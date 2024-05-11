Highlights Germany's vibrant away kit inspired by the metaverse sets them apart in Group A.

With just weeks to go until the 2024 European Championship, excitement is building for yet another iteration of the brilliant international competition. During Euro 2020, which was played in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, England played Italy in the final at Wembley Stadium with Roberto Mancini's side coming out on top in a dramatic penalty shootout. Gareth Southgate's side will be hoping to avenge this defeat in the last tournament but there are plenty of other sides in this summer's Championship that will be hoping to cause an upset or two.

A new tournament inevitably means that new kits will be on full display in this summer's competition. With just weeks remaining until the tournament, which is being held in Germany, the majority of those new jerseys have already been revealed. In this article, we will detail every new kit, both home and away, that has been revealed so far ahead of the exciting summer of football.

Nation Euro 2024 Group Kits launched? Kit Release Date Germany Group A Yes 14th March 2024 Scotland Group A Yes 14th March 2024 Hungary Group A Yes 14th March 2024 Switzerland Group A Yes 14th March 2024 Spain Group B Yes 14th March 2024 Croatia Group B Yes 14th March 2024 Italy Group B Yes 14th March 2024 Albania Group B No N/A England Group C Yes 21st March 2024 Serbia Group C Yes 28th March 2024 Slovenia Group C Yes 18th April 2024 Denmark Group C Yes 18th March 2024 France Group D Yes 18th March 2024 Netherlands Group D Yes 21st March 2024 Poland Group D Yes 21st March 2024 Austria Group D Yes 28th March 2024 Belgium Group E Yes 14th March 2024 Slovakia Group E No N/A Romania Group E No N/A Ukraine Group E No N/A Turkey Group F Yes 21st March 2024 Portugal Group F Yes 18th March 2024 Georgia Group F No N/A Czechia Group F Yes 28th March 2024

Group A

Germany

As expected, Germany's home shirt for the European Championships is predominantly white. The colours of the German flag adorn the shoulders of the new shirt, which is a very sleek and simple design. As for the away kit, this is far more vibrant and colourful. The pink strip fades into a purple spiked design towards the bottom of the shirt and is said to be inspired by the 'digital world of the metaverse'. Julian Naglesmann's side will be hoping to fare a lot better than they did in the previous tournament when they suffered a 2-0 defeat to Southgate's England thanks to a Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane goal.

Scotland

Scotland, who have been put in a rather tough group after doing so well to qualify for this tournament, have also released their kits. The look itself is the traditional colours that we have come to expect from the national team, who have qualified for their second European Championship in a row.

The traditional navy kit features a yellow trim with an interesting tartan pattern that runs across the shirt and gives it a much more sleek and vibrant look. Scotland's away kit is a lot less interesting with the pale blue shirt with purple stripes on the shoulders, which is far less pleasing to the eye than the home jersey.

Hungary

Adidas' design for Hungary's jersey is rather plain and uninspiring. During international tournaments, seeing a template like this with the national sides' colours is something we have come to expect. The home jersey is the standard red shirt with the country's flag located on each side, there is white and green trim on the jersey to try and make it more interesting, but it struggles. As for the away kit, it is essentially the reverse of this with the predominantly white shirt and red trim, and it is certainly not as inspiring as the home design. Hungary will be hoping their performance in the competition is more interesting than their kits are.

Switzerland

The Swiss have a very good record in the European Championships and always seem to find themselves in the knockout stages of competitions. Their kits for this summer's tournament are the standard red home shirt with subtle pinstripes going down the jersey, which we have come to expect, but it certainly makes the kit look very clean and tidy.

As for the away kit, which is designed by Puma, the white of the jersey does look basic but the shades of blue on the jersey certainly spices it up a bit. Switzerland beat France on penalties and were another penalty shootout away from a semi-final place at the last European Championship and will be hoping for the same this summer.

Group B

Spain

Over the years, Spain have pulled it out of the bag when it comes to nice designs for the home and away shirts and this year's tournament is no different. The yellow and red home kit, which were the colours adorned by La Roja during their most successful international period during the 2000s, is back this summer. As well as this, The Carnation, which is the flower of Spain, is included on the jersey and makes it look much cleaner. As for the away kit, it is a simple yellow colour with red trim and the design certainly looks original for La Roja as they bid to win their first international title since 2012.

Croatia

For the past three international tournaments, the Croatian team have been very consistent in tournaments, with two deep runs into the World Cup and a good run in the last European Championship. In this upcoming tournament, Croatia will be hoping to repeat the trick and go far on the international stage. In terms of their kits, the home jersey will be something we've come to expect with a red and white checked design. As for the away kit, it is a very similar design to their previous jerseys, with the dark blue design continuing to be their kit of choice. The checked design is in a diagonal fashion, which looks very clean.

Italy

As seems to be the case throughout pretty much every tournament, Italy, who are the current European Champions, have employed a rather simple design for their home jersey. With the home kit being a predominantly blue colour usually, this jersey keeps to that requirement and also adds the three flags of the Azzurri, which makes it look like a professional design. The away kit has a similar design with the predominant colour of white, joined by red and green trim on the shoulders. As well as this, a line from Italy's national anthem is on the back of the shirt, which again makes it seem like a grand jersey.

Albania

With Albania, it is unclear if they should expect a new home and away jersey for the tournament with Macron, who designs the shirts for the national team, providing a new kit every 24 months. Going off of the agreement, Macron's next kit design would be in March 2025 with their previous jersey being supplied to them last year.

If they keep these designs, the home shirt is a deep red colour with the collar being black, which makes the design look basic but clean. As for the away kit, it is a similar design to the home jersey but with white block colour and a black collar.

Group C

England

England's kit release a couple of weeks ago caused controversy due to the change of the flag of St George. As for the kit itself, it's a sleek design choice from Nike with a white base and the navy collar is a very nice design.

Nike's decision with the away kit was another talking point ahead of this summer's tournament in Germany. They changed the colour from red to more of a blue design with gold trim and a monochrome three lions design. These designs are certainly stylish and Gareth Southgate's side will certainly be hoping they can finally go all the way in an international tournament.

Slovenia

Slovenia's home kit for the European Championships in the summer was released this week. The design itself is certainly an interesting and unique one, unlike some of the other kits on show. The home kit has a mountain in the middle of the jersey which certainly improves it, otherwise, it would have been a very bland one. Slovenia is a very mountainous country, so it makes sense to include this in their kit design and it certainly adds to it.

As well as this, below the mountain is a vertical strip of diamonds which certainly adds to the design. The kit itself doesn't look unique with the image of the mountain setting it apart from the rest, but it certainly isn't one of the best kits in the tournament. The away kit has not, yet, been released.

Serbia

Another team joining England in Group C is Serbia, who will be hoping to finish second in this group to advance to the knockout stages of the competition. As for the kits of Serbia, which are designed by Puma, they are certainly very bland when compared to Switzerland's, which are things of beauty; Serbia's are less so.

The home shirt features a bland red strip with blue cuffs, quite similar to previous iterations. As for the away jersey, it is an all-white colour with a blue v-neck collar with blue sleeves, but it is certainly not a unique or interesting design.

Denmark

The final team in England's group is Denmark, who were very dangerous in the last European Championship when they lost to Gareth Southgate's side in the semi-final at Wembley Stadium. With Hummel developing the kit for Denmark, the home jersey has a nice design on the chest of the block red home jersey with a white collar that makes it a superb kit.

As for the away kit, this is less spectacular with the standard block white jersey making an appearance. The only element that makes this maybe more interesting is the white and red collar, which certainly makes it an interesting one. Denmark will be, once again, hoping to go far in this year's championship, like they did back in 2021.

Group D

France

France will be hoping that they can go all the way in the tournament after getting to the World Cup final in Qatar before suffering defeat to Lionel Messi's Argentina in an extraordinary final. As for their kits, it's certainly a step up compared to some of the other sides in Group C. France had their kits designed by Nike with the manufacturers of the kit paying homage to the 1960 jersey which was a light blue with a large crest on the front.

The home jersey has a large crest on the bright blue jersey with the French flag on the collar, making it stand out. As for the away kit, it is a white design with a blue collar and the pinstripes fade from blue to black.

The Netherlands have had a habit of producing beautiful kits over the years, and it seems this summer's European Championships looks set to be no different. The home jersey is the standard orange with a navy collar and it may well be a simple design which has been seen before, but it is certainly a classy one. As for their away kit this summer, it is a predominantly navy design with orange accents on the jersey with the subtle detail of lions and lionesses on the jersey. It is certainly one of the best-looking kits seen so far this summer.

Poland

Robert Lewandowski's Poland knocked Wales out of the competition in the play-offs on their way to the tournament in Germany but certainly have a tough group on their hands. Poland have often decided to go with block colours for their jerseys and it seems like they will do so once again in the summer tournament.

The home kit is a white shirt with red sleeve cuffs, very similar to the previous iterations seen in previous tournaments. The away kit is the polar opposite of this with the block red and the Nike logo, which isn't unique but is certainly on brand.

Austria

Austria are usually a side that causes an upset or two in international competitions. With the quality of teams in this tournament, however, it may well be difficult for them to cause an upset. The home kit is the standard red design but this, uniquely, has a different shade of red on the jersey. As well as this, the jersey also has white cuffs, which makes it look like a unique design. As for the away kit, this design is far less interesting, with a white kit with a black collar and sleeve cuffs. Compared to the home kit, it is a rather bland design.

Group E

Belgium

Beginning group E with Belgium and two kits that may well be some of the best seen in the European Championship this summer. The home jersey is the standard red jersey, albeit slightly darker than in recent years, with the jersey itself said to be an ode to the foundation of the Belgian Football Association in 1895.

As for the away jersey, it is a bright blue shirt with brown shorts and it is certainly a unique and eye-catching one which may go down well in this summer's tournament. The design itself is said to be inspired by Tintin, the cartoon character, and it is a jersey that will be a memorable one. Belgium will be hoping they have a memorable tournament this summer.

Slovakia

Similar to Slovenia, the kit used for Slovakia in the 2024 European Championship hadn't yet been decided until now. However, according to FourFourTwo, the kit used for the summer from Slovakia, which has been supplied by Nike, is a template design. Because Slovakia is not one of the top sides that have kits supplied by Nike, they have been dealt a bad hand with the kits they have been given.

The base of the jersey is blue with a red collar and looks very similar to any other jerseys that are provided by Nike. Whilst other teams are provided with bespoke tournament kits, it looks like Slovakia have not and will wear these template-designed jerseys for this summer's tournament.

Romania

Next up in Group E is Romania, but the kits that they are expected to use for the tournament look as though they will be the same jerseys that they played in during the qualifiers. The home strip features a block yellow appearance with stripes on the sleeve cuff that represent the Romanian flag. As for Romania's away jersey is the same block design, except with a red colour. The Romanian president of the Football Federation, Razvan Burleanu, has reportedly suggested no changes to the kit will be made for the summer's competition.

Ukraine

Despite the majority of sides in the competition being expected to wear different jerseys for the tournament, Ukraine could well be set for the same kit that they have worn since 2021. Part of the reason for this is that their current manufacturer, Joma, continues to produce jerseys for Russian clubs, which has slowed down the production of Ukrainian kits due to the ongoing war between the two countries.

The home kit is a yellow block jersey with blue accents, whilst the away kit is a blue block jersey with yellow accents, essentially the reverse of their home kit. Ukraine has a few dangerous players in their team and could cause opposing teams problems.

Group F

Turkey

The final group of this summer's European Championship is Group F and starting the proceedings in this group is Turkey. They have often been expected to do big things in tournaments, but they can never quite seem to make any inroads into the competition. They did reach the semi-final in 2008, and it seems like the kits they are using this summer is an attempt to recapture past glories, with the white home kit with the red stripe across the chest being very similar to that previous design. Turkey's away kit is the standard red too, with Nike, who are designing the jersey this summer, producing a very basic crimson colour.

Portugal

One team in this group who will be hoping to go deep in the tournament and potentially win it are Roberto Martinez's Portugal. They have not gone deep in a competition since 2016, but they will be hoping to change that in this summer's competition. The kits they are using for this summer's tournament are superb.

The home kit is a rather basic one, barring the slightly darker shade of red with the green shorts. However, Portugal's away jersey is where Nike have really outdone themselves and this jersey may well be a popular one come the beginning of the European Championships. The light blue mosaic of the jersey is certainly easy on the eye and pays homage to Portugal's famous architecture.

Czechia

Another nation that will wear kits made by Puma are Czechia, who usually have decent runs deep into tournaments and will certainly be hoping for yet another this campaign. The home kit is a very subtle jersey with the lion icon printed on the red home jersey that comes with blue cuffs. As for the away kit, it seems Puma have not tried as hard with the design.

A bland jersey for the away kit follows this nice design, with a white design and a blue collar. The away jersey is certainly a step down compared to the fantastic design of the home kit.

Georgia

The final kit for this summer's European Championship is Georgia's, who will be hoping to upset the applecart in the tournament, but it seems unlikely that they will get out of their tough group. However, the kits that Georgia are using this summer may well be some of the nicest in the competition, despite them not being new for this specific tournament. The home jersey is a white shirt with a red stripe down the middle of the shirt.

Similar to other sides who do not have a new kit for this summer's tournament, Georgia's jersey will be another template design. As for the away jersey, it is a simple black design with a red collar, which may seem simple, but it is certainly stylish and slick. They may well not go far in the competition, but they certainly have some stylish jerseys ready for the summer tournament.