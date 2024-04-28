Highlights Two Man City midfielders will star for their nation this summer.

The 2024 UEFA European Championship is approaching, we can almost begin to count down the days. However, with enthralling title races and crunch European ties occupying our immediate attention over the coming weeks, this summer’s championship, taking place across Germany, has maybe got a little lost.

With 24 diverse nations participating in the tournament, there are countless hidden gems yet to be uncovered, unsung national heroes representing their people, and icons of the game hoping to go out on a high. In this piece, we take a closer look at the best player for every one of those nations.

Name Club Country Berat Djimsiti Atalanta Albania David Alaba Real Madrid Austria Kevin De Bruyne Manchester City Belgium Luka Modric Real Madrid Croatia Adam Hlozek Bayer Leverkusen Czechia Rasmus Hojlund Manchester United Denmark Harry Kane Bayern Munich England Kylian Mbappe Paris Saint-Germain France Kvicha Kvaratskhelia Napoli Georgia Florian Wirtz Bayer Leverkusen Germany Dominik Szoboszlai Liverpool Hungary Alessandro Bastoni Inter Milan Italy Xavi Simons RB Leipzig Netherlands Piotr Zielinski Napoli Poland Cristiano Ronaldo Al Nassr Portugal Nicolae Stanciut Damac Romania John McGinn Aston Villa Scotland Dusan Vlahovic Juventus Serbia David Hancko Feyenoord Slovakia Benjamin Sesko RB Leipzig Slovenia Rodri Manchester City Spain Granit Xhaka Bayer Leverkusen Switzerland Hakan Calhanoglu Inter Milan Turkey Giorgi Sudakov Shakhtar Donetsk Ukraine

Albania

Berat Djimsiti

Now part of the furniture in Bergamo since joining in 2016, 31-year-old Berat Djimsiti has played across Atalanta’s back line, clocking up 3,501 minutes for Gian Piero Gasperini’s side this campaign, the most of any player.

Known for his leadership and defensive solidity, Djimsiti will be integral to any potential success the plucky Balkan nation may have at this summer’s Euros.

The Swiss-born centre-back played seven of eight matches in qualifying as Albania topped a competitive Group E on goal difference.

Berat Djimsiti club and country stats 2023/24 club apps (all comps) Club G+A (all comps) Euro 2024 qualifying apps Qualifying G+A 41 2 Seven 0

Austria

David Alaba

Despite the rise of several exciting young stars such as Nicolas Seiwald, Christoph Baumgartner and Patrick Wimmer, it is hard to look beyond David Alaba as Austria’s most important player. Alaba currently sat second in his nation’s all-time top appearance makers with 105, six behind veteran forward Marko Arnautovic.

The versatile 31-year-old has also enjoyed a distinguished club career, totalling over 400 appearances for Bayern Munich before moving to Real Madrid in 2021.

Ralf Rangnick’s side earned automatic qualification to Euro 2024 finishing second to Belgium in Group F with Alaba playing in five of the eight matches. It is the country’s fourth European Championship, and they will be hoping to at least equal their best finish of reaching the Round of 16, as they did at Euro 2020.

David Alaba club and country stats 2023/24 club apps (all comps) Club G+A (all comps) Euro 2024 qualifying apps Qualifying G+A 17 2 Five 0

Belgium

Kevin De Bruyne

Although a season heavily interrupted by injury, if Belgium are to finally meet expectations on the international stage, then Kevin De Bruyne will have to be on form. Since signing from VfL Wolfsburg in 2015, the midfield maestro has been at the heart of Manchester City domination, scoring 101 goals and registering 166 assists for the Citizens, asserting himself as a true Premier League great and one of the finest midfielders of his generation.

This season has been more troubling for the Belgian, with injuries seeing him limited to just nine Premier League starts, although don’t be surprised to see the 32-year-old go up another gear in the final weeks of the season. De Bruyne made just one appearance in qualifying, completing 90 minutes against Sweden as Belgium topped their group.

Kevin De Bruyne club and country stats 2023/24 club apps (all comps) Club G+A (all comps) Euro 2024 qualifying apps Qualifying G+A 18 19 1 0

Croatia

Luka Modric

The second most minutes of any outfield player in qualifying, Luka Modric is still Croatia’s main man. Far and away Croatia’s all-time top appearance maker with 174 caps, Luka Modrić will be hoping he can lead his nation to glory in what will surely be his last major tournament.

Modric played a vital role in their second and third-place finishes at the 2018 and 2022 World Cups respectively, winning the Golden Ball at the former, and winning the Ballon d'Or that same year. Croatia booked their spot at Euro 2024 dramatically, sneaking up to second in their qualification group with a narrow win against Armenia in the final round of matches.

Luka Modric club and country stats 2023/24 club apps (all comps) Club G+A (all comps) Euro 2024 qualifying apps Qualifying G+A 37 8 8 0

Czechia

Adam Hlozek

Just as Patrik Schick did at Euro 2020, with his astonishing halfway-line goal against Scotland, 21-year-old Adam Hlozek has the potential to explode for Czechia at this summer’s tournament. A former wonder-kid, Hlozek made his debut for his former club Sparta Prague in 2018, becoming their youngest ever player to appear in a league match at the age of 16 years, three months and 16 days.

Hlozek went on to score 34 goals in 105 league matches for Sparta, before earning a move to Bayer Leverkusen. Yet to truly cement his place under Xabi Alonso at Leverkusen, appearing 22 times in the Bundesliga but only starting four, Hlozek played a bigger role in his country’s Euro 2024 qualification, appearing in all eight matches as Czechia finished second in Group E.

Adam Hlozek club and country stats 2023/24 club apps (all comps) Club G+A (all comps) Euro 2024 qualifying apps Qualifying G+A 32 9 8 0

Denmark

Rasmus Hojlund

Another young attacker who could light up Euro 2024 is Manchester United and Denmark forward Rasmus Hojlund. The 21-year-old has had a remarkable last 18 months, from moving to Atalanta as a largely unknown striker to joining the Red Devils for an initial £64m, after a memorable breakout campaign.

Despite injuries hampering his first season in England, Hojlund has found the net seven times in 24 Premier League appearances. He has shown even better form for his country, scoring seven goals in just eight qualifying matches as Denmark, who went all the way to the semi-finals in 2021, topped Group H.

Rasmus Hojlund club and country stats 2023/24 club apps (all comps) Club G+A (all comps) Euro 2024 qualifying apps Qualifying G+A 35 15 8 7

England

Harry Kane

Who is England’s best player? A seemingly endless debate that has been the topic of conversation among friends across the country. In truth, there is no right answer, but after enjoying another stella individual season, it is hard to argue against England captain Harry Kane.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Last month, Kane got his 31st goal of the season, a new personal best and also a record for the most goals scored in a debut Bundesliga season.

Since his highly anticipated and long-awaited departure from Tottenham Hotspur, Kane has produced one of the greatest Bundesliga debut seasons ever seen, despite Bayern Munich’s own collective disappointment. With 15 goals from the first ten Bundesliga matches, the 30-year-old broke Gerd Muller’s record from 1968/69, and with his 18th goal, he became the top-scoring Englishman in German top-flight history. For his country, Kane showed similar form in front of goal, scoring eight in England’s eight qualifying matches, and helping them top a Group C containing Euro 2020 final opponents, Italy.

Harry Kane club and country stats 2023/24 club apps (all comps) Club G+A (all comps) Euro 2024 qualifying apps Qualifying G+A 40 51 8 8

France

Kylian Mbappe

It’s no secret that Kylian Mbappe is the jewel in France’s glistening crown. Ahead of his all-but-confirmed Real Madrid move, the Frenchman has enjoyed one of his greatest seasons to date, with 24 goals and six assists in a 26 Ligue 1 matches, eight goals in ten UEFA Champions League appearances, and in Euro qualifying, nine goals in France’s eight qualifying matches. France topped Group B with a near-perfect record, drawing just once, and Les Bleus will surely be contenders to go all the way, amending their second-place finish as hosts in 2016.

Kylian Mbappe club and country stats 2023/24 club apps (all comps) Club G+A (all comps) Euro 2024 qualifying apps Qualifying G+A 42 50 8 9

Georgia

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia carries the weight of a nation gripped with Euro fever for the very first time. History was made on the 26th of March when Georgia emerged victorious over Greece on penalties. Many won’t rate their as first-time qualifiers, but with the affectionately nicknamed ‘Kvaradona’, anything is possible.

The 23-year-old was outstanding in his debut campaign in Italy, playing a key role in Napoli’s first league title in 33 years and finishing the season with 25 goal contributions in 34 Serie A appearances. The Georgian, famed for his dribbling, scored four goals in qualifying and will be hoping to continue the fairy tale with his nation this summer.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia club and country stats 2023/24 club apps (all comps) Club G+A (all comps) Euro 2024 qualifying apps Qualifying G+A 40 18 9 4

Germany

Florian Wirtz

Host nation Germany, after several years of mediocrity, look to be rejuvenated under the tactical astute Julian Nagelsmann, who recently renewed his deal to take him beyond the 2026 World Cup. Having undergone a transition period, Germany now boast numerous young players who could take centre stage on home turf this summer.

A stand-out star is the surprisingly still somewhat underrated Florian Wirtz, who has hit new heights this season, in helping Bayer Leverkusen to their first-ever Bundesliga title. The 20-year-old has registered seven goal contributions in seven Europa League fixtures and 21 goal contributions in 29 league outings.

Florian Wirtz club and country stats 2023/24 club apps (all comps) Club G+A (all comps) Euro 2024 qualifying apps Qualifying G+A 41 35 N/A N/A

Hungary

Dominik Szoboszlai

As Hungary’s captain and talisman, Dominik Szoboszlai will be hoping to build on an encouraging first season with Liverpool at Euro 2024. Having been developed in the Red Bull system, Szoboszlai gained a reputation as an exciting all-action attacking midfielder, equally gifted at creating as he is scoring, as well as providing a threat from set pieces.

The 23-year-old joined the Reds last summer for £70m smashing his own record as the most expensive Hungarian player in history. Having scored four goals in eight qualifying matches and leading Hungary to the top of Group G, Szoboszlai will be the spearhead of one of this summer’s potential dark horses.

Dominik Szboszlai club and country stats 2023/24 club apps (all comps) Club G+A (all comps) Euro 2024 qualifying apps Qualifying G+A 38 11 8 4

Italy

Alessandro Bastoni

In Alessandro Bastoni, Inter Milan and Italy have somewhat of a unicorn, with the centre back a very rare example of a defender also providing a creative threat with his whipped crosses from deep. The 25-year-old joined I Nerazzurri in 2019 after a breakout Serie A campaign with Parma and the following season, in 2020/21, established himself as a key part of the title-winning side under Antonio Conte.

Bastoni recently claimed his second Scudetto following Inter’s win against city rivals AC Milan on the weekend. He has scored once and assisted four times in 25 Serie A appearances. The Italian also played four times for Italy in Euro 2024 qualifiers, with the Azzurri finishing second in Group C.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia club and country stats 2023/24 club apps (all comps) Club G+A (all comps) Euro 2024 qualifying apps Qualifying G+A 33 4 4 0

Netherlands

Xavi Simons

Xavi Simons is a special talent, and at just 20, looks to have already assumed the responsibility of being the Netherlands’ star man this summer. A product of La Masia and currently contracted to PSG, the youngster is enjoying an impressive season on loan at RB Leipzig, having scored seven and assisted 12 in 28 Bundesliga matches.

During qualifying, Simons’ versatility was put to the test by Netherlands manager Ronald Koeman, who utilised the attacker as a typical number 10 and at LW in a 3-2-4-1, on the right wing of a 3-4-3 and as one of two attacking midfielders in a 3-4-2-1.

Indeed, the youngster, gifted with immaculate technique and intelligent movement, played in all eight of the Netherlands’ qualifying matches as they finished second to France in Group B.

Xavi Simons club and country stats 2023/24 club apps (all comps) Club G+A (all comps) Euro 2024 qualifying apps Qualifying G+A 39 23 8 0

Poland

Piotr Zielinski

With Robert Lewandowski having seemingly now past his prime, a new hero could emerge for Poland this summer in the form of Piotr Zielinski. The graceful midfielder, who was central to Napoli’s title-winning campaign last season, featured in seven of Poland’s eight initial qualifiers as they finished 3rd in Group E.

In the Euro 2024 play-offs, Zielinski showed his quality, scoring in Poland’s 5-1 victory over Estonia as well as playing 101 minutes as The Eagles beat Wales on penalties to secure their place at this summer’s tournament. Poland join a very competitive Group D which comprises of the Netherlands, France and Austria.

Piotr Zielinski club and country stats 2023/24 club apps (all comps) Club G+A (all comps) Euro 2024 qualifying apps Qualifying G+A 34 7 9 1

Portugal

Cristiano Ronaldo

Despite the plethora of both established and emerging talent that runs throughout this Portugal squad, it feels naïve to look beyond Cristiano Ronaldo as the country’s biggest threat this summer.

Now playing his football in Saudi Arabia with Al Nassr, Ronaldo is as prominent and prolific as ever for his national team, scoring ten goals from nine of a possible ten qualifying matches.

Having produced the iconic scene of motivating his teammates from the sidelines after his injury in the 2016 final, the now-37-year-old will be hoping to have the final say this time around and secure his second European Championship in what could be his last.

Cristiano Ronaldo club and country stats 2023/24 club apps (all comps) Club G+A (all comps) Euro 2024 qualifying apps Qualifying G+A 37 48 9 10

Romania

Nicolae Stanciu

Nicolae Stanciu is a name that is likely relatively unknown to the majority of supporters. He plays for Saudi side Damac and is the captain and talisman of the Romanian National Team, and will no doubt be the difference maker should Tricolorii taste any success this summer.

The 30-year-old previously spent time at Belgian Pro League side Anderlecht, Slavia Prague and Chinese Super League outfit, Wuhan Three Towns. Stanciu, who stands at 5’7”, is a well-rounded attacker equally adept at playing on the wing or centrally. He appeared in all ten qualifying matches, scoring three times, as Romania went unbeaten topping Group I which also included Switzerland and Israel.

Nicolae Stanciu club and country stats 2023/24 club apps (all comps) Club G+A (all comps) Euro 2024 qualifying apps Qualifying G+A 24 11 10 3

Scotland

John McGinn

Aston Villa’s John McGinn has overtaken Andy Robertson as Scotland’s most important player. The robust central midfielder has become somewhat of a talisman for his national side, appearing in all eight qualifying matches and scoring three times in the process as they finished second to Spain in group A.

McGinn joined Villa from Scottish Premiership stalwarts Hibernian in 2018 whilst the club were in the Championship, and ahead of the 2022/23 season, the 29-year-old was named club captain by then-manager Steven Gerrard. Now an established and ambitious Premier League side, McGinn and Villa have enjoyed their best campaign to date, with the West Midlands side currently sitting 4th under the guidance of experienced tactician Unai Emery.

John McGinn club and country stats 2023/24 club apps (all comps) Club G+A (all comps) Euro 2024 qualifying apps Qualifying G+A 45 16 8 3

Serbia

Dusan Vlahovic

In what is to be their first-ever appearance at a European Championship, Serbia have a real chance of ruffling some feathers, as potential dark horses. They boast a balanced team, spearheaded by the physical forward presence of Dusan Vlahovic.

After a slow start and disjointed start to his Juventus career, weighed down by the hefty price tag that came with it, the 24-year-old striker is getting back to his best form, scoring 15 and assisting three times in 27 Serie A matches this season. For his national team, he is performing too, netting three goals in five qualifying matches as Serbia did enough to clinch second spot in Group G.

Dusan Vlahovic club and country stats 2023/24 club apps (all comps) Club G+A (all comps) Euro 2024 qualifying apps Qualifying G+A 30 19 5 3

Slovakia

David Hancko

Just as interest in Croatia’s Josko Gvardiol skyrocketed after his performances at the 2022 Qatar World Cup, the same could be true for Feyenoord and Slovakia defender David Hancko. Stylistically comparable to Gvardiol, Hancko is capable of playing at left-back and centre back and has played positions to a high level.

Hancko has quietly grown into one of the best centre-backs in Europe since his move to the Eredivisie champions from Sparta Prague in 2022. He has established himself as one of the key men for his nation too, playing almost every minute in qualifying and scoring three times whilst doing so as Slovakia placed 2nd in Group J.

David Hancko club and country stats 2023/24 club apps (all comps) Club G+A (all comps) Euro 2024 qualifying apps Qualifying G+A 43 9 10 2

Slovenia

Benjamin Sesko

Comparable to Erling Haaland for his rare combination of pace, height, and strength, as well as his Red Bull Salzburg education, Benjamin Sesko is one of the most complete young forward prospects in Europe. Still just 20, Sesko has had to wait patiently for opportunities at RB Leipzig since making the switch last summer. Although playing just over 1000 minutes in the Bundesliga this season, Sesko has hit an impressive ten goals. For his nation, the 6’5” striker has scored five goals in nine qualifying matches as Slovenia only missed out on top spot of Group H to Denmark on goal difference.