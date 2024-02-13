Highlights Loyalty in football is rare as players prioritize trophies and wage increases, so players jumping ship to win trophies is very common.

Due to this, GIVEMESPORT have ranked the 10 best players to leave their boyhood clubs to search for trophies.

Wayne Rooney, Frank Lampard and Joe Cole are all included, epitomising the state of modern football.

Loyalty in football is increasingly rare. Players jump ship for an increased wage and the opportunity to win the biggest trophies in the world. On one hand, it is understandable, but - on the other - it ends any chance they have of being named legend at their boyhood club. Some things are bigger than trophies — and plenty would argue loyalty should be exactly that.

Epitomising this, Harry Kane left boyhood club Tottenham Hotspur in the summer of 2023 to join Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga. The England captain left as the club's all-time top goalscorer after he single-handedly carried them on his back during the 2022/2023 season. Yet he wanted trophies, so he left. It highlighted the struggles teams have when trying to keep their best players.

With this in mind, here at GIVEMESPORT, we have decided to rank the 10 best players who have left their boyhood clubs to win trophies. Kane is not currently included on this list, but he might be in a few years time.

Ranking Factors

Number of trophies won - If they went to their new club and dominated European football - winning countless trophies - they would have been ranked higher on this list. It highlights how it was the correct decision.

- If they went to their new club and dominated European football - winning countless trophies - they would have been ranked higher on this list. It highlights how it was the correct decision. Importance of player - If a player was incredibly important to the club they left, they have been ranked on this list. The more important players normally desperately want trophies, so their collection matches their ability.

- If a player was incredibly important to the club they left, they have been ranked on this list. The more important players normally desperately want trophies, so their collection matches their ability. Size of club - The size of the club they left helped us rank this. It is unlikely players leave huge boyhood clubs because they have already won trophies, so it's slightly smaller clubs that have featured on this list.

10 Best Players To Leave Their Boyhood Clubs

Ranking Player Club Left Club To Year Left 1. Wayne Rooney Everton Manchester United 2004 2. Frank Lampard West Ham United Chelsea 2001 3. Joe Cole West Ham United Chelsea 2003 4. Jack Grealish Aston Villa Manchester City 2021 5. Sol Campbell Tottenham Hotspur Arsenal 2001 6. Glenn Hoddle Tottenham Hotspur AS Monaco 1987 7. Gary Lineker Leicester City Everton 1985 8. Teddy Sheringham Tottenham Hotspur Manchester United 1997 9. Kalvin Phillips Leeds United Manchester City 2022 10. Rio Ferdinand West Ham United Leeds United 2000

Related Most goals scored in one Premier League season Look into all the stats around what player and what club has scored the most goals in one Premier League season.

10 Rio Ferdinand

West Ham to Leeds

Although Rio Ferdinand didn't technically win anything after leaving his boyhood club West Ham United for Leeds, it marked the start of an incredible career. He is now considered one of the greatest centre-backs of all time — and that wouldn't have been possible if he had stayed in East London. He joined The Whites in 2000 for a fee of £22m. He made over 70 appearances for the club, helping them compete in the Champions League. However, financial issues eventually took hold and Ferdinand was sold to bitter rivals Man United. It epitomised his talent, as he went on to win every trophy possible.

Key Information Transfer fee £22m Major trophies won at new club N/A Appearances at new club 73 Goals at new club 3 Stats according to Transfermarkt

9 Kalvin Phillips

Leeds to Man City

Back in 2022, Kalvin Phillips followed the same path as Alan Smith did in the early 2000s and left struggling Leeds. The Whites had just survived relegated this time round — but they needed to generate money. Due to this, Phillips was sold for £42m, which many felt was a fair price for a player of his quality. However, he struggled to make an impact under Pep Guardiola. He rarely played but won five trophies, including a spectacular treble in 2023. He eventually moved to West Ham on loan in January 2024, epitomising his struggles at the club.

Key Information Transfer fee £42m Major trophies won at new club Premier League, FA Cup, Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, Club World Cup Appearances at new club 31 Goals at new club 1 Stats according to Transfermarkt

8 Teddy Sheringham

Tottenham to Man Utd

Although Sheringham didn't technically start at Tottenham for it to be his 'boyhood club', he supported them as a kid. However, that didn't stop him from leaving them not once, but twice. Focusing on the first instance, he left to join Man United in 1997. Sheringham went on to become a treble-winner, where he even won three Premier League titles. The striker even scored an equaliser in the 1999 Champions League final, although that is often forgotten about due to the winner. Nevertheless, it proved to be a clever decision from Sheringham as Tottenham struggled to consistently compete.

Key Information Transfer fee £4.2m Major trophies won at new club Premier League (x3), Champions League, FA Cup, Community Shield (x2) Appearances at new club 153 Goals at new club 46 Stats according to Transfermarkt

7 Gary Lineker

Leicester to Everton

Gary Lineker is on TV screens every week in the 21st century as he presents Match of the Day, but he used to be one of the best strikers in the world. He started his career at Leicester, even working on a market in the area, but he chose to leave his boyhood club in an attempt to gain glory. He joined Everton in 1985 for a fee of £750k, and although he only went on to win two Community Shields, Lineker progressed to more glory with later clubs. His spells with Barcelona and Tottenham epitomised that Lineker made the right decision to leave Leicester in the search for glory.

Key Information Transfer fee £750k Major trophies won at new club Community Shield (x2) Appearances at new club 48 Goals at new club 35 Stats according to Transfermarkt

6 Glenn Hoddle

Tottenham to Monaco

Glenn Hoddle is loved by Spurs fans for his ability to 'be a magician'. It sounds crazy, but Hoddle glided past defenders, making him one of the best players in English history. However, in 1987, he was swayed to leave Tottenham to join Monaco, 17 years after originally joining the club's youth system. Monaco offered European football and the ability to dictate the middle of the park - something Spurs couldn't offer at the time. The £750k transfer saw him win Ligue 1, but that was it. It still gave him the chance for a new opportunity abroad, even if it wasn't as successful as other players.

Key Information Transfer fee £750k Major trophies won at new club Ligue 1 Appearances at new club 87 Goals at new club 30 Stats according to Transfermarkt

5 Sol Campbell

Tottenham to Arsenal

The North London Derby is one of the fiercest rivalries in the world — so the idea of ever switching directly between the two clubs, especially from Spurs to Arsenal, is seen as forbidden. But that didn't stop Sol Campbell from switching allegiances in 2001. With his contract expiring, he wanted to move. It looked set that he would join Barcelona, but he suddenly had a change of heart and moved to the other side of North London. Unsurprisingly, it led to a host of trophies, including an unbeaten Premier League season, but it came at a cost. He was abused by Spurs fans every match — and he still is to this day.

Key Information Transfer fee Free transfer Major trophies won at new club Premier League (x2), FA Cup (x3), Community Shield (x2) Appearances at new club 211 Goals at new club 12 Stats according to Transfermarkt

4 Jack Grealish

Aston Villa to Man City

Jack Grealish was an Aston Villa legend. He helped them get promoted to the Premier League and then he helped them stay in the division in 2020, including a dramatic goal on the final day of the season. That epitomised his talent, but it was clear to everyone he needed to leave if he wanted to cement his status as one of the world's best. To do this, he moved to Man City in 2021 for a British transfer record. He won the Premier League in 2022 and 2023 alongside the Champions League and FA Cup in 2023. For the trophies, it was worth it, but he has had his creativity limited by Pep Guardiola.

Key Information Transfer fee £100m Major trophies won at new club Premier League (x2), FA Cup, Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, Club World Cup Appearances at new club 114 Goals at new club 14 Stats according to Transfermarkt (correct as of 13/2/24)

Related Why Jack Grealish wears socks low and tiny shin pads The reason Jack Grealish wears his socks rolled down to his ankles and the smallest shin pads you're ever likely to see

3 Joe Cole

West Ham to Chelsea

Joe Cole grew up part of West Ham's academy. From 1990 onwards, he was at the heart of the club, leading to a connection between the team and Cole. However, in 2003, he made the switch to rivals Chelsea to chase glory. He joined in 2003 for £8.5m and he went on to win the Premier League three times, the FA Cup three times and the Carling Cup twice. He wasn't as important for Chelsea as he was for West Ham, but it was worth it to walk away with a bulging trophy cabinet.

Key Information Transfer fee £8.5m Major trophies won at new club Premier League (x3), FA Cup (x3), Carling Cup (x2), Community Shield (x2) Appearances at new club 281 Goals at new club 39 Stats according to Transfermarkt

2 Frank Lampard

West Ham to Chelsea

When people think of Frank Lampard, they think of him as a Chelsea legend — and it's no secret to say that he was. However, it's also easy to forget that he grew up as a boyhood West Ham fan. His time as a Hammer was impressive, but it lacked one important thing - trophies. Due to this, in 2001, he moved to Chelsea for £14m. It proved to be his best-ever decision as he finished as the club's record goalscorer and won countless trophies, including three Premier Leagues and even a Champions League.

Key Information Transfer fee £14m Major trophies won at new club Premier League (x3), FA Cup (x4), Champions League, Carling Cup (x2), Community Shield (x2) Appearances at new club 648 Goals at new club 211 Stats according to Transfermarkt

Related Kevin De Bruyne's Premier League stats compared to Gerrard, Lampard and Scholes The Premier League stats for Kevin De Bruyne, Steven Gerrard, Frank Lampard and Paul Scholes have been compared.

1 Wayne Rooney

Everton to Man Utd

Last, but not least, Wayne Rooney made the daunting switch from Merseyside to Manchester in 2004. The boyhood Evertonian broke onto the scene with a spectacular debut goal against Arsenal at Goodison Park, but it was clear Everton weren't going to be pushing for major honours. Man United were, so they signed him for £32m. During his incredible spell at Old Trafford, he won five Premier Leagues and a Champions League, alongside countless domestic trophies. He finished as the club's record goalscorer and England's leading goalscorer until Harry Kane came along. His decision to move for glory turned out to be a successful one.