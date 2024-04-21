Highlights Chaos ensued as hundreds of fans without tickets overwhelmed security measures at Wembley, leading to multiple breaches.

Police assistance was delayed and inadequate as fans breached Club Wembley's perimeter, desperate to gain access to the final.

Despite England's thrilling performance, discord continued outside Wembley with fans and eventually led to racial abuse towards Italian supporters.

England's run to the European Championship final in 2021 was a superb moment for the country after what had been a dark year due to the Coronavirus pandemic. This dramatic final was meant to be a momentous occasion for a country that hadn't reached a major final in the European Championships or the FIFA World Cup since that famous day at Wembley back in 1966.

With this final back at the stadium that has been described as the 'home of England', this was a chance to revel in the success of the national team and, of course, beat an Italy side who were surely the underdogs in this clash. What transpired, however, left a sour aftertaste to what had been a superb occasion for fans of the national team.

The signs were ominous in the dramatic semi-final victory over Denmark at Wembley Stadium, with the Daily Mail reporting that the security ahead of the final had been 'beefed up' after fans, who didn't have tickets, stormed through the barriers at the iconic stadium. Sadly, history was to repeat itself ahead of the final against Italy.

Timeline of Events

Time Events that occurred throughout the UEFA EURO 2020 final 10 am Fans were beginning to drink heavily in the morning with some jumping on the roof at Fulton Road, which was the first 'red flag' of the day. 1:45 pm A request was made by the FA for more policing assistance but they were told they had to wait until 3 pm before this help could arrive. 4:30-5:00 pm The first arrest of the day is made for tailgating. This is described as following closely behind someone who has a ticket and getting in on that ticket, rather than using your own. 6:07 pm Fans break down the fence line and breach Club Wembley's outer security perimeter. 20 minutes later, another crowd attempts to break through one of the disabled entrances. 6:55 pm - 7:45 pm Twenty people gained access to the inner entrance. This was then repeated another five times over 50 minutes. 8:02 pm As Luke Shaw volleys home to give England the lead against Italy after 90 seconds, some fans are still outside attempting to gain access, with the crowd becoming more and more irate. 9:45 pm As the game entered extra time after a Leonardo Bonucci equaliser, fans were still outside trying to force their way in with one official describing them as "zombies". 11:00 pm As fans began to shuffle out of Wembley Stadium, a portable toilet was kicked over. After it finally began to quieten down, the big clean-up began with 31 tonnes of waste being left after the game, 10 times the average. 11:30 pm Italian fans were subjected to racial abuse from England fans on the train home.

Morning Trouble

Close

Ahead of the massive clash at Wembley Stadium on the final day of the superb European Championship performance, there were some murmurs of discontent through the early hours of the day. The FA's review of the incident conducted by Baroness Casey details how there were hundreds of fans in and around the stadium who had no tickets with council officials messaging into a WhatsApp group chat about this issue.

At around 10am, fans were beginning to drink heavily around the stadium and there was some concern from security about the sheer levels of alcohol that had been consumed at such an early time of the day. Around midday, fans jumped onto the roof at Fulton Road, which is on Wembley Road, and this was said to be the first 'red flag' for security officials around the ground. At 1pm, flares were set off for a game that didn't kick off until 8 pm and this was described as the second red flag of the day by officials.

Lack of Police Assistance and Overcrowding

Despite the Daily Mail reporting before the final that security would be beefed up, officials from the FA asked the Met Police Service at around 1:45pm when they could expect police assistance, but the reply was they could be expected at 3:00pm.

With the numbers building up ahead of the game, at around 4:30-5:00pm, the first arrest is made for tailgating. Tailgating is following behind someone at the barrier who scans through to gain entry under one ticket. From this point on, chaos ensued. Police assistance eventually arrived with 534 officers, in total, on the scene to try and deal with the situation.

At around 6:07pm, the crowd knocks down the fence line and breaches Club Wembley's outer security perimeter. Around 20 minutes later, fans tried to breach one of the disabled entrances into Wembley Stadium and were largely stopped by police, but still around 70 people entered along this route.

Fans Break Through Multiple Entrances

With fans gathering to get into the stadium, some with a ticket and others without, this inevitably led to a few slipping through the cracks. After 70 people entered the disabled entrance at Gate M 20 minutes earlier, a further 200 people broke through Gate H, another disabled access point.

This would be repeated nearly an hour later with a further 90 people breaking through Gate H. Stadium staff had also opened Gate D to try and eject tailgaters who had tried to sneak into the stadium, but this led to the crowd attempting to get in themselves. Twenty people did gain entry to the inner door but were held back by police and stewards. This was repeated a further five times, at 6:56pm, 7:00pm, 7:15pm, 7:44pm and 7:46pm.

According to a report from The Athletic, one steward was so fearful for his safety, that, due to the violence of the crowd, he openly let people in. “People were punching, kicking, I just opened the door and got out of the way,” he said. “There’s no money they could offer to make me come back.” What became obvious was that, as time went on, the police were simply not prepared for what to expect from the country's biggest game in 55 years.

Problems Continued as the Game Kicked Off

It would be easy to forget, with all the chaos and carnage going on outside the stadium, that an exciting final was about to be played at England's best stadium, but the problems persisted. As both sets of players were belting out their national anthems, the problems only worsened as the referee, Bjorn Kuipers, kicked off proceedings.

When Luke Shaw volleyed in the opening goal from a Kieran Tripper cross, the atmosphere inside the stadium was electric, but the problems outside the stadium somehow got worse when the Manchester United left-back opened the scoring after just 90 seconds. After the goal went in, crowds stormed the outer gate of the South West Ramp, with repairs required to yet another entrance as more breaches had occurred. Around an hour after the game had kicked off, groups were still circling the stadium perimeter looking for a way in.

Fans Still Trying to Get in as Extra-Time Started

Leonardo Bonucci fired in the equaliser for Roberto Mancini's men in the second half with the game eventually going into extra-time in what became a nerve-shredder.

As extra time began, fans were still outside the stadium trying to find a way in, with one spokesperson for the FA's report saying: "It was constant for six hours - even in extra time, people were standing like zombies on the line, trying to get in."

Crowds breached Gate G for the third time, with some officials wanting Italy to win on penalties as they were concerned about people's safety had England won the tournament.

Italian Fans Subjected to Abuse

As the game ended and fans were shuffled out of the stadium, problems continued. Fans pushed over portable toilets outside the stadium on Olympic Way, with one official from the council writing on WhatsApp: "Bloody hell, what have people done."

If the crowd trouble before the game wasn't bad enough, some Italian fans had to deal with racist abuse from England fans on the way home from the game. One family, with children, had to deal with abuse on the train before staff did eventually intervene.

Back at Wembley Stadium, the clean-up took five days to complete with the amount of rubbish totalling 31 tonnes, which is 10 times the regular average for a match day.

Instances of Theft

The problems don't end there. A Wembley steward admitted to trying to sell wristbands to get ticketless fans into the stadium, which could explain why so many people attempted to get in without any tickets.

The steward pleaded guilty to theft at Willesden Magistrates' Court. He posted screenshots on Facebook Marketplace offering two passes, two uniforms and wristbands for £4,500.

Another instance of theft was reported during the chaotic Sunday in July, with Formula 1 driver Lando Norris reporting that his watch was stolen. Norris reported that two men put him in a headlock and stole his watch, which was believed to be worth £144,000.

After posing for photos with fans next to his vehicle, Norris was allegedly approached by two men before one of them put his arm around Norris' neck whilst the other stole the watch. One of the alleged offenders was found not guilty of the incident which left Norris "shaken", according to The Mirror.

Hosting Another Major Final

At the time of writing, it has been nearly three years since the events at Wembley occurred. In what was supposed to be an event to highlight the best of English football and culture, instead, the events that occurred on Sunday the 11th July 2021 tarnished the FA's reputation and the reputation of the country.

In just over a month, Wembley Stadium will play host to another European final, this time in the UEFA Champions League. Paris Saint-Germain, Borussia Dortmund, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich could all make it to London.

In Baroness Casey's report after the event, she described the "perfect storm" that led to the events of the final with the easing of COVID-19 restrictions, as well as the lack of fan zones that led to the troubles. Since this incident, it seems the FA feel more prepared to host a major final. FA CEO Mark Bullingham said in a recent report investigating the trouble outside the stadium released in 2023:

We thank Baroness Casey for her time and diligence in undertaking this new stocktake report. The report highlights the continued improvement and delivery of successful events at Wembley Stadium since the unacceptable events around the UEFA EURO 2020 Final, as well as the significant financial investment we have made to enhance our security measures throughout the venue. We will continue to work hard together on implementing the recommendations from Baroness Casey to ensure that visiting Wembley Stadium is a safe and enjoyable experience for everyone.

After the European Championship final and the events in Paris during the Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid, the FA and UEFA will be hoping for a much more secure and safe day at Wembley.

All quotes courtesy of the FA's independent report as well as quotes taken from The Athletic's report into the incident.