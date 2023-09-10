Highlights Football is a tribal sport that brings out both the best and worst in people's characters. Loyalty is highly valued, and betrayals are deeply despised.

Players who switch teams, especially rivals, are often seen as traitors and face significant backlash from fans.

Some notable examples of football's "Judas" players include Peter Crouch, Robin Van Persie, Eric Cantona, William Gallas, Luis Figo, Michael Owen, Kenny Miller, Jack Colback, Mo Johnston, and Sol Campbell.

If you didn’t know already; football is an inherently tribal sport. It’s a game that brings out the very best and the very worst in people’s characters.

Its competitive, almost ritualistic nature, fierce allegiance, and deeply ingrained dislike for everyone that isn’t your own add even more emotive weight to the beautiful game, but what happens when those representing the club on the pitch don't share the same values?

Similar to people in everyday life, football breeds the occasional Judas. The one who kisses the badge, claims they understand what it means to represent the club, and pledges their undying faithfulness to the team, city, and cause, only to forsake their flimsy principles for a bitter rival who's offered a heftier pay cheque and a new car for their parents.

There are few people hated in the world more than these aforementioned, money-grabbing, promise-breaking deserters, and due to their unspeakable crimes, they simply cannot be named. There’s a case study or two at every club, and here at GIVEMESPORT, we have narrowed down 10 traitors who would even make Judas Iscariot look like a saint…

All statistics included in this article are according to Transfermarkt unless stated otherwise.

10 Peter Crouch

An understandable, albeit perhaps surprising inclusion is Peter Crouch. The unmistakable 6’7 forward is on his way to becoming a national treasure. The exuberant, affable, and seriously funny personality, who hosts a beloved podcast, and regularly appears as a television pundit on TNT Sports (formerly BT Sport) is a face that still might be hard to stomach for both Portsmouth and Southampton fans despite his genial manner, with both clubs experiencing the turncoat propensities of their towering, aerially-dominant goalscoring presence.

Having originally left Portsmouth in 2002, the West Londoner would go on to sign for Southampton two years later under Harry Redknapp, before rejoining Pompey from Liverpool again in 2008. While the Fratton Park tenants had the last laugh and may see past his initial disloyalty, Crouchy certainly won’t be welcome back at St. Mary’s any time soon, with forgiveness in football a precious commodity.

9 Robin Van Persie

The Manchester United/Arsenal rivalry was one for the ages. Memories of an irate Roy Keane offering straighteners out to Patrick Vieira in the Highbury tunnel, Martin Keown screaming in the face of a despairing Ruud van Nistelrooy after a missed penalty, and John O’Shea channelling his inner Pele by intricately beating Arsenal defenders before deftly dinking it over Manuel Almunia.

Of course, the animosity between Wenger and Fergie always added a tantalising strand to the narrative, so when Robin Van Persie swapped North London for Old Trafford, his arc of treachery began, and in one fell swoop, he wiped out his entire, decorated legacy at the Emirates. To make matters worse for the Gunners, the Dutchman would go on to enjoy a 45 G/A, Premier League-winning campaign, as well as scoring in his first game against them.

8 Eric Cantona

Leeds' fans are a fearless bunch, however, it would’ve taken some serious bottle to test the fiery temperament of Eric Cantona following his Elland Road departure for Manchester United, as that Crystal Palace fan so unfortunately found out.

Exchanging the Lilywhites of West Yorkshire for the club’s ultimate nemesis would be putting it mildly to say the enigmatic Frenchman’s farewell wasn’t a pleasant one. To rub salt in the wounds of the Leeds faithful, Cantona would become a Red Devils icon, and a catalyst for United when establishing their domestic supremacy thereafter.

7 William Gallas

There was an air of nonchalance to William Gallas’ triple-traitor status as if the Frenchman’s only allegiance was of a self-serving disposition. While some may have viewed his unattached mentality as a refreshing change to the usual spiel spun about the importance of commitment, others will have seen Gallas’ infidelity less favourably.

Having moved from Chelsea to Arsenal to Tottenham, the centre-half did a lap of the capital’s biggest clubs, all of which are considered bitter rivals. Gallas’ Judas tendencies, naturally, didn’t lend themselves to being well-liked by any of the aforementioned persuasions.

6 Luis Figo

Luis Figo is a name that sits in the history books as one of the greatest midfielders to ever play the game. The Portugal international won every domestic honour on offer to him, including the 2000 Ballon d’Or. A player who oozed class on the pitch may have been considered a little classless off it after he made the direct switch for a world record fee from Barcelona to El Classico rivals, Real Madrid having spent five years at Camp Nou. The former Inter Milan man would go on to become a pivotal part of the Galacticos side that lifted two La Liga titles, as well as the 2002 Champions League during his time at the Bernabeu.

5 Michael Owen

When he’s not boring people into oblivion while giving his thoughts on TNT Sport, he is breeding prize ponies, and boiling the blood of Liverpool fans. The Ballon d’Or winning striker upped sticks and headed for Madrid from Anfield, in a move that was just about palatable for the Reds’ faithful. Unfortunately, it was Owen’s switch from Newcastle to Manchester United that soured any lasting relations the former wonderkid had with his old club. The man from Chester would play at Old Trafford for three years, making just 52 appearances.

4 Kenny Miller

Kenny Miller presents a rare case of "double Judas". The Edinburgh-born goalscorer either didn’t learn his lesson the first time or was so overridden with guilt that he felt obliged to commit the same offence twice.

At Glasgow Rangers from 2000 to 2001, the striker then made the bold move to crosstown rivals, Celtic five years later. Coming into a tirade of criticism, the forward opted for a move back to Ibrox after an unsuccessful stint at Derby County. It’s fair to say Miller displayed his true colours to both sets of fans, and they were neither green and white, nor blue and red.

3 Jack Colback

Loyalty is a two-way street, and Jack Colback disregarded his side of the deal. Brought through the Sunderland Academy system from the age of 10, the midfielder would spend almost the entirety of his footballing education at the Academy of Light before breaking into the Black Cats’ first team. After 14 years, 135 appearances, and a Tyne-Wear Derby goal that saw the Mackems beat their foes 3-0, Colback left in the summer of 2014 on a free transfer... to bitter rivals, Newcastle United.

A boyhood fan of the Magpies, Colback had decided to dispose of all the positive relations he had built over the years at a club that gave him his start in professional football for a move to St. James’ Park, a switch that received vast swathes of anger from the Stadium of Light faithful, who were not only disapproving but also hurt by Colback’s decision. As such, he was in for quite the rude reception on his return to his old stomping ground.

2 Mo Johnston

The Old Firm Derby is, arguably, the fiercest rivalry in the sport. Glasgow is a city divided by football, and, historically, by the matter of religion. The mutual hatred shared between Celtic and Rangers is no secret, and the players right at the heart of the rivalry are the ones that live it day-to-day. Mo Johnston is one such player who has experienced both sides of the coin. The player became the second player to cross the divide post-World War II and one of the first-ever openly Catholic players to sport the blue of the Gers. Having moved to Celtic Park in 1984, the Scotland international would spend three seasons at Parkhead, bagging 52 goals in 99 appearances for the club, becoming quite the well-liked figure around the club.

With several of his goals for the Bhoys coming in games against the old enemy, it was inconceivable that the forward would ever entertain offers from the dark side. However, after a brief stint in France with Ligue 1 outfit, Nantes, Glasgow Rangers came calling in 1989 and Johnston would consequently jump at the chance to return to his native Scotland. Grade A Judas.

1 Sol Campbell

Sol Campbell retired over a decade ago and is often still on the receiving end of rival hostilities, such as the acrimonious circumstances in which he left the club that gave him a start in the professional game, Tottenham Hotspur. The proud North Londoners have never forgiven ol’ Sol for his snakey antics. The England centre-half was a mainstay at White Hart Lane, establishing himself on the Premier League and international stage, Campbell sealed a deal with Spurs’ old adversary, Arsenal.

Upon his return to White Hart Lane the following season, Tottenham fans would greet him with quite the rancorous reception, with thousands holding up placards with "Judas" branded across them. Campbell would go on to be a key part of Arsenal’s Invincible squad, as well as the side who’d win the league at Tottenham. Forgiving and forgetting certainly won't ever be on the agenda in Seven Sisters, with Campbell a player permanently berated in Spurs quarters.