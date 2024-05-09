Highlights Manchester United have numerous high-profile free agents this summer, one of them has a transfer value of £21m.

Thiago Alcantara's Liverpool future is uncertain due to injury setbacks despite an £8.5m valuation.

Kenny Tete, Tosin Adarabioyo, Wilfred Ndidi, and Lloyd Kelly are other valuable Premier League free agents.

As the Premier League draws to a close, the attention will swiftly turn to the summer transfer window and the European Championships, with clubs looking to take advantage of the summer tournament and target some of the players who excel in the three weeks of football.

As we approach the end of the season, one aspect of this summer is the free agent market. There will be some superb free agents on the market in the summer. Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe is the headline free agent so far, but it is looking more and more likely that the superb Frenchman will be swapping Paris for Real Madrid and complete a move to Los Blancos.

Apart from Mbappe, plenty of talented players are set to be free agents come the end of the season. In the Premier League, several brilliant players are set to leave their current club and be available in the summer on a Bosman. Here are 10 of the best free agents who are available this summer.

The Best Premier League Players Available On A Free Transfer This Summer # Player Club Valuation (Based On TransferMarkt) 1 Raphael Varane Manchester United £21m 2 Josh Brownhill Burnley £15m 3 Lloyd Kelly Bournemouth £14m 4 Wilfred Ndidi Leicester City £13m 5 Tosin Adarabioyo Fulham £12m 6 Kenny Tete Fulham £12m 7 Anthony Martial Manchester United £8.5m 8 Thiago Alcantara Liverpool £8.5m 9 Vladimir Coufal West Ham £7m

9 Vladimir Coufal

Starting our top ten list is West Ham United right-back Vladimir Coufal, who looks set to depart the London Stadium once his contract expires with the Hammers on July 1st. The Hammers signed the defender from Slavia Prague back in October 2020 when the transfer window was extended due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Coufal joined the club for an undisclosed fee and was certainly a hit for the East London club.

Coufal's creativity and ability to create goals for his teammates has been a consistent part of the game during the last three and a half years of his time in the Premier League. He has seven assists to his name this campaign and has been a consistent threat. When he signed his deal with West Ham back in 2020, there was an option for a further two years to be inserted into his deal, but it looks unlikely that they will take up that option.

Vladimir Coufal's 2023/24 Stats Games 45 Goals 0 Assists 7 Transfer Value £7 million Correct as of 9/5/24

8 Thiago Alcantara

It would certainly be surprising to see Coufal leave West Ham but there would be little surprise to see Thiago Alcântara leave Liverpool come the end of this season. Since the Spanish midfielder left Bayern Munich in the summer of 2020, his time at Anfield has been less than impressive. His injury problems that he has had have been very harmful for Alcántara and moving away from Merseyside is the best option for the experienced midfielder.

He has played just six minutes of Premier League football this campaign. In the past two seasons, Thiago has started just 31 Premier League games for the Reds and he has been one of the big disappointments from Jürgen Klopp's reign in charge of Liverpool. When he has been on the pitch, he has looked brilliant, but the fact is that the Spaniard just cannot stay fit enough for Klopp's team this campaign.

Thiago Alcantara's 2023/24 Stats Games 1 Goals 0 Assists 0 Transfer Value £8.5 million Correct as of 9/5/24

7 Anthony Martial

There is a tinge of sadness when it comes to Anthony Martial's time at Manchester United. When Louis Van Gaal decided to sign the French forward from AS Monaco for £36 million, it was a risk but one that looked to have paid off. During his first season at the club, he scored 11 goals and provided four assists in the league for the Red Devils. Difficult spells under José Mourinho followed before the Frenchman found a new lease of life under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Solskjaer trialled Martial as a striker and he was superb, with 17 goals and six assists in the league alone for the Red Devils. This was Martial's zenith at Old Trafford as it seemingly went downhill after this as a mix of injuries and poor form meant he lost his place in the starting line-up to Edinson Cavani and then eventually Cristiano Ronaldo. Under Erik ten Hag, the Frenchman was given another chance but his injury problems meant he couldn't be relied upon for the season. Rasmus Hojlund has now replaced Martial as the team's striker and a move away from the club this summer is a certainty.

Anthony Martial's 2023/24 Stats Games 19 Goals 2 Assists 1 Transfer Value £8.5 million Correct as of 9/5/24

6 Kenny Tete

Since their return to the Premier League in 2021, Fulham have been underdogs under Marco Silva and haven't been given enough credit for how well they have played under the Portuguese manager. One player who has consistently gone under the radar is Dutch right-back Kenny Tete. Since his move to the club from French side Olympique Lyonnais, Tete has been a consistent threat for the Cottagers and made five assists for Fulham last season.

This season for Fulham, Tete has not had the best of campaigns with just 13 appearances in the Premier League but has had problems with injuries. He has just one goal to his name this campaign but he would still be a very intelligent signing for any Premier League club. Perhaps one of the three promoted sides will have a look at the Dutchman in the summer.

Kenny Tete 2023/24 Stats Games 18 Goals 1 Assists 0 Transfer Value £12 million Correct as of 9/5/24

5 Tosin Adarabioyo

Kicking off our top five is English defender Tosin Adarabioyo, who has had a superb season for the Cottagers and is set to be a sought-after addition to any top side in the summer. Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United have already been credited with an interest in the 26-year-old. After coming through at Manchester City, and having two loan spells at West Bromwich Albion and Blackburn Rovers, the defender moved to Fulham back in 2020.

Since that move, it has been a quiet time for the Englishman, but this campaign has been a different story for the imposing defender. With 20 league appearances to his name this season, he has consistently impressed every time he has started for the Cottagers. A move to Tottenham or United is certainly a step-up for the defender but it wouldn't be a surprise to see him excel in this environment.

Tosin Adarabioyo's 2023/24 Stats Games 25 Goals 2 Assists 0 Transfer Value £12 million Correct as of 9/5/24

4 Wilfred Ndidi

At number four is Wilfred Ndidi who will see his contract expire at Leicester City in the summer. Had this been three years ago and the Nigerian defensive midfielder was about to leave the Foxes on a free, there would be a whole host of clubs who would be attempting to sign the athletic defensive midfielder. In recent seasons, however, he hasn't quite been at his best and a move away from the Midlands club this summer may not be too big of a surprise.

The Foxes will be back in the Premier League next season after winning the EFL Championship and it is looking likely that Ndidi will not be a part of this next adventure. Sean Dyche's Everton have been linked with a move for the midfielder and that may be the sort of team he will have to join next season.

Wilfred Ndidi's 2023/24 Stats Games 36 Goals 6 Assists 6 Transfer Value £13 million Correct as of 9/5/24

3 Lloyd Kelly

Beginning our top three is Bournemouth defender Lloyd Kelly. After joining the Cherries from Bristol City, Kelly has been a very good signing for the South Coast club. Bournemouth paid £13 million for Kelly a few years ago and he has impressed in the Premier League, which has led to multiple top sides in the division registering their interest in a move for Kelly this summer.

With the Englishman set to leave the club in the summer for free, Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United have been linked with a move for the defender. Last week, Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola admitted it was becoming "less likely" that the defender will commit his future to the South Coast club this summer. The former captain of the Cherries will go down as a brilliant signing, but it will be sad to see the Englishman leave the club for nothing.

Lloyd Kelly's 2023/24 Stats Games 23 Goals 1 Assists 1 Transfer Value £14 million Correct as of 9/5/24

2 Josh Brownhill

A surprising name comes in next on our list with Burnley midfielder Josh Brownhill, said to be the second most valuable player in the Premier League at 18 million euros, who will see his contract expire this summer. He has made 31 Premier League appearances for the Lancashire club this season, so he is certainly a key figure under Vincent Kompany. Brownhill has four goals and two assists to his name for Burnley and would be a key player to lose.

However, one man who believes he won't be leaving Turf Moor this summer is Kompany. The Belgian was defiant in his belief that he would remain at the club. Similar to Coufal, Burnley have the option to extend the midfielder's contract by 12 months, so the club do have power in this situation. “We’ve not for one second discussed Brownhill being anywhere else. They are rumours that I can not even entertain,” Kompany said in January.

Josh Brownhill's 2023/24 Stats Games 34 Goals 4 Assists 3 Transfer Value £15 million Correct as of 9/5/24

1 Raphael Varane

Coming in at number one on our list is Manchester United defender Raphael Varane. The Frenchman has been a successful signing for the Red Devils when he has played but the former Real Madrid defender has had his fair share of injury problems since his move to the club from the Santiago Bernabéu. With the injury crisis United have had at centre-back, Varane has been one of the club's best performers and it seems bizarre that the Red Devils are prepared to allow the 31-year-old to leave.

This season, Varane has played 21 Premier League games, started 16, and formed an unlikely partnership with Jonny Evans and the pair looked solid together before the Northern Irishman suffered an injury of his own. Back in January, Erik ten Hag admitted that the club were in talks to extend the Frenchman's stay at Old Trafford, but five months later, it seems that no progress has been made on that front and he now looks set to leave the club on a free transfer. Varane has been linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League.

Raphael Varane's 2023/24 Stats Games 30 Goals 1 Assists 0 Transfer Value £21 million

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt.