The draw for EURO 2024 was made back in December 2023 and England will begin their group stage campaign against Serbia on 16th June in Gelsenkirchen before games against Denmark and Slovenia in Frankfurt and Cologne, respectively. Gareth Southgate's men came agonisingly close to winning their first major football tournament since 1966, when they lost on penalties to Italy in the final of UEFA Euro 2020.

English fans were happy when the draw was released as the Three Lions will be favourites in all three matches. However, let's take a look at the best and worst routes to the final to see which nations stand in the way of England lifting the trophy in Berlin on 14th July. It is worth noting that these projections are based on the current FIFA world rankings with the highest-ranked team going through at each stage of the competition.

Group C Winners

If England win Group C, they will face the third-placed team from Group D, E or F. In all three of these groups, however, one of the spots has not been decided yet as they are allocated to the winners of the qualification play-offs in March.

According to the FIFA Men's Rankings, the third-best teams in each of these groups are Austria, Romania and Turkey, so at the moment they are the projected opponents for the Round of 16.

If England find their way past the Round of 16, they will then face the reigning champions Italy at the Merkur Spiel-Arena in Düsseldorf. Although Italy beat England at Wembley in the Euro 2020 final to win the trophy for the second time, the Three Lions beat the Azzurri home and away in the qualification group for this year's competition. In fact, since the final at Wembley, England have only lost one out of the last four head-to-head matches.

Head-to-head matches against Italy since UEFA Euro 2020 final

Date Competition Match Score June 11, 2022 UEFA Nations League England vs Italy 0-0 September 23, 2022 UEFA Nations League Italy vs England 1-0 March 23, 2023 UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifier Italy vs England 1-2 October 17, 2023 UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifier England vs Italy 3-1

Another revenge match awaits England if they defeat Italy, as they would face France in the semi-final at the Westfalenstadion in Dortmund. Southgate's side saw their World Cup dream come to an end in 2022 when they lost 2-1 to France in the quarter-final. Harry Kane's missed penalty in the 84th minute proved to be decisive in another heartbreaking defeat for England in a major tournament.

France narrowly lost the 2022 World Cup final to Argentina and will be desperate to get their hands on the European Championships trophy for the first time since 2000. If they did face England in the semi-final, they would be confident of reaching another final as they have only lost once to England in the last nine matches between the two teams.

England's last nine matches against France

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: England have only won one out of their last nine matches against France in all competitions - a 2-0 win during a friendly back in 2015.

Date Competition Match Score December 10, 2022 FIFA World Cup England vs France 1-2 June 13, 2017 International Friendly France vs England 3-2 November 17, 2015 International Friendly England vs France 2-0 June 11, 2012 UEFA European Championship France vs England 1-1 November 17, 2010 International Friendly England vs France 1-2 March 26, 2008 International Friendly France vs England 1-0 June 13, 2004 UEFA European Championship France vs England 2-1 September 2, 2000 International Friendly France vs England 1-1 February 10, 1999 International Friendly England vs France 0-2 Correct as of 25/03/24

On Sunday, July 14, the Olympiastadion in Berlin will host the final of the tournament. A victory over France would see England face the 2008 European Champions, Spain. The last time the two nations met in a major international tournament was in the 1996 European Championships, which saw England win on penalties. However, since then, England have largely struggled against the 2010 World Cup winners. In the nine matches England have played against Spain since the 1996 quarter-final penalty shootout, the Three Lions have only won three and lost five.

England last nine matches against Spain

Date Competition Match Score October 15, 2018 UEFA Nations League Spain vs England 2-3 September 8, 2018 UEFA Nations League England vs Spain 1-2 November 15, 2016 International Friendly England vs Spain 2-2 November 13, 2015 International Friendly Spain vs England 2-0 November 12, 2011 International Friendly England vs Spain 1-0 February 11, 2009 International Friendly Spain vs England 2-0 February 7, 2007 International Friendly England vs Spain 0-1 November 17, 2004 International Friendly Spain vs England 1-0 February 28, 2001 International Friendly England vs Spain 3-0

Key player - Rodri

Rodri is undoubtedly the key man for Spain given the consistency of his performances since joining Manchester City in 2019. In fact, the Spanish midfielder is unbeaten in 13 months as a City player, a record which spans five different competitions, including the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League.

He has also tasted success for his country, winning the UEFA Nations League in 2023. La Roja beat Croatia on penalties in the final and will play them again in the first match of their European Championships campaign this summer. Italy and Albania are the other opponents in Group B for Luis de la Fuente's side.

England's route to Berlin as Group C winners

Stage Match Date Venue Round of 16 England vs Austria/Romania/Turkey Sunday, June 30 Arena AufSchalke, Gelsenkirchen Quarter-final England vs Italy Saturday, July 6 Merkur Spiel-Arena, Düsseldorf Semi-final France vs England Wednesday, July 10 Westfalensatdion, Dortmund Final Spain vs England Sunday, July 14 Olympiastadion, Berlin

Group C Runners-Up

As all England fans know, things might not go exactly to plan in Germany. England are expected to top the group according to the FIFA rankings, but if they slipped up and the other groups in the competition went with the world rankings, this would be the route to Berlin.

Finishing as the runner-up in Group C would see England face Germany in the Round of 16, who are the highest ranked team in Group A. Julian Nagelsmann's team have struggled for form after their group stage elimination in the 2022 World Cup. The three-time winners have only won one out of four games under the new manager.

Germany results under Julian Nagelsmann

Date Competition Match Score November 21, 2023 International Friendly Austria vs Germany 2-0 November 18, 2023 International Friendly Germany vs Turkey 2-3 October 18, 2023 International Friendly Mexico vs Germany 2-2 October 14, 2023 International Friendly USA vs Germany 1-3

Since reaching the European Championships semi-finals in 2016, Germany have not made it past the Round of 16 in the three major tournaments they've competed in. Integrating the next generation of German players has led to a difficult transition, but there are some reasons for some optimism in the future.

Player to watch - Jamal Musiala

Jamal Musiala has been in excellent form for Bayern Munich this season, scoring 10 goals and registering six assists in 21 Bundesliga matches. The 21-year-old has also scored two and assisted one in the UEFA Champions League and will be a key figure in Bayern's upcoming quarter-final tie against Arsenal.

If England found a way past Germany, they would face Spain in the quarter-final at the MHPArena in Stuttgart. A win against Spain would then see the Three Lions face the Netherlands for the first time in a major tournament since England's famous 4-1 win against the Dutch at Wembley in Euro 1996.

Ronald Koeman is currently in his second spell as manager of the Netherlands. In the 30 games he has managed across these two spells, Koeman has won 21 and lost 8. On June 9, 2019, the Netherlands lost the UEFA Nations League final to Portugal under Koeman's management and also qualified for UEFA Euro 2020, which was the first major tournament the European giants had qualified for since the 2014 FIFA World Cup.

His sudden departure to Barcelona in August 2020 was a blow for the Netherlands and meant that he didn't manage his nation in a major international tournament. This time round, Koeman will be looking forward to leading his nation in pursuit of their second European Championship victory.

Koeman's record as the Netherlands manager (both spells)

Matches Wins Draws Losses 30 17 5 8 Correct as of 25/03/24

Player to watch - Memphis Depay

Although he has not played for the Netherlands for nearly a year due to various injuries, Memphis Depay is undoubtedly the danger man for Oranje if he stays fit. With 44 goals in 88 games for his country, Depay is second among the all-time top goalscorers for the Netherlands. He is only six goals behind Robin van Persie and, at the age of 30, he still has time to catch up. He will be key to the Netherlands' chances in Germany this summer.

Netherlands all-time top goalscorers

Rank Player Appearances Goals 1 Robin van Persie 102 50 2 Memphis Depay 88 44 3 Klaas-Jan Huntelaar 76 42 4 Patrick Kluivert 79 40 5 Dennis Bergkamp 79 37 6 Arjen Robben 96 37 7 Faas Wilkes 38 35 8 Ruud van Nistelrooy 70 35 9 Abe Lenstra 47 33 10 Johan Cruyff 48 33 Correct as of 25/03/24

A win against the Dutch would set up a final showdown with France in Berlin. Ideally, England will top the group as the route to the final as the runner-up in Group C looks extremely tough for Southgate's team. Portugal's performance in the group stages of UEFA Euro 2016, shows that success in the early stages of the competition is not always key, though. They finished third in their group and qualified as one of the four best third-placed teams before winning the tournament.

England's route to Berlin as Group C runners-up

Stage Match Date Venue Round of 16 Germany vs England Saturday, June 29 Westfalenstadion, Dortmund Quarter-final Spain vs England Friday, July 5 MHPArena, Stuttgart Semi-final England vs Netherlands Tuesday, July 9 Allianz Arena, Munich Final England vs France Sunday, July 14 Olympiastadion, Berlin

One of Four Best Third-Placed Teams

Now this is where things get much more complicated. If England finished as one of the four best third-placed teams in the group stage, they would face an uncertain path to the final. If England finished as one of the best third-place teams, the Three Lions' path would be determined based on how other third-place teams performed based on points and this won't be known until after all group stage games have been played.

