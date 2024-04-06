Highlights
- There have been 16 editions of the European Championships since the first tournament in 1960.
- A total of 10 nations have won the competition, which is held every four years.
- Only four countries have ever lifted the Henri Delaunay trophy more than once.
The European Championship is a tournament held every four years to decide the best footballing nation on the continent, but it has evolved into a global affair. The final of Euro 2020 between England and Italy was broadcast to 229 territories. Cumulative viewing figures for the tournament tipped above 350 million and that was only in China.
A competition that can now command more than five billion viewers across the globe was initially deemed "premature" by FIFA. Henri Delaunay came up with the concept three decades before the first edition was held in 1960, passing away ahead of a belated sanction from world football's governing body. The trophy was named in Delaunay's honour and has been lifted by 10 different nations. Here are the lucky sides to have won a prize which stretches beyond Europe.
Several nations appeared in the competition under different names. Russia used to go by the Soviet Union, the Czech Republic was previously Czechoslovakia and Germany played under West Germany.
|
European Championship Winners List
|
Year
|
Winners
|
Runners-up
|
Venue
|
Attendance
|
2021
|
Italy
|
England
|
Wembley Stadium
|
67,173
|
2016
|
Portugal
|
France
|
Stade de France
|
75,868
|
2012
|
Spain
|
Italy
|
Olimpiyskiy National Sports Complex
|
63,170
|
2008
|
Spain
|
Germany
|
Ernst-Happel-Stadion
|
51,428
|
2004
|
Greece
|
Portugal
|
Estadio da Luz
|
62,865
|
2000
|
France
|
Italy
|
Feijenoord Stadion
|
50,000
|
1996
|
Germany
|
Czech Republic
|
Wembley Stadium
|
73,611
|
1992
|
Denmark
|
Germany
|
Ullevi
|
37,800
|
1988
|
Netherlands
|
Soviet Union
|
Olympiastadion
|
62,770
|
1984
|
France
|
Spain
|
Parc des Princes
|
47,368
|
1980
|
West Germany
|
Belgium
|
Stadio Olimpico
|
47,860
|
1976
|
Czechoslovakia
|
West Germany
|
Stadion FK Crvena Zvezda
|
30,790
|
1972
|
West Germany
|
Soviet Union
|
Heysel Stadium
|
43,066
|
1968
|
Italy
|
Yugoslavia
|
Stadio Olimpico
|
32,886
|
1964
|
Spain
|
Soviet Union
|
Santiago Bernabeu
|
79,115
|
1960
|
Soviet Union
|
Yugoslavia
|
Parc des Princes
|
17,966
10 Greece
2004
Greece had no international pedigree heading into Euro 2004 and have added little success since. But they will always have four golden weeks in Portugal to savour. If there is any country that can appreciate a historical achievement, it's Greece.
The wily German coach Otto Rehhagel was the mastermind behind a simple but effective system. Taking over a nation ranked 57th in the world, sandwiched between Angola and Guatemala, Rehhagel whittled out an established core of players and drilled his principles of play. Centre-back Nikos Dabizas explained: "Of course, we weren't Brazilians, Spaniards or Germans, we had to be realistic, relying on defence, taking advantage of set pieces and being very effective on the counter."
To add to the improbability of Greece's upset, the Piratiko - the pirate ship - as they would come to be known, bookended the tournament with victories over host nation Portugal. A month after shocking the Iberian organisers in the group stage, once various holidays and weddings had been cancelled, Greece eked out another 1-0 win over a Portugal side containing a young Cristiano Ronaldo in the final.
|
European Championship Record
|
Year
|
Round
|
Scoreline
|
Win/Loss
|
2004
|
Final
|
Portugal 0-1 Greece
|
Win
9 Denmark
1992
As Denmark prepared for their unexpected participation in Euro 92, qualifying for the tournament after Yugoslavia were ejected due to an ongoing conflict in the region, manager Richard Moller Nielsen delivered a limp battle cry: "Make sure you don't embarrass yourselves." The Danes failed to score a goal in their first two games and were going out in the group stage until the last 12 minutes of their final match.
Lars Elstrup snatched a surprise victory against France to set up a semi-final with the Netherlands. The initial face-saving objective had been completed and Nielsen let go of the shackles. Two days after dining at Burger King, Denmark beat the Dutch on penalties to set up a final against Germany which no one expected. There were not enough hotel rooms available in Stockholm so the players bunked with their families the night before the final. John Jensen's thumping strike and an unashamed exploitation of the back-pass rule provided a happy ending to one of football's most fanciful fairytales.
|
European Championship Record
|
Year
|
Round
|
Scoreline
|
Win/Loss
|
1964
|
Semi-final
|
Denmark 0-3 Soviet Union
|
Loss
|
1984
|
Semi-final
|
Denmark 1-1 (4-5p) Spain
|
Loss
|
1992
|
Final
|
Denmark 2-0 Germany
|
Win
|
2021
|
Semi-final
|
England 2-1 Denmark
|
Loss
8 Netherlands
1988
Marco van Basten's late winner against West Germany in the semi-finals of Euro 88 soothed a wound that had been inflicted by defeat in the World Cup final 14 years earlier. In a reverse of that bitter loss to their fierce international rivals, the Dutch came from behind to stun their hosts, who didn't come out of the changing room for more than half an hour after the match. Ronald Koeman converted the equalising penalty but sullied the moment by sullying Olaf Thon's German shirt, which he wiped on his backside in front of jubilant Dutch fans.
The Netherlands defeated the Soviet Union in the final as Van Basten scored perhaps the greatest goal in the showpiece of any competition. But those celebrations couldn't compare to the frenzied, febrile festival that unfolded after the semi-final victory. An estimated nine million (more than half the population) flooded the streets. Even the Queen's son, Prince Johan-Friso got involved, bellowing: "Can you hear the Germans sing?"
|
European Championship Record
|
Year
|
Round
|
Scoreline
|
Win/Loss
|
1976
|
Semi-final
|
Czechoslovakia 3-1 Netherlands
|
Loss
|
1988
|
Final
|
Soviet Union 0-2 Netherlands
|
Win
|
1992
|
Semi-final
|
Netherlands 2-2 (4-5p) Denmark
|
Loss
|
2000
|
Semi-final
|
Italy 0-0 (3-1p) Netherlands
|
Loss
|
2004
|
Semi-final
|
Portugal 2-1 Netherlands
|
Loss
7 Portugal
2016
Cristiano Ronaldo's first appearance in a European Championship final ended in tears. The then-19-year-old squandered Portugal's best chances as they were stunned by Greece in front of their home crowd in 2004. A dozen years later, Ronaldo welled up once more as he was forced off early on with a knee injury against France in the showpiece of 2016.
The nation's talisman re-emerged in the second half with plenty of strapping and a heavy limp, taking up position in the technical area behind, alongside and eventually on top of Fernando Santos. The stony-faced manager had dubbed his team the tournament's "ugly duckling", a sentiment embodied by Swansea City's misfit striker Eder, who struck the winning goal in Ronaldo's absence. The tears were joyous this time.
GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Cristiano Ronaldo has scored more goals (14) than any other player in the history of the European Championships.
|
European Championship Record
|
Year
|
Round
|
Scoreline
|
Win/Loss
|
1984
|
Semi-final
|
France 3-2 Portugal
|
Loss
|
2000
|
Semi-final
|
France 2-1 Portugal
|
Loss
|
2004
|
Final
|
Portugal 0-1 Greece
|
Loss
|
2012
|
Semi-final
|
Portugal 0-0 (2-4p) Spain
|
Loss
|
2016
|
Final
|
Portugal 1-0 France
|
Win
6 Czech Republic
1976
Few tournaments have been refined to a singular moment as definitively as Euro 76. Antonin Panenka had practised his audacious dink down the middle of the goal from the penalty spot for two years before unveiling it - as he had promised his teammates - on the grand stage of a European final against West Germany.
Czechoslovakia had duked out a thrilling helter-skelter showpiece in Belgrade before the penalty shootout began. After seven successful spot-kicks, Uli Hoeness blazed his effort over the bar, allowing Panenka to win the only major tournament in his nation's history with an impish moment of brilliance that has been named in his honour.
|
European Championship Record
|
Year
|
Round
|
Scoreline
|
Win/Loss
|
1960
|
Semi-final
|
Czechoslovakia 0-3 Soviet Union
|
Loss
|
1976
|
Final
|
Czechoslovakia 2-2 (5-3p) West Germany
|
Win
|
1996
|
Final
|
Czech Republic 1-2 Germany
|
Loss
|
2004
|
Semi-final
|
Greece 1-0 Czech Republic
|
Loss
5 Russia
1960
Early pioneers of the new competition, Russia - playing under the broad banner of the Soviet Union - were the only nation to participate in the first four European Championships. The continental giants won the inaugural tournament in 1960, built on the strong foundations of Lev Yashin - perhaps the game's greatest-ever goalkeeper - and the cunning of Valentin Ivanov.
General Francisco Franco withdrew Spain from the competition before facing the Soviets for fear of the political ramifications that could be inflicted by a heavy defeat to a communist nation. Four years later, Spain not only avoided any embarrassment but defeated Russia in the final.
The Soviet Union lost two more finals before the Berlin Wall came down. As a unified Russia, they have only escaped the competition's group stage once, losing in the 2008 semi-final to those familiar foes Spain.
|
European Championship Record
|
Year
|
Round
|
Scoreline
|
Win/Loss
|
1960
|
Final
|
Soviet Union 2-1 Yugoslavia
|
Win
|
1964
|
Final
|
Spain 2-1 Soviet Union
|
Loss
|
1968
|
Semi-final
|
Italy 0-0 Soviet Union
|
Loss
|
1972
|
Final
|
West Germany 3-0 Soviet Union
|
Loss
|
1988
|
Final
|
Soviet Union 0-2 Netherlands
|
Loss
|
2008
|
Semi-final
|
Russia 0-3 Spain
|
Loss
4 France
1984, 2000
France's pair of triumphs on the continental stage were orchestrated by arguably the nation's two greatest players of all time. Zinedine Zidane spent much of his career trying to outrun Michel Platini's shadow. When he joined Juventus in 1996, Zidane was directed to the dressing room peg that his iconic predecessor had used. "People have to understand I will never be Platini," he insisted in vain.
The umbilical link between the swaggering number 10s stretches back to Platini's peak. The beating heart of a vibrant French team, Platini scored an unrivalled nine goals en route to the 1984 crown. Zidane was a ball boy celebrating his 12th birthday for the tournament's semi-final, watching on as Platini coolly converted a 119th-minute penalty against Portugal. Fast-forward 16 years, and it was Zidane scoring from the spot in the 117th minute in the semi-final of Euro 2000 against Portugal. The dots weren't hard to join.
|
European Championship Record
|
Year
|
Round
|
Scoreline
|
Win/Loss
|
1960
|
Semi-final
|
France 4-5 Yugoslavia
|
Loss
|
1984
|
Final
|
France 2-0 Spain
|
Win
|
1996
|
Semi-final
|
France 0-0 (5-6) Czech Republic
|
Loss
|
2000
|
Final
|
France 2-1 Italy
|
Win
|
2016
|
Final
|
Portugal 1-0 France
|
Loss
3 Italy
1968, 2021
Italy have reached four European Championship finals. The Azzurri had the misfortune of coming up against World Cup-winning iterations of France and Spain in 2000 and 2012 respectively, losing to a pair of generation-defining teams. Italy's two triumphs in the competition came despite failing to win either the semi-final or final of either tournament in normal time.
After navigating a penalty shootout against Spain in the semi-finals, Italy repeated the feat when meeting England at Wembley in the showpiece event of Euro 2020. Leonardo Bonucci gleefully bellowed into the nearest camera: "It's coming Rome!"
Penalty shootouts had not been devised by the summer of 1968. When Italy were held to a goalless stalemate against the Soviet Union in the semi-final, the victor was decided with a coin toss. The Azzurri snatched a 1-1 draw with Yugoslavia in the final, prompting a replay rather than another call between heads or tails. Two days later, goals from Gigi Riva and Pietro Anastasi earned Italy their first victory of the finals, which were fittingly held in Rome.
|
European Championship Record
|
Year
|
Round
|
Scoreline
|
Win/Loss
|
1968
|
Final
|
Italy 2-0 Yugoslavia
|
Win
|
1988
|
Semi-final
|
Soviet Union 2-0 Italy
|
Loss
|
2000
|
Final
|
France 2-1 Italy
|
Loss
|
2012
|
Final
|
Spain 4-0 Italy
|
Loss
|
2021
|
Final
|
Italy 1-1 (3-2p) England
|
Win
2 Spain
1964, 2008, 2012
Spain's only international success in the first 88 years of the team's existence occurred on home soil at Euro 64, under Franco's dictatorship. Luis Aragones sought to replicate the 'Furia Roja' - Red Fury - of that distant vintage with the fleet of talented attacking midfielders at his disposal.
Joachim Low's Germany were undone in the final of Euro 2008 and later gushed how Spain won the tournament "in a spectacular way, totally convincing". Just four short years later, the former French European champion Bixente Lizarazu captured the popular opinion of a side more focused on possession rather than penetration. "Spain's play is like love without the sex," he sniffed.
Vicente del Bosque took over from Aragones after Euro 2008 and undoubtedly leaned into the ball-centric tiki-taka style. That approach won the 2010 World Cup and Spain answered their critics - if they needed to - with a 4-0 evisceration of Italy in the final of Euro 2012.
|
European Championship Record
|
Year
|
Round
|
Scoreline
|
Win/Loss
|
1964
|
Final
|
Spain 2-1 Soviet Union
|
Win
|
1984
|
Final
|
France 2-0 Spain
|
Loss
|
2008
|
Final
|
Germany 0-1 Spain
|
Win
|
2012
|
Final
|
Spain 4-0 Italy
|
Win
|
2021
|
Semi-final
|
Italy 1-1 (4-2p) Spain
|
Loss
1 Germany
1972, 1980, 1996
Germany have racked up more wins and goals than any other team in European Championship history. After missing out on the first three iterations of the newfangled competition, Germany made it to the finals of Euro 72, comprehensively dominated the tournament and have never missed out on a subsequent edition.
The side of 1972, which had Franz Beckenbauer's grace, Gunter Netzer's guile and Gerd Muller's goals, is perhaps the best Germany have ever produced. Euro 1980 was a far more muted affair and the national team was already on the decline when they overcame England at Wembley on their way to the title in 1996.
A humiliating group-stage exit at Euro 2000 prompted a radical upheaval of grassroots football across the country, laying the foundation for the 2014 World Cup winners. But success on the European stage has proven elusive in the 21st century.
|
European Championship Record
|
Year
|
Round
|
Scoreline
|
Win/Loss
|
1972
|
Final
|
West Germany 3-0 Soviet Union
|
Win
|
1976
|
Final
|
Czechoslovakia 2-2 (5-3p) West Germany
|
Loss
|
1980
|
Final
|
Belgium 1-2 West Germany
|
Win
|
1988
|
Semi-final
|
West Germany 1-2 Netherlands
|
Loss
|
1992
|
Final
|
Denmark 2-0 Germany
|
Loss
|
1996
|
Final
|
Czech Republic 1-2 Germany
|
Win
|
2008
|
Final
|
Germany 0-1 Spain
|
Loss
|
2012
|
Semi-final
|
Germany 1-2 Italy
|
Loss
|
2016
|
Semi-final
|
Germany 0-2 France
|
Loss