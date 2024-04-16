Highlights
-
- Led by Xabi Alonso, Bayer Leverkusen won their first-ever Bundesliga title in 2024 and ended Bayern Munich's run of 11 consecutive Bundesliga titles.
- FC Koln were the Bundesliga's first-ever champions in 1964 and are one of only four German teams to win the league and cup double.
- Bayern Munich are by far the most successful team in the history of the Bundesliga, with 32 titles to their name.
The Bundesliga has served as the top flight of German football since 1963. Until 1991, the league only contained teams from West Germany until the nation's reunification prompted East German football teams to merge into the system operated by the Deutsche Football Liga.
As of 2024, it is the second-highest-ranked professional football league in the world. It serves as one of the big five European leagues on the continent along with the Premier League in England, La Liga in Spain, Serie A in Italy and Ligue 1 in France.
56 clubs have competed in the top division in its 61-year history, and 13 of these teams have managed to finish top of the pile and lift the iconic Bundesliga shield. We're going to go through all 13 German champions since 1963.
|
Season
|
Champions
|
Runners-Up
|
Third Place
|
Winning Manager
|
1963/64
|
FC Koln
|
Meidericher SV
|
Eintracht Frankfurt
|
Georg Knopfle
|
1964/65
|
Werder Bremen
|
FC Koln
|
Borussia Dortmund
|
Willi Multhaup
|
1965/66
|
1860 Munich
|
Borussia Dortmund
|
Bayern Munich
|
Max Merkel
|
1966/67
|
Eintracht Braunschweig
|
1860 Munich
|
Borussia Dortmund
|
Helmuth Johannsen
|
1967/68
|
Nuremberg
|
Werder Bremen
|
Borussia Monchengladbach
|
Max Merkel
|
1968/69
|
Bayern Munich
|
Alemannia Aachen
|
Borussia Monchengladbach
|
Branko Zebec
|
1969/70
|
Borussia Monchengladbach
|
Bayern Munich
|
Hertha BSC
|
Hennes Weisweiler
|
1970/71
|
Borussia Monchengladbach
|
Bayern Munich
|
Hertha BSC
|
Hennes Weisweiler
|
1971/72
|
Bayern Munich
|
Schalke
|
Borussia Monchengladbach
|
Udo Lattek
|
1972/73
|
Bayern Munich
|
FC Koln
|
Fortuna Dusseldorf
|
Udo Lattek
|
1973/74
|
Bayern Munich
|
Borussia Monchengladbach
|
Fortuna Dusseldorf
|
Udo Lattek
|
1974/75
|
Borussia Monchengladbach
|
Hertha BSC
|
Hamburg
|
Hennes Weisweiler
|
1975/76
|
Borussia Monchengladbach
|
Hamburg
|
Bayern Munich
|
Udo Lattek
|
1976/77
|
Borussia Monchengladbach
|
Schalke
|
Eintracht Braunschweig
|
Udo Lattek
|
1977/78
|
FC Koln
|
Borussia Monchengladbach
|
Hertha BSC
|
Hennes Weisweiler
|
1978/79
|
Hamburg
|
Stuttgart
|
Kaiserslautern
|
Branko Zebec
|
1979/80
|
Bayern Munich
|
Hamburg
|
Stuttgart
|
Pal Csernai
|
1980/81
|
Bayern Munich
|
Hamburg
|
Stuttgart
|
Pal Csernai
|
1981/82
|
Hamburg
|
FC Koln
|
Bayern Munich
|
Ernst Happel
|
1982/83
|
Hamburg
|
Werder Bremen
|
Stuttgart
|
Ernst Happel
|
1983/84
|
Stuttgart
|
Hamburg
|
Borussia Monchengladbach
|
Helmut /8Benthaus
|
1984/85
|
Bayern Munich
|
Werder Bremen
|
FC Koln
|
Udo Lattek
|
1985/86
|
Bayern Munich
|
Werder Bremen
|
Bayer Uerdingen
|
Udo Lattek
|
1986/87
|
Bayern Munich
|
Werder Bremen
|
Hamburg
|
Udo Lattek
|
1987/88
|
Werder Bremen
|
Bayern Munich
|
FC Koln
|
Otto Rehhagel
|
1988/89
|
Bayern Munich
|
FC Koln
|
Werder Bremen
|
Jupp Heynckes
|
1989/90
|
Bayern Munich
|
FC Koln
|
Eintracht Frankfurt
|
Jupp Heynckes
|
1990/91
|
Kaiserslautern
|
Bayern Munich
|
Werder Bremen
|
Karl-Heinz Feldkamp
|
1991/92
|
Stuttgart
|
Borussia Dortmund
|
Eintracht Frankfurt
|
Christoph Daum
|
1992/93
|
Werder Bremen
|
Bayern Munich
|
Eintracht Frankfurt
|
Otto Rehhagel
|
1993/94
|
Bayern Munich
|
Kaiserslautern
|
Bayer Leverkusen
|
Franz Beckenbauer
|
1994/95
|
Borussia Dortmund
|
Werder Bremen
|
Freiburg
|
Ottmar Hitzfeld
|
1995/96
|
Borussia Dortmund
|
Bayern Munich
|
Schalke
|
Ottmar Hitzfeld
|
1996/97
|
Bayern Munich
|
Bayer Leverkusen
|
Borussia Dortmund
|
Giovanni Trapattoni
|
1997/98
|
Kaiserslautern
|
Bayern Munich
|
Bayer Leverkusen
|
Otto Rehhagel
|
1998/99
|
Bayern Munich
|
Bayer Leverkusen
|
Hertha BSC
|
Ottmar Hitzfeld
|
1999/00
|
Bayern Munich
|
Bayer Leverkusen
|
Hamburg
|
Ottmar Hitzfeld
|
2000/01
|
Bayern Munich
|
Schalke
|
Borussia Dortmund
|
Ottmar Hitzfeld
|
2001/02
|
Borussia Dortmund
|
Bayer Leverkusen
|
Bayern Munich
|
Matthias Sammer
|
2002/03
|
Bayern Munich
|
Stuttgart
|
Borussia Dortmund
|
Ottmar Hitzfeld
|
2003/04
|
Werder Bremen
|
Bayern Munich
|
Bayer Leverkusen
|
Thomas Schaaf
|
2004/05
|
Bayern Munich
|
Schalke
|
Werder Bremen
|
Felix Magath
|
2005/06
|
Bayern Munich
|
Werder Bremen
|
Hamburg
|
Felix Magath
|
2006/07
|
Stuttgart
|
Schalke
|
Werder Bremen
|
Armin Veh
|
2007/08
|
Bayern Munich
|
Werder Bremen
|
Schalke
|
Ottmar Hitzfeld
|
2008/09
|
Wolfsburg
|
Bayern Munich
|
Stuttgart
|
Felix Magath
|
2009/10
|
Bayern Munich
|
Schalke
|
Werder Bremen
|
Louis van Gaal
|
2010/11
|
Borussia Dortmund
|
Bayer Leverkusen
|
Bayern Munich
|
Jurgen Klopp
|
2011/12
|
Borussia Dortmund
|
Bayern Munich
|
Schalke
|
Jurgen Klopp
|
2012/13
|
Bayern Munich
|
Borussia Dortmund
|
Bayer Leverkusen
|
Jupp Heynckes
|
2013/14
|
Bayern Munich
|
Borussia Dortmund
|
Schalke
|
Pep Guardiola
|
2014/15
|
Bayern Munich
|
Wolfsburg
|
Borussia Monchengladbach
|
Pep Guardiola
|
2015/16
|
Bayern Munich
|
Borussia Dortmund
|
Bayer Leverkusen
|
Pep Guardiola
|
2016/17
|
Bayern Munich
|
RB Leipzig
|
Borussia Dortmund
|
Carlo Ancelotti
|
2017/18
|
Bayern Munich
|
Schalke
|
Hoffenheim
|
Jupp Heynckes
|
2018/19
|
Bayern Munich
|
Borussia Dortmund
|
RB Leipzig
|
Niko Kovac
|
2019/20
|
Bayern Munich
|
Borussia Dortmund
|
RP Leipzig
|
Hansi Flick
|
2020/21
|
Bayern Munich
|
RB Leipzig
|
Borussia Dortmund
|
Hansi Flick
|
2021/22
|
Bayern Munich
|
Borussia Dortmund
|
Bayer Leverkusen
|
Julian Nagelsmann
|
2022/23
|
Bayern Munich
|
Borussia Dortmund
|
RB Leipzig
|
Thomas Tuchel
|
2023/24
|
Bayer Leverkusen
|
TBC
|
TBC
|
Xabi Alonso
13 Bayer Leverkusen
One title
Bayer Leverkusen first rose to the top flight of German football in 1979 and have never fallen from that position since. They have rapidly evolved as a club in that time and have frequently challenged for the Bundesliga title, finishing as runners-up on five occasions before they finally tasted success most monumentally in 2024.
Under the guidance of Spaniard Xabi Alonso, in his very first senior managerial role, Die Schwarzroten ended Bayern Munich's 11-year stranglehold on the league and wrapped up the title with five games to spare. As of April 2024, Leverkusen are yet to be beaten in the 2023/24 league season and are also in the running for both the DFB Pokal and Europa League which could see them land an extraordinary treble.
|
Bayer Leverkusen
|
Founded
|
1904
|
Nicknames
|
Die Schwarzroten (The Black and Red), Die Werkself (The Company's Eleven)
|
Ground
|
BayArena
|
Capacity
|
30,210
|
Titles won
|
2023/24
|
Highest winning points tally
|
79* (2023/24)
|
Stats accurate as of 16/04/2024
8 Key Players From Leverkusen's Bundesliga Title-Winning SeasonAfter winning the Bundesliga title for the first time since their inception in 1904, GIVEMESPORT have listed eight of their leading stars.
12 Wolfsburg
One title
Like Bayer Leverkusen, Wolfsburg were also a team that gradually rose through the ranks of German football, after initially being set up as a team for Volkswagen workers. The Wolves reached the Bundesliga in 1997 and would quickly establish themselves in the top flight before becoming one of the most surprising title winners in football history in the 2008/09 season.
Having poached manager Felix Magath after the German was sacked by Bayern Munich, Wolfsburg launched an aggressive assault on the Bundesliga summit with the formidable strike partnership of Grafite and Edin Dzeko leading the line. A 5-1 thrashing of reigning champions Bayern in April 2009 all but confirmed Wolfsburg as Bundesliga champions for the first time in their history.
|
Wolfsburg
|
Founded
|
1945
|
Nicknames
|
Die Wolfe (The Wolves)
|
Ground
|
Volkswagen Arena
|
Capacity
|
30,000
|
Titles won
|
2008/09
|
Highest winning points tally
|
69 (2008/09)
11 Nuremberg
One title
Before the establishment of the Bundesliga in 1963, Nuremberg were the most successful football team in Germany, with eight top-flight titles to their name. After a solid start to life in the new division, they won their ninth championship in 1968, finishing three points clear of second-placed Werder Bremen after a blistering start to the campaign.
In a surprising turn of events, they were subsequently relegated the following season for the first time in their history, and they would not return to the Bundesliga until 1980. Nuremberg would continue to flit in and out of the top flight without ever mounting another serious title challenge, and they have only spent one campaign in the Bundesliga since 2014.
|
Nuremberg
|
Founded
|
1900
|
Nicknames
|
Der Club (The Club), Die Legende (The Legend), Der Ruhmreiche (The Glorious)
|
Ground
|
Max-Morlock-Stadion
|
Capacity
|
50,000
|
Titles won
|
1967/68
|
Highest winning points tally
|
47 (1967/68)
10 Eintracht Braunschweig
One title
Eintracht Braunschweig are one of the most historic teams in German football, serving as one of the 86 founder members of the German Football Association in 1900. Their footballing pedigree also saw them chosen as one of the 16 founder members of the inaugural Bundesliga in 1963, and they became one of the division's first-ever champions in 1967.
The Lions finished two points clear of second-placed 1860 Munich to lift their first-ever national league title that season, thanks in no small part to them conceding only 27 goals all season, which stood as a Bundesliga record until it was broken by Werder Bremen in 1988. The club would soon embark on a steep decline which has seen them return to the Bundesliga only once since their relegation in 1984/85.
|
Eintracht Braunschweig
|
Founded
|
1895
|
Nicknames
|
Die Loewen (The Lions)
|
Ground
|
Eintracht-Stadion
|
Capacity
|
23,325
|
Titles won
|
1966/67
|
Highest winning points tally
|
43 (1966/67)
9 1860 Munich
One title
As a sports club, 1860 Munich's history can be traced back to 1848 before its formal establishment 12 years later and finally the creation of a football department in 1899. The football club would become one of the more successful in its region of Germany and its regional league title in 1962/63 saw it gain automatic entry into the newly formed Bundesliga that summer, ahead of city rivals Bayern Munich, who had to wait two years to join the top flight themselves.
1860 Munich would become the third-ever Bundesliga champions in 1966, scoring 80 goals as they finished three points clear of second-placed Borussia Dortmund. However, they would never hit anywhere near such heights again and they haven't returned to the top flight since their relegation in 2004.
|
1860 Munich
|
Founded
|
1860
|
Nicknames
|
Die Loewen (The Lions), Sechzig (Sixty), Die Sechzger (The Sixties)
|
Ground
|
Grunwalder Stadion
|
Attendance
|
15,000
|
Titles won
|
1965/66
|
Highest winning points tally
|
50 (1965/66)
8 Kaiserslautern
Two titles
Kaiserslautern were founder members of the Bundesliga in 1963 after a hugely successful post-war period which saw them crowned German champions twice as well as winning their regional league 11 times. However, it took the Red Devils a long time to transfer that form into the new division, and they finally won their first Bundesliga title in the 1990/91 season, finishing three points clear at the top.
Kaiserslautern were surprisingly relegated five seasons later, which saw them lose their status as ever-presents in the Bundesliga, but they returned to the top flight at the first opportunity and remarkably finished top in their first season back. Despite the fact they were relegated for a second time in 2006 and haven't returned to the German top flight since, the Red Devils still rank 11th in the all-time Bundesliga table, as of 2024.
|
Kaiserslautern
|
Founded
|
1900
|
Nicknames
|
Die Roten Taufel (The Red Devils)
|
Ground
|
Fritz-Walter-Stadion
|
Capacity
|
49,850
|
Titles won
|
1990/91, 1997/98
|
Highest winning points tally
|
68 (1997/98)
GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Kaiserslautern are the only promoted team in Bundesliga history to ever win the league title.
7 FC Koln
Two titles
FC Koln were the first-ever Bundesliga champions in the 1963/64 season. Having been founded as a football club after a merger between two other clubs in 1948, Koln were invited to become a founder member of the new division in 1963 and comfortably won its first-ever edition, finishing a whole seven points clear of second-placed Meidericher SV.
FC Koln won their second Bundesliga title in the 1977/78 season, edging out Borussia Monchengladbach on goal difference after both teams finished on 48 points, and the Billy Goats became one of only four teams in Bundesliga history to ever win a domestic double, as they also lifted the DFB-Pokal that campaign. They were relegated from the top flight for the first time in 1998 and became something of a yo-yo club in the subsequent years, but have remained in the Bundesliga since 2019.
|
FC Koln
|
Founded
|
1948
|
Nicknames
|
The Billy Goats
|
Ground
|
RheinEnergieStadion
|
Capacity
|
50,000
|
Titles won
|
1963/64, 1977/78
|
Highest winning points tally
|
48 (1977/78)
6 Stuttgart
Three titles
Stuttgart are one of the most successful teams in German football, and sit fourth in the all-time Bundesliga table, as of April 2024. They were invited to become founder members of the Bundesliga in 1963, but never mounted a serious title challenge until 1984, when they came out on top of an incredible five-horse title race thanks to their far superior goal difference that was mostly a result of them only conceding 33 goals all season.
The Reds won their second league title in 1991/92 in a similar fashion, beating Borussia Dortmund on goal difference having again boasted the best defence in the league, before an extremely strong end to the season saw them win their third Bundesliga championship in the 2006/07 season. Their fortunes declined over the following years, and they suffered two relegations in the 2010s, bouncing back to the top flight at the first attempt on both occasions.
|
Stuttgart
|
Founded
|
1893
|
Nicknames
|
Die Roten (The Reds), Die Schawben (The Swabians)
|
Ground
|
MHPArena
|
Capacity
|
60,449
|
Titles won
|
1983/94, 1991/92, 2006/07
|
Best winning points tally
|
70 (2006/07)
5 Hamburg
Three titles
Hamburg are one of the most historic football teams in Germany and Europe as a whole. They have won three Bundesliga titles, but most notably, they held the distinction of being the only ever-present in the top flight of German football from 1919 until they were finally relegated in 2018, and this incredible record earned them the affectionate nickname 'The Dinosaur.'
Equipped with Liverpool legend and two-time Ballon d'Or winner Kevin Keegan, Hamburg enjoyed an immensely successful period in the late seventies and early eighties which saw them win three Bundesliga titles as well as the European Cup in 1983. The club never hit such heights again and a decline in the 2010s saw them finally suffer relegation,, as of 2024, they have not returned to the top flight since.
|
Hamburg
|
Founded
|
1887
|
Nicknames
|
Die Rothosen (The Red Shorts), Der Dinosaurier (The Dinosaur)
|
Ground
|
Volksparkstadion
|
Capacity
|
57,000
|
Titles won
|
1978/79, 1981/82, 1982/83
|
Highest winning points tally
|
52 (1982/83)
UEFA Champions League winners listEstablished in 1955, the Champions League is the pinnacle of club football, with every winner writing themselves into history.
4 Werder Bremen
Four titles
Werder Bremen were one of the founding members of the German Football Association in 1900 and were also founder members of the Bundesliga in 1963. They became the league's second-ever champions in 1965 after they finished three points ahead of the holders Koln.
After a period of poor form and a brief spell in the second tier, Werder Bremen enjoyed a rejuvenation in the 1980s under legendary manager Otto Rehhagel, who led them to two more Bundesliga titles in 1987/88 and 1992/93. The coach was then poached by Bayern Munich and Bremen's fortunes faltered, before another resurgence in the 2000s, which included a fourth championship in the 2003/04 season.
|
Werder Bremen
|
Founded
|
1899
|
Nicknames
|
Die Werderaner (The River-Islanders)
|
Ground
|
Weserstadion
|
Capacity
|
42,100
|
Titles won
|
1964/65, 1987/88, 1992/93, 2003/04
|
Highest winning points tally
|
74 (2003/04)
3 Borussia Dortmund
Five titles
Borussia Dortmund are regarded as the second-most successful team in German football and their achievement of being the last national champions before the introduction of the Bundesliga in 1963 earned them an automatic place among the 16 teams that made up the inaugural division. Despite frequently being in the title conversation, it took Dortmund until 1995 for them to finally win the league title, led by Ottmar Hitzfeld.
Under Hitzfeld, BVB won back-to-back league titles, as well as the Champions League in 1997, with Matthias Sammer standing out as their star player, and the midfielder would later become their manager and lead them to their third Bundesliga title in 2002. Dortmund won another two consecutive league titles in 2011 and 2012 under Jurgen Klopp and could have added more in the 2010s if not for Bayern Munich's dominance.
|
Borussia Dortmund
|
Founded
|
1899
|
Nicknames
|
Die Borussen (The Prussians), Die Schwarzgelben (The Black and Yellow), The BVB
|
Ground
|
Signal Iduna Park
|
Capacity
|
81,365
|
Titles won
|
1994/95, 1995/96, 2001/02, 2010/11, 2011/12
|
Highest winning points tally
|
81 (2011/12)
2 Borussia Monchengladbach
Five titles won
Borussia Monchengladbach are one of the few teams on this list who were not a founder member of the Bundesliga, but once they arrived in the top flight in 1965, they quickly took it by storm playing an exciting brand of attacking football under manager Hennes Weisweiler. The Prussians won back-to-back league titles in 1970 and 1971, beating out Bayern Munich on both occasions.
In Weisweiler's final season in charge of the club (1974/75) before he departed for Barcelona, he earned Monchengladbach their third Bundesliga title and his successor Udo Lattek led the club to two more league championships, making them one of only two teams ever to win three consecutive league titles in Bundesliga history. The club were frequently in the title conversation over the following years, but never again scaled the heights reached under Weisweiler or Lattek in the 1970s.
|
Borussia Monchengladbach
|
Founded
|
1900
|
Nicknames
|
Die Fohlen (The Foals), Die Borussen (The Prussians)
|
Ground
|
Borussia-Park
|
Capacity
|
54,057
|
Titles won
|
1969/70, 1970/71, 1974/75, 1975/76, 1976/77
|
Highest winning points tally
|
51 (1969/70)
1 Bayern Munich
32 titles won
Despite missing out on the inaugural Bundesliga season at the expense of city rivals 1860 Munich, Bayern Munich are by far and away the most successful team in the competition's history with a staggering 32 Bundesliga triumphs to their name. Having earned their place in the top flight in 1965, they won their first league title four years later before becoming the first team to win three in a row between 1971 and 1973.
The Bavarians went on to repeat this feat twice more (1985-1987 and 1999-2001) and since 1995, they have never dropped out of the top four of the top flight. Bayern Munich embarked on the most unprecedented of runs from 2013 and 2023 in which they won 11 league titles in a row, setting a record for all of Europe's top five leagues.
|
Bayern Munich
|
Founded
|
1900
|
Nicknames
|
Die Bayern (The Bavarians), Die Roten (The Reds)
|
Ground
|
Allianz Arena
|
Capacity
|
75,000
|
Titles won
|
1968/69, 1971/72, 1972/73, 1973/74, 1979/80, 1980/81, 1984/85, 1985/86, 1986/87, 1988/89, 1989/90, 1993/94, 1996/97, 1998/99, 1999/00, 2000/01, 2002/03, 2004/05, 2005/06, 2007/08, 2009/10, 2012/13, 2013/14, 2014/15, 2015/16, 2016/17, 2017/18, 2018/19, 2019/20, 2020/21, 2021/22, 2022/23
|
Highest winning points tally
|
91 (2012/13)
30 Best Football Teams in the World RankedMan City, Real Madrid, Liverpool and Bayern Munich all feature as the 30 best teams in world football are ranked by data analysts.
Statistics courtesy of TransferMarkt.