Highlights In recent years, footballers and managers at the top of the game have complained about the number of matches being played.

However, several clubs are going on post-season tours this year to Australia, including Tottenham and Newcastle.

The two Premier League sides will face off in a friendly just three days after the end of the season.

In modern football, footballers have never been fitter. They run further than they used to do, press the opposition intensely for 90 minutes and run their bodies into the ground. The days when athletes could not take diet and health so seriously have long gone, with players in England focusing on that aspect ever since Arsene Wenger introduced it to the country when he joined Arsenal.

However, in recent years, a focus has been on footballers playing too much. "The players are getting paid well but it should never come at the cost of our health. We keep having to play more and more games," Virgil van Dijk said on the issue in 2023, whilst Pep Guardiola also slammed it in 2024 after the FA Cup semi-finals. "It's unacceptable. It is really unacceptable that Coventry, United and Chelsea don't play in the week, and they let us play today. It's impossible. It's for the health of the players."

The FA also announced a controversial new FA Cup format from the 2024/2025 season to help with fixture congestion after complaints from players and managers, but that drew criticism from lower league clubs. However, despite all the matches clubs play and frustrations with the schedule, some clubs are choosing to go on a post-season tour in the coming weeks.

Most are taking place in Australia, which is seeing players fly to the other side of the world for just one match. Despite some of the criticism surrounding player fitness and burnout, here are five teams going on post-season tours this year.

Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur, the seventh-most successful club in English history, will be travelling to Australia to face Premier League rivals Newcastle on the 22nd May. The match will be taking place at Melbourne Cricket Ground, which can house up to 100,000 spectators at full capacity. Of course, it's easy to understand why Spurs are taking a trip down under.

Their manager, Ange Postecoglou, grew up in Melbourne and has regularly brandished his love for the city. “Because I grew up on the other side of the world, there are certain things that stick out. I wasn’t just passionate just about playing football, I was passionate about the game,” Postecoglou told the i to highlight how living in Melbourne helped build him as a person and a manager.

Therefore, a trip to Australia will present Spurs with a clear marketing opportunity. They already have a strong worldwide fanbase, particularly in South Korea due to Heung-min Son, but Australia is an area they have yet to truly explore. They played West Ham there in 2023 as part of their pre-season tour, but this is the first match since Postecoglou has been able to place his philosophy in North London. It is unclear which players will travel to the country to play, yet it is likely to include several Premier League stars.

Newcastle United

As previously mentioned, Newcastle will be facing Tottenham on the 22nd May, just three days after the Premier League finishes. However, they will also be embarking on another match down under. The Magpies will face the A-League All Star Men on the 24th May at the Marvel Stadium.

At the time of the announcement, manager Eddie Howe said: "This is a great opportunity to showcase Newcastle United at two iconic venues in an iconic city as the club continues to grow globally. We are privileged to have so many incredible supporters around the world, and it's a chance to be able to play in front of many in Australia who wouldn't ordinarily get the chance to see the team."

It's the club's first visit to the country since 2014, and - just like Spurs - they will be hopeful of securing more fans for the long-term. They have impressed in recent years, even qualifying for the Champions League in 2013. If the Magpies want to continue to excel under new ownership, they will have to increase their global following.

With two matches in three days, it is likely they will take two different teams to each match to prevent any unnecessary injuries, something the club know all too much about this campaign.

AS Roma

However, Newcastle and Tottenham aren't the only major European clubs to be taking a trip across to Australia. Roma are also, and they will be facing Italian rivals AC Milan in Perth, Australia. Taking place at the Optus Stadium, a ground which is capable of holding over 65,000, it will see the country host two Serie A sides against each other for the first time ever.

During the announcement, Lina Souloukou, CEO and General Manager of AS Roma said: “We are aware that we enjoy a huge following in Oceania and look forward to being able to give Australian fans the opportunity to see our champions up close.

"This friendly match confirms the prominent position that our club occupies permanently in the European and world football scene and the strong interest it is able to attract at all latitudes.”

It will be only the third time in their history that Roma have visited the country. The first trip was in 1966, when they played eight friendlies across a month, including one in Perth. In 2015, they also visited down under to play Real Madrid and Manchester City in pre-season friendlies. Daniele De Rossi, the club's current manager and a former player who remarkably never won a title, will be hoping his side can get through the pre-season friendly injury-free.

AC Milan

Roma's opponents, AC Milan, are one of the biggest clubs in the world. They've won the Champions League, formerly named the European Cup seven times, and have a global fanbase due to that success. However, as the Premier League continues to kick into power that might never be toppled, it is up to some of Europe's more well-known teams to stay strong at the top of size rankings. Another tour, this time in Australia, creates that moment for the club, particularly after a disappointing season in Italy.

When it was announced in March, Giorgio Furlani, CEO of AC Milan, said: "The opportunity to return to Australia is incredibly exciting for AC Milan. Our presence in the country not only signifies our commitment to our international fanbase, but also serves as a testament to our dedication to staying closer to our family of supporters across the globe, fostering a deeper connection."

It is taking place five days after the close of the season in Italy, where AC Milan will be hoping to end the season on a high. They are guaranteed to finish second, but comfortably behind champions Inter Milan.

Arsenal Women

Finally, in the world of male football teams taking countless tours across the world, it is normally rare for women's teams to venture across continents. However, the tide is turning and Arsenal are at the heart of it. They've led by example from the beginning. In May, they confirmed that they would be playing the majority of their matches from the 2024/2025 season at the Emirates Stadium, as the best supported club in the country.

Once the WSL season finishes, they will be playing the A-League Allstars Women's team on the 24th May at the Marvel Stadium. It is part of a double header, including Newcastle earlier in the day. At the time of the announcement, Sporting Director, Edu said: “We’re so happy our women’s team will be playing in Australia for the first time ever this May.

“We’re really proud that this special match against A League Allstars Women will give our supporters in Australia a fantastic opportunity to see our players in action and give our players a chance to connect with everyone who loves the game there."

The A-League Allstars team will be managed by former Gunners coach Joe Montemurro as several Australian Arsenal players, including Kyra Cooney-Cross, Steph Catley and Caitlin Foord, head to their homeland.