Highlights Barcelona and Real Madrid are Spain's two biggest football clubs and have faced off in El Clasico for more than a century.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi formed the defining individual rivalry in the history of football while playing for Madrid and Barcelona respectively,

Alfredo Di Stefano and Laszlo Kubala were the Ronaldo and Messi of their day back in the 1950s.

El Clasico is Barcelona against Real Madrid, Catalan independence against the Spanish establishment, blue and red against glistening white. The febrile feud at the heart of La Liga has also been endlessly framed as the battle between two players on opposite sides of the divide.

These hulking behemoths first met in 1902 when Real Madrid's founders - a pair of Catalan brothers - organised a tournament to celebrate the Spanish monarchy. A mutual hatred has festered over the subsequent century, channelled through the leading individuals of each era. Here are the defining duels which have epitomised the greatest club rivalry in European football history.

Ranking Criteria

Factors taken into consideration when ranking these rivalries are as follows:

El Clasicos contested - Frequency fans the flames of any rivalry, particularly at the granular level of individuals.

- Frequency fans the flames of any rivalry, particularly at the granular level of individuals. Importance to each side - To have the figureheads of these historic clubs clash is always a sight to behold.

- To have the figureheads of these historic clubs clash is always a sight to behold. Mutual impact - The greatest rivals have inspired each other to improve, whether out of mutual hatred or respect.

Biggest Player Rivalries in El Clasico History # Players Rivalry duration 1 Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi 2009–2018 2 Alfredo Di Stefano vs Laszlo Kubala 1953–1961 3 Gerard Pique vs Sergio Ramos 2009–2020 4 Paulino Alcantara vs Santiago Bernabeu 1912–1926 5 Ronald Araujo vs Vinicius Junior 2020–present 6 Ronaldinho vs Zinedine Zidane 2003–2006 7 Amancio Amaro vs Johan Cruyff 1973–1976 8 Emilio Butragueno vs Hristo Stoichkov 1990–1994

Related Ranking the greatest El Clasico matches of the 21st century Here are our picks for the top 8 El Clasico moments of the 21st century, featuring names such as Messi, Thierry Henry, Samuel Eto'o and Ronaldo.

8 Emilio Butragueno vs Hristo Stoichkov

Barcelona's passionate, to put it mildly, forward Hristo Stoichkov rapidly grasped the importance of the club's rivalry with Real Madrid. The Bulgarian striker was sent off before half-time in his first Clasico and would go through trips to the Santiago Bernabeu exchanging insults with entire stands. Stoichkov's natural enemy on the pitch was Real Madrid's lethal finisher of the era, Emilio Butragueno.

I will always hate Madrid. There's just something about them that gets up my nose. I would rather the ground opened up and swallowed me than accept a job with them. In fact, I really do not like speaking about them because it makes me want to vomit.

Butragueno was a Real Madrid fan from birth, signed up as an official socio by his father on the day he was born. 'The Vulture', as he was nicknamed, led Madrid to five successive league titles between 1985 and 1990 before claiming his sixth in 1995. Even Stoichkov could begrudgingly admire the quality of Butragueno's golden vintage, hailing them (through gritted teeth) as "a wonder team".

Rivalry duration 1990–1994 Clasicos 8 Emilio Butragueno wins 3 Hristo Stoichkov wins 2 Emilio Butragueno goals 0 Hristo Stoichkov goals 1

7 Amancio Amaro vs Johan Cruyff

Johan Cruyff's signing for Barcelona in 1973 was utterly transformative. Inspiring a side on the slide to their first league title in more than a decade, the naturally rebellious Dutchman was upheld as the living embodiment of Catalan defiance just as General Francisco Franco's tyrannical rule of Spain was coming to an end. As Real Madrid's star player and later club captain, Amancio Amaro had the misfortune of being repeatedly compared to Barcelona's saviour.

Amancio was helpless as Cruyff orchestrated one of the biggest victories in El Clasico history on his debut in the legendary fixture. The omnipresent forward scored in the second in a 5-0 humbling of Madrid in front of their own fans in February 1974. Up against a futuristic blend of pressing and possession football, Amancio admitted: "It was strange, we just weren't used to that. It was a real beating."

Rivalry duration 1973–1976 Clasicos 4 Amancio Amaro wins 0 Johan Cruyff wins 3 Amancio Amaro goals 0 Johan Cruyff goals 1

6 Ronaldinho vs Zinedine Zidane

Ronaldinho almost joined Zinedine Zidane at Real Madrid in 2003 but, as one of the club's directors crudely explained: "He is so ugly that he'd sink you as a brand." The Brazilian joined Barcelona instead and sunk Madrid anyway.

Zidane was the brand-friendly figure Madrid craved but came off distinctly second best in his head-to-head duels with Barcelona's distinctive difference maker. The greatest night of Ronaldinho's career came directly against Zidane and Madrid's other Galacticos in November 2005, scoring twice in a display so good the Bernabeu rose to its feet to applaud Barcelona's star.

This rivalry was purely about quality over controversy. Ronaldinho lauded Zidane as his favourite opponent and described him as "one of the world's best players of all time". The Brazilian certainly fits into that category as well.

Rivalry duration 2003–2006 Clasicos 5 Ronaldinho wins 3 Zinedine Zidane wins 1 Ronaldinho goals 5 Zinedine Zidane goals 1

5 Ronald Araujo vs Vinicius Junior

Xavi Hernandez had his own running battle with Xabi Alonso during his time as a player in El Clasico but is responsible for the feud which has defined so many of the modern-day battles between Barcelona and Real Madrid. The Catalan coach shifted his towering central defender Ronald Araujo over to right-back for a trip to the Bernabeu in March 2022 with the strict brief of man-making Madrid's dynamic left-winger Vinicius Junior. Barcelona won 4-0, Vinicius barely had a sniff and Araujo scored.

Almost every subsequent Clasico has been shaped by the electric tangle between two intelligent and supremely gifted athletes. Vinicius ranked his fellow South American as the best defender he's ever faced but has progressively adapted to Araujo's skin-tight tactics. Madrid's brilliant Brazilian scored a hat-trick and baited Araujo into both of his yellow cards during the 2024 Supercopa de España final.

Rivalry duration 2020–present Clasicos 9 Ronald Araujo wins 4 Vinicius Junior wins 5 Ronald Araujo goals 1 Vinicius Junior goals 5

4 Paulino Alcantara vs Santiago Bernabeu

In the white corner, Santiago Bernabeu - the striker who would become Real Madrid's manager, president and lend his name to their stadium. In the blue and red corner, Paulino Alcantara - the ephemeral Filippino forward who ended his career as Barcelona's unofficial leading scorer. The two symbolic behemoths clashed in countless unofficial contests before the advent of an organised Spanish top flight, yet saved their most breathless encounter for a replay in the semi-final of the 1916 Copa del Rey.

Both players scored hat-tricks in a spectacular 6-6 draw. Alcantara equalised three times before the Catalans took the lead in extra-time only to be pegged back by Bernabeu's 118th-minute strike. The second replay only lasted 113 minutes as Barcelona stomped off the field in protest against a controversial refereeing decision as Madrid led 4-2. That defeat sent Alcantara into a "tremendous sadness" and Bernabeu never forgot Barcelona's behaviour. Decades later, Bernabeu uttered the line that made him a personal rival for everyone of a Barcelona persuasion:

It is not true that I dislike Catalonia. I admire and love Catalonia... in spite of the Catalans.

Rivalry duration 1912–1926 Clasicos 4 Paulino Alcantara wins 4 Santiago Bernabeu wins 5 Paulino Alcantara goals 4 Santiago Bernabeu goals 6

3 Gerard Pique vs Sergio Ramos

Two defenders with big hearts and bigger mouths, the childish and captivating duel between Gerard Pique and Sergio Ramos ran for more than a decade of Clasicos. Pique was made a member of Barcelona on the day he was born by his grandfather, who was a club director. Ramos hails from southern Spain but fully embraced Madrid's ethos, captaining the club to three successive Champions League titles among a slew of silverware.

Pique was always quick to antagonise Real Madrid and Ramos never turned down the bait. The Spain internationals would publicly argue over everything from referees and political statements to Colombian pop stars. Years after their last meeting on the pitch, Ramos delivered another dig to Pique's ribs by presenting his former partner Shakira with a Latin Grammy for the diss track she released supposedly about the Barcelona icon.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Gerard Pique and Sergio Ramos both earned more than 100 caps for Spain, playing 78 times alongside one another for their national team while winning the 2010 World Cup and 2012 European Championship.

Rivalry duration 2009–2020 Clasicos 35 Gerard Pique wins 18 Sergio Ramos wins 10 Gerard Pique goals 2 Sergio Ramos goals 4

2 Alfredo Di Stefano vs Laszlo Kubala

For a brief moment, Alfredo Di Stefano and Laszlo Kubala thought they would be teaming up for Barcelona against Real Madrid. After taking their complaints to the Spanish federation and FIFA, Madrid eventually secured Di Stefano's exclusive services in 1953. On the same day that the final details were being ironed out, Di Stefano scored the first and last goals in a 5-0 thrashing of Kubala's Barcelona.

Kubala was one of the best there has ever been. His game was pure, crystalline, a real joy for the fans. What I remember is his spirit of comradeship, the loyalty he showed as a friend.

The two physical freaks were the flag bearers on each side of a fearsome divide but always had a fond appreciation of each other. The only thing Di Stefano could not forgive his good friend for was, he once joked, "having more success with the women than I did and being a better actor too".

Rivalry duration 1953–1961 Clasicos 14 Alfredo Di Stefano wins 8 Laszlo Kubala wins 5 Alfredo Di Stefano goals 10 Laszlo Kubala goals 4

1 Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi

Close

There is little doubt that Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have duked out the greatest player rivalry in the history of the sport. Between them, they have won 13 Ballons d'Or, nine European Cups and scored more than 1,700 goals. As Ronaldo pointed out during the draw for the 2019 Champions League group stage: "The same two guys on the stage, all the time."

Petty squabbles will forever rage as to which individual was better. But it's undeniable that their running duel - which reached a fever pitch during each shared Clasico - inspired them to new heights. Ronaldo admitted that the diminutive Argentine made him "a better player" while Messi claimed that they "fed off each other's rivalry".