Highlights There have been 16 editions of the European Championships since the first tournament in 1960.

A total of 10 nations have won the competition, which is held every four years.

Only four countries have ever lifted the Henri Delaunay trophy more than once.

The European Championship is a tournament held every four years to decide the best footballing nation on the continent, but it has evolved into a global affair. The final of Euro 2020 between England and Italy was broadcast to 229 territories. Cumulative viewing figures for the tournament tipped above 350 million and that was only in China.

A competition that can now command more than five billion viewers across the globe was initially deemed "premature" by FIFA. Henri Delaunay came up with the concept three decades before the first edition was held in 1960, passing away ahead of a belated sanction from world football's governing body. The trophy was named in Delaunay's honour and has been lifted by 10 different nations. Here are the lucky sides to have won a prize which stretches beyond Europe.

Several nations appeared in the competition under different names. Russia used to go by the Soviet Union, the Czech Republic was previously Czechoslovakia and Germany played under West Germany.

European Championship Winners List Year Winners Runners-up Venue Attendance 2021 Italy England Wembley Stadium 67,173 2016 Portugal France Stade de France 75,868 2012 Spain Italy Olimpiyskiy National Sports Complex 63,170 2008 Spain Germany Ernst-Happel-Stadion 51,428 2004 Greece Portugal Estadio da Luz 62,865 2000 France Italy Feijenoord Stadion 50,000 1996 Germany Czech Republic Wembley Stadium 73,611 1992 Denmark Germany Ullevi 37,800 1988 Netherlands Soviet Union Olympiastadion 62,770 1984 France Spain Parc des Princes 47,368 1980 West Germany Belgium Stadio Olimpico 47,860 1976 Czechoslovakia West Germany Stadion FK Crvena Zvezda 30,790 1972 West Germany Soviet Union Heysel Stadium 43,066 1968 Italy Yugoslavia Stadio Olimpico 32,886 1964 Spain Soviet Union Santiago Bernabeu 79,115 1960 Soviet Union Yugoslavia Parc des Princes 17,966

10 Greece

2004

Greece had no international pedigree heading into Euro 2004 and have added little success since. But they will always have four golden weeks in Portugal to savour. If there is any country that can appreciate a historical achievement, it's Greece.

The wily German coach Otto Rehhagel was the mastermind behind a simple but effective system. Taking over a nation ranked 57th in the world, sandwiched between Angola and Guatemala, Rehhagel whittled out an established core of players and drilled his principles of play. Centre-back Nikos Dabizas explained: "Of course, we weren't Brazilians, Spaniards or Germans, we had to be realistic, relying on defence, taking advantage of set pieces and being very effective on the counter."

To add to the improbability of Greece's upset, the Piratiko - the pirate ship - as they would come to be known, bookended the tournament with victories over host nation Portugal. A month after shocking the Iberian organisers in the group stage, once various holidays and weddings had been cancelled, Greece eked out another 1-0 win over a Portugal side containing a young Cristiano Ronaldo in the final.

European Championship Record Year Round Scoreline Win/Loss 2004 Final Portugal 0-1 Greece Win

9 Denmark

1992

As Denmark prepared for their unexpected participation in Euro 92, qualifying for the tournament after Yugoslavia were ejected due to an ongoing conflict in the region, manager Richard Moller Nielsen delivered a limp battle cry: "Make sure you don't embarrass yourselves." The Danes failed to score a goal in their first two games and were going out in the group stage until the last 12 minutes of their final match.

Lars Elstrup snatched a surprise victory against France to set up a semi-final with the Netherlands. The initial face-saving objective had been completed and Nielsen let go of the shackles. Two days after dining at Burger King, Denmark beat the Dutch on penalties to set up a final against Germany which no one expected. There were not enough hotel rooms available in Stockholm so the players bunked with their families the night before the final. John Jensen's thumping strike and an unashamed exploitation of the back-pass rule provided a happy ending to one of football's most fanciful fairytales.

European Championship Record Year Round Scoreline Win/Loss 1964 Semi-final Denmark 0-3 Soviet Union Loss 1984 Semi-final Denmark 1-1 (4-5p) Spain Loss 1992 Final Denmark 2-0 Germany Win 2021 Semi-final England 2-1 Denmark Loss

8 Netherlands

1988

Marco van Basten's late winner against West Germany in the semi-finals of Euro 88 soothed a wound that had been inflicted by defeat in the World Cup final 14 years earlier. In a reverse of that bitter loss to their fierce international rivals, the Dutch came from behind to stun their hosts, who didn't come out of the changing room for more than half an hour after the match. Ronald Koeman converted the equalising penalty but sullied the moment by sullying Olaf Thon's German shirt, which he wiped on his backside in front of jubilant Dutch fans.

The Netherlands defeated the Soviet Union in the final as Van Basten scored perhaps the greatest goal in the showpiece of any competition. But those celebrations couldn't compare to the frenzied, febrile festival that unfolded after the semi-final victory. An estimated nine million (more than half the population) flooded the streets. Even the Queen's son, Prince Johan-Friso got involved, bellowing: "Can you hear the Germans sing?"

European Championship Record Year Round Scoreline Win/Loss 1976 Semi-final Czechoslovakia 3-1 Netherlands Loss 1988 Final Soviet Union 0-2 Netherlands Win 1992 Semi-final Netherlands 2-2 (4-5p) Denmark Loss 2000 Semi-final Italy 0-0 (3-1p) Netherlands Loss 2004 Semi-final Portugal 2-1 Netherlands Loss

7 Portugal

2016

Cristiano Ronaldo's first appearance in a European Championship final ended in tears. The then-19-year-old squandered Portugal's best chances as they were stunned by Greece in front of their home crowd in 2004. A dozen years later, Ronaldo welled up once more as he was forced off early on with a knee injury against France in the showpiece of 2016.

The nation's talisman re-emerged in the second half with plenty of strapping and a heavy limp, taking up position in the technical area behind, alongside and eventually on top of Fernando Santos. The stony-faced manager had dubbed his team the tournament's "ugly duckling", a sentiment embodied by Swansea City's misfit striker Eder, who struck the winning goal in Ronaldo's absence. The tears were joyous this time.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Cristiano Ronaldo has scored more goals (14) than any other player in the history of the European Championships.

European Championship Record Year Round Scoreline Win/Loss 1984 Semi-final France 3-2 Portugal Loss 2000 Semi-final France 2-1 Portugal Loss 2004 Final Portugal 0-1 Greece Loss 2012 Semi-final Portugal 0-0 (2-4p) Spain Loss 2016 Final Portugal 1-0 France Win

6 Czech Republic

1976

Few tournaments have been refined to a singular moment as definitively as Euro 76. Antonin Panenka had practised his audacious dink down the middle of the goal from the penalty spot for two years before unveiling it - as he had promised his teammates - on the grand stage of a European final against West Germany.

Czechoslovakia had duked out a thrilling helter-skelter showpiece in Belgrade before the penalty shootout began. After seven successful spot-kicks, Uli Hoeness blazed his effort over the bar, allowing Panenka to win the only major tournament in his nation's history with an impish moment of brilliance that has been named in his honour.

European Championship Record Year Round Scoreline Win/Loss 1960 Semi-final Czechoslovakia 0-3 Soviet Union Loss 1976 Final Czechoslovakia 2-2 (5-3p) West Germany Win 1996 Final Czech Republic 1-2 Germany Loss 2004 Semi-final Greece 1-0 Czech Republic Loss

5 Russia

1960

Early pioneers of the new competition, Russia - playing under the broad banner of the Soviet Union - were the only nation to participate in the first four European Championships. The continental giants won the inaugural tournament in 1960, built on the strong foundations of Lev Yashin - perhaps the game's greatest-ever goalkeeper - and the cunning of Valentin Ivanov.

General Francisco Franco withdrew Spain from the competition before facing the Soviets for fear of the political ramifications that could be inflicted by a heavy defeat to a communist nation. Four years later, Spain not only avoided any embarrassment but defeated Russia in the final.

The Soviet Union lost two more finals before the Berlin Wall came down. As a unified Russia, they have only escaped the competition's group stage once, losing in the 2008 semi-final to those familiar foes Spain.

European Championship Record Year Round Scoreline Win/Loss 1960 Final Soviet Union 2-1 Yugoslavia Win 1964 Final Spain 2-1 Soviet Union Loss 1968 Semi-final Italy 0-0 Soviet Union Loss 1972 Final West Germany 3-0 Soviet Union Loss 1988 Final Soviet Union 0-2 Netherlands Loss 2008 Semi-final Russia 0-3 Spain Loss

4 France

1984, 2000

France's pair of triumphs on the continental stage were orchestrated by arguably the nation's two greatest players of all time. Zinedine Zidane spent much of his career trying to outrun Michel Platini's shadow. When he joined Juventus in 1996, Zidane was directed to the dressing room peg that his iconic predecessor had used. "People have to understand I will never be Platini," he insisted in vain.

The umbilical link between the swaggering number 10s stretches back to Platini's peak. The beating heart of a vibrant French team, Platini scored an unrivalled nine goals en route to the 1984 crown. Zidane was a ball boy celebrating his 12th birthday for the tournament's semi-final, watching on as Platini coolly converted a 119th-minute penalty against Portugal. Fast-forward 16 years, and it was Zidane scoring from the spot in the 117th minute in the semi-final of Euro 2000 against Portugal. The dots weren't hard to join.

European Championship Record Year Round Scoreline Win/Loss 1960 Semi-final France 4-5 Yugoslavia Loss 1984 Final France 2-0 Spain Win 1996 Semi-final France 0-0 (5-6) Czech Republic Loss 2000 Final France 2-1 Italy Win 2016 Final Portugal 1-0 France Loss

3 Italy

1968, 2021

Italy have reached four European Championship finals. The Azzurri had the misfortune of coming up against World Cup-winning iterations of France and Spain in 2000 and 2012 respectively, losing to a pair of generation-defining teams. Italy's two triumphs in the competition came despite failing to win either the semi-final or final of either tournament in normal time.

After navigating a penalty shootout against Spain in the semi-finals, Italy repeated the feat when meeting England at Wembley in the showpiece event of Euro 2020. Leonardo Bonucci gleefully bellowed into the nearest camera: "It's coming Rome!"

Penalty shootouts had not been devised by the summer of 1968. When Italy were held to a goalless stalemate against the Soviet Union in the semi-final, the victor was decided with a coin toss. The Azzurri snatched a 1-1 draw with Yugoslavia in the final, prompting a replay rather than another call between heads or tails. Two days later, goals from Gigi Riva and Pietro Anastasi earned Italy their first victory of the finals, which were fittingly held in Rome.

European Championship Record Year Round Scoreline Win/Loss 1968 Final Italy 2-0 Yugoslavia Win 1988 Semi-final Soviet Union 2-0 Italy Loss 2000 Final France 2-1 Italy Loss 2012 Final Spain 4-0 Italy Loss 2021 Final Italy 1-1 (3-2p) England Win

2 Spain

1964, 2008, 2012

Spain's only international success in the first 88 years of the team's existence occurred on home soil at Euro 64, under Franco's dictatorship. Luis Aragones sought to replicate the 'Furia Roja' - Red Fury - of that distant vintage with the fleet of talented attacking midfielders at his disposal.

Joachim Low's Germany were undone in the final of Euro 2008 and later gushed how Spain won the tournament "in a spectacular way, totally convincing". Just four short years later, the former French European champion Bixente Lizarazu captured the popular opinion of a side more focused on possession rather than penetration. "Spain's play is like love without the sex," he sniffed.

Vicente del Bosque took over from Aragones after Euro 2008 and undoubtedly leaned into the ball-centric tiki-taka style. That approach won the 2010 World Cup and Spain answered their critics - if they needed to - with a 4-0 evisceration of Italy in the final of Euro 2012.

European Championship Record Year Round Scoreline Win/Loss 1964 Final Spain 2-1 Soviet Union Win 1984 Final France 2-0 Spain Loss 2008 Final Germany 0-1 Spain Win 2012 Final Spain 4-0 Italy Win 2021 Semi-final Italy 1-1 (4-2p) Spain Loss

1 Germany

1972, 1980, 1996

Germany have racked up more wins and goals than any other team in European Championship history. After missing out on the first three iterations of the newfangled competition, Germany made it to the finals of Euro 72, comprehensively dominated the tournament and have never missed out on a subsequent edition.

The side of 1972, which had Franz Beckenbauer's grace, Gunter Netzer's guile and Gerd Muller's goals, is perhaps the best Germany have ever produced. Euro 1980 was a far more muted affair and the national team was already on the decline when they overcame England at Wembley on their way to the title in 1996.

A humiliating group-stage exit at Euro 2000 prompted a radical upheaval of grassroots football across the country, laying the foundation for the 2014 World Cup winners. But success on the European stage has proven elusive in the 21st century.