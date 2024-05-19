Highlights Chelsea's first league title win in 1955 marked a historic moment, laying the foundation for future success.

Winning the first Europa League trophy in 2013 showcased Chelsea's resilience and ability to overcome challenges.

The iconic 2012 Champions League victory solidified Chelsea as one of the top teams in European football history.

Chelsea Football Club are a team synonymous with the history of English football, becoming one of the most successful clubs in the country ever since its establishment in 1905. The Blues have amassed an impressive collection of titles and produced some of the greatest players ever to grace Stamford Bridge. With a passionate fan base and a history filled with iconic moments, Chelsea has solidified its place as one of the top football clubs in the world.

It has not always been plain sailing for the club based in Fulham, with financial difficulties and relegations to deal with in over 100 years of their existence. However, the turn of the millennium brought around a notable change of fortunes, with consistent success in England and across Europe, with Chelsea establishing themselves as a dominant side in any competition that they were a part of.

GIVEMESPORT closely examines some of the most memorable and iconic moments in Chelsea’s illustrious history. Individual matches or entire league campaigns resonate in the minds of the Blues faithful, whenever the date is mentioned. We will cover all topics, from historic victories to record-breaking achievements. These moments listed below have cemented Chelsea’s legacy and earned the team a place in footballing folklore across the globe.

10 Greatest Moments in Chelsea History Rank Moment Year 1 'Kings of Europe' for the first time 2012 2 First Premier League Title 2005 3 Roman's Arrival 2003 4 Back-to-Back PL Titles 2006 5 Second Champions League Win 2021 6 First FA Cup Triumph 1970 7 Conte's Revolution 2017 8 The Return of 'The Special One' 2015 9 First Europa League Trophy 2013 10 First League Title Win 1955

10 First League Title Win

On the 50th anniversary of the club's founding, Chelsea were finally able to call themselves league champions. In the 1954-55 season, Chelsea were victorious in the First Division, winning the league with a total of 52 points. The team, led by captain John Harris and managed by Ted Drake, finished the season two points ahead of second-placed Wolverhampton Wanderers.

This was a historic moment for the club, as it marked their first major trophy win in their history and provided a small glimpse into what was to come for the side from West London. Given the successes in the modern era of Chelsea, this league title may not rank as highly when it comes to the greatest moments in the club's history, but its importance should not be underestimated as many teams have never won a league title of any sort.

First Division Record for 1954/55 Season Position Team Played Wins Draws Losses Goals For Goals Against Points 1 Chelsea 42 20 12 10 81 57 52*

Wins in the First Division only counted for 2 points at the time.

9 First Europa League Trophy

In a season filled with discontent, Chelsea were still able to come away with European silverware. With the success of the 2011/12 season long behind them, the Blues found themselves as the first team in Champions League history to be knocked out of the competition in the group stage, having won the title the season before and dropped into the Europa League. If that wasn't bad enough, the Champions League exit was followed up by the controversial appointment of former rival Rafa Benitez as Interim manager. It is safe to say this decision caused quite a stir at Stamford Bridge.

But despite all the off-the-field issues, Chelsea were en route to another iconic moment in the club’s history, with the squad able to rally together to overcome Benfica in the Europa League final and win the trophy in Amsterdam. This win marked the club’s first-ever Europa League title and made them one of the few teams in history to have won both the Champions League and Europa League, as well as the only team to ever hold both trophies simultaneously, albeit for a matter of days.

2013 UEFA Europa League Final Match Result Date Venue Benfica v Chelsea 1-2 15th May 2013 Amsterdam Arena, Amsterdam

8 The Return of 'The Special One'

When a football club decides to reinstate an employee they have previously parted ways with, it rarely goes as well as it did in the past. In the case of Mourinho and Chelsea, the bond and scenario is a unique one. Returning to Stamford Bridge for a second stint as manager in 2013, led Mourinho to declare himself as the 'happy one' as he felt he had returned to his spiritual home. Finishing third in his first season back at the club was a solid effort for a club in transition, and would provide a springboard for a Premier League and League Cup double in the 2014/15 season. In the last twenty years, there has not been a manager that has had such an affinity with the Blues as José Mourinho, and as such, he will always be welcomed back to the Chelsea dugout with open arms.

Premier League Record for 2014/15 Season Position Team Played Wins Draws Losses Goals For Goals Against Points 1 Chelsea 38 26 9 3 73 32 87

7 Conte's Revolution

Having finished the 2015/16 season in 10th place, a lack of European football for Chelsea for the first time since 1997 meant the excitement of the fans for the upcoming campaign was relatively low. Antonio Conte was brought in to manage the club and made a fairly strong start to life in SW6 with three wins from three at the start of the campaign.

However, in September, Chelsea earned only a single point out of nine available and found themselves in eighth place in the Premier League. This would force Conte to have a radical re-think of his tactics, to have a positive effect on the direction of Chelsea’s season. Opting for a back three, which he had utilised to great effect when managing in Italy, turned out to be a stroke of genius.

The Blues went on an incredible unbeaten run throughout the remainder of the season and were able to claim their fifth league title dominantly. The season was also significant as it was the final playing season of club legend John Terry, who was able to finish his Chelsea career as a Premier League champion.

Premier League Record for 2016/17 Season Position Team Played Wins Draws Losses Goals For Goals Against Points 1 Chelsea 38 30 3 5 85 33 93

6 First FA Cup Triumph

Chelsea’s first FA Cup win is widely considered as one of the greatest moments in the club’s history. The final, which was played at Wembley Stadium, saw Chelsea face off against Leeds United. After a hard-fought 120 minutes, the match ended level, which meant a replay would be held two weeks later at Old Trafford. That match would also go to extra time, where Chelsea eventually emerged victorious, thanks to a goal from striker Peter Osgood, ending the match 1-2 in favour of the Blues. This win marked the club’s first major trophy in over a decade and cemented their status as one of the top teams in English football.

The victory was even sweeter due to the rivalry between Chelsea and Leeds, which had first emerged in the 1960s after a series of fiercely contested and controversial matches when the two clubs were frequently involved in the pursuit of domestic and European honours, culminating in the 1970 Cup final, which is regarded as one of the most physical and brutal matches in English football history.

1970 FA Cup Final Match Result Date Venue Chelsea v Leeds 1-2(a.e.t) 29 April 1970 Old Trafford, Manchester

5 Second Champions League Win

Although he had been an icon during his playing days for the club, Frank Lampard couldn’t make the grade as manager of his beloved Chelsea, and he was sacked mid-way through his second season at the helm of the club. The arrival of German manager Thomas Tuchel, who would be the catalyst for the club to achieve European glory once again, as on the 29th May 2021, Chelsea defeated Manchester City in the Champions League final, to claim their second title in the competition, and their first since 2012. Having suffered a shock defeat to Leicester City in the FA Cup final a few days prior, a positive result in Porto was even more crucial, and the players and manager were able to deliver.

The ripple effect of the Champions League victory, led to Chelsea winning the UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup in the following season. The club's victory in the latter competition was significant as it confirmed Chelsea as World Champions for the first time and clinched the only outstanding piece of silverware that the club had not previously won.

2021 UEFA Champions League Final Match Result Date Venue Manchester City v Chelsea 0-1 29 May 2021 Estadio do Dragao, Porto

4 Back-to-Back PL Titles

After the excellent previous season, the pressure was on Mourinho’s men to prove to the footballing world that they were not just one-hit wonders. The measure of a champion is to prove their quality by retaining their title, which is exactly what Chelsea was able to do in the 2005/06 season. Building on the foundations laid down the year before, the Blues managed to with-hold a resurgent Manchester United side and claim the title following a slip in form midway through the year.

The fact that Chelsea was able to win two titles in a row, a feat only achieved previously by Sir Alex Ferguson’s Manchester United side, clearly highlighted how good they were, and was the pinnacle of a time of great success in the club's history.

Premier League Record for 2005/06 Season Position Team Played Wins Draws Losses Goals For Goals Against Points 1 Chelsea 38 29 4 5 72 22 91

3 Roman's Arrival

At the turn of the 21st century, Chelsea were in a difficult situation, so much so that the club’s former chief executive, Trevor Birch, told the players before their final game of the 2002-03 season that victory was essential to help the club avoid financial ruin. The players rose to the occasion under the stewardship of Claudio Ranieri, claiming a 2-1 win over Liverpool and assuring their Champions League qualification by finishing fourth. Six weeks later, Abramovich bought the club for £140 million and the rest, as they say, is history.

Chelsea spent £113m in Abramovich's first summer on ten players largely of a greater calibre and prestige than the club was accustomed to. Ranieri was dispensed with after a year and replaced by FC Porto’s outspoken yet charming manager José Mourinho, who won the title in his first two seasons, seizing on the wider disgruntlement at Chelsea's exorbitant finances to create a fearless siege mentality that would form the bedrock of future triumphs. It felt like a real 'Sliding Doors' moment at the club, especially considering the two decades' worth of success that came about following the Russian's arrival in West London.

2 First Premier League Title

The arrival of José Mourinho to West London in 2004 brought about a great deal of expectation, which was only intensified by the Portuguese manager’s iconic debut press conference. It's safe to say that Mourinho lived up to his hype, lifting the Premier League title in his debut season. Chelsea’s first Premier League win is widely regarded as one of the most dominant seasons in English football history.

The team finished the campaign with 95 points, 12 points ahead of second-placed Arsenal, who had gone invincible the season prior. This win marked the club’s first league title win in 50 years and marked the beginning of a new era of dominance for Chelsea. Multiple records were set during this historic campaign, the most notable of which was the 15 goals conceded by the Blues across the entire season; a number that is still yet to be beaten.

Premier League Record for 2004/05 Season Position Team Played Wins Draws Losses Goals For Goals Against Points 1 Chelsea 38 29 8 1 72 15 95

1 'Kings of Europe' for the first time

Chelsea’s 2012 Champions League win is arguably the greatest moment in the club’s history. After a dramatic campaign, which saw the team narrowly qualify for the knockout stages, Chelsea faced off against Bayern Munich in the final in Munich.

After a hard-fought 90 minutes, the match went into extra time, and with the game still level, it all came down to a penalty shoot-out. Up stepped Didier Drogba, to fire home the winning penalty and hand the club their first-ever Champions League title and cement its status as one of the top teams in European football.

There were many contributing factors surrounding the win that made the outcome even more special. With club captain John Terry and Branislav Ivanovic both unable to feature in the match, it was a make-shift back four that had to withstand an attacking onslaught from Arjen Robben and Franc Ribery. An out-of-position Ryan Bertrand also came in for his debut in the competition.

If the odds weren't stacked against the Blues enough, the Final was held at Bayern’s home stadium, the Allianz Arena, so to come away with victory is an all the more impressive feat. There was also poetic justice in winning the trophy via the penalty spot, having so cruelly missed out in 2008 in Moscow in dramatic fashion.