Whether it's Iceland in 2016, Romania in 2000 or Sweden in 1992, England have endured some agonising defeats in the European Championships. Since their first appearance in the competition in 1968, the Three Lions have not won the competition, only reaching the final once.

For any overly optimistic England fans ahead of the Euros in Germany this summer, it is worth taking a look at the most painful defeats over the years to keep expectations in check. With that being said, GiveMeSport have decided to rank the top 10 worst England defeats at the Euros. The results can be found below.

Top 10 most embarrassing England defeats at the Euros

Rank Date Competition Match Score 1 27th June 2016 Euro 2016 England vs Iceland 1-2 2 20th June 2000 Euro 2000 England vs Romania 2-3 3 17th June 1992 Euro 1992 Sweden vs England 2-1 4 12th June 1988 Euro 1988 England vs Republic of Ireland 0-1 5 18th June 1988 Euro 1988 England vs Soviet Union 1-3 6 5th June 1968 Euro 1968 Yugoslavia vs England 1-0 7 15th June 1988 Euro 1988 England vs Netherlands 1-3 8 13th June 2004 Euro 2004 France vs England 2-1 9 15th June 1980 Euro 1980 England vs Italy 0-1 10 12th June 2000 Euro 2000 Portugal vs England 3-2

10 Portugal 3-2 England - Euro 2000

While a defeat to Portugal in a major tournament is hardly a disaster, the circumstances in which England threw away this match, ultimately means this game makes the list. England raced into a two-goal lead after only 16 minutes, thanks to goals from Paul Scholes and Steve McManaman.

However, goals from Luis Figo and João Pinto before the break levelled the match. A point would still have been a respectable start to Euro 2000, but Kevin Keegan's side conceded again in the 57th minute as Nuno Gomez poked it past David Seaman. Scholes came close to equalising late in the game, but England had unfathomably blown a 2-0 lead, which set the tone for a poor campaign.

England's major tournament struggles against Portugal in the 2000s

Date Competition Match Score June 12, 2000 2000 European Championship Portugal vs England 3-2 June 24, 2004 2004 European Championship Portugal vs England 2-2 (6-5 on pens) July 1, 2006 2006 World Cup England vs Portugal 0-0 (1-3 on pens)

9 England 0-1 Italy - Euro 1980

The group stage format for Euro 1980 was vastly different to the structure we know today. Only eight teams contested the competition in two groups of four. The winners of the two groups went straight through to a final with the runners-up going into a third-place play-off.

England were drawn in a group with Belgium, Spain and Italy and drew 1-1 in the first match with Belgium. Going into their second game, the Three Lions knew that a loss against Italy would rule them out of contention for top spot. England created some chances, mainly through Keegan, but Italy were dominant throughout and Marco Tardelli's 78th minute strike was enough to secure the victory. Ron Greenwood's team could not make the final after their first two games and also missed out on the third-place play-off, finishing third in the group.

8 France 2-1 England - Euro 2004

England knew that an opening match against France, who had the likes of Zinedine Zidane, Patrick Vieira and Thierry Henry, was always going to be a tough task. Frank Lampard's 38th minute goal capped off an impressive first half display from England and when they were awarded a penalty in the 73rd minute, the perfect start to Euro 2004 looked in reach.

However, David Beckham missed his penalty in the 73rd minute, which brought France back into the game. Zidane scored two stoppage-time goals to completely turn the game on it's head and condemn England to an unthinkable defeat after leading the game for so long. Sven-Goran Eriksson's side did reach the quarter-finals of the tournament, but this defeat was damaging.

7 England 1-3 Netherlands - Euro 1988

Following an eye-opening defeat to the Republic of Ireland in their first group stage match at Euro 1988, England knew they had to get a result against a star-studded Netherlands team. The Netherlands had also started the tournament poorly, losing 1-0 to the Soviet Union. However, they quickly bounced back thanks to a hat-trick from Marco van Basten, condemning England to an early exit.

Bryan Robson's 53rd minute equaliser was not enough to stop the Dutch easily finding a way past England's fragile defence. To make matters worse, England lost their final group stage match 3-1 to the Soviet Union, meaning they came away from the European Championship in West Germany with three defeats.

England's torrid Euro 1988 campaign

Date Match Score June 12, 1988 England vs Republic of Ireland 0-1 June 15, 1988 England vs Netherlands 1-3 June 18, 1988 England 1-3 Soviet Union 1-3

6 Yugoslavia 1-0 England - Euro 1968

With expectations and confidence high following the World Cup in 1966, Sir Alf Ramsey's team were one game away from another major tournament final when they faced Yugoslavia in 1968. The match took place at the Stadio Comunale in Italy, in front of 21,834 spectators.

The game was closely contested with England's best chance coming from an Alan Ball header, which struck the crossbar. England continued to knock on the door but were unable to find a way past a stubborn Yugoslavia defence. Missed chances came back to haunt the Three Lions as Dragan Džajić's late strike sent Yugoslavia to the final where they lost to hosts, Italy. England had blown a golden opportunity to advance to another final at the hands of a nation who had not qualified for the previous two major tournaments.

Sir Alf Ramsey's record at major tournaments

Year Round of Exit Knocked Out By 1966 Winners N/A 1968 Semi-Final Yugoslavia 1970 Quarter-Final West Germany

5 England 1-3 Soviet Union - Euro 1988

This game has already been mentioned as part of England's disastrous Euro 1998 campaign. The loss against the Soviet Union meant that England had lost every single game in the tournament, which is still the only time that this has happened to the Three Lions. They came close to matching this feat in the 2014 World Cup, but they managed to secure a 0-0 draw against Costa Rica in the last group stage match, meaning they didn't leave the tournament empty-handed.

Sergei Aleinikov, Oleksiy Mykhaylychenko and Viktor Pasulko ensured that the Soviet Union topped the group. Bobby Robson looked on dejected as the goals went in, although he was able to regroup the team and reach the semi-finals of the World Cup only two years later, where they eventually lost to West Germany on penalties.

4 England 0-1 Republic of Ireland - Euro 1988

Euro 1988 was Republic of Ireland's first appearance in a major tournament. As a result, England were favourites, especially with the likes of Robson, Gary Lineker and Tony Adams on their side. However, an early header from Ray Houghton put Republic of Ireland ahead to shock England.

Bobby Robson's team gradually came back into the game and created a host of chances in the second half. Republic of Ireland goalkeeper, Packie Bonner, put in a masterful display, though, saving numerous chances from Lineker, John Barnes and Peter Beardsley. The European Championship first-timers held on to secure a famous win against England, setting the tone for what was a miserable campaign for the Three Lions.

England Record Against Republic of Ireland in Major Tournaments

Date Competition Match Score June 12, 1988 1988 European Championship, Group 2 England vs Republic of Ireland 0-1 June 13, 1990 1990 World Cup, Group F England vs Republic of Ireland 1-1

3 Sweden 2-1 England - Euro 1992

Following England's near miss at the World Cup in 1990, which saw them lose in the semi-finals, fans and pundits alike were quietly confident that Graham Taylor's side could go one better in Sweden. Consecutive 0–0 draws against France and Denmark, however, meant England had to win their final group game against the hosts, Sweden, to qualify for the semi-finals.

It all started so well as David Platt scored England's first goal of the tournament in the fourth minute. This wasn't a sign of things to come, though, as second half goals from Jan Eriksson and Tomas Brolin sent England home in the group stages for the third consecutive time at the European Championships.

England Record Against Sweden in Major Tournaments

Date Competition Match Score June 17, 1992 1992 European Championship Sweden vs England 2-1 June 6, 2002 2002 World Cup England vs Sweden 1-1 June 20, 2006 2006 World Cup Sweden vs England 2-2 June 15, 2012 2012 European Championship Sweden vs England 2-3 July 7, 2018 2018 World Cup Sweden vs England 0-2

2 England 2-3 Romania - Euro 2000

England went into Euro 2000 in a confident mood, with the likes of Michael Owen and Alan Shearer ready to be unleashed on European defences. In an unsurprising turn of events, the tournament was yet another disappointment for England, though. The Three Lions were drawn in a group with Germany, Portugal and Romania, gaining three points in their opening two matches.

A draw against Romania in their final group stage match would have been good enough to send England into the knockout stages. However, Cristian Chivu scored after 22 minutes to put the Romanians ahead. Kevin Keegan's side were ahead at half-time, thanks to goals from Shearer and Owen, but it was an unconvincing display. They were made to pay for their sloppiness, with Dorinel Munteanu scoring shortly after the break. A draw was still good enough for England to qualify, but Phill Neville gave away a late penalty, which was calmly converted by Ioan Ganea, dumping England out of the tournament.

1 England 1-2 Iceland - Euro 2016

You must have known this was coming if you're an England fan. The defeat to Iceland in Euro 2016 remains one of, if not, the most embarrassing defeat in English football history. With a population of just over 350,000, Iceland were able to beat Roy Hodgson's team in France, which shocked the football world.

It started well for England when Rooney put them ahead from the penalty spot after only four minutes. Two minutes later, England were undone by Iceland's trademark long-throw, which Ragnar Sigurdsson eventually bundled home to equalise. Kolbeinn Sigthorsson's shot then squeezed past Joe Hart in the 18th minute to put Iceland ahead. Chances were few and far between for England in the second half as they chased an equaliser and Iceland held on to condemn Hodgson's side to a humiliating defeat.

Roy Hodgson's record at major tournaments

Year Round of Exit Knocked Out By 2012 Quarter-Final Italy 2014 Group Stage Costa Rica, Uruguay 2016 Round of 16 Iceland

