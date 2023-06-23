The FA Community Shield is traditionally the season opener in English football.

As we know it, this one-off affair at the start of the campaign has been a tradition in the UK since 1908 and is seen as a significant fixture as it acts as the proverbial curtain-raiser.

Formerly known as the Charity Shield, this game is probably one of the most challenging to qualify for. The two teams that make this match have to have either won the Premier League or the FA Cup. If there is an instance, such as in 2023, where the same club has won both competitions, the team that finished second in the league, gets the go-ahead to compete.

That being said, some teams have won the Community Shield far more than others. Thanks to data from TransferMarkt, here are the eight clubs that have the most titles.

8 Wolves - 4

Probably a team that you weren't expecting to see on this list.

Between 1949 and 1960, Wolves managed to secure the Community Shield four times. However, the circumstances around those victories differ compared to what modern-day fans are used to.

For their first win, the Midlands-based outfit travelled to Highbury, on a Wednesday night, in the middle of autumn, to take on Portsmouth. In fact, none of Wolves' Charity Shield wins took place at Wembley.

It's been a long time since Wolves were last victorious in this competition.

7 Chelsea - 4

Chelsea come in next who have also won four Shields themselves.

While the Blues picked up during the 1955/56 season, they had a spell where they were dominant in the mid-2000s and the 2010s, winning three titles in 2000/01, 2005/06 and 2009/10.

Considering how much money is being pumped into the club, it's a surprise that we haven't seen Chelsea win this competition in 13 years. We don't expect it will be too long until we see them back under the Wembley Arch.

6 Manchester City - 6

After their recent dominance over the past 10 years, it's unsurprising to see Manchester City feature in this list.

Since turning themselves into one of the behemoths of world football, the Citizens have managed to win the Community Shield six times. While they haven't won the competition since 2019/20, that was one of the few occasions where a team won it back-to-back, having been victorious the year before.

With City having qualified for this year's competition - can they make it seven?

5 Tottenham Hotspur - 7

While Tottenham may have been struggling for major honours in recent memory, there is no denying the elusive history that the club has.

This will explain why the White half of North London have won this trophy seven times - between 1921/22 and 1991/92.

Admittedly, some of these titles were shared, which used to be the case if the game ended as a draw. This has been the case on two occasions in 1967/68 and 1991/92 when they shared with Manchester United and Arsenal respectively.

4 Everton - 9

Similar to Spurs, Everton have gone a while without winning a trophy and see themselves lingering near the bottom of the Premier League table these days.

However, during the 1980s and early 1990s, the Toffees were undoubtedly one of the best teams in the country, with the likes of Gary Lineker, Nevile Southall and Graeme Sharp playing a huge role in their success.

As a result, they've managed to win the Community Shield on nine different occasions, with their last win coming at the start of the 1995/96 season.

3 Arsenal - 16

Arsenal's strong record in the FA Cup makes it easy to see why they come in joint second in the all-time winner's list.

The Gunners won the competition three times during the 2010s and last won under Mikel Arteta at the start of the 2020/21 campaign. While they have not won a league title in over 10 years, their domestic record keeps them coming back for more. Arsenal could move to 17 titles if they beat Manchester City in a few months time.

2 Liverpool - 16

A club that needs no introduction.

Liverpool are right towards the top of this list, and are, at the time of writing, the most successful club in English football.

Their dominance in the league during the 1970s and 1980s, as well as various FA Cup wins, have played a huge part in helping them collect Community Shields in vast numbers.

Their last win was at the start of the 2022/23 campaign, where Jurgen Klopp's side got the better of Manchester City to move them level with Arsenal.

1 Manchester United - 21

Manchester United are miles in front of the others when it comes to Community Shield victories.

The Red Devils are the only team ever to win it 20 times, which is majorly thanks to the achievements of Sir Alex Ferguson in the 1990s and most of the 2000s.

However, United are without a league title since 2013 and an FA Cup since 2016. Manager Erik ten Hag has got his work cut out to bring the glory days back to Old Trafford once more.