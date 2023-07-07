There's no denying it, football, or soccer to our American friends, is more than just a sport.

It's a global phenomenon, a massive spectacle uniting diverse cultures and countries. The sport's allure and the appeal that it has gained over the last 20 years has been nothing short of astonishing. Who would have known that a game so simple could be so profitable - where 22 players chase a round ball on a rectangular field, competing for glory.

But beyond the field, the game has transcended into a colossal industry, thanks to the world of TV broadcasting rights. This aspect of the beautiful game may be less familiar to fans, yet it's instrumental in shaping football as we know it today.

The television market for football is a billion-pound rolling machine, where broadcasters fight tooth and nail to screen some of the biggest games in a season and screen them to millions of viewers around the world.

With the 2023/04 campaign just around the corner in Europe, we thought it would be a good time to look at how the sport's economics have rapidly changed over the years, and which deals have played a significant part in that.

Data has been taken from various sources which have been mentioned throughout this list to ensure accuracy.

Join GIVEMESPORT and take a deep dive into the seven most lucrative TV deals in football history.

Read more: 2023 Ballon d'Or favourites ranked including Messi, Haaland & Mbappe

7 Amazon Prime Video's Historic Entry (2019)

The world of football broadcasting took an intriguing twist in 2019 when the e-commerce titan Amazon made its first foray into this domain.

Amazon Prime Video, the company's streaming service, secured the rights to stream 20 matches per season for three years in the UK.

The exact financial details of this deal remain undisclosed, but because of the significance of this move, this is why it is first on our list.

This unexpected move was a clear signal that the landscape of football broadcasting was no longer exclusive to traditional media giants. The entry of streaming services promised to disrupt the status quo, providing fans with more ways to watch their favourite teams and potentially ushering in a new era of competitiveness in broadcasting rights.

It wouldn't be an exaggeration to call this a paradigm-shifting moment in football's media landscape, which could be the cheaper alternative for fans to watch their favourite football team for a lower price.

There's no denying that the cost of watching football, especially in the UK, has become expensive for some. The fact that Amazon have led the way in providing an alternative service, shows how the American company are putting fans first with their £9.99, or $14.99 a month for American viewers.

6 Major League Soccer's Breakthrough (2014)

Speaking of America, soccer has often been overshadowed by more traditional American sports like the NFL, NBL baseball, and NBA basketball. However, Major League Soccer (MLS) made a significant stride forward in 2014 when it secured an eight-year deal with ESPN, Fox, and Univision.

Valued at $720 million, as reported by Deadline, this contract tripled the league's annual TV revenue and was a testament to soccer's growing popularity in the United States. Not only did this contract provide a substantial financial boost to MLS, but it also helped in raising the profile of soccer in a crowded sports market and paving the way for future growth.

A contributing factor to this was David Beckham moving to LA Galaxy in 2007 from Real Madrid, which drew new fans to the division that might not have taken interest in MLS previously. That alone brought in new sponsors, and ultimately got the attention of television broadcasters. Now that Lionel Messi is also in the United States, could we see an even bigger television deal? Only time will tell.

Read more: World's highest-paid football managers ranked ft Gerrard, Guardiola, Klopp & Ten Hag

5 Ligue 1’s Mediapro Saga (2020)

France's Ligue 1 looked set to join the ranks of its counterparts in 2020 when it entered into an agreement with Mediapro, worth more than €1.15 billion per season for four years, according to The Guardian. However, the deal soon turned sour when Mediapro defaulted on its payments, citing financial troubles exacerbated by the pandemic.

The fallout was messy, with Ligue 1 forced to terminate the contract and turn to Canal Plus as a replacement. Despite the upheaval, the sheer size of the original deal with Mediapro makes it one of the most lucrative in football history. This episode serves as a reminder of the potential pitfalls in the world of football broadcasting contracts and the unpredictability of the industry.

4 Serie A and DAZN: A Brave New World (2021)

In 2021, Italian Serie A sent shockwaves through the football world when it announced an ambitious deal with the sports streaming service DAZN. SportsProMedia revealed that the arrangement was valued at over €2.5 billion for three seasons' worth of domestic broadcasting rights. This marked a milestone moment: for the first time, a major football league had awarded exclusive broadcasting rights to a streaming service.

This decision was not without its detractors. Critics raised concerns about issues such as internet connectivity and the affordability of the platform. Nonetheless, the agreement was a bold move into uncharted territory and sent a clear signal about the direction in which football broadcasting could be heading in the future. Even though this decision may have ruffled feathers, it also showed Serie A's willingness to adapt and innovate in the face of changing viewer habits.

3 La Liga’s Telefónica Triumph (2018)

SEVILLE, SPAIN - MARCH 05: A general view of the inside of the stadium prior to the LaLiga Santander match between Real Betis and Real Madrid CF at Estadio Benito Villamarin on March 05, 2023 in Seville, Spain. (Photo by Fran Santiago/Getty Images)

Spain's La Liga, home to footballing giants like Real Madrid and Barcelona, has long been known for its technical excellence and star-studded lineups. In 2018, La Liga landed a colossal deal with Telefónica for €3.4 billion for three seasons, covering broadcast rights for first division, second division, and even playoff games, as revealed by SportsProMedia.

While this deal was crucial in bolstering the financial health of the Spanish league, its broader significance cannot be underestimated. This contract helped La Liga keep pace with the increasingly prosperous Premier League, ensuring that Spain's top flight could continue to attract top talent and retain its competitive edge. All said and done, the Telefónica deal was a clear demonstration of La Liga's commercial clout in an increasingly competitive market for broadcasting rights.

2 Bundesliga's Sky Deutschland Delight (2020)

Germany's Bundesliga has been a consistent force in European football, known for its emphasis on youth development and financial stability. In 2020, SportsProMedia uncovered that the Bundesliga inked an impressive deal with Sky Deutschland, worth €4.4 billion over four years. This marked a departure from the league's previous strategy of dividing coverage between multiple platforms.

With this agreement, Sky Deutschland became the primary broadcaster for Germany's top-flight football. This led to more live coverage, particularly for second-division games, resulting in greater revenue and exposure for the lesser-known clubs. At a broader level, this contract reaffirmed the Bundesliga's commercial prowess and ability to command significant sums in a challenging marketplace.

1 The Premier League's Mammoth Deal with Sky and BT (2015)

The Premier League has a legendary reputation for its high-octane football, passionate fans, and most significantly, its massive revenue streams. In 2015, as reported by ESPN, it penned an unprecedented deal with broadcasting giants Sky and BT for a mind-boggling £5.136 billion. This amount was for domestic broadcast rights alone, spanning across three seasons, marking a 70% increase from the previous agreement.

Sky, claiming the larger portion, got to broadcast 126 matches each season, while BT, now known as TNT Sports, secured 42. However, it wasn't just a financial windfall for these broadcasting companies. This deal had profound implications for the clubs involved too. With such a significant influx of capital, even the so-called 'smaller clubs' could afford to bring in more big-name players, leading to a more balanced and competitive league. The upshot was clear: with this record-breaking deal, the Premier League firmly cemented itself as the most prosperous league in world football.

However, this could be about to change with the amount of interest being diverted towards football in Saudi Arabia, with an endless amount of ex-Premier League players and managers making the jump over to the Middle East.

While England's top flight has this all sewn up as far as superior TV rights are concerned, they could be about to lose their crown depending on the players that decide to move out of Europe entirely.

That being said, these seven TV deals have not only redefined the financial landscape of football but also altered the dynamics of the sport in ways that, perhaps, fans don't often think about. Arguably, this has possibly led to more expensive tickets for the match-going fans, but there's no denying that the influx of massive broadcast revenues has led to more competitiveness among clubs, attracting top talent and consequently making the leagues more exciting for the fans.

As the digital age unfolds, the paradigm of broadcasting rights is shifting, with streaming platforms like Amazon and DAZN joining the fray. This development promises to introduce new opportunities and challenges for leagues and clubs worldwide. However, one thing remains certain: the beautiful game, both on and off the pitch, will continue to evolve and captivate millions across the globe.