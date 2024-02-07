Highlights Loyalty is rare in modern football as very few players stay at one club their entire careers.

The best one-club footballers in this list have been ranked based on longevity, trophies won, and the size of the club they were at.

Francesco Totti, Ryan Giggs and Carles Puyol all feature. However, there's no room for Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher.

Loyalty is rare in modern football nowadays, especially when it comes to the Premier League and the English game. Players often decide to change clubs, sometimes even moving to rivals, in an attempt to win trophies and increase their wages. It's a sad indictment of modern-day football, but one that every football fan around the world has become accustomed to.

It makes the concept of a 'one club footballer' hard to come by. Very few start at the academy of a club, make their debut, win trophies there and then stay until retirement. On paper, it sounds like a fairytale for footballers as they write their names into the history books.

Over the years, footballers have graced pitches around the world with just one club. Here at GIVEMESPORT, we have decided to rank the ten best one-club footballers of all time. It's a sign of respect and loyalty, which we want to highlight as modern football continues to go down the route of 'money fixes everything'.

Ranking Factors

Longevity - The longer a player's career goes on for, the higher they've been ranked on the list. Showcasing remarkable fitness levels couples their loyalty perfectly.

- The longer a player's career goes on for, the higher they've been ranked on the list. Showcasing remarkable fitness levels couples their loyalty perfectly. Major trophies won - If they won a plethora of major trophies. It highlights their importance to the club and how they could never be replaced if they ever left.

- If they won a plethora of major trophies. It highlights their importance to the club and how they could never be replaced if they ever left. Size of club - However, if they stayed at a smaller club for longer, one not consistently fighting for trophies, it showcases how they chose the club they love over consistent success. Players can stay at a major club forever and be ranked on this list, but our number-one pick turned down countless moves.

Best one club footballers Ranking Name Club 1. Francesco Totti Roma 2. Ryan Giggs Manchester United 3. Paolo Maldini AC Milan 4. Carles Puyol Barcelona 5. Sandro Mazzola Inter Milan 6. Franco Baresi AC Milan 7. Paul Scholes Manchester United 8. Lev Yashin Dynamo Moscow 9. Gary Neville Manchester United 10. Tony Adams Arsenal

10 Tony Adams

Arsenal

To begin, Tony Adams is one of the greatest Premier League defenders of all time. He spent his entire career at Arsenal and led the Gunners to some major successes over the years. Arsene Wenger made him captain as he won 11 major trophies throughout his time at the club. He was reliable, dependable and often world-class in the defensive third. In total, he made 620 appearances for the club from 1983-2002 which helped him be included in this list. As a feared opponent, they don't make footballers like Adams anymore, particularly ones with as much loyalty as him.

Career information Playing career 1983-2002 Appearances 620 Major trophies won 11 Stats according to Transfermarkt

9 Gary Neville

Man Utd

Gary Neville might be famous now for his involvement on Sky Sports alongside fellow one-club legend Jamie Carragher, but - before that - he was a world-class right-back at Manchester United - often included in the greatest Premier League team of all time. He made over 600 appearances for the club, remarkably winning 29 major trophies. That included two Champions Leagues where he was able to show his quality on the biggest stage. Neville played a huge part in the golden era under Sir Alex Ferguson — and it is unlikely any full-back will replicate his loyalty and longevity at the club for years to come. Neville also served as captain for five years at Old Trafford, highlighting his importance.

Career information Playing career 1992-2011 Appearances 603 Major trophies won 29 Stats according to Transfermarkt

8 Lev Yashin

Dynamo Moscow

Lev Yashin is the only goalkeeper to ever win the Ballon d'Or, whilst he now has an award named after him - the Yashin Award - which is given to the best goalkeeper each year. His individual qualities were spectacular, particularly on the international stage, but it's easy to forget he only stayed at one club throughout his entire career. In total, he made 358 appearances for Dynamo Moscow from 1950-1970 which saw him win eight major trophies. Yashin amazed people with his ability to save shots, which were once deemed impossible to save. Between the sticks, he is one of the greatest goalkeepers of all time, who had the loyalty to go alongside it.

Career information Playing career 1950-1970 Appearances 358 Major trophies won 8 Stats according to Transfermarkt

7 Paul Scholes

Man Utd

Paul Scholes was one of the greatest midfielders of his generation during his 19-year career at Manchester United. The Englishman dictated matches, controlled the midfield and created chances with his pin-point passing. Over the course of his time with the club, he made 716 appearances and won 25 trophies. A large portion of that success was down to Scholes, who consistently performed on the biggest stage. Even after initially retiring in 2011, he decided to change his mind and play for his beloved club until 2013. He played a key role in the golden era at Old Trafford, whilst debates surrounding who was better out of Scholes, Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard will continue until the end of time.

Career information Playing career 1994-2013 Appearances 716 Major trophies won 25 Stats according to Transfermarkt

6 Franco Baresi

AC Milan

Franco Baresi is regarded as one of the greatest centre-backs in the history of football. The Italian spent his entire career at AC Milan and played over 716 appearances for the iconic Italian club over a 20-year career. Baresi won six Serie A titles, three Champions League trophies and even finished runner-up for the Ballon d'Or award at one point during his illustrious career. He remained an important figure at the San Siro until he hung his boots up in 1997, cementing himself as one of the club's biggest legends. His ability to send fear into opposition attackers is a quality very few defenders have ever had.

Career information Playing career 1977-1997 Appearances 716 Major trophies won 16 Stats according to Transfermarkt

5 Sandro Mazzola

Inter Milan

Sandro Mazzola is the least well-known name on this list in the Western World, but that doesn't mean he wasn't a club legend for Inter Milan. The midfielder was spectacular throughout his 17-year career, making over 550 appearances for the club. He scored over 100 goals for the club as he won six major trophies. His ability to dictate matches, break into the final third and fire his shots into the top corner epitomised his world-class nature on a regular occasion. He even made 70 appearances for his country, yet his loyalty to Inter Milan was the most important aspect, even if there were better clubs available.

Career information Playing career 1960-1977 Appearances 566 Major trophies won 6 Stats according to Transfermarkt

4 Carles Puyol

Barcelona

Carles Puyol didn't win a major trophy until the age of 27. Yet, by the time he retired at the age of 36, he had won 21. He continued to play for Barcelona at the perfect time, as the golden era of Pep Guardiola and Lionel Messi arrived in the Catalan city. He made over 650 appearances for the club, winning numerous Champions Leagues and dominating La Liga in the latter stages of his career. He was reliable in defence, particularly alongside Gerard Pique. The duo created one of the best defences in the world, which played a huge role in a Barcelona team that is still considered the greatest of all time.

Career information Playing career 1999-2014 Appearances 682 Major trophies won 21 Stats according to Transfermarkt

3 Paolo Maldini

AC Milan

Paolo Maldini has a strong case to be classed as the greatest-ever defender of all time. At left-back and centre-back, he provided AC Milan with qualities very few have ever had. The Italian was a workhorse for his club and country throughout his career and never played for anyone but his beloved Rossoneri. Throughout his career, he played over 900 times for AC Milan, winning 23 major trophies. He helped them win the Champions League and create one of Italy's greatest teams of all time. By the time he retired in 2009, he was regarded as one of AC Milan's greatest legends.

Career information Playing career 1984-2009 Appearances 901 Major trophies won 23 Stats according to Transfermarkt

2 Ryan Giggs

Man Utd

Ryan Giggs is still regarded as one of the greatest players in Premier League history. He has made the third-most appearances in the competition's history (632), all of which came for Man United. Only Gareth Barry and James Milner have more. Giggs was ever-present in the side which dominated during Ferguson's reign and he retired having won everything he possibly could at club level, including two Champions Leagues. He made 961 appearances for Man United with over 150 goals in the process. From 1990 to 2014, Giggs tormented defences on the flanks with his pace and trickery, even becoming caretaker manager at the end of his career.

Career information Playing career 1990-2014 Appearances 961 Major trophies won 34 Stats according to Transfermarkt

1 Francesco Totti

Roma

Last, but not least, when you think about one-club players, Francesco Totti is one of the first names that comes to mind. Totti had several options to leave Roma throughout his career, but he always chose to stay. He only won five major trophies with the club - including one Serie A - but he will always be remembered as one of the most loyal men of all time. The Italian made 783 appearances for the club, scoring over 300 goals in the process. His 24-year career from 1993 to 2017 sees him take the top spot on this list, even if others won more trophies. His final match at the Stadio Olimpico will go down as one of the most emotional matches of all time. No one does dedication like Totti.