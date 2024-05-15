Highlights EFL Young Player of the Year award recognizes outstanding talents from Championship, League One, and League Two.

Recent winners like Dele Alli, Ryan Sessegnon, and Max Aarons have had varying career trajectories.

Standout players like Jude Bellingham and Michael Olise have transitioned to top clubs and excelled at the highest level.

As the football season draws to a close, many leagues begin hosting their end-of-season awards events across the Championship and lower leagues, highlighting and rewarding their top performers for high-quality and influential displays throughout the previous campaign. One governing body that has already concluded its awards presentation event for this season, is the English Football League (EFL).

Representatives from all 72 EFL clubs were present, along with star players and performers off the pitch, at the annual ceremony held at the Grosvenor House Hotel in London on Sunday 14th April 2024. The EFL awards have been running since their establishment in 2006, with a host of accolades and recognition given to different clubs and players throughout its history, across multiple categories.

In this article, we will focus on the last seven recipients of the 'EFL Young Player of the Year' award and the three 'Championship Young Player of the Year' awards, specifically looking into how their careers have progressed since their breakout seasons in the EFL since 2015.

2015-24 EFL Young Players of the Season 2015 Dele Alli (MK Dons) 2016 Lewis Cook (Leeds United) 2017 Ollie Watkins (Exeter City) 2018 Ryan Sessegnon (Fulham) 2019 Max Aarons (Norwich City) 2020 Jude Bellingham (Birmingham City) 2021 Michael OIise (Reading) 2022 Brennan Johnson (Nottingham Forest) 2023 Alex Scott (Bristol City) 2024 Archie Gray (Leeds United)

1 Dele Alli

Age: 28

Played For: MK Dons, Tottenham Hotspur, Besiktas (Loan)

Current Club: Everton

Having broken into the first team the year before, Dele Alli would go on to have a stellar campaign for MK Dons during the 2014/15 season. The midfield dynamo scored 16 goals in League One, helping the club earn promotion to the Championship and alerting Tottenham Hotspur to his talents.

After making his debut for Spurs in August 2015, Alli went on to make 181 league appearances for the Lilywhites, scoring 51 goals whilst also being awarded the PFA Young Player of the Year in back-to-back seasons (2015-16 / 2016-17). Unfortunately, the 28-year-old’s career has stalled in recent seasons, being unable to impress Jose Mourinho, following his appointment as Spurs' Head Coach after Mauricio Pochettino's dismissal in November 2019, and further falling out of favour with Nuno Espirito Santo and Antonio Conte.

Alli departed North London and joined Everton in January 2022, but scarcely featured towards the end of 2021/22, prompting a loan move to Besiktas which also failed to match the output of his early years, further underlying the problems surrounding Alli’s career in recent years. At the time of writing, he is yet to make an appearance this season for Everton, having sustained a groin injury at the end of last year.

Dele Alli 2014/15 League Stats Appearances 39 Goals 16 Assists 9

2 Lewis Cook

Age: 27

Played For: Leeds United

Current Club: AFC Bournemouth

A serious midfield talent when fit, Cook rose to meteoric prominence at Elland Road during his formative years and subsequently earned a move to Premier League side Bournemouth in 2016. His form on the South Coast was such, that in 2018, he earned a cap for England. Unfortunately, Cook has never really been able to kick on and fulfil his potential because of injury problems, though he certainly played a key role for the Cherries last season as they earned Premier League promotion in 2022.

Lewis Cook 2015/16 League Stats Appearances 43 Goals 1 Assists 2

3 Ollie Watkins

Age: 28

Played For: Exeter City, Weston-super-mare (Loan), Brentford

Current Club: Aston Villa

For a player in the fourth tier of English football to win the EFL Young Player of the Season, they have to be a certain calibre of footballer, and Ollie Watkins is just that. In 2017, he scored 15 goals in 48 League Two appearances for Exeter City, on his way to picking up the individual accolade. Watkins's rise would continue, picking up the EFL Player of the Year award after scoring 26 Championship goals and almost carrying Brentford to Premier League promotion in 2020.

Although Brentford missed out on promotion, Watkins did get his move to the Premier League, joining Aston Villa in the summer of 2020, where he has gone on to establish himself as one of the best Premier League strikers, particularly under the tutelage of Unai Emery, and is certainly the first reserve to lead the line for England behind Harry Kane, on the international stage.

Ollie Watkins 2016/17 League Stats Appearances 48 Goals 15 Assists 11

4 Ryan Sessegnon

Age: 23

Played For: Fulham, 1899 Hoffenheim (Loan)

Current Club: Tottenham Hotspur

Few young Englishmen have had as good of a breakout season as Ryan Sessegnon did in 2017/18. Scoring 16 goals in the Championship for Fulham to help cement his position as a top talent, rightfully winning the EFL Young Player of the Season award.

Sessegnon moved to Tottenham as a result, but he hasn’t been able to hold down a consistent starting berth in north London, having been affected by injuries and restricted due to his versatility, being able to play in multiple positions down the left-hand side. A fairly solid loan spell for 1899 Hoffenheim in the 2020/21 season reminded fans of Sessegnon's ability, and still only aged 23, there is still time for his career to get back on track.

Ryan Sessegnon 2017/18 League Stats Appearances 49 Goals 16 Assists 8

5 Max Aarons

Age: 24

Played For: Norwich City

Current Club: AFC Bournemouth

Max Aarons was one of several players to impress, as an exciting and dynamic Norwich City earned promotion to the Premier League in the 2018/19 season. Although Norwich has since been relegated back to the Championship, returned, and then dropped again, Aarons was continually linked with a cohort of upper-table top-flight clubs and eventually sealed a move to AFC Bournemouth in August 2023, for a fee of £7 million, to link up with previous EFL Young Player of the Season winner, Lewis Cook.

Max Aarons 2018/19 League Stats Appearances 41 Goals 2 Assists 6

6 Jude Bellingham

Age: 20

Played For: Birmingham City, Borussia Dortmund

Current Club: Real Madrid

As things stand, Jude Bellingham could be the first player to win the EFL Young Player of the Year award alongside the Ballon d'Or. The midfield maestro burst onto the scene, with four goals and two assists in the Championship to help Birmingham City stave off relegation by just a single point in 2019/20. That was enough for none other than Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund to come knocking, signing Bellingham for around £25m, clearly seeing his vast potential.

Since then, Bellingham's meteoric rise in professional football has only accelerated and is now considered to be one of the best young players in world football. Having scored on his debut for the German club, the Englishman would go on to make over 130 appearances for Dortmund, winning the DFB-Pokal in the 2020/21 season, as well as being awarded the Bundesliga Player of the Season the following year.

The young boy from Stourbridge is quickly becoming a footballing icon, having moved to Real Madrid in 2023 for 103 million euros. Donning the number 5 shirt in honour of his favourite player and Real legend Zinedine Zidane, Bellingham has played phenomenally for Los Blancos on route to their 36th La Liga title.

Jude Bellingham 2019/20 League Stats Appearances 41 Goals 4 Assists 2

7 Michael Olise

Age: 22

Played For: Reading

Current Club: Crystal Palace

Michael Olise was exceptional for Reading in 2020/21, registering 12 assists, second only to Emiliano Buendia with 16, for Championship-title-winning Norwich City. That playmaker form prompted Palace to pursue his signature and the France U21 international has shown plenty of promise in South London since relocating to the capital in 2021. His importance to the team has grown year-on-year, being rewarded with a new four-year deal in August 2023, amid links with a move to big-spending Chelsea.

The arrival of Oliver Glasner to the dugout at Selhurst Park coincided with the return of Olise from an ankle injury, sustained earlier in the season. The Frenchman has been back to his brilliant best since his return, and it may not be long before he makes the step up to a club competing for trophies regularly.

Michael Olise 2020/21 League Stats Appearances 44 Goals 7 Assists 12

8 Brennan Johnson

Age: 22

Played For: Nottingham Forest, Lincoln City (Loan)

Current Club: Tottenham Hotspur

Brennan Johnson was sensational as Nottingham Forest made their long-awaited return to the top flight, scoring in both play-off semi-final matches against Sheffield United and putting in an impressive display from the flanks in the Wembley win over Huddersfield.

Johnson continued his strong form and was one of the standout players for Forest in their Premier League return last season, helping the club to survive the threat of relegation by chipping in with 8 goals and 3 assists. His impressive form and output saw Tottenham Hotspur come in for the young Welshmen last summer, to help bolster their attacking options under new manager Ange Postecoglou.

Brennan Johnson 2021/22 League Stats Appearances 49 Goals 18 Assists 9

9 Alex Scott

Age: 20

Played For: Guernsey, Bristol City

Current Club: AFC Bournemouth

Winning the award at the culmination of the 2022/23 season, rounded off an excellent campaign for Alex Scott. He made over 40 appearances for Bristol City in the Championship and established himself as one of the first names on the team sheet. It was his second full season as a first-team player for the Robins, three years after he first joined the club from non-league side Guernsey.

A player that had already caught the eye of no less than Pep Guardiola, Scott would ultimately move to AFC Bournemouth in August 2023, for a fee rumoured to be around £25 million - a club record fee for Bristol City. His first season on the South Coast has been a promising one. Although hampered by injury in the opening months, Scott has still managed to make 22 appearances for the Cherries and scored and assisted on one occasion, at the time of writing.

Alex Scott 2022/23 League Stats Appearances 42 Goals 1 Assists 5

10 Archie Gray

Age: 18

Current Club: Leeds United

As the most recent recipient of the award, Archie Gray is still based at Leeds United. At the time of receiving the award, Gray had made 45 appearances for Leeds United in the Championship and the play-offs, a key part of their side despite being just a teenager. It’s his first full season as a first-team player for the club, having made the step-up from the Under-21's.

His talent was spotted from an early age, with an agreement made between Leeds United and Gray's high school, for him to miss classes to train with the first team, at the request of then-manager Marcelo Bielsa. Mainly turning out at right-back for Leeds this season, Gray's future lies in the middle of the park, having operated in various roles in the midfield throughout the campaign.

Archie Gray 2023/24 League Stats Appearances 45 Goals 1 Assists 2

