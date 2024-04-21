Highlights 2023/24 UEFA Champions League final returns to England at Wembley.

Wembley is an iconic stadium that has hosted seven European finals in the past

This year's final won't feature any English clubs

The 2023/24 UEFA Champions League final will return to England on the 1st of June 2024 as the national stadium, Wembley, will be the staging area for what is sure to be a fantastic display of football. Wembley is arguably the most iconic stadium in world football, with the legend that was Pele stating that "Wembley is the Cathedral of Football. It is the capital of football and it is the heart of football".

The religious imagery echoes the pilgrimage that football fans make to this iconic stadium every year, whether it be for a League Cup final, a playoff final, an FA Cup final, or a lower-league final such as the FA Trophy. Every football fan in England at least wants to see their club there. Sadly, this edition of the Champions League final will not see an English club present as both Manchester City and Arsenal were knocked out in the quarter-final stage. GIVEMESPORT brings you all the European Finals that have been played at Wembley.

Season Winners Score Runners-Up Attendance 1962/63 AC Milan 2-1 Benfica 45,715 1967/68 Manchester United 4-1 Benfica 92,225 1970/71 Ajax 2-0 Panathinaikos 83,179 1977/78 Liverpool 1-0 Club Brugge 92,500 1991/92 Barcelona 1-0 Sampdoria 70,827 2010/11 Barcelona 3-1 Manchester United 87,695 2012/13 Bayern Munich 2-1 Borussia Dortmund 86,298

7 1963 European Cup Final

Milan 2-1 Benfica

The first ever European Cup Final to be played at Wembley was a clash between European titans at the time who had squads full to the brim with footballing legends. The likes of Eusebio, Cesare Maldini, and Giovanni Trappatoni featured in this matchup.

This was Benfica's third European Cup final appearance in a row. They had beaten Real Madrid the year before in an eight-goal thriller and had defeated Barcelona the year before that in a closely fought 3-2 victory. However, after the 1961-62 season, Benfica's manager, Bela Guttman, approached the board and asked for a pay rise. He was turned down and reportedly cursed the club stating that they would never win another European Cup, though it is suspected that this was a fabrication by the media.

Milan were in their own era of success, though until 1963 it was limited to domestic success as they had won four Serie A titles in the eight seasons preceding the 1962-63 season. This was Milan's second European Cup final as they had played against Real Madrid in 1958, losing in the 107th minute as Madrid won their third of five European Cups in a row.

The legendary Eusebio opened the scoring early on after breaking into the box and scoring with a neat finish into the bottom left-hand corner. Milan's keeper, Giorgio Ghezzi, was forced to make a few good saves before Milan were able to fight back in the second half. Jose Altafini, known as Mazzola, opened the scoring for the Italian side with a low-driven finish from the edge of the box in the 58th minute. He scored again 10 minutes later, streaking away from the Benfica defence and slotting home to secure Milan's first-ever European Cup victory.

6 1968 European Cup Final

Benfica 1-4 Manchester United

Benfica had made another European Cup final in 1965, but they had lost to the blue and black side of Milan on that occasion at the San Siro.

Manchester United had been the losing semi-finalists on three different occasions. In 1957 they lost to Real Madrid who were quite simply unbeatable during the mid-late 1950s, and in 1966 they were defeated by Partizan Belgrade. However, we all know the story of the 1957-58 season where, on their way back from playing Red Star Belgrade, the plane that was carrying the team crashed near Munich, killing a number of players, team staff, journalists, and flight crew. Miraculously, United beat Milan in the first leg of their semi-final clash but lost 4-0 in the reverse fixture.

Poignantly, it was ten years later when United would reach their first-ever European Cup final. The opening half was a relatively quiet affair, with no goals being scored. United began the second half strongly, with Bobby Charlton scoring with a looping header in the 53rd minute. It was a while before Benfica could level the game with Jamie da Silva Graca scoring on the half volley into the bottom left-hand corner.

The match went to extra time, but United were far too strong for their opponents as three goals in 10 minutes from George Best, Brian Kidd, and Charlton secured the victory for United. It must have been a highly emotional moment for the survivors of the air disaster and for those who had lost heroes, family members, and friends.

5 1971 European Cup Final

Ajax 2-0 Panathinaikos

Panathinaikos remain the only Greek team to have reached the European Cup final. They were the dominant force in Greek football at the time, having won six of the last 10 league titles and two Greek Cups. At this time in their storied history, they were under the guidance of legendary Hungarian footballer Ferenc Puskas, who knew a thing or five about European Cup finals himself.

Ajax, meanwhile, were also the dominant force in Dutch football, and they were powered by the legendary Johan Cruyff. Their total football philosophy had fired them to four Eredivisie titles in the six years before the final. They had also added two KNVB cups for good measure. This was their second European Cup final, as they had finished as runners-up to AC Milan two years prior, in 1969.

Panathinaikos were little match for the Dutch side and were 1-0 down within five minutes as Dirk Wouter Johannes van Dijk opened the scoring with a neat header. Ajax kept chipping away at The Shamrock before Arie Haan doubled their lead in the 87th minute to secure their first European Cup triumph. Ajax would go on to win two more European Cups in the next two years.

4 1978 European Cup Final

Liverpool 1-0 Club Brugge

Brugge, like Panathinaikos, are the only team from their home country to reach a European Cup final. They did so at a time of greater parity in European football and it's an achievement we are sadly never likely to see again.

They fought hard on their way to the European Cup final, though they breezed past Finnish side KuPS 9-1 on aggregate in the first round. Their subsequent ties against Panathinaikos, Atletico Madrid, and Juventus were closer fought, however, as they were all won by a one-goal margin. They reached the final after a 116th-minute winner against Juventus in the semi-final from Rene Vandereycken.

Liverpool, meanwhile, had received a first round bye as they were the defending champions. They had beaten Dynamo Dresden, Benfica (who can't seem to catch a break in this list), and Borussia Monchengladbach to reach the final with all of them being won by two or more goals.

This match was a replay of the 1976 UEFA Cup Final, which Liverpool had won. Both sides were without several key players, with the most bizarre absence being Liverpool's Tommy Smith, who had hurt his foot after dropping a pickaxe on it. Liverpool were the stronger of the two sides for the duration of the match, and whilst Club Brugge fought bravely they could not stop Kenny Dalglish from chipping Birger Jensen to secure a second successive European Cup.

3 1992 European Cup Final

Sampdoria 0-1 Barcelona

The last top-tier European Final to be held before UEFA rebranded the competition as the UEFA Champions League. This edition of the competition had an interesting format. The first two rounds were played as a straight knockout tournament before the remaining eight teams formed two groups of four, playing each team in their group twice, with the winner of each group progressing to the final of the tournament.

Sampdoria and Barcelona emerged victorious from their two groups. Sampdoria boasted the likes of Roberto Mancini and the late Gianluca Vialli, whereas Barcelona had Hristo Stoichkov, Ronald Koeman, and Pep Guardiola in their side.

The game was a somewhat end-to-end affair with both Sampdoria and Barcelona forcing good saves out of the opposition keepers. It was a free-kick that broke the deadlock in the 112th minute, however, with Ronald Koeman scoring the goal that would secure Barcelona their first-ever European Cup victory, something they had been chasing since the inception of the tournament.

2 2011 Champions League Final

Barcelona 3-1 Manchester United

This was the first European final to be played at the new Wembley and both of the teams had been two of the more dominant sides in Europe over the previous few years. This game was also a rematch of the 2009 final where Barcelona beat United in Rome.

There was some controversy in the lead-up to the final as the scheduling of the game forced the League One, League Two, and National League play-off finals to be relocated to Manchester as the traditional playoff date of the May bank holiday was used for the Champions League final.

Barcelona dominated the opening half, taking charge of both the possession and shot count. Pedro scored first for Barcelona in the 27th minute, but United's dogged determination to stay in the game paid off as Wayne Rooney levelled the match seven minutes later. Barcelona continued to dominate in the second half, however, as Lionel Messi and David Villa each scored to extend Barcelona's lead and secure victory. This was the Catalan club's third European triumph and third in six seasons.

1 2013 Champions League Final

Borussia Dortmund 1-2 Bayern Munich

The first all-German Champions League final was a titanic clash as Der Klassiker was played out on the biggest stage in European football. The short time between Wembley hosting two finals was unusual, but it was explained by Michel Platini that Wembley had been awarded the final as it was the 150th anniversary of the FA's founding in 1863.

The rivalry between the two clubs had had an interesting recent history. Dortmund experienced severe financial troubles in the mid-2000s after their golden era in the mid-late 1990s when they won their first and, as of yet, only UEFA Champions League trophy. Bayern had loaned Dortmund two million euros in 2003 to help them with their wage bill, and, coupled with some austere financial policies from Dortmund themselves, helped the club from Westphalia return to competing at the very top.

The recent rivalry had seen Dortmund and Bayern duke it out for domestic trophies, with the 2011-12 season being dominated by Dortmund, who won both the Bundesliga and DFB Pokal over Bayern who finished as runners-up in both competitions.

Dortmund eliminated Real Madrid and Bayern dominated Barcelona in their respective semi-finals to set up one of the most memorable Champions League clashes in recent history. Mario Gotze did not play for Dortmund in the final as he was recovering from a hamstring injury. He would join Bayern that summer in a move that must still provide some pain for Dortmund fans.

Dortmund started strongly, making good use of Klopp's gegenpressing system to keep Bayern in check. Both Manuel Neuer and Roman Weidenfeller were forced into good saves in the opening half. Mario Mandzukic broke the deadlock in the second half, however, scoring from close range to put Bayern 1-0 up. Ilkay Gundogan levelled the game eight minutes later after Dante caught Marco Reus in the stomach in the box, conceding a penalty.

Arjen Robben was the man of the match as he burst into the box to latch onto a Franck Ribery backheel. His scuffed shot rolled into the goal at an agonising pace that broke the hearts of Dortmund fans. This completed Bayern's treble as they had also won the Bundesliga and DFB Pokal.

A replay of this match could occur in the 2024 Champions League final, as Bayern Munich face PSG and Dortmund face Real Madrid in the semi-finals.