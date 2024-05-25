Highlights Chelsea fans disliked Benitez due to replacing popular coach Di Matteo, leading to unrest and protests.

During Roman Abramovich's reign as owner of Chelsea Football Club, the Russian was notorious for his no-nonsense approach to under-performing head coaches of the men's first team. From the dismissal of Carlo Ancelotti in the tunnel at Goodison Park, only a year after the experienced coach had delivered the first League and FA Cup double in the club's history, to the ruthless firing of Claudio Ranieri, to bring in his 'shiny new toy' in the shape of Porto Head Coach Jose Mourinho.

With the club's high manager turnover, the Blues fans have had to adapt to a new face in the dugout consistently. But there is one man whom the Stamford Bridge faithful could never get behind as their head coach, and that man was Rafa Benitez. The Spaniard took charge of the Blues on an interim basis during the 2012-13 season. He replaced the popular Roberto Di Matteo and received a hostile reception from fans when he first joined the club, which involved protests against his appointment. Even though Benitez's time at the club was met with much apathy, it cannot be considered an unsuccessful tenure. Benitez guided Chelsea to Europa League glory and a top-four finish in the Premier League before leaving at the end of the season with fan favourite Mourinho filling his shoes.

GIVEMESPORT considers all the factors that form why Chelsea fans dislike Benitez as much as they do, and why he will never receive a warm welcome back at Stamford Bridge. This is unusual given Chelsea regularly suspends their tribalism to honour former players and managers, but the ex-Valencia and Inter Milan manager will never be afforded that luxury. There are five key factors that we will consider:

Empathy for Roberto Di Matteo

Managing a rival

Benitez v Mourinho

Benitez v Club Legends

Benitez v The Fans

1 Empathy for Roberto Di Matteo

Due to the sentiment of Chelsea fans towards Benitez, he would never have had an easy ride at Stamford Bridge. Still, the Spaniard's job was made all the more difficult due to the circumstances in which he was appointed.

Benitez replaced the Champions League-winning coach, and the club’s legendary player, Roberto Di Matteo. Chelsea had declined in both the Premier League and UEFA Champions League since their greatest glory just a few months earlier, so the owner looking to freshen things up could hardly be seen as a surprise but it was still a tough act to follow for the incoming manager.

Replacing someone of Di Matteo’s popularity would cause unrest among any fan base, especially as he had been the head coach of a Chelsea team that had finally won the football equivalent of the 'Holy Grail', and many fans felt he was wrongfully dismissed and should have been afforded more time.

As a result, boos rang around the stadium and signs were held up wanting him out when he took charge of his first game at Stamford Bridge, aimed not only at the new man in the dugout but also the club's hierarchy for undertaking such a controversial decision.

2 Managing a rival

Certain clubs have certain affinities with managers unlike any other - you think of Manchester United and you think of Sir Alex Ferguson and Sir Matt Busby. For Arsenal, you think of Arsène Wenger. Benitez is one of those managers for Liverpool. The red half of Merseyside has a great love affair with its iconic managers, namely Bill Shankly and, more recently, Jürgen Klopp, but Benitez is also held in very high regard at the club.

A historic win in 2005 in the European top-flight, followed up by an FA Cup triumph a year later, cemented Benitez's legendary status among supporters of the club. So, for a manager who stated that he never wanted to be Chelsea manager, while he was aiming to build up his legendary status at Anfield, it was never going to be smooth sailing when that exact outcome occurred.

Chelsea is a big club with fantastic players, every manager wants to coach such a big team. But I would never take that job, in respect for my former team at Liverpool, no matter what. For me, there is only one club in England, and that's Liverpool.

Not only had Benitez's actions been hypocritical of his words, but he'd also torn down the club he would join in the future, to gain favour at Liverpool. An action that was considered unforgivable and certainly unforgettable among the Stamford Bridge faithful.

3 Benitez v Mourinho

Another reason why the Blues fans already disliked Benitez before his appointment was because he had spent many years at war with the club, particularly one of his managerial predecessors, Mourinho.

The battle between managers went from professional to personal and continued for a decade and only served to fuel the underlying resentment between the two clubs. It all began after the 2005 semi-final in Europe's top competition when Liverpool beat Chelsea courtesy of Luis Garcia's 'ghost goal' which separated the sides over two legs.

A brash, young Mourinho raged in the media following the defeat, saying ‘You can say the linesman's scored. It was a goal coming from the moon or from the Anfield Road stands’. Benitez had already attempted to get under the skin of his opponent, by attacking Chelsea's style of football ahead of that game, as the West Londoners were desperate for European glory to justify the big spending of their relatively new owner, Abramovich.

Liverpool would beat Chelsea again in the 2006 FA Cup semi-final and the pair refused to shake hands. Mourinho responded bitterly to the questioning in his post-match interview, ‘Did the best team win? I don't think so. In a one-off game, maybe they will surprise me and can do it. In the Premiership, the distance between the teams is 45 points over two seasons’.

All this back and forth between the two managers highlighted their clear disdain for each other. This feeling was intensified across the entirety of their respective clubs and their supporters.

4 Benitez v Club Legends

Benitez had historically never given a glowing review of Chelsea's players in the past either. He riled up Chelsea fans by calling club legend, Didier Drogba a diver in 2008. He said: "With Drogba, it's important to have a good referee. You can't do anything [to stop him going down easily]. It's very impressive. I have lots of clips from him over the years and he surprises me." Comments like this would never be seen in a good light among fans, but it would also be responded negatively to by the players as well.

One of Rafa's first managerial decisions, when appointed to the club, was to relegate club captain John Terry to the position of bench player. A man considered as one of Chelsea's greatest ever players was deemed past his best by the Spaniard and this immediately created tensions in the dressing room. Tough decisions being made are always a part of being a manager, but for a head coach who is looking to win fans over, this only drove to make the divide between himself and the supporters even more palpable.

5 Benitez v The Fans

Making digs at a fan base, to then go on to lead said fan base on the playing field is always going to be a recipe for disaster. In the eyes of Chelsea supporters, respect is earned not given, and Benitez has done very little in the way of showing respect to the fans at Chelsea in the past. He once accused Chelsea fans of needing plastic flags to generate an atmosphere at Stamford Bridge.

Many things can be said about Chelsea Football Club, but they are a passionate and fiercely loyal match-going fan base, so when you make derogatory comments towards them, they will respond as a unit in full force. The atmosphere at Stamford Bridge during Benitez's tenure was incredibly low. Consistent 'Rafa out' chanting could be heard all around the ground, and any decision the manager made regarding substitutions or tactical changes was met with a negative response.

Benitez tried in vain to turn around his image, but Chelsea's fans were unrelenting. He eventually reacted to the baiting with comments of his own after three months in charge.

A group of fans, they are not doing any favours for the team when they are singing and wasting time preparing banners. It's because someone made a mistake. They put my title 'interim manager', and I will leave at the end of the season, so they don't need to waste time with me". He went on to add "They have to concentrate on supporting the team, that's what they have to do.

This is exactly what the fans did and threw all their energy into backing the squad but not the manager. The success that was to come for the remainder of the season will always be attributed to the players and the 'interim manager' will always be considered an un-wanted footnote in the history of Chelsea Football Club.