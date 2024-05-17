Highlights Attacking midfielder Cole Palmer has 22 goals, and 10 assists, making him Chelsea's most vital offensive player this season.

Frank Lampard and Didier Drogba had record-breaking seasons, scoring 36 and 39 goals respectively in past seasons.

Chelsea's history has seen standout performers such as Diego Costa, Juan Mata, Eden Hazard, and Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink.

During their time in the Premier League, Chelsea Football Club have been reliant on various key players to help them get results in their matches. Traditionally, a striker would be tasked with the job of scoring goals and a midfielder's focus would be to create those goal-scoring opportunities.

However, that is not always the case. In some instances, when a player is having a particularly influential season, they can outperform their expected metrics regardless of their designated position. This has been the case for Cole Palmer this season. A summer acquisition from Manchester City, the tall attacking midfielder has been a revelation since taking to the pitch at Stamford Bridge.

He is far and away the most important attacking outlet for the Blues this season and is having a campaign to remember. GIVEMESPORT has crunched the numbers and listed the 10 best single-season performances in Chelsea's Premier League history, to see where Palmer ranks among his peers.

Most Goal Contributions in a Single Season Player Season Goals Assists G+A Didier Drogba 2009/10 29 10 39 Frank Lampard 2009/10 22 14 36 Cole Palmer 2023/24 22 10 32* Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink 2000/01 23 9 32 Eden Hazard 2018/19 16 15 31 Frank Lampard 2004/05 13 18 31 Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink 2001/02 23 6 29 Diego Costa 2016/17 20 7 27 Juan Mata 2012/13 12 12 24 Didier Drogba 2010/11 11 13 24 Correct as of 16/5/24

10 Didier Drogba

Season: 2010/11

Goals & Assists: 24

During his second season under Carlo Ancelotti, Didier Drogba turned provider for his team-mates. With a total of 13 assists in the league, this was the Ivorian's best season when it came to setting up goals. He was ultimately beaten out by Florent Malouda when it came to Chelsea's top scorer spot, with the Frenchman bagging 13 goals to Drogba's 11.

But a return of 24 goal contributions from 36 matches, highlighted the forward's continued importance to a Chelsea side that made the high-profile acquisition of Fernando Torres in that same season, to add further competition in the forward line.

9 Juan Mata

Season: 2012/13

Goals & Assists: 24

This midfield magician was a shining light for the Blues during his second season at the club. In a year that saw Chelsea finish the season as Europa League champions, Juan Mata chipped in with 12 goals and 12 assists in the league.

His goal-scoring tally was bettered only by Frank Lampard, but with five of his goals coming from the penalty spot, Mata's influence in open play was there for all to see. An outstanding campaign for the Spaniard was rounded out by winning the Chelsea Player of the Year award for a second straight season.

8 Diego Costa

Season: 2016/17

Goals & Assists: 27

The successor to Drogba's throne had well and truly been found with the arrival of Diego Costa at Stamford Bridge. The fiery-tempered Spaniard had already hit 20 goals for Chelsea in his debut season and was able once again to match this total in the 2016/17 season, as he led the line for the Blues en route to winning their fifth Premier League title.

Costa's relationship with Chelsea soured during the summer before the start of the next season, with a fairly public fallout with Antonio Conte leading to the striker's exit from the club. A total of 66 goals and assists across three seasons for Chelsea, combined with two league triumphs, shows that although the striker's time in London was relatively short, it was certainly sweet.

7 Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink

Season: 2001/02

Goals & Assists: 29

Before Roman Abramovich purchased the club in 2003, one of Chelsea's standout performers was Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink. The Dutchman returned to England following a single season at Atlético Madrid and immediately hit the ground running. In back-to-back seasons, Hasselbaink was able to bag 23 league goals. His goals in the 2002/03 campaign saw the forward finish the season as the club's top scorer for the second time.

Although Chelsea only finished sixth in the Premier League table in Claudio Ranieri's first full season as manager, Hasselbaink continued to live up to his record price tag.

6 Frank Lampard

Season: 2004/05

Goals & Assists: 31

The midfield goal-scoring phenomenon, that is Frank Lampard, really hit his stride entering the 2004/05 season, as Chelsea went on to lift their maiden Premier League trophy. Having broken double figures in goals scored in the league the season before, Lampard was able to build upon his previous efforts and score 13 league goals in 2003/04.

Some of those goals were incredibly important for the club and, coupled with his 18 assists that season, Lampard had confirmed himself as an essential part of the Blues midfield for years to come.

5 Eden Hazard

Season: 2018/19

Goals & Assists: 31

Eden Hazard was immense for Chelsea during his swansong season at the club in 2018/19. Collecting a UEFA Europa League medal, as well as a 3rd place finish in the Premier League, meant that Hazard finished the best goal-scoring season of his career with 16 goals and 15 assists in 37 matches and left the club on a high.

The Belgian is considered by many Chelsea supporters as the most gifted foreign player to represent the club. In this particular season, Hazard was operating at his breathtaking best.

Under Mauricio Sarri, Hazard operated as more of a false nine, leading the line for Chelsea's attack, and he flourished, scoring some very memorable goals that will live on in Chelsea folklore.

4 Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink

Season: 2000/01

Goals & Assists: 32

In the four years that Hasselbaink played for Chelsea, his best season was certainly his debut campaign with the Blues. Having previously played for Chelsea's historical rivals Leeds United, the center-forward had to work extra hard to win over the Stamford Bridge faithful.

A record £15 million transfer fee added extra pressure but Hasselbaink rose to the occasion, scoring 23 goals and assisting on 9 occasions, on his way to a second Golden Boot in the Premier League. It's safe to say he answered all of his critics in magnificent fashion.

3 Cole Palmer

Season: 2023/24

Goals & Assists: 32*

Since the arrival of Todd Boehly and BlueCo at Stamford Bridge in 2022, the club's transfer policy has been very aggressive. Focusing on talented youngsters with potential, the approach has been centred on acquiring as many players as they can get, no matter the cost.

With that in mind, the signing of Cole Palmer for £40 million on Deadline Day in 2023, was met with fairly low expectations of an immediate impact on the first team. After all, a player that Pep Guardiola deemed surplus to requirements at Manchester City wouldn't be expected to pull up any trees.

However, within only a few short months of coming to London, Palmer would be making Guardiola rue his decision emphatically. At the time of writing, the young English midfielder has already scored 22 league goals, has 10 assists to his name, and has established himself as the first name in the Chelsea starting eleven. At only the tender age of 22, Palmer has the whole world at his feet, and it's clear for all to see that the Blues have a real gem on their hands.

2 Frank Lampard

Season: 2009/10

Goals & Assists: 36

Already firmly established as an icon at the club, Frank Lampard would record his best goal-scoring season for Chelsea in the 2009/10 season, as the Blues romped to a League and FA Cup double under Carlo Ancelotti, in the Italian's first season at the club.

22 goals and 14 assists from a central midfielder was a phenomenal return, but not a surprise for Lampard, who consistently scored goals for Chelsea throughout his 12-year career in West London.

Those 22 goals would form a large part of a record-breaking season for Chelsea as they set new totals in several Premier League categories, including most goals scored in a season (103), most goals scored at home in a season (68) and the best goal difference in a season (+71).

Lampard would go on to become Chelsea's all-time top-scorer in 2013, breaking a long-standing record set by Bobby Tambling. He would finish with 211 goals scored in all competitions for the Blues, a staggering achievement that may never be broken.

1 Didier Drogba

Season: 2009/10

Goals & Assists: 39

Didier Drogba is an idol for many emerging footballers across the world, especially for young strikers who are looking to emulate the powerful forward's scoring prowess. Chelsea fans adore Drogba and, with 29 goals scored in 32 matches in the league, the Ivorian was at his unstoppable best as Chelsea won their third Premier League title.

A return of 39 goals and assists is the 4th highest return for a striker in the Premier League era and highlights Drogba's immense ability. On the season's final day, Chelsea required a single point to ensure they pipped Manchester United to the title and the Blues responded with an emphatic 8-0 win over Wigan Athletic. Drogba's second-half hat-trick ensured that he would finish the campaign with the Premier League Golden Boot, outscoring Wayne Rooney by three goals.

Stats obtained via Statmuse.