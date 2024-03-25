Highlights

  • England would face Italy and France before possibly playing Spain on their route to the EURO 2024 final.
  • Southgate's team has a historical edge over Italy and a challenging history with France and Spain.
  • Key player to watch is Rodri for Spain, while England should aim to top the group for an easier final route.

The draw for EURO 2024 was made back in December 2023 and England will begin their group stage campaign against Serbia on 16th June in Gelsenkirchen before games against Denmark and Slovenia in Frankfurt and Cologne, respectively. Gareth Southgate's men came agonisingly close to winning their first major football tournament since 1966, when they lost on penalties to Italy in the final of UEFA Euro 2020.

English fans were happy when the draw was released as the Three Lions will be favourites in all three matches. However, let's take a look at the best and worst routes to the final to see which nations stand in the way of England lifting the trophy in Berlin on 14th July. It is worth noting that these projections are based on the current FIFA world rankings with the highest-ranked team going through at each stage of the competition.

Group C Winners

Luke Shaw celebrates scoring for England against Italy.

If England win Group C, they will face the third-placed team from Group D, E or F. In all three of these groups, however, one of the spots has not been decided yet as they are allocated to the winners of the qualification play-offs in March.

According to the FIFA Men's Rankings, the third-best teams in each of these groups are Austria, Romania and Turkey, so at the moment they are the projected opponents for the Round of 16.

If England find their way past the Round of 16, they will then face the reigning champions Italy at the Merkur Spiel-Arena in Düsseldorf. Although Italy beat England at Wembley in the Euro 2020 final to win the trophy for the second time, the Three Lions beat the Azzurri home and away in the qualification group for this year's competition. In fact, since the final at Wembley, England have only lost one out of the last four head-to-head matches.

Head-to-head matches against Italy since UEFA Euro 2020 final

Date

Competition

Match

Score

June 11, 2022

UEFA Nations League

England vs Italy

0-0

September 23, 2022

UEFA Nations League

Italy vs England

1-0

March 23, 2023

UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifier

Italy vs England

1-2

October 17, 2023

UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifier

England vs Italy

3-1

Another revenge match awaits England if they defeat Italy, as they would face France in the semi-final at the Westfalenstadion in Dortmund. Southgate's side saw their World Cup dream come to an end in 2022 when they lost 2-1 to France in the quarter-final. Harry Kane's missed penalty in the 84th minute proved to be decisive in another heartbreaking defeat for England in a major tournament.

France narrowly lost the 2022 World Cup final to Argentina and will be desperate to get their hands on the European Championships trophy for the first time since 2000. If they did face England in the semi-final, they would be confident of reaching another final as they have only lost once to England in the last nine matches between the two teams.

England's last nine matches against France

Date

Competition

Match

Score

December 10, 2022

FIFA World Cup

England vs France

1-2

June 13, 2017

International Friendly

France vs England

3-2

November 17, 2015

International Friendly

England vs France

2-0

June 11, 2012

UEFA European Championship

France vs England

1-1

November 17, 2010

International Friendly

England vs France

1-2

March 26, 2008

International Friendly

France vs England

1-0

June 13, 2004

UEFA European Championship

France vs England

2-1

September 2, 2000

International Friendly

France vs England

1-1

February 10, 1999

International Friendly

England vs France

0-2

Correct as of 25/03/24

On Sunday, July 14, the Olympiastadion in Berlin will host the final of the tournament. A victory over France would see England face the 2008 European Champions, Spain. The last time the two nations met in a major international tournament was in the 1996 European Championships, which saw England win on penalties. However, since then, England have largely struggled against the 2010 World Cup winners. In the nine matches England have played against Spain since the 1996 quarter-final penalty shootout, the Three Lions have only won three and lost five.

England last nine matches against Spain

Date

Competition

Match

Score

October 15, 2018

UEFA Nations League

Spain vs England

2-3

September 8, 2018

UEFA Nations League

England vs Spain

1-2

November 15, 2016

International Friendly

England vs Spain

2-2

November 13, 2015

International Friendly

Spain vs England

2-0

November 12, 2011

International Friendly

England vs Spain

1-0

February 11, 2009

International Friendly

Spain vs England

2-0

February 7, 2007

International Friendly

England vs Spain

0-1

November 17, 2004

International Friendly

Spain vs England

1-0

February 28, 2001

International Friendly

England vs Spain

3-0

Key player - Rodri

Rodri after Spain vs Scotland.

Rodri is undoubtedly the key man for Spain given the consistency of his performances since joining Manchester City in 2019. In fact, the Spanish midfielder is unbeaten in 13 months as a City player, a record which spans five different competitions, including the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League.

He has also tasted success for his country, winning the UEFA Nations League in 2023. La Roja beat Croatia on penalties in the final and will play them again in the first match of their European Championships campaign this summer. Italy and Albania are the other opponents in Group B for Luis de la Fuente's side.

England's route to Berlin as Group C winners

Stage

Match

Date

Venue

Round of 16

England vs Austria/Romania/Turkey

Sunday, June 30

Arena AufSchalke, Gelsenkirchen

Quarter-final

England vs Italy

Saturday, July 6

Merkur Spiel-Arena, Düsseldorf

Semi-final

France vs England

Wednesday, July 10

Westfalensatdion, Dortmund

Final

Spain vs England

Sunday, July 14

Olympiastadion, Berlin

Group C Runners-Up

Gareth Southgate looks on during a training session

As all England fans know, things might not go exactly to plan in Germany. England are expected to top the group according to the FIFA rankings, but if they slipped up and the other groups in the competition went with the world rankings, this would be the route to Berlin.
Finishing as the runner-up in Group C would see England face Germany in the Round of 16, who are the highest ranked team in Group A. Julian Nagelsmann's team have struggled for form after their group stage elimination in the 2022 World Cup. The three-time winners have only won one out of four games under the new manager.

Germany results under Julian Nagelsmann

Date

Competition

Match

Score

November 21, 2023

International Friendly

Austria vs Germany

2-0

November 18, 2023

International Friendly

Germany vs Turkey

2-3

October 18, 2023

International Friendly

Mexico vs Germany

2-2

October 14, 2023

International Friendly

USA vs Germany

1-3

Since reaching the European Championships semi-finals in 2016, Germany have not made it past the Round of 16 in the three major tournaments they've competed in. Integrating the next generation of German players has led to a difficult transition, but there are some reasons for some optimism in the future.

Player to watch - Jamal Musiala

jamal-musiala-germany

Jamal Musiala has been in excellent form for Bayern Munich this season, scoring 10 goals and registering six assists in 21 Bundesliga matches. The 21-year-old has also scored two and assisted one in the UEFA Champions League and will be a key figure in Bayern's upcoming quarter-final tie against Arsenal.

If England found a way past Germany, they would face Spain in the quarter-final at the MHPArena in Stuttgart. A win against Spain would then see the Three Lions face the Netherlands for the first time in a major tournament since England's famous 4-1 win against the Dutch at Wembley in Euro 1996.

Ronald Koeman is currently in his second spell as manager of the Netherlands. In the 30 games he has managed across these two spells, Koeman has won 21 and lost 8. On June 9, 2019, the Netherlands lost the UEFA Nations League final to Portugal under Koeman's management and also qualified for UEFA Euro 2020, which was the first major tournament the European giants had qualified for since the 2014 FIFA World Cup.
His sudden departure to Barcelona in August 2020 was a blow for the Netherlands and meant that he didn't manage his nation in a major international tournament. This time round, Koeman will be looking forward to leading his nation in pursuit of their second European Championship victory.

Koeman's record as the Netherlands manager (both spells)

Matches

Wins

Draws

Losses

30

17

5

8

Correct as of 25/03/24

Player to watch - Memphis Depay

memphis-depay-netherlands

Although he has not played for the Netherlands for nearly a year due to various injuries, Memphis Depay is undoubtedly the danger man for Oranje if he stays fit. With 44 goals in 88 games for his country, Depay is second among the all-time top goalscorers for the Netherlands. He is only six goals behind Robin van Persie and, at the age of 30, he still has time to catch up. He will be key to the Netherlands' chances in Germany this summer.

Netherlands all-time top goalscorers

Rank

Player

Appearances

Goals

1

Robin van Persie

102

50

2

Memphis Depay

88

44

3

Klaas-Jan Huntelaar

76

42

4

Patrick Kluivert

79

40

5

Dennis Bergkamp

79

37

6

Arjen Robben

96

37

7

Faas Wilkes

38

35

8

Ruud van Nistelrooy

70

35

9

Abe Lenstra

47

33

10

Johan Cruyff

48

33

Correct as of 25/03/24

A win against the Dutch would set up a final showdown with France in Berlin. Ideally, England will top the group as the route to the final as the runner-up in Group C looks extremely tough for Southgate's team. Portugal's performance in the group stages of UEFA Euro 2016, shows that success in the early stages of the competition is not always key, though. They finished third in their group and qualified as one of the four best third-placed teams before winning the tournament.

England's route to Berlin as Group C runners-up

Stage

Match

Date

Venue

Round of 16

Germany vs England

Saturday, June 29

Westfalenstadion, Dortmund

Quarter-final

Spain vs England

Friday, July 5

MHPArena, Stuttgart

Semi-final

England vs Netherlands

Tuesday, July 9

Allianz Arena, Munich

Final

England vs France

Sunday, July 14

Olympiastadion, Berlin

One of Four Best Third-Placed Teams

Bukayo Saka and Phil Foden in action for England

Now this is where things get much more complicated. If England finished as one of the four best third-placed teams in the group stage, they would face an uncertain path to the final. If England finished as one of the best third-place teams, the Three Lions' path would be determined based on how other third-place teams performed based on points and this won't be known until after all group stage games have been played.

