a 3-0 lead before the interval. Johnny Morrissey's second-half strike added an extra layer of gloss to what remains Everton's biggest victory at Anfield since the First World War.

Liverpool 0-4 Everton Date 19 September 1964 Stadium Anfield Attendance 52,619 Everton Scorers Derek Temple (1'), Frederick Pickering (35'), Colin Harvey (41'), Johnny Morrissey (64') Liverpool Scorers N/A

6 Everton 3-3 Liverpool (2013)

Premier League

The last decade has witnessed the longest reign of Merseyside domination across the fixture's entire history. Between 2010 and 2021, Liverpool avoided defeat in 23 consecutive derbies. For large swathes of this red reign, Everton were helpless bystanders to Liverpool's brilliance. But they held their own in November 2013.

A jab-jab, thrust-thrust contest between two of the most open iterations of each club ended all square at Goodison Park. A Liverpool side inspired by Luis Suarez twice took the lead in the first half only to be pegged back each time by Roberto Martinez's hosts. Romelu Lukaku fired Everton ahead with eight minutes to go before Daniel Sturridge snatched a point just before the final whistle.

Everton 3-3 Liverpool Date 23 November 2013 Stadium Goodison Park Attendance 39,576 Everton Scorers Kevin Mirallas (8'), Romelu Lukaku (72', 82') Liverpool Scorers Philippe Coutinho (5'), Luis Suarez (19'), Daniel Sturridge (89')

5 Liverpool 0-1 Everton (1984)

First Division

Everton's Graeme Sharp stunned Gary Stevens' pass perfectly with his left foot, watching it bounce before battering a venomous strike over Bruce Grobbelaar with his right. "It would almost have been a shame if we'd scored after that," Liverpool manager Joe Fagan briefly reflected before checking himself. "Well, not really."

The BBC's Goal of the Season for 1984 earned Everton's first victory at Anfield in 14 years. Sharp admitted that Everton had suffered from an "inferiority complex" when coming up against their vaunted rivals, but the tide turned with his stunning volley. After withstanding Liverpool's barrage to earn a famous win, Everton cantered through the remainder of the campaign to claim the league title.

Liverpool 0-1 Everton Date 20 October 1984 Stadium Anfield Attendance 45,545 Everton Scorers Graeme Sharp (48') Liverpool Scorers N/A

4 Liverpool 3-1 Everton (1986)

FA Cup Final

Liverpool had soared while Everton stumbled in the 1986 FA Cup final, but Merseyside was the true winner. That was the view of the fans from both clubs who stayed behind after the final whistle to proudly belt out the name of the area that the country's two best teams called home.

The 1986 showpiece came in the middle of a three-year stretch that saw Everton and Liverpool exclusively occupy first and second in England's top flight. Gary Lineker won his second successive Golden Boot that season and opened the scoring at Wembley, but Liverpool had a formidable forward of their own. Ian Rush netted twice after the interval to complete the turnaround.

Liverpool 3-1 Everton Date 10 May 1986 Stadium Wembley Stadium Attendance 98,000 Everton Scorers Gary Lineker (27') Liverpool Scorers Ian Rush (57', 84'), Craig Johnston (63')

3 Everton 2-3 Liverpool (2001)

Premier League

Gary McAllister arrived at Liverpool aged 35 on a free transfer from Coventry City under a cloud of scepticism. The Scot left as a club icon after inspiring a generation of future greats. McAllister's legend was forged with the stoppage-time winner in his first Merseyside derby at Goodison Park. Assistant manager Phil Thompson hailed the impact of McAllister's genius above and beyond three points.

It not only won us the derby but gave us real belief that we could get into the Champions League and reestablish the club among the biggest and best in Europe. It was huge.

The score was level at 2-2 when McAllister lined up a free kick from all of 44 yards. While everyone on the pitch expected a cross, the wily midfielder whipped the ball into the bottom corner, igniting wild celebrations at the end of a tetchy encounter on Easter Monday.

Everton 2-3 Liverpool Date 16 April 2001 Stadium Goodison Park Attendance 40,260 Everton Scorers Duncan Ferguson (42'), David Unsworth (83' pen) Liverpool Scorers Emile Heskey (5'), Markus Babbel (58'), Gary McAllister (90')

2 Liverpool 3-2 Everton (1989)

FA Cup Final

A total of 97 Liverpool fans watching Liverpool's FA Cup semi-final against Nottingham Forest lost their lives during a fatal crush in the stands of Hillsborough Stadium. Five short weeks later, they were pitted against their city rivals at Wembley when the FA Cup final was still the biggest fixture in the English footballing calendar.

After a spine-tingling rendition of "You'll Never Walk Alone", Liverpool's iconic club anthem, John Aldridge gave the Reds an early lead. There were just two seconds of the 90 minutes left to play when Everton's Stuart McCall bundled his first equaliser over the line. Ian Rush emerged from the bench to score twice in extra time, sealing a victory that nobody could begrudge a club still hurting. Liverpool's Kenny Dalglish captured the emotion coursing through the match when he said: "This has meant more to me than any other game in which I've been involved."

Liverpool 3-2 Everton Date 20 May 1989 Stadium Wembley Stadium Attendance 82,800 Liverpool Scorers John Aldridge (4'), Ian Rush (94', 103') Everton Scorers Stuart McCall (89', 102')

1 Everton 4-4 Liverpool (1991)

FA Cup Fifth Round Replay

Kenny Dalglish had barely gotten his breath back after watching his Liverpool side take the lead on four separate occasions only to be pegged back by their familiar foes each time. "I certainly can't remember a derby game like that," the Scot gushed post-game. "If there has been a better FA Cup tie I wish someone would send me the video."

Dalglish would have plenty of time to delve into the archives. Two days after that bonkers FA Cup fifth-round replay, the trophy-laden coach stunned the footballing world by announcing his immediate departure. The unrelenting pressure of management - and the emotional toll he took on after the Hillsborough tragedy two years earlier - eventually proved too much to bear. In typical Dalglish style, he signed off with a contest to remember.