Highlights England face Brazil and Belgium in two friendlies at Wembley Stadium in March.

This is the last squad Gareth Southgate can name before picking his final 25 for this summer's European Championships.

Injury has robbed Southgate of several key players, particularly in defensive positions with the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Ben Chilwell missing out.

Gareth Southgate has announced his England squad for a pair of glamour friendlies against Brazil and Belgium in March 2024. This is the final opportunity for the Three Lions boss to experiment before settling on the 23 players who will represent the nation at this summer's European Championships in Germany.

England host South American giants Brazil at Wembley Stadium on Saturday, 23rd March. It's the first time these nations have met since Eric Dier captained England to a goalless draw in November 2017. Belgium defeated England 2-0 in the UEFA Nations League as recently as 2020 and will return to London three days after Brazil. Domenico Tedesco's experienced outfit will be one of the main competitors for Southgate's side at the Euros after an imperious and unbeaten record in qualification.

Given the two fixtures are England's final opportunity to get some match practice together before the tournament begins, it's no surprise to see Southgate has largely avoided experimenting and gone with several of his tried-and-trusted players in his 23-man squad.



Gareth Southgate's England Squad for March 2024 Friendlies Position Player Club Goalkeeper Jordan Pickford Everton Goalkeeper Sam Johnstone Crystal Palace Goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale Arsenal Defender John Stones Man City Defender Joe Gomez Liverpool Defender Harry Maguire Man Utd Defender Jarrad Branthwaite Everton Defender Ezri Konsa Aston Villa Defender Ben Chilwell Chelsea Defender Lewis Dunk Brighton Defender Kyle Walker Man City Midfielder Jude Bellingham Real Madrid Midfielder Declan Rice Arsenal Midfielder Jordan Henderson Ajax Midfielder Cole Palmer Chelsea Midfielder James Maddison Tottenham Midfielder Conor Gallagher Chelsea Forward Harry Kane Bayern Munich Forward Bukayo Saka Arsenal Forward Ollie Watkins Aston Villa Forward Phil Foden Man City Forward Jarrod Bowen West Ham Forward Ivan Toney Brentford Forward Anthony Gordon Newcastle Forward Marcus Rashford Man Utd

Southgate has been a fiercely loyal manager, and has often stuck by players who have struggled at club level or been missing consistent first-team action due to injury. The Euros will be the Three Lions' boss' final tournament in charge of England unless he agrees an extension to a contract which expires at the end of 2024, while Manchester United are said to have included the 53-year-old as a surprise potential replacement for manager Erik ten Hag.

There has been an established core of squad members throughout Southgate's tenure. From Jordan Pickford in goal, John Stones in defence up to Harry Kane at the tip of attack, England's spine has been unchanged since the 2018 World Cup. However, some fitness issues have complicated this month's selection process.



Injuries

Kieran Trippier

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe was confident that Kieran Trippier had only sustained a "minor injury" but it was enough of a blow to keep him out of the trip to Chelsea on 11 March. The creative right-back endured a pronounced dip in form during the festive period but remains one of the key players for Newcastle - and Southgate's England.

Comfortable on either flank, Trippier's versatility has been routinely exploited by Southgate over the years. Howe predicted that his vice-captain would be back after the international break but offered no certainties. It's all but guaranteed that Trippier will be included in Southgate's squad this summer if he is fit.



Club Newcastle Injury type Calf Last appearance March 2024 Expected return March 2024

Marc Guehi

Southgate has been increasingly convinced to turn towards the defensive leader of his former club Crystal Palace in recent international windows. Marc Guehi played every minute of England's European qualifiers in November against Malta and North Macedonia. Despite missing out on the 2022 World Cup squad, there was the distinct expectation that Guehi would be on the plane - if not the starting XI - for Euro 2024.

Those hopes have been put on hold after Guehi pulled up with a knee injury in February. The 23-year-old tried to return to training the following month but only aggravated an issue which is expected to keep him out until May. Whether that will afford him enough time to convince Southgate of his availability remains to be seen.



Club Crystal Palace Injury type Knee Last appearance February 2024 Expected return May 2024

Trent Alexander-Arnold

In one of the bolder moves of Southgate's typically tentative tenure, Trent Alexander-Arnold was unleashed in midfield during the November 2023 break. The Liverpool full-back will not be playing anywhere this month while he nurses a knee problem that sidelined him for Liverpool's Carabao Cup final victory over Chelsea.

Alexander-Arnold also had to watch the Reds play out an enthralling 1-1 draw with title rivals Manchester United earlier this month, but there is optimism on Merseyside that their prolific assist-maker could return after the international break. Southgate will surely take a fully fit Alexander-Arnold to Germany but may not toss him into midfield after missing the opportunity for another look at the 25-year-old in that position during this month's friendlies.



Club Liverpool Injury type Knee Last appearance February 2024 Expected return March 2024

Levi Colwill

Unlike Southgate's days as a player, when England managers had the luxury of choosing between Stuart Pearce or Graeme Le Saux among others, there is a lack of left-back options for the current boss. Levi Colwill has been awkwardly shoehorned into this role for Chelsea and his country but is carrying a knock to his toe ahead of the upcoming friendlies.

Colwill had to pull out of the November squad with a shoulder injury, failing to add to his single cap against Australia last October. The former Brighton player still has a strong chance of making it to Germany if he can recover in time given the scarcity of fit left-footers at Southgate's disposal.



Club Chelsea Injury type Toe Last appearance March 2024 Expected return March 2024

Luke Shaw

It would be easier to list when Luke Shaw has been fit this season. A difference-maker for Manchester United and England when available to canter freely down the left flank, Shaw has been plagued by muscular problems this term.

Erik ten Hag revealed that Shaw will be out "for an extended period" after rushing him back for a Premier League match against Luton Town last month. Shaw fired England into a second-minute lead against Italy in the final of the 2020 European Championships but faces a race against time to even make the squad for this summer's tournament.



Club Man Utd Injury type Thigh Last appearance February 2024 Expected return May 2024

Jack Grealish

The devastation was writ large across Jack Grealish's face when he pulled up against Luton Town in February. The Manchester City winger had been publicly challenged by his manager Pep Guardiola to bring more attacking "brilliance" to his game as Jeremy Doku vied for his starting spot on the left wing. Injuries have stopped Grealish from establishing any rhythm and a groin problem has kept him out of Southgate's squad this month.

Rarely a starter for England, Grealish has routinely offered a dynamic option off the bench to prey on tiring legs. West Ham's Jarrod Bowen may be tasked with that crucial role in Grealish's absence against Brazil and Belgium.



Club Man City Injury type Groin Last appearance February 2024 Expected return March 2024

New Call-ups

Jarrad Branthwaite

Everton's Jarrad Branthwaite is in line to earn his first senior cap this month. After excelling during a loan spell with Dutch side PSV Eindhoven last season, Branthwaite has established himself as a regular in Sean Dyche's robust Everton rearguard. Despite their struggles this term, only title challengers Arsenal and Liverpool have kept more clean sheets than the Toffees.

The left-footed defender is not a complete novice at international level. Branthwaite captained England's under-21 side to a 3-0 win over Northern Ireland in November. The spate of defensive injuries all but guaranteed the 21-year-old's promotion to the senior side but he may have earned a call-up regardless given his impressive performances at club level.



Players Left Out

Ben White

Despite being in fine form for Arsenal leading up into the March international break - he supplied both assists in the Gunners' hard-fought victory over Brentford in the Premier League - Gareth Southgate opted to leave out Ben White once again from his England squad. The versatile right-back headed home from the squad that competed at the World Cup in Qatar, and has been a glaring omission in squads since then. Now, Southgate has shed some light on the matter in his squad announcement press conference.



"We had a call from Edu saying Ben didn't want to be considered for England at this time. It's a great shame, he's a player I really like. I spoke to him post-Qatar because I was keen to pick him and there was reticence on his side. I don't know why that is but I have to respect that and I want to leave the door open to him. He's not available to us but the other thing I would say is there's no issue between us at all and never any issue with Steve Holland because that has been mentioned and I don't like that."

Kalvin Phillips

Southgate remained convinced of Kalvin Phillips' enduring quality throughout his darkest days spent rotting away on Manchester City's bench. Following the 28-year-old's winter loan move to West Ham in the January transfer window, it appears Southgate's faith has faded.

Phillips has endured a truly nightmarish start to his career in east London. After ceding possession in moves that directly led to the concession of a goal in each of his first two appearances for the club, Phillips was sent off against Nottingham Forest in his fourth outing. David Moyes hauled the beleaguered midfielder off halfway through West Ham's last league fixture as his side trailed relegation-threatened Burnley 2-0. In Phillips' absence, the Hammers salvaged a 2-2 draw. Even Southgate's loyalty has its limits.



Club West Ham England caps 31 England goals 1

Dominic Solanke

As Southgate unveiled his squad for March's friendlies, only two players had scored Premier League goals this season than Bournemouth's Dominic Solanke. The former Chelsea and Liverpool striker has blossomed at the sharp tip of Andoni Iraola's high-pressing side this term, racking up a career-high 15 top-flight goals.

Unfortunately for Solanke, one of the players ahead of him in the scoring charts is his compatriot Ollie Watkins. The Aston Villa striker is already in double digits for league goals and assists, but both Solanke and Watkins are battling it out for the role of Harry Kane's understudy.



Club Bournemouth England caps 1 England goals 0

Kobbie Mainoo

Manchester United boss Ten Hag leaned upon a familiar cliche when discussing the 18-year-old prodigy Kobbie Mainoo. "If players are good enough," he said, "they are old enough." Southgate hasn't subscribed to the same methodology just yet.

Mainoo made his debut for England's under-19s this time last year, oddly starting twice as a centre forward. The unflappable teenager has excelled at the base of midfield for United since making his first Premier League start against Everton in November. Composed but not overly cautious in possession, Mainoo is mature beyond his tender years, as he demonstrated by repeatedly telling five-time Champions League winner Casemiro to calm down earlier this year. While Casemiro lines up with Brazil at Wembley, Mainoo will likely be turning out for England's under-21s as they face Azerbaijan and Luxembourg.

