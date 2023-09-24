Highlights David de Gea proved his critics wrong and became a Manchester United legend, winning titles and setting records.

The 2023 summer transfer window is now closed for all clubs in Europe, with a record-breaking £5.7 billion being spent around the world.

With Europe's top leagues now well underway for the 2023/24 season, some clubs have already been able to see their new signings in action as they settle into new surroundings. It has already proven difficult for some more than others in terms of making an impact right from the start, with the likes of Kai Havertz and Mason Mount receiving criticism for their early performances at new clubs.

While it may seem harsh to write player off so soon, this is something we have seen many times over the years and often there have been players who were never able to overcome their critics. These four players, however, were able to transform their careers and get the last laugh.

4 David de Gea

When the vastly experienced Edwin van der Sar retired from football in 2011, it might have surprised Manchester United fans when he was replaced by 20-year-old David de Gea. De Gea didn’t come cheap either, his £18.9 million fee made him the second most expensive goalkeeper at the time behind Gianluigi Buffon, so there was plenty of pressure on the Spaniard to perform.

In his first few months, De Gea was responsible for a number of fatal errors which saw United crash out of the Champions League in the group stages, while a 1-6 home defeat to local rivals Manchester City had fans around the country predicting it wouldn’t be long until a new keeper was brought in.

By the start of 2012, De Gea had temporarily dropped to the bench with Danish keeper Anders Lindergaard being favoured, until he was ruled out for the rest of the season with injury, allowing De Gea back into the team. De Gea made the most of the opportunity to grow into his position and cement himself as the first choice once again.

Fast forward to 2023, David de Gea left United upon the expiration of his contract after 511 appearances. He was leaving the club with a handful of major honours, including a Premier League title, while writing his name into Manchester United history books. He tied Cristiano Ronaldo’s record of four club player of the year awards, and also holds the record for the most clean sheets in the clubs history, with 181.

3 Kevin de Bruyne

It is easy to forget sometimes that Kevin de Bruyne was once among a list of Chelsea players who were lined up for moves away after failing to impress at the club. In 2014, De Bruyne secured a move Wolfsburg to try and get his career back on track in the Bundesliga, after starting just five games in two years at Stamford Bridge.

The Belgian didn’t need long to stand out in Germany, and only 18 months after his nightmare spell at Chelsea came to an end, he was on his way back to the Premier League. In August 2015, Manchester City announced the signing of Kevin de Bruyne for a fee of £55 million, making him the league’s second most expensive transfer ever.

Fans and critics were quick to doubt the move, using his time at Chelsea to question whether De Bruyne would ever be able to work in the Premier League. The speculation didn’t faze the midfielder in the slightest, as he settled in quickly as City’s key man in midfield.

Now in his ninth season at City, De Bruyne has established himself as a Premier League great. With five Premier League titles and a Champions League win just some of his successes, the Belgian has made any critics of his move back to England look incredibly silly.

2 Mohamed Salah

Another former Chelsea player making the list is Mohamed Salah. In 2014, Chelsea beat several top clubs around Europe to the signing of the highly rated 21-year-old for a fee of up to £16 million.

Salah’s time at Chelsea was similar to that of Kevin de Bruyne, making 19 appearances and scoring just twice, before back-to-back loan spells to Italy with Fiorentina and then Roma. In 2016, Roma opted to turn the loan spell into a permanent deal, bringing an end to his underwhelming spell at Stamford Bridge.

The 2016/17 season saw Salah score 19 goals and assist a further 15, and after just one permanent season in Italy, he was coming back to the Premier League with a point to prove when Liverpool agreed a deal with Roma for a total of more than £35 million.

Just like De Bruyne, Salah was faced with plenty of questions over his ability to perform in the Premier League and how he could have improved in only a few seasons in Italy.

Salah responded by enjoying one of the best individual debut seasons the Premier League had seen. He scored a record-breaking 32 goals and registered 11 assists and won the PFA Players’ Player of the Year award, and he was just getting started.

Since then, Salah has starred for Liverpool as they have enjoyed a hugely successful period since his arrival, winning the Champions League in 2019 before finally winning the Premier League title in 2020. With his priceless contributions to the club since he joined, Salah has undoubtedly written his name among some of the greatest to ever play at Anfield.

1 Luka Modric

Arguably the most famous example of a transfer “flop” turning his career around, would be Luka Modric. The Croatian midfielder signed for Real Madrid in 2012 for around £30 million, after several standout seasons for Tottenham in the Premier League.

Aged 26 at the time of his move, Modric was expected to make an instant impact for the Spanish side. This would not be the case though and after only a few months in Madrid, Modric would be voted as the worst signing of 2012 by Spanish newspaper Marca.

Ten years down the line, now aged 37, Modric is widely recognised as one of the finest footballers of his generation. He has been a key part in one of the most dominant periods European football has ever seen, winning five Champions League titles in the space of 8 years – three of which were won consecutively between 2016 and 2018.

Perhaps the most impressive achievement of Modric’s career would be his 2018 Ballon d’Or success, which made him the first player to win the award not named Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo since 2007.