National teams taking on football clubs seems like a complete fantasy. When would you ever see Gareth Southgate's England take on Pep Guardiola's Manchester City? You wouldn't. It simply doesn't happen nowadays. But in the past, those bizarre fixtures did take place on occasion. In fact, take Arsenal for example, they've played against national teams multiple times. Tottenham Hotspur, another, who have lined up against a country's best, which happened to be FA XI - a team made up of England internationals - in the 1961 Charity Shield final.

But why did those aforementioned games take place? Well, for lots of different reasons, actually. It may have been a commemorative fixture or quite simply to serve as a warm-up test for more meaningful games on the horizon. GIVEMESPORT has now dug back through the history books and taken a look at seven times where football clubs played national teams. Without further ado, here are the games we've selected.

Football club vs National team results # Fixture Venue Attendance Year 1 Tottenham Hotspur 3-2 FA XI White Hart Lane 36,593 1961 2 Arsenal 3-2 Australia Highbury 4,090 1984 3 Bradford City 2-1 England Valley Parade 16,000 1986 4 Aylesbury United 0-7 England Buckingham Road 6,031 1988 5 Arsenal 2-0 France Highbury 21,785 1989 6 Barcelona 2-2 Brazil Camp Nou n/a 1999 7 Network Rail 4-4 Montserrat The Valley 300 2012

7 Tottenham Hotspur vs FA XI

12th August 1961: Tottenham Hotspur 3-2 FA XI

Tottenham Hotspur faced an 'FA XI' on the 12th of August 1961, which was a team made up of England internationals, minus the Spurs players. The north Londoners won the double that year, the first time such a feat had been achieved since the Charity Shield inaugurated in 1908, and were therefore selected to face Walter Winterbottom's FA XI side. The double-winners defeated the FA outfit, which contained the likes of Bobby Charlton and Bobby Robson, amongst others, at White Hart Lane in a five-goal thriller, with Bobby Smith opening the scoring before Les Allen netted a brace to win the club's third Charity Shield.

Match summary Scoreline Tottenham Hotspur 3-2 FA XI Goalscorers Haynes (10'), Smith (40'), Allen (68, 76'), Byrne (80') Date 12th August 1961 Venue White Hart Lane Attendance 36,593

6 Arsenal vs Australia

27th November 1984: Arsenal 3-2 Australia

Arsenal opened up their 1984/85 top-flight account in marvellous form, winning eight of their first 11 games but heading into the affair against Australia, their form began to falter. It wasn't the first time the two sides had faced each other, as seven years prior, they met at the one-off World Soccer Cup tournament in Sydney, a game which saw the Socceroos come away 3-1 victors.

The timing of this particular fixture was peculiar and rather an inconvenience for Don Howe's side as they approached the busy festive period. And that notion was evinced among fans when just 4,090 attended the game - a far cry from the usual turnout. Though, notwithstanding that, the hosts managed to avenge their previous defeat and won 3-2, with Raphael Meade netting the winning goal. There isn't any footage of the fixture but it's been reported that Arsenal played pretty poor on the whole and were fortunate to grab the decider.

Match summary Scoreline Arsenal 3-2 Australia Goalscorers Whyte (og), Soper, Allinson (2), Meade Date 27th November 1984: Arsenal 3-2 Australia Venue Highbury Attendance 4,090

5 Bradford City vs England

14th December 1986: Bradford City 2-1 England

Bradford City played host to England on the 14th of December 1986 in a commemorative fixture that remembered the 56 people who died in the Valley Parade fire 18 months earlier. The 16,000-capacity crowd sang Abide with Me and observed the two minutes of silence before kick-off, with many shedding tears.

Bobby Robson's Three Lions side had quite the presence that afternoon with Kevin Keegan in the starting eleven. Keegan had been living in Spain at the time but Bradford's chairman Stafford Heginbotham was keen to surprise the home fans with a big-name player, so he arranged for the two-time Ballon d'Or winner to fly into Manchester where he picked him up and drove him to Valley Parade in time for the 2pm kick-off. Fittingly, the Bantams secured a 2-1 victory, with goals from Don Goodman and Mark Leonard, who netted a late winner with a shot from the edge of the box.

Match summary Scoreline Bradford City 2-1 England Goalscorers Goodman, Mariner, Leonard Date 14th December 1986 Venue Valley Parade Attendance 16,000

4 Aylesbury United vs England

4th June 1988: Aylesbury United 0-7 England

Non-league outfit Aylesbury welcomed England to their Buckingham Road stadium as the Three Lions prepared to jet off to Germany for the 1988 European Championships. The hosts had just been promoted to the Vauxhall Conference and rather unusually were picked as England's final warm-up game before the tournament. Within two minutes, the visitors were 2-0 to the good and ultimately ran away 7-0 victors, with four goals from Peter Beardsley and one each from Gary Lineker, Dave Watson and Trevor Steven. Ducks legend Cliff Hercules recalls:

"We'd first heard about the prospect of facing England a few months earlier, but we put it to the back of our minds because we were concentrating on promotion. Aylesbury paid to fly me back on the Friday, I played on the Saturday, we had a meal with the England players afterwards, before I flew back to Spain. I was reading about the game in the national newspapers on the beach in Ibiza the next day."

Match summary Scoreline Aylesbury 0-7 England Goalscorers Beardsley (4), Lineker, Watson, Steven Date 4th June 1988 Venue Buckingham Road Attendance 6,031

3 Arsenal vs France

14th February 1989: Arsenal 2-0 France

As Arsenal were gunning for the league title, a quite bizarre friendly fixture interrupted their season on Valentine's Day in 1989. France had endured a pretty poor start to their qualifying campaign for the 1990 World Cup, having drawn to Cyprus and lost against Yugoslavia, so Les Blues boss Michel Platini was keen to play a friendly match before his side's trip to Scotland. He had the choice of playing Tottenham Hotspur or the Gunners but chose to face the latter, saying: "Spurs’ style is too similar to continental sides. But Arsenal are very British and will be no less difficult to play than Scotland." And so George Graham's title hopefuls lined up against France at Highbury mid-season. Ultimately, the north Londoners came out on top, with goals from Martin Hayes and Alan Smith.

The friendly clearly didn't have the desired impact Platini had hoped for, as they would go on to lose up in Scotland and failed to qualify for Italia 90. It was the second successive international tournament they'd missed out on after the 1988 European Championships.

Match summary Scoreline Arsenal 2-0 France Goalscorers Hayes & Smith Date 14th February 1989 Venue Highbury Attendance 21,785

2 Barcelona vs Brazil

28th April 1999: Barcelona 2-2 Brazil

Barcelona played host to Brazil in April 1999 at the Camp Nou, in a game that marked their 100th anniversary since being founded in 1899. The bizarre fixture saw a plethora of global stars take to the field, with the hosts managed by Louis van Gaal whilst Vanderlei Luxemburgo took charge of Brazil for the first time.

Ronaldo scored on his return to his former club after rounding Ruud Hesp with a fake shot before firing home the opener, wheeling away in celebration as the rain poured down in Catalonia. Though, the visitors' lead didn't last long when five minutes later Brazil shot-stopper Rogerio Ceni, who is perhaps best known for scoring 71 goals, spilled a cross to give Luis Enrique a pretty straightforward finish. Then, Luxemburgo's side regained the advantage through Rivaldo, who scored against his own team. The eventual Ballon d'Or winner that year did offer to play for the Catalan giants but instead, he ended up playing and scoring for his national team, powering in a left-footed drive set up by Ronaldo. Ceni again made an error having fumbled Luis Figo's free-kick to provide Phillip Cocu with a golden opportunity to level the scores, and so he did.

Match summary Scoreline Barcelona 2-2 Brazil Goalscorers Ronaldo, Enrique, Rivaldo, Cocu Date 28th April 1999 Venue Camp Nou Attendance n/a

1 Network Rail vs Montserrat

19th May 2012: Network Rail 4-4 Montserrat

On the 19th May 2012, Charlton Athletic's Valley stadium staged the affair between Network Rail and Montserrat, who at the time were joint-bottom in FIFA's world rankings. So how exactly did the match come about? Well, it's very difficult to find teams willing to play Montserrat. The mountainous Caribbean island is inhabitable in areas and has a population of less than 5,000. Then manager Keneth Dyer is the brother of an employee who works at Network Rail as an engineer, so it appears as though the fixture came to fruition due to their link. Anyhow, the two sides from totally different backgrounds lined up against each other in front of 300 people at the Valley on a spring afternoon and produced an eight-goal thriller. Montserrat went four goals down but Dyer introduced three local-based players, who all made their international debuts, which really turned the tide as they managed to overturn the four-goal deficit to level scores.

As of 2024, Montserrat are ranked 176th in the world and are managed by former Charlton and Birmingham City manager Lee Bowyer. He led the Caribbean outfit to back-to-back wins to end the year, as they defeated Dominican Republic and Barbados. Bowyer has admitted he wants to take the nation to a World Cup during his time in charge, which would be some feat for the smallest FIFA nation in the world.