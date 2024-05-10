Highlights After six years at Cardiff's Millennium Stadium, the New Wembley took over as the venue for FA Cup finals in 2007.

Chelsea have been involved in an unrivalled nine FA Cup finals at the reconstructed venue, including the worst showpiece in recent history.

Arsenal, Manchester United and surprise package Wigan have contested some of the best finals in the modern era.

Every single FA Cup final has taken place at the new Wembley Stadium since 2007. With the FA Cup final being such a historic event, it was only right that the showpiece was to take place in such an iconic arena. After the Old Wembley was closed at the turn of the century, there was a brief interlude at the Millennium Stadium in Wales before the new Wembley belatedly opened its doors.

Since the opening of the new stadium, the iconic venue has hosted 17 FA Cup finals. Pep Guardiola's superb Manchester City side are set to take on their biggest rivals Manchester United, who have had a torrid time of things under Erik ten Hag this campaign, in the 18th edition. This may well be the Dutchman's final game in charge at Old Trafford and winning in the showpiece Wembley event may well save his United career.

The reconstructed home of football has witnessed some thrilling clashes down the years, but there have been others which have failed to make the grade. Here is a closer look at each FA Cup final, sorting the memorable matches from those that are best forgotten.

Ranking factors

Excitement - The defining factor for these rankings will be the drama involved in each clash.

- The defining factor for these rankings will be the drama involved in each clash. Wider significance - Games will be judged on how much the FA Cup would have meant to the winner's season.

- Games will be judged on how much the FA Cup would have meant to the winner's season. Last-minute goals - Everyone loves a decisive late goal, so we will rank the finals that had any last-minute drama higher on our list.

Every FA Cup Final at the New Wembley (Ranked) Rank Result Year 1 Arsenal 3-2 Hull City 2014 2 Crystal Palace vs Man United 2016 3 Wigan 1-0 Man City 2013 4 Man City 6-0 Watford 2019 5 Arsenal 4-0 Aston Villa 2015 6 Arsenal 2-1 Chelsea 2020 7 Man City 2-1 Man United 2023 8 Arsenal 2-1 Chelsea 2017 9 Chelsea 0-1 Leicester City 2021 10 Man City 1-0 Stoke 2011 11 Chelsea 2-1 Everton 2009 12 Chelsea 2-1 Liverpool 2012 13 Liverpool 0-0 (6-5 pens) Chelsea 2022 14 Chelsea 1-0 Man United 2018 15 Chelsea 1-0 Portsmouth 2010 16 Portsmouth 1-0 Cardiff 2008 17 Chelsea 1-0 Man United 2007

17 Chelsea 1-0 Manchester United (2007)

Coming in at number 17 is, ironically, the first-ever final at the new Wembley Stadium. It was a Didier Drogba dink over Edwin van der Sar that won Jose Mourinho's Chelsea the FA Cup over Sir Alex Ferguson's Manchester United in 2007.

The previous final, held at the Millennium Stadium, was an incredible spectacle as Liverpool came from behind to take West Ham United to penalties and eventually beat them. Unlike that enthralling game, this encounter was much more of a chess match which is typical of any final involving the iconic Portuguese boss. This trophy victory at Wembley Stadium proved to be the last for Mourinho at Stamford Bridge as he was sacked early on in the following season and replaced by Avram Grant.

16 Portsmouth 1-0 Cardiff City (2008)

Portsmouth's 1-0 victory over Cardiff City ranks higher than Chelsea's tepid duel with United from one year earlier purely because of the two sides who were in the final. Cardiff represent the last side to reach the FA Cup showpiece who did not play in the Premier League at the time.

Nwankwo Kanu struck the winner for Harry Redknapp's side just seven minutes before half-time as Dave Jones' Bluebirds struggled to create any chances of real purpose with substitute Robbie Fowler not risked for the final. Despite the Welsh side being the underdogs in the fixture, which adds excitement in itself, this final comes next on our list.

15 Chelsea 1-0 Portsmouth (2009)

Didier Drogba struck the only goal of another cagey final involving Chelsea and Portsmouth after 60 minutes. The startling quality of Drogba's strike improved the overall quality of the contest. A pinpoint free-kick past David James from the Ivorian won the trophy for the Blues and completed the Premier League and FA Cup double for Carlo Ancelotti's side.

After emphatically winning England's top flight with an 8-0 victory over Wigan Athletic on the final day of the season, to win another trophy made it all the better for the Blues. The west London club, since 2004, have had a brilliant record in England's oldest cup competition and this won't be the last time their name will be mentioned.

14 Chelsea 1-0 Manchester United (2018)

Didier Drogba's winner during the first FA Cup final at the new Wembley was not the last time Manchester United and Chelsea have met in the final. Under Antonio Conte, the Blues once again defeated the northern giants at Wembley, with the Red Devils managed by former Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho. Eden Hazard scored the game's only goal after rolling in a penalty kick, which was won after a rash challenge from Phil Jones.

The game itself was another tough watch, but there were more chances created in the encounter than there were back in 2007. The skill from Hazard to earn Chelsea the game-winning penalty was a joy to watch as he sped past Jones before the English defender hacked him down.

13 Liverpool 0-0 Chelsea (2022)

Chelsea, once again, come next on our list with their 0-0 draw against Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool with the Reds winning in a dramatic penalty shootout. Liverpool were potentially aiming for a quadruple having already lifted the Carabao Cup in February, beating Chelsea in yet another penalty shootout.

Sadio Mane was denied the chance to win the FA Cup by compatriot Eduoard Mendy during the shootout and this led to an excited reaction from former Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel. However, it wasn't to be for the Blues as Mason Mount saw his penalty saved by Alisson with Kostas Tsimikas firing in the winning spot kick to claim victory for the Anfield club, who deserved it based on the chances they had.

12 Chelsea 2-1 Liverpool (2012)

Chelsea's love affair with the competition continued as they beat Kenny Dalglish's Liverpool 2-1 in what was an exciting game. Didier Drogba once again proved himself as one of the greatest big-game players with an outstanding shot into the roof of the net.

Ramires had given the Blues the lead before the Ivorian striker doubled the west London club's advantage. It looked set to be an easy win for Chelsea until a nervy conclusion. January signing Andy Carroll scored late on to reduce the deficit for the Merseyside club, but the English striker was somehow denied an equaliser by a stunning save from Petr Cech in a frantic final few minutes.

11 Chelsea 2-1 Everton (2009)

Incredibly, the Blues feature again in this list with Chelsea coming out on top yet again as they beat Everton 2-1. After what had been a tough season for the west London club, they won the final by defeating David Moyes' Everton, who had dumped Manchester United out in the semi-final.

Louis Saha struck for the Toffees after just 25 seconds but Drogba promptly equalised before a stunning 25-yard shot from Frank Lampard on his left foot won the game for Guus Hiddink's men. The quality of the winning goal scored by Chelsea's greatest midfielder of all time meant it comes in at number 10 on our list.

10 Manchester City 1-0 Stoke City (2011)

Manchester City's single-goal triumph over Stoke City at the end of the 2010/2011 season wasn't a great spectacle. But the importance of the occasion is heightened by the events that took place on either side of the showpiece.

Yaya Toure fired in the winner for the Cityzens against the Potters but how they reached the final, including a 1-0 win over Manchester United, meant this had to be on our list. This FA Cup win was a catalyst for the last decade of dominance from the blue half of Manchester, offering the first tangible reward for the millions pumped into the club by their controversial owners.

9 Leicester City 1-0 Chelsea (2021)

Brendan Rodgers' Leicester City downed Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea thanks to a stunning goal from Youri Tielemans from about 35 yards out. It was the club's second major trophy in five years after securing the most surprising league title in football history in 2016.

Only 21,000 supporters were allowed inside the hulking venue due to ongoing COVID restrictions, but that didn't dampen the unbridled joy pouring out of the club. Rodgers gushed: "I have grown up watching this all my life and to eventually be here and be a winner in the FA Cup is special." Leicester's victory at Wembley was a sign of the progress they had made as they bid to establish themselves in the league's top six.

8 Arsenal 2-1 Chelsea (2017)

Arsenal's 2-1 victory over Chelsea under Arsene Wenger was an exciting and enthralling climax to a very entertaining season. The triumph came on the back of a rather disappointing 2016/17 campaign for Wenger's side as Arsenal dropped outside the Premier League's top four for the first time in two decades. The Frenchman would eventually leave the club in the summer of 2018 and was to be replaced by Unai Emery.

Alexis Sanchez struck for the Gunners after four minutes in controversial circumstances after the referee, Anthony Taylor, overturned his assistant's decision of offside. Ten-man Chelsea did eventually equalise through Diego Costa before Aaron Ramsey won it for the Gunners just three minutes later.

7 Manchester City 2-1 Manchester United (2023)

Ilkay Gundogan's stunning volley just 12 seconds into the game ensured that the first Manchester derby in an FA Cup final would be a classic encounter. Manchester United were hoping to make it two trophies in a season while Pep Guardiola's side were going for a European treble.

Erik ten Hag's outfit did recover from this to equalise thanks to a Bruno Fernandes penalty which was awarded in controversial circumstances following a handball by Jack Grealish. Gundogan struck again for the Cityzens in the second half. This time his volley should have been dealt with by David De Gea, but it wasn't, putting Guardiola's side well on their way to the treble.

6 Arsenal 2-1 Chelsea (2020)

Arsenal came out on top in yet another final against Chelsea, winning 2-1 in an eery showpiece that was played behind closed doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Christian Pulisic had given Frank Lampard's Chelsea the lead after just five minutes, but Gabonese striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was the star of the show with two goals for Mikel Arteta's side.

It was a superb performance from the former Borussia Dortmund striker, who committed his first error of the afternoon after the contest had been won by dropping the famous old trophy. This represented Arteta's first and so far only trophy for the Gunners.

5 Arsenal 4-0 Aston Villa (2015)

Alexis Sanchez scored the pick of the bunch for the Gunners in Arsenal's 4-0 demolition of Aston Villa, with the Chilean rifling in a shot from 25 yards out that flew past Shay Given into the roof of the net. The Midlands club never really had a chance and were bowled over by the class of Arsenal and, in particular, Sanchez, who was superb.

The sheer dominance of the north London club on such a big occasion meant they had to rank high on our list. Arsenal became the first side in 21 years to rack up four goals in an FA Cup final, matching Manchester United's thumping of Chelsea in 1994.

4 Manchester City 6-0 Watford (2019)

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City side produced one of the most comprehensive performances ever seen at the new Wembley against an unwitting Watford side in the 2019 showpiece. After a superb season for City which included retaining their Premier League crown after an assault from Liverpool, Guardiola's men hammered the Hornets into submission with shouts of "ole" from the crowd midway through the second half.

Two goals from Raheem Sterling in the final 10 minutes were the pick of the bunch on a dominant day. This was a performance to cement their place as one of the best teams the Premier League has ever seen.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Manchester City's 6-0 victory over Watford in 2019 was the largest winning margin in an FA Cup final since Bury's triumph against Derby County in 1903 by the same scoreline.

3 Wigan 1-0 Manchester City (2013)

Roberto Martinez's Wigan Athletic pulled off one of the biggest FA Cup upsets in the competition's history when beating Manchester City in the 2013 final. Ahead of the game, Roberto Mancini's side were overwhelming favourites to win another FA Cup, two years after their previous victory over Stoke.

Despite the dominance from City during the game, with chance after chance failing to find the back of the net for the northern powerhouse, it seemed like fate that Wigan would snatch the victory. Ben Watson headed in the winning goal for the Latics late on in the match, which sparked wild celebrations from the Wigan fans behind the goal and indeed the players. It was a memorable game and a memorable afternoon for Wigan.

2 Crystal Palace 1-2 Manchester United (2016)

After an atrocious season for Louis van Gaal at Old Trafford, the Dutchman was on borrowed time heading into this cup final at Wembley. Jason Puncheon had given the south London side the lead in the second half, prompting Alan Pardew to perform his infamous dance to the fans. Juan Mata stopped the manager's shimmying with an equaliser to take the game into extra time. With time running out and a penalty shootout on the horizon, the Red Devils needed someone to deliver, someone to win the FA Cup for the club. Step forward, Jesse Lingard.

After a cross from Antonio Valencia was cleared by Damien Delaney, the ball dropped kindly for the United academy graduate, who rifled it into the top corner brilliantly. The celebration matched the finish and Van Gaal almost ran onto the pitch with delight. It was a dramatic win, befitting of a cup final.

1 Arsenal 3-2 Hull City (2014)

Arsenal's dramatic 3-2 win over Hull City in 2014 takes top spot. After James Chester and Curtis Davies had fired the Tigers into a two-goal lead inside eight minutes, things were looking bleak for Wenger's men.

However, the Gunners fought back and got it back to 2-2 thanks to Santi Cazorla and Laurent Koscielny. The game went into extra-time before a dramatic goal from Aaron Ramsey won the Gunners the trophy. Arsenal had endured a nine-year wait for major silverware but came back from the brink to end their drought. Wenger finished his Arsenal career with 10 trophies, but ranked the triumph in 2014 as "more important than all the others".

