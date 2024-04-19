Highlights Germany will start Euro 2024 against Scotland kicking off with the Adidas FUSSBALLLIEBE that makes use of advanced technology.

The new ball's design celebrates vibrancy and simplicity, with aerodynamic features for precision in flight and energy.

Features a 500hz sensor for offsides and coupled with limb tracking aims to ensure accurate and fair decisions with reduced VAR errors.

In less than two months, Germany will kick off the 2024 European Championships against Scotland at the Allianz Arena (called the Fussball Arena Munchen for the tournament due to UEFA's sponsorship rules) in Munich. It will begin a month of pure football that fans in Europe, and around the world, will tune in to enjoy.

Of course, as is the case with any tournament and any football match, the ball is an important part of the process. Adidas' brand new FUSSBALLLIEBE will be the ball for this tournament and promises to be one of the most technologically advanced footballs in the history of the game. It will also be expensive to buy, as it is currently being sold for a retail price of £130, although cheaper versions are available. GIVEMESPORT brings you a rundown of the design and technology in the ball and why the technology is being implemented.

Visual and Technical Design

The look of the ball

The design of a football is an important part as it can lead to the ball having an everlasting impact on the game. Nike's T90 aerow is synonymous with the Premier League in the mid-2000s and, along with Thierry Henry and his black gloves, forms part of the aesthetic that people think of when they cast their minds to that era. Additionally, Adidas' Tango and the design of their Champions League football have also become iconic.

The new Adidas ball design attempts to mimic the 'movement of the ball and the flight and energy of the game' through its prominent black wing shapes that are featured prominently and are accentuated with red, blue, green, and orange. They represent and celebrate the vibrance that competing nations bring to the tournament. They also represent the simplicity of football 'that attracts the love of football fans from around the world'.

Aerodynamic technology

The outer shell of the ball, referred to as the PRECISIONSHELL, features indentations on its 20 panels that have been placed strategically after meticulous research to control the airflow over the ball for maximum precision. Additionally, the outer shell of the ball is supported by Adidas' CTR-CORE, which is also featured in their Al-Rihla World Cup ball that was used for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, that is designed for 'accuracy and consistency, supporting fast, precise play with maximum shape and air retention'.

Grooves and indentations have become commonplace on modern footballs, as have bonded panels as opposed to stitched ones. The Adidas Jabulani was one of the first to make use of grooves and indentations to improve the aerodynamics of the ball, and we all know how that went with the ball being labelled as 'unpredictable' by some players.

The ball will also be more eco-friendly as it is made using recycled polyester and water-based ink. Furthermore, each layer of the ball has been made using sustainable materials such as corn fibres, sugar cane, wood pulp, and rubber.

Sam Handy, VP Product and Design at Adidas football said: "When designing this Official Match Ball, we were inspired by the energy and diversity of the tournament and the love that Europe has for football. With that in mind, we hope the FUSSBALLLIEBE will bring joy wherever it's kicked".

Internal technology

This is perhaps the most innovative football ever created. It features technology that aims to improve the officials' ability to apply the rules of the game accurately and fairly.

Offsides

Offsides have always been controversial in football, but in the recent history of the game, it feels like almost every decision is infuriating fans. This is undoubtedly due to the introduction of VAR into the game, as minute offsides are being scrutinised more than ever before. Some argue that these are the correct decisions because that is how the rules work, and some argue that the game is being over-officiated and that minute offsides do not provide a clear and obvious advantage.

However, VAR can still get offside decisions wrong. In the Premier League, this has happened more than once. In the 2022/23 season, when Brighton were playing against Crystal Palace in the bitter M23 Derby, Pervis Estupinan scored a neat curler from close range only to have it ruled out as VAR had spotted that the Ecuadorian full-back was offside. It was later spotted that John Brooks, the VAR that evening, had drawn the lines wrong and therefore the goal should have stood as Estupinan would have been onside.

Furthermore, in the 2022 Women's Euros, Sweden had a goal wrongly ruled out for offside. Rebecca Blomqvist had escaped her marker and neatly finished, but the goal was ruled out for offside after a VAR check. However, the lines were drawn on the wrong points on the defender, which meant that Blomqvist was actually onside. Sweden wrote to UEFA to complain, as at the time goal difference could have been the deciding factor in Group C, but huge wins for Sweden and the Netherlands in their final games put any worries to bed.

Miscommunication has also led to goals being wrongly disallowed. Luis Diaz's goal in Liverpool's controversial clash with Tottenham in September 2023 saw a goal ruled out because the officials experienced a miscommunication. When Diaz scored his goal, the offside flag was raised and a VAR check ensued. However, the VAR, Darren England, believed he was checking for a goal and not a disallowed goal and when he saw where Diaz was, he confirmed that the onfield decision should stand. With the onfield decision standing, this resulted in a perfectly good goal being ruled out.

The new technology in the Adidas FUSSBALLLIEBE should eliminate these issues. Coupled with semi-automated offsides, you would hope that errors from VAR should be a thing of the past. The ball uses a 500hz sensor which is synchronised with cameras in the stadium to create the 3D offside graphics. This should also dramatically reduce the amount of time it takes to make a decision, which has been one of the criticisms of VAR in the Premier League since the Diaz mistake, as the time taken to perform a VAR check has increased.

The Champions League currently uses similar technology, but instead of a microchip they use AI to determine whether players are offside or not. This should be even more accurate as the microchip will be able to accurately detect when contact is made with the ball, meaning that VAR officials will not have to freeze a picture accurately to determine when the ball was played, hopefully making offsides incredibly accurate.

Handball

The handball rule has also been muddied in recent years with it being changed numerous times. We know how ambiguous the handball rule can be in terms of players making their body unnaturally bigger or when the position of the players body is not the result of them moving fairly as part of play. They are somewhat more simple compared to a few years ago, but they can still be tricky for football fans and pundits alike to wrap their heads around.

Recently, a decision in the Europa League caused this exact kind of confusion. In stoppage time of the Round of 16 tie between SC Freiburg and West Ham, the ball struck Noah Weisshaupt's arm in the 18-yard box. Weisshaupt's arm was raised above his head and the ball struck his arm after it rebounded off his leg. A lengthy VAR check resulted in no penalty being given. Both Michael Owen and Steve Sidwell expressed confusion at the decision in the TNT Sports studio.

Owen said: "It's just incredibly inconsistent. The handball rule is an absolute mess I feel at the moment. From what we've seen of that type of decision in the recent past, then you'd say it's a penalty. I think based on the current way we referee games, I think it's a penalty."

The ball will make use of the 500hz microchip to accurately determine a touch on the ball, and in conjunction with limb tracking technology, officials will be able to accurately determine whether a handball offense has occurred. The microchip is rechargeable, so presumably the only issue that could occur is if someone forgets to recharge the ball, which admittedly would be very, very funny.

Zvonimir Boban, UEFA's Technical Director and Chief of Football said: "The UEFA European Football Championship stands as the pinnacle of national team competition in Europe, and we are committed to ensuring that every aspect, from the venues to the equipment, upholds the highest standards of quality and performance. We are, as always, confident that Adidas' FUSSBALLLIEBE will mark another stride in our shared dedication to excellence."

Additionally, the tiny car that VW provided to deliver the ball for games at the 2020 Euros and the 2022 Women's Euros will not be returning as BYD are now the official mobility partners of the tournament. BYD will provide cars to the tournament's stakeholders and showcase its cars at selected venues for the duration of the tournament. I think I speak for everyone when I say I hope BYD provides a tiny little car to deliver the ball, but right now we can only hope.