In Britain, the Merseyside derby between Liverpool and Everton is one of the fiercely contested games around.

Dundee and Dundee United's rivalry is born out of them being separated by less than 0.2 miles, making it the closest derby in football.

Football derbies create an atmosphere that epitomises the importance of the sport to fans around the world. It's what makes fans' hearts beat out of their chest, as the nerves rise and the expectation of claiming the bragging rights begins. Win the match — and it's the best feeling in the world, but lose it, then it makes you go into hiding for the next week.

However, derbies that make fans live on a knife's edge are what football is all about, making it a sport full of drama. Some derbies involve teams from different cities, whilst others occupy the same town but at opposite ends.

Yet - symbolising the often crazy world in the sport - several derbies in Britain involve teams that are essentially neighbours to one another. Here are the ten closest football derbies in Britain, ranked by miles between their stadiums - this does not include teams who share stadiums like Milan and Inter for example.

10 Closest Football Derbies in Britain Rank Teams Distance between stadiums (Miles) 1. Dundee United Dundee 0.17 2. Nottingham Forest Notts County 0.26 3. Liverpool Everton 0.59 4. Fulham Chelsea 1.40 5. Airdrie Albion Rovers 2.00 6. Hearts Edinburgh City 2.23 7. Fulham QPR 2.42 8. Birmingham City Aston Villa 2.43 9. Queens Park Celtic 2.44 10. Rangers Partick Thistle 2.52

10 Rangers vs Partick Thistle

2.52 miles

To begin, Rangers are one of the biggest teams in Britain, let alone just Scotland. The side with supporters from around the isles came back to life after going into liquidation in 2012, quickly rising from the lower depths of the country back to the Scottish Premiership. Their rivalry with Celtic takes prominence, but they are actually closer to Partick Thistle, as it sees them separated by just 2.52 miles. Partick Thistle are stuck in the Scottish Championship, so they don't play regularly against one another, with their last match in the fifth round of the Scottish Cup in 2023.

Head-to-head record Rangers wins 156 Draws 37 Partick Thistle wins 27

9 Queens Park vs Celtic

2.44 miles

Staying in the city of Glasgow, Celtic also have a team nearby, despite their most important match of the season being against city rivals Rangers. Similarly to Partick Thistle, Queens Park are also stuck in the Scottish Championship, meaning they play Celtic frequently. In fact, their last match against one another came in the 2009 FA Cup, which Celtic won 2-1. Over the course of history, Queens Park have beaten the Scottish giants 15 times, which can be considered impressive considering the stature of their local rivals. One day, the short walk between the stadiums will take place once again.

Head-to-head record Celtic wins 77 Draws 8 Queens Park wins 15

8 Birmingham City vs Aston Villa

2.43 miles

Birmingham vs Aston Villa is one of the greatest rivalries in British football. The last match between the two sides in 2019 encapsulated the tension as boyhood club legend Jack Grealish scored a stunning winning goal for the Villans. It came after the dark side of football appeared, with the now-Manchester City player being attacked by a Birmingham fan. Whenever they play, the police in the Midlands are forced to put on a major operation to help away fans get into the ground safely. The walk might only be 2.43 miles, but they still provide a form of protection for fans.

Head-to-head record Aston Villa wins 57 Draws 33 Birmingham City wins 38

7 Fulham vs QPR

2.42 miles

Moving down south, Fulham vs Queens Park Rangers doesn't hold the prominence of other London rivalries like Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal or West Ham vs Millwall, but it still brings drama — and with a walk of just 2.42 miles between the two stadiums, they are like neighbours to one another. QPR currently sit in the Championship, so the Cottagers immediately have the bragging rights in the league above. Meanwhile, even over the course of history, Fulham have won more matches and shown they claim the area as theirs. However, they both sit below Chelsea in the West London hierarchy.

Head-to-head record Fulham wins 21 Draws 7 QPR wins 14

6 Hearts vs Edinburgh City

2.23 miles

Heart's main rivalry every season is against Hibernian. The two sides situated in Edinburgh always want to take claim in the capital of Scotland, bringing drama, tension and often last-minute limbs to every match. But, just like Celtic and Rangers, Hearts have one team closer to them in the form of Edinburgh City. The club take far less significance, yet the stadiums are only separated by 2.23 miles in the picturesque city in the north. However, with Edinburgh currently in the third tier - set to be relegated to the fourth for the 2024/2025 season - they only ever play Hearts' B team in 'unimportant' matches.

Head-to-head record Hearts wins N/A Draws Edinburgh City wins

5 Airdrie vs Albion Rovers

2.00 miles

Several Scottish teams feature on this list and that trend continues with Airdrie vs Albion Rovers. Just like the other matches, they don't play regularly, but it is still a derby by definition, with the stadiums separated by just two miles. Airdrie currently sit in the Scottish Championship, whilst Albion Rovers sit depressingly in the fifth tier of the country. It's clear to us that Airdrie holds the bragging rights in the town situated halfway between Glasgow and Edinburgh — and it's unlikely that the two teams will play one another anytime soon.

Head-to-head record Airdrie wins 13 Draws 6 Albion Rovers wins 3

4 Fulham vs Chelsea

1.40 miles

Fulham featured earlier on this list due to their rivalry with QPR, but their battle against Chelsea takes more prominence. The two Premier League clubs are separated by just 1.4 miles in West London, with the Cottagers situated on the edge of the River Thames and the Blues nearby. Stamford Bridge has played host to countless iconic moments over the years, yet they have recently struggled under Graham Potter and Mauricio Pochettino, which has given Fulham an opportunity to consistently put up a fight against them. Despite this, Chelsea still dominate the head-to-head record with 57 wins compared to Fulham's 12.

Head-to-head record Chelsea wins 57 Draws 27 Fulham wins 12

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: In 2023, Fulham finished above Chelsea for the first time in 40 years.

3 Liverpool vs Everton

0.59 miles

Liverpool vs Everton is the first rivalry to break the one-mile barrier. The two iconic clubs are separated by just the well-known Stanley Park on Merseyside, which can be walked via a route of 0.59 miles. Most fans walk past the other stadium on the way to their matches, whilst the derby is always an intriguing encounter. Liverpool have won more matches (125) compared to Everton (83), yet it always creates drama and often red cards. The distance between the two clubs will soon change though, with the Toffees moving to the docks by the start of the 2025/2026 season.

Head-to-head record Liverpool wins 125 Draws 86 Everton wins 83

2 Nottingham Forest vs Notts County

0.26 miles

Nottingham Forest and Notts County are separated by just one thing — the Trent River. With two clubs on either side of the water, it paints an interesting picture in the city based in the Midlands, with both carrying huge fanbases. But, that's where the similarities end, with Nottingham Forest currently sitting in the Premier League and spending money like it doesn't exist. Their rivals were promoted from the National League in 2023 and currently sit in League Two — three leagues below Nottingham Forest. It means they haven't played competitively since 2011, but the rivalry remains like an eternal flame.

Head-to-head record Nottingham Forest wins 40 Draws 26 Notts County wins 30

1 Dundee United vs Dundee

0.17 miles

Last, but not least, Dundee United and Dundee are separated by just 0.17 miles (273 metres). Dundee United play at the famous ground Tannadice Park. It originally opened in 1870 with a capacity of 14,223 — and, whilst it is a well-renowned site, what makes it famous is due to its proximity to Dundee's Dens Park. The two teams last played each other in 2022 in the Scottish Championship and the draw continued to show Dundee United's dominance in the fixture. Dundee now sit in the Scottish Premiership with their rivals in the league below, so the rivalry is bound to kick back into life eventually.