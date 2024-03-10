Highlights The 2024/2025 Champions League has a new format, increasing the prize money for clubs.

Qualifying for the 2024/2025 Champions League will earn a team at a minimum of £17.4m.

There will be less of an emphasis placed on historical performance.

The 2024/2025 Champions League season will have a completely different format and a significantly inflated amount of prize money. While there has always been a revered level of prestige reserved for the few clubs that have won the Champions League, the huge sums of money spilling around the modern game have cranked up the importance of simply qualifying for continental competition.

Arsene Wenger was widely mocked for claiming that a top-four Premier League finish was equivalent to a trophy back in 2012. Yet, the prize money on offer these days is worth more than most pieces of silverware.

Based on UEFA's altered revenue structure for the revamped 2024/2025 Champions League season, we have already discussed details around the new Champions League format for the upcoming campaign. So now here is everything you need to know about the most important and lucrative club competition on the continent.

All the figures quoted have been converted from euros into pounds and dollars based on current exchange rates.

2024/2025 Champions League prize money breakdown by round

Stage Prize money League phase qualification £15.9m ($20.2m) League-phase draw £0.6m ($0.8m) League-phase win £1.8m ($2.3m) Top-eight league-phase finish £1.7m ($2.2m) Bottom-28 league-phase finish £0.9m ($1.1m) Round of 16 £9.4m ($11.4m) Quarter-final £10.7m ($13.6m) Semi-final £12.8m ($16.3m) Runner-up £17.1m ($21.7m) Final £21.4m ($27.1m)

Sir Jim Ratcliffe, Manchester United's new minority shareholder, underscored the importance of reaching Europe's premier club competition when talking to the BBC's Dan Roan shortly after his investment was finalised.

We really, really want to get into the Champions League next year. It's quite important for FFP.

Any club that makes it into Europe's top club competition is automatically entitled to at least £17.4m ($22.0m) when all the guaranteed performance bonuses are tallied up. With the prospect of revenue generated from fans packing out stadiums from a minimum of four home games to also consider, the Champions League is a veritable goldmine for the continent's elite at a time of unprecedented financial scrutiny.

The reluctance of Premier League clubs to spend in the January 2024 transfer window - England's top flight collectively spent 80% less on international transfers than during the January 2023 window, according to a report made by football's global governing body FIFA - was partially a consequence of the division enforcing points deductions for breaches of financial regulations. No club wants to suffer the same fate as Everton.

2024/2025 Champions League format

The Champions League has had a major format shake-up for the 2024/2025 campaign. Only time will tell if it's a dramatic change for the better or worse.

Instead of 32 teams divided simply into eight groups of four, 36 clubs will begin the new format with a league phase. Each side will play eight games against eight different teams, half at home and the other four on enemy turf. These opponents will be determined by a seeding process which ranks all 36 sides across four pots. Each side will face two opponents from each of these pots; one at home and the other away.

League phase format in 2024/2025 Champions League Matchday Dates 1 17-19 September 2024 2 1-2 October 2024 3 22-23 October 2024 4 5-6 November 2024 5 26-27 November 2024 6 10-11 December 2024 7 21-22 January 2025 8 29 January 2025

As is customary, three points will be awarded for a win, one in the event of a draw and none for the losing side. At the end of this league phase, the 36 clubs will be ranked by the total number of points won from their eight matches. The top eight immediately advance to the round of 16.

The 16 clubs that finish between ninth and 24th will be drawn against one another in a two-legged knockout play-off round, with the victors progressing to the round of 16. The bottom eight clubs from the league phase no longer have the lifeline of Europa League football. From there, the knockout stage follows a familiar format.

Prize money

League-phase qualification

Champions League qualification prize money over the years Season Prize money per club 2018/2019 £13.1m ($16.6m) 2019/2020 £13.1m ($16.6m) 2020/2021 £13.1m ($16.6m) 2021/2022 £13.4m ($17.0m) 2022/2023 £13.4m ($17.0m) 2023/2024 £13.4m ($17.0m) 2024/2025 £15.9m ($20.2m)

The trophy that Wenger wanted for Champions League qualification a decade ago is now worth £15.9m ($20.2m). For comparison, the winner of England's oldest cup competition, the FA Cup, will earn a total of £3.9m ($5.0m) in 2024, less than a quarter of the European windfall.

However, a fifth-place finish may be enough to earn a spot in Europe's elite for some leagues. The tournament's expansion has opened up four extra slots as part of the UEFA's new coefficient system - two of which will be decided by how each competing nation's clubs collectively perform in Europe during the 2023/2024 season.

Points earned from results in the Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League will be tallied up and averaged out for each federation. The two highest-ranked countries at the end of the campaign earn an extra Champions League qualification spot in their top-flight table. Teams eyeing up a route into Europe's premier club competition now have a clear financial motive to root for their domestic opposition when they play on the continent.

Current performance-related bonuses

Each positive result in the new league phase offers teams an extra cash instalment. A perfect eight-game winning start would earn a club £14.4m ($18.4m). For perspective, only three players were signed by Premier League clubs for a larger fee in the January 2024 transfer window.

Aside from two fewer fixtures on the calendar, there is a £1.7m ($2.2m) bonus for finishing as one of the top eight teams in the group stage - thereby avoiding the knockout play-off round. Yet, even the remaining 28 sides get an extra £850,000 ($1.1m) for just turning up.

2024/2025 Champions League performance bonuses Achievement Prize money League-phase win £1.8m ($2.3m) League-phase draw £0.6m ($0.8m) League-phase loss No reward Top-eight league-phase finish £1.7m ($2.2m) Bottom-28 league-phase finish £0.9m ($1.1m)

Then there's an extra financial reward for reaching each knockout stage, with increasing sums moving from the round of 16 to the final, which will be held at Bayern Munich's Allianz Arena in May 2025. A perfect run to that showpiece event would see the victors claim over £70m ($89m) from performance-related bonuses alone.

UEFA are yet to reveal the exact intricacies, but there is expected to be an additional bonus based on where each side finishes in their domestic league table. This new incentive will range between £0.9m ($1.1m) and £8.6m ($10.9m).

Historical performance-related bonuses

At the end of the tournament, UEFA will rank the 36 league-phase participants according to the organisation's in-house coefficient formula, which is based on each club's historical performance in European competition across the previous 10 years. The highest-ranked team will earn around £8.6m ($10.9m) while the bottom club takes home an extra £260,000 ($330,000), with a sliding scale for those scattered in between.

Broadcast market payout

Each year there is a considerable chunk of prize money available from Champions League broadcasting rights around the globe. These TV deals are yet to be agreed upon and will be split between associations in proportion to their market share. This ensures that the most popular divisions - such as the Premier League - will rake in more capital compared to federations with lower viewership.

Solidarity payments for non-competing clubs

Those competing in European competition are not the only clubs to financially benefit from the continent's flagship tournament. Each year, UEFA put aside a considerable sum earmarked for solidarity payments for all clubs in Europe to put towards youth development programmes or other community schemes.

For the 2024/2025 campaign, £263m.1 ($335.0m) is to be divided up among the continent's clubs. While 80% is shared between all teams with at least one side involved in the Champions League group stage, the remaining 20% goes to countries without a single participant.

How 2024/2025 Champions League prize money compares to the 2023/2024 campaign

How Champions League prize money has changed Stage 2023/2024 prize money 2024/2025 prize money Group stage/League phase qualification £13.4m ($17.0m) £15.9m ($20.2m) Group-stage/League phase draw £0.8m ($1.0m) £0.6m ($0.8m) Group-stage/League win £2.4m ($3.0m) £1.8m ($2.3m) Round of 16 £8.2m ($10.4m) £9.4m ($11.4m) Quarter-final £9.1m ($11.5m) £10.7m ($13.6m) Semi-final £10.7m ($13.6m) £12.8m ($16.3m) Runner-up £13.3m ($16.8m) £17.1m ($21.7m) Winner £17.1m ($21.7m) £21.4m ($27.1m)

Just qualifying for the 2024/2025 Champions League will earn each team around £2.5m ($3.2m) more than the same feat one year earlier. The total pool of prize money available for performance-related achievements is expected to jump from £513m ($651m) to £812m ($1.03bn) - that's a 37% increase.

The biggest change relates to historical performance. The highest-ranked club based on their 10-year record in European competition at the end of the 2023/2024 season is on course to rake in an extra £31.1m ($39.5m). That figure is set to plummet next term, with only £8.6m ($10.9m) on offer for the most successful European team over the previous decade. This dramatic shift is likely in direct response to the much-maligned European Super League.

The plan for a closed-shop competition between the continent's wealthiest clubs was fiercely rebuffed by fans when the project was shockingly revealed in April 2021 - incidentally, on the eve of a UEFA Executive Committee meeting to discuss the structure of the 2024/2025 Champions League campaign.

UEFA shared supporters' distaste for the project, with the organisation's president Aleksander Ceferin describing the owners of the clubs involved as "cartels above meritocracy and democracy". The move to make next season's competition more financially dependent upon performance will be a slap in the face for those historical giants trying to cash in on former glories.

Related How to watch Champions League football on TV GIVEMESPORT provides a guide to watching and live streaming Champions League football on TV in the UK, USA, Canada and Australia.

How much UEFA make for staging the 2024/2025 Champions League

As keen as Ceferin is to chastise the "culture of greed" displayed by the European Super League proposal, UEFA do not organise a complex and expensive footballing jamboree sprawling across the continent solely out of the goodness of their own hearts. The clubs may be well-paid, but UEFA don't walk away empty-handed.

Current estimates place the total revenue UEFA will collect from all three of its men's competitions at £3.8bn ($4.8bn) - although that figure could rise to as much as £4.0bn ($5.1m) if favourable TV deals can be extracted. A whopping £196.6m ($249.5m) is set to be swiftly directed into the accounts of European football's governing body - a considerable rise on the £160.7m ($204.5m) pocketed during the 2023/2024 campaign - before the rest of the revenue is divided up among the competing clubs as outlined above.

Figures quoted from La Gazzetta dello Sport.