Led by Xabi Alonso, Bayer Leverkusen won their first-ever Bundesliga title in 2024 and ended Bayern Munich's run of 11 consecutive Bundesliga titles.

FC Koln were the Bundesliga's first-ever champions in 1964 and are one of only four German teams to win the league and cup double.

Bayern Munich are by far the most successful team in the history of the Bundesliga, with 32 titles to their name.

The Bundesliga has served as the top flight of German football since 1963. Until 1991, the league only contained teams from West Germany until the nation's reunification prompted East German football teams to merge into the system operated by the Deutsche Football Liga.

As of 2024, it is the second-highest-ranked professional football league in the world. It serves as one of the big five European leagues on the continent along with the Premier League in England, La Liga in Spain, Serie A in Italy and Ligue 1 in France.

56 clubs have competed in the top division in its 61-year history, and 13 of these teams have managed to finish top of the pile and lift the iconic Bundesliga shield. We're going to go through all 13 German champions since 1963.

Season Champions Runners-Up Third Place Winning Manager 1963/64 FC Koln Meidericher SV Eintracht Frankfurt Georg Knopfle 1964/65 Werder Bremen FC Koln Borussia Dortmund Willi Multhaup 1965/66 1860 Munich Borussia Dortmund Bayern Munich Max Merkel 1966/67 Eintracht Braunschweig 1860 Munich Borussia Dortmund Helmuth Johannsen 1967/68 Nuremberg Werder Bremen Borussia Monchengladbach Max Merkel 1968/69 Bayern Munich Alemannia Aachen Borussia Monchengladbach Branko Zebec 1969/70 Borussia Monchengladbach Bayern Munich Hertha BSC Hennes Weisweiler 1970/71 Borussia Monchengladbach Bayern Munich Hertha BSC Hennes Weisweiler 1971/72 Bayern Munich Schalke Borussia Monchengladbach Udo Lattek 1972/73 Bayern Munich FC Koln Fortuna Dusseldorf Udo Lattek 1973/74 Bayern Munich Borussia Monchengladbach Fortuna Dusseldorf Udo Lattek 1974/75 Borussia Monchengladbach Hertha BSC Hamburg Hennes Weisweiler 1975/76 Borussia Monchengladbach Hamburg Bayern Munich Udo Lattek 1976/77 Borussia Monchengladbach Schalke Eintracht Braunschweig Udo Lattek 1977/78 FC Koln Borussia Monchengladbach Hertha BSC Hennes Weisweiler 1978/79 Hamburg Stuttgart Kaiserslautern Branko Zebec 1979/80 Bayern Munich Hamburg Stuttgart Pal Csernai 1980/81 Bayern Munich Hamburg Stuttgart Pal Csernai 1981/82 Hamburg FC Koln Bayern Munich Ernst Happel 1982/83 Hamburg Werder Bremen Stuttgart Ernst Happel 1983/84 Stuttgart Hamburg Borussia Monchengladbach Helmut /8Benthaus 1984/85 Bayern Munich Werder Bremen FC Koln Udo Lattek 1985/86 Bayern Munich Werder Bremen Bayer Uerdingen Udo Lattek 1986/87 Bayern Munich Werder Bremen Hamburg Udo Lattek 1987/88 Werder Bremen Bayern Munich FC Koln Otto Rehhagel 1988/89 Bayern Munich FC Koln Werder Bremen Jupp Heynckes 1989/90 Bayern Munich FC Koln Eintracht Frankfurt Jupp Heynckes 1990/91 Kaiserslautern Bayern Munich Werder Bremen Karl-Heinz Feldkamp 1991/92 Stuttgart Borussia Dortmund Eintracht Frankfurt Christoph Daum 1992/93 Werder Bremen Bayern Munich Eintracht Frankfurt Otto Rehhagel 1993/94 Bayern Munich Kaiserslautern Bayer Leverkusen Franz Beckenbauer 1994/95 Borussia Dortmund Werder Bremen Freiburg Ottmar Hitzfeld 1995/96 Borussia Dortmund Bayern Munich Schalke Ottmar Hitzfeld 1996/97 Bayern Munich Bayer Leverkusen Borussia Dortmund Giovanni Trapattoni 1997/98 Kaiserslautern Bayern Munich Bayer Leverkusen Otto Rehhagel 1998/99 Bayern Munich Bayer Leverkusen Hertha BSC Ottmar Hitzfeld 1999/00 Bayern Munich Bayer Leverkusen Hamburg Ottmar Hitzfeld 2000/01 Bayern Munich Schalke Borussia Dortmund Ottmar Hitzfeld 2001/02 Borussia Dortmund Bayer Leverkusen Bayern Munich Matthias Sammer 2002/03 Bayern Munich Stuttgart Borussia Dortmund Ottmar Hitzfeld 2003/04 Werder Bremen Bayern Munich Bayer Leverkusen Thomas Schaaf 2004/05 Bayern Munich Schalke Werder Bremen Felix Magath 2005/06 Bayern Munich Werder Bremen Hamburg Felix Magath 2006/07 Stuttgart Schalke Werder Bremen Armin Veh 2007/08 Bayern Munich Werder Bremen Schalke Ottmar Hitzfeld 2008/09 Wolfsburg Bayern Munich Stuttgart Felix Magath 2009/10 Bayern Munich Schalke Werder Bremen Louis van Gaal 2010/11 Borussia Dortmund Bayer Leverkusen Bayern Munich Jurgen Klopp 2011/12 Borussia Dortmund Bayern Munich Schalke Jurgen Klopp 2012/13 Bayern Munich Borussia Dortmund Bayer Leverkusen Jupp Heynckes 2013/14 Bayern Munich Borussia Dortmund Schalke Pep Guardiola 2014/15 Bayern Munich Wolfsburg Borussia Monchengladbach Pep Guardiola 2015/16 Bayern Munich Borussia Dortmund Bayer Leverkusen Pep Guardiola 2016/17 Bayern Munich RB Leipzig Borussia Dortmund Carlo Ancelotti 2017/18 Bayern Munich Schalke Hoffenheim Jupp Heynckes 2018/19 Bayern Munich Borussia Dortmund RB Leipzig Niko Kovac 2019/20 Bayern Munich Borussia Dortmund RP Leipzig Hansi Flick 2020/21 Bayern Munich RB Leipzig Borussia Dortmund Hansi Flick 2021/22 Bayern Munich Borussia Dortmund Bayer Leverkusen Julian Nagelsmann 2022/23 Bayern Munich Borussia Dortmund RB Leipzig Thomas Tuchel 2023/24 Bayer Leverkusen TBC TBC Xabi Alonso

13 Bayer Leverkusen

One title

Bayer Leverkusen first rose to the top flight of German football in 1979 and have never fallen from that position since. They have rapidly evolved as a club in that time and have frequently challenged for the Bundesliga title, finishing as runners-up on five occasions before they finally tasted success most monumentally in 2024.

Under the guidance of Spaniard Xabi Alonso, in his very first senior managerial role, Die Schwarzroten ended Bayern Munich's 11-year stranglehold on the league and wrapped up the title with five games to spare. As of April 2024, Leverkusen are yet to be beaten in the 2023/24 league season and are also in the running for both the DFB Pokal and Europa League which could see them land an extraordinary treble.

Bayer Leverkusen Founded 1904 Nicknames Die Schwarzroten (The Black and Red), Die Werkself (The Company's Eleven) Ground BayArena Capacity 30,210 Titles won 2023/24 Highest winning points tally 79* (2023/24) Stats accurate as of 16/04/2024

12 Wolfsburg

One title

Like Bayer Leverkusen, Wolfsburg were also a team that gradually rose through the ranks of German football, after initially being set up as a team for Volkswagen workers. The Wolves reached the Bundesliga in 1997 and would quickly establish themselves in the top flight before becoming one of the most surprising title winners in football history in the 2008/09 season.

Having poached manager Felix Magath after the German was sacked by Bayern Munich, Wolfsburg launched an aggressive assault on the Bundesliga summit with the formidable strike partnership of Grafite and Edin Dzeko leading the line. A 5-1 thrashing of reigning champions Bayern in April 2009 all but confirmed Wolfsburg as Bundesliga champions for the first time in their history.

Wolfsburg Founded 1945 Nicknames Die Wolfe (The Wolves) Ground Volkswagen Arena Capacity 30,000 Titles won 2008/09 Highest winning points tally 69 (2008/09)

11 Nuremberg

One title

Before the establishment of the Bundesliga in 1963, Nuremberg were the most successful football team in Germany, with eight top-flight titles to their name. After a solid start to life in the new division, they won their ninth championship in 1968, finishing three points clear of second-placed Werder Bremen after a blistering start to the campaign.

In a surprising turn of events, they were subsequently relegated the following season for the first time in their history, and they would not return to the Bundesliga until 1980. Nuremberg would continue to flit in and out of the top flight without ever mounting another serious title challenge, and they have only spent one campaign in the Bundesliga since 2014.

Nuremberg Founded 1900 Nicknames Der Club (The Club), Die Legende (The Legend), Der Ruhmreiche (The Glorious) Ground Max-Morlock-Stadion Capacity 50,000 Titles won 1967/68 Highest winning points tally 47 (1967/68)

10 Eintracht Braunschweig

One title

Eintracht Braunschweig are one of the most historic teams in German football, serving as one of the 86 founder members of the German Football Association in 1900. Their footballing pedigree also saw them chosen as one of the 16 founder members of the inaugural Bundesliga in 1963, and they became one of the division's first-ever champions in 1967.

The Lions finished two points clear of second-placed 1860 Munich to lift their first-ever national league title that season, thanks in no small part to them conceding only 27 goals all season, which stood as a Bundesliga record until it was broken by Werder Bremen in 1988. The club would soon embark on a steep decline which has seen them return to the Bundesliga only once since their relegation in 1984/85.

Eintracht Braunschweig Founded 1895 Nicknames Die Loewen (The Lions) Ground Eintracht-Stadion Capacity 23,325 Titles won 1966/67 Highest winning points tally 43 (1966/67)

9 1860 Munich

One title

As a sports club, 1860 Munich's history can be traced back to 1848 before its formal establishment 12 years later and finally the creation of a football department in 1899. The football club would become one of the more successful in its region of Germany and its regional league title in 1962/63 saw it gain automatic entry into the newly formed Bundesliga that summer, ahead of city rivals Bayern Munich, who had to wait two years to join the top flight themselves.

1860 Munich would become the third-ever Bundesliga champions in 1966, scoring 80 goals as they finished three points clear of second-placed Borussia Dortmund. However, they would never hit anywhere near such heights again and they haven't returned to the top flight since their relegation in 2004.

1860 Munich Founded 1860 Nicknames Die Loewen (The Lions), Sechzig (Sixty), Die Sechzger (The Sixties) Ground Grunwalder Stadion Attendance 15,000 Titles won 1965/66 Highest winning points tally 50 (1965/66)

8 Kaiserslautern

Two titles

Kaiserslautern were founder members of the Bundesliga in 1963 after a hugely successful post-war period which saw them crowned German champions twice as well as winning their regional league 11 times. However, it took the Red Devils a long time to transfer that form into the new division, and they finally won their first Bundesliga title in the 1990/91 season, finishing three points clear at the top.

Kaiserslautern were surprisingly relegated five seasons later, which saw them lose their status as ever-presents in the Bundesliga, but they returned to the top flight at the first opportunity and remarkably finished top in their first season back. Despite the fact they were relegated for a second time in 2006 and haven't returned to the German top flight since, the Red Devils still rank 11th in the all-time Bundesliga table, as of 2024.

Kaiserslautern Founded 1900 Nicknames Die Roten Taufel (The Red Devils) Ground Fritz-Walter-Stadion Capacity 49,850 Titles won 1990/91, 1997/98 Highest winning points tally 68 (1997/98)

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Kaiserslautern are the only promoted team in Bundesliga history to ever win the league title.

7 FC Koln

Two titles

FC Koln were the first-ever Bundesliga champions in the 1963/64 season. Having been founded as a football club after a merger between two other clubs in 1948, Koln were invited to become a founder member of the new division in 1963 and comfortably won its first-ever edition, finishing a whole seven points clear of second-placed Meidericher SV.

FC Koln won their second Bundesliga title in the 1977/78 season, edging out Borussia Monchengladbach on goal difference after both teams finished on 48 points, and the Billy Goats became one of only four teams in Bundesliga history to ever win a domestic double, as they also lifted the DFB-Pokal that campaign. They were relegated from the top flight for the first time in 1998 and became something of a yo-yo club in the subsequent years, but have remained in the Bundesliga since 2019.

FC Koln Founded 1948 Nicknames The Billy Goats Ground RheinEnergieStadion Capacity 50,000 Titles won 1963/64, 1977/78 Highest winning points tally 48 (1977/78)

6 Stuttgart

Three titles

Stuttgart are one of the most successful teams in German football, and sit fourth in the all-time Bundesliga table, as of April 2024. They were invited to become founder members of the Bundesliga in 1963, but never mounted a serious title challenge until 1984, when they came out on top of an incredible five-horse title race thanks to their far superior goal difference that was mostly a result of them only conceding 33 goals all season.

The Reds won their second league title in 1991/92 in a similar fashion, beating Borussia Dortmund on goal difference having again boasted the best defence in the league, before an extremely strong end to the season saw them win their third Bundesliga championship in the 2006/07 season. Their fortunes declined over the following years, and they suffered two relegations in the 2010s, bouncing back to the top flight at the first attempt on both occasions.

Stuttgart Founded 1893 Nicknames Die Roten (The Reds), Die Schawben (The Swabians) Ground MHPArena Capacity 60,449 Titles won 1983/94, 1991/92, 2006/07 Best winning points tally 70 (2006/07)

5 Hamburg

Three titles

Hamburg are one of the most historic football teams in Germany and Europe as a whole. They have won three Bundesliga titles, but most notably, they held the distinction of being the only ever-present in the top flight of German football from 1919 until they were finally relegated in 2018, and this incredible record earned them the affectionate nickname 'The Dinosaur.'

Equipped with Liverpool legend and two-time Ballon d'Or winner Kevin Keegan, Hamburg enjoyed an immensely successful period in the late seventies and early eighties which saw them win three Bundesliga titles as well as the European Cup in 1983. The club never hit such heights again and a decline in the 2010s saw them finally suffer relegation,, as of 2024, they have not returned to the top flight since.

Hamburg Founded 1887 Nicknames Die Rothosen (The Red Shorts), Der Dinosaurier (The Dinosaur) Ground Volksparkstadion Capacity 57,000 Titles won 1978/79, 1981/82, 1982/83 Highest winning points tally 52 (1982/83)

4 Werder Bremen

Four titles

Werder Bremen were one of the founding members of the German Football Association in 1900 and were also founder members of the Bundesliga in 1963. They became the league's second-ever champions in 1965 after they finished three points ahead of the holders Koln.

After a period of poor form and a brief spell in the second tier, Werder Bremen enjoyed a rejuvenation in the 1980s under legendary manager Otto Rehhagel, who led them to two more Bundesliga titles in 1987/88 and 1992/93. The coach was then poached by Bayern Munich and Bremen's fortunes faltered, before another resurgence in the 2000s, which included a fourth championship in the 2003/04 season.

Werder Bremen Founded 1899 Nicknames Die Werderaner (The River-Islanders) Ground Weserstadion Capacity 42,100 Titles won 1964/65, 1987/88, 1992/93, 2003/04 Highest winning points tally 74 (2003/04)

3 Borussia Dortmund

Five titles

Borussia Dortmund are regarded as the second-most successful team in German football and their achievement of being the last national champions before the introduction of the Bundesliga in 1963 earned them an automatic place among the 16 teams that made up the inaugural division. Despite frequently being in the title conversation, it took Dortmund until 1995 for them to finally win the league title, led by Ottmar Hitzfeld.

Under Hitzfeld, BVB won back-to-back league titles, as well as the Champions League in 1997, with Matthias Sammer standing out as their star player, and the midfielder would later become their manager and lead them to their third Bundesliga title in 2002. Dortmund won another two consecutive league titles in 2011 and 2012 under Jurgen Klopp and could have added more in the 2010s if not for Bayern Munich's dominance.

Borussia Dortmund Founded 1899 Nicknames Die Borussen (The Prussians), Die Schwarzgelben (The Black and Yellow), The BVB Ground Signal Iduna Park Capacity 81,365 Titles won 1994/95, 1995/96, 2001/02, 2010/11, 2011/12 Highest winning points tally 81 (2011/12)

2 Borussia Monchengladbach

Five titles won

Borussia Monchengladbach are one of the few teams on this list who were not a founder member of the Bundesliga, but once they arrived in the top flight in 1965, they quickly took it by storm playing an exciting brand of attacking football under manager Hennes Weisweiler. The Prussians won back-to-back league titles in 1970 and 1971, beating out Bayern Munich on both occasions.

In Weisweiler's final season in charge of the club (1974/75) before he departed for Barcelona, he earned Monchengladbach their third Bundesliga title and his successor Udo Lattek led the club to two more league championships, making them one of only two teams ever to win three consecutive league titles in Bundesliga history. The club were frequently in the title conversation over the following years, but never again scaled the heights reached under Weisweiler or Lattek in the 1970s.

Borussia Monchengladbach Founded 1900 Nicknames Die Fohlen (The Foals), Die Borussen (The Prussians) Ground Borussia-Park Capacity 54,057 Titles won 1969/70, 1970/71, 1974/75, 1975/76, 1976/77 Highest winning points tally 51 (1969/70)

1 Bayern Munich

32 titles won

Close

Despite missing out on the inaugural Bundesliga season at the expense of city rivals 1860 Munich, Bayern Munich are by far and away the most successful team in the competition's history with a staggering 32 Bundesliga triumphs to their name. Having earned their place in the top flight in 1965, they won their first league title four years later before becoming the first team to win three in a row between 1971 and 1973.

The Bavarians went on to repeat this feat twice more (1985-1987 and 1999-2001) and since 1995, they have never dropped out of the top four of the top flight. Bayern Munich embarked on the most unprecedented of runs from 2013 and 2023 in which they won 11 league titles in a row, setting a record for all of Europe's top five leagues.

Bayern Munich Founded 1900 Nicknames Die Bayern (The Bavarians), Die Roten (The Reds) Ground Allianz Arena Capacity 75,000 Titles won 1968/69, 1971/72, 1972/73, 1973/74, 1979/80, 1980/81, 1984/85, 1985/86, 1986/87, 1988/89, 1989/90, 1993/94, 1996/97, 1998/99, 1999/00, 2000/01, 2002/03, 2004/05, 2005/06, 2007/08, 2009/10, 2012/13, 2013/14, 2014/15, 2015/16, 2016/17, 2017/18, 2018/19, 2019/20, 2020/21, 2021/22, 2022/23 Highest winning points tally 91 (2012/13)

