The Community Shield has always been a long-standing tradition in English football, and an array of fabulous talent have taken part in it over the years.

In what was formerly known as the Charity Shield until 2002, players may not feature in this often throughout their careers, considering how challenging it is for a team to qualify for this one-off game. Nevertheless, certain individuals have shone in this match, in what is typically known as the season-opener for the Premier League and Football League respectively.

As you would imagine, there are a lot of players on this list who are level with the same amount of goals, but there are others that stand out remarkably.

We have collected the data from TransferMarkt to specify, in the timeframe specified above, who the top goalscorers are in the Community Shield.

7 Robin van Persie - 2 goals

The iconic Arsenal and Manchester United striker Robin van Persie appears on our list first.

Having seen success in both the Premier League and the FA Cup, the Dutchman managed to make three appearances in this fixture and scored twice.

Both of the goals came in what was the first game under the David Moyes era at Old Trafford - in a 2-0 victory against Wigan Athletic in 2013.

6 Sergio Aguero - 2 goals

BOURNEMOUTH, ENGLAND - AUGUST 25: Sergio Aguero of Manchester City celebrates after scoring his team's third goal during the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Manchester City at Vitality Stadium on August 25, 2019 in Bournemouth, United Kingdom. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Considering the current domination of Manchester City on the English stage, it's no surprise to see Sergio Aguero pop up.

Similar to Van Persie, the former Argentina international scored twice in the Community Shield but made an extra appearance, with four outings in the competition.

Both of these came against Chelsea in 2018, hitting the milestone of 200 goals for City at the time. A phenomenal achievement.

5 Gilberto Silva - 2 goals

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 1: Gilberto Silva of Arsenal tries to tackle Joey Barton of Manchester City during the FA Barclaycard Premiership match between Arsenal and Manchester City at Highbury on February 1, 2004 in London. (Photo by Ben Radford/Getty Images)

Gilberto Silva, arguably one of the more underappreciated members of the famous 'invincible' Arsenal team, is also level with Aguero and Van Persie with two goals to his name in this fixture.

But unlike the duo, Silva scored on two separate occasions where the Gunners were victorious. Firstly against Liverpool in 2002/03 during a 1-0 win, and against bitter rivals Manchester United in 2004/05 where his side picked up a 3-1 victory.

4 Mark Hughes - 2 goals

MANCHESTER, UNITED KINGDOM - SEPTEMBER 06: Manchester United striker Mark Hughes gets past Gary McAllister of Leeds during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Leeds United at Old Trafford on September 6, 1992 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Ben Radford/Allsport/Getty Images)

One of the older additions to this list, but Mark Hughes was leading the goalscoring record in what was the Charity Shield for a long time.

Similar to Silva, the Welshman also scored in two separate games with both ending via a penalty shootout. Hughes' Manchester United side was on the right side of the scoreline against Arsenal in 1993/94, but lost 5-3 on spot kicks to Chelsea in 1997/98.

3 Didier Drogba - 2 goals

LONDON - APRIL 09: Didier Drogba of Chelsea in action during the Barclays Premiership match between Chelsea and West Ham United on April 9, 2006 in London, England. (Photo by Paul Gilham/Getty Images)

Didier Drogba is one of the finest strikers that the Premier League has even seen, and has played a huge role in Community Shield matches down the years.

Specifically, the game against Arsenal in 2005/06 was where the former Ivory Coast international shone the most, scoring both goals in what was a stunning 2-1 victory, and built the foundations of securing Chelsea back-to-back league titles under Jose Mourinho.

It was a great performance from Drogba and sometimes gets forgotten about compared to his outings in the league and in the Champions League.

2 Nani - 3 goals

Nani is one of two players that have scored more than two goals in this list, and just misses out on top spot.

Currently playing at the A-League side Melbourne Victory, the former Portugal international won and lost one Community Shield final each. Despite giving Manchester United the lead after 10 minutes in 2009/10, Nani's side ended up losing 6-3 on penalties.

However, he was the star of the show two years later after scoring in the second-half, plus a remarkable last-minute winner against local rivals Manchester City.

1 Eric Cantona - 5 goals

Eric Cantona stands alone in this list - and for good reason.

Not only is the legendary Frenchman one of a few players to win the Community Shield with different clubs, but he is only player in the competition's history to score a hat-trick.

While playing for Leeds United, Cantona put three goals past Liverpool during the 1992/93 final either side of half-time during a 4-3 win.

Cantona would then go on to score once in both the 1994/95 game against Blackburn and the 1996/97 tie where Manchester United beat Newcastle United 4-0.

Another reason why Cantona is truly a special player, even if he did come out with some strange quotes every now and again.