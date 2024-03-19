  • fa-cup-trophy
    FA Cup
    Current Champions:
    Manchester City (7th title)
    Confederation:
    FA
    Founded:
    1871
    Most Championships:
    Arsenal (14 titles)

Highlights

  • The new Wembley Stadium in London has hosted semi-final games since 2008.
  • Villa Park, Hillsborough, and Old Trafford were popular venues for FA Cup semi-finals.
  • The debate continues on whether Wembley should host semi-finals, impacting travel and fan experience.

The FA Cup is one of the most prestigious competitions in the world and remains the oldest, with the first game played in November 1891. In recent times, it has been somewhat devalued by the riches of the modern game, as the biggest clubs in English football often play weakened teams in the early rounds of the competition and prioritise other commitments.

A key talking point about the FA Cup in recent years has been the fact that the semi-final matches are played at a neutral venue, which is Wembley Stadium. There is a split debate on whether this should remain, as FA Cup semi-finals have been hosted at Wembley since 2008. In the past, semi-finals have been held at neutral venues across the country. This article explores why this is the case and which stadiums have held the most.

All roads lead to Wembley

An inside view of the new Wembley Stadium, which has been the venue for FA Cup semi-finals since 2008..

The FA Cup semi-finals moved to Wembley Stadium in the 2007/08 season. Wembley had just opened at the significant construction cost of around £800 million and the FA was looking to get a return on its investment. This was helped by the new national stadium hosting FA Cup finals and semi-finals, as well as ticking the box of providing a neutral venue.

Portsmouth beat West Bromwich Albion 1-0 in the first semi-final held at the new Wembley Stadium. Kanu scored the only goal of the game, as Pompey went on to secure their second FA Cup triumph in the club's history after defeating Cardiff City in the final. They previously won the competition in 1939. Villa Park has been the most popular FA Cup semi-final destination by far, with 55 matches held at the stadium. Hillsborough and Old Trafford have also been extremely popular stadiums for semi-finals over the years, with 34 and 22 games, respectively.

Full breakdown of historical FA Cup semi-final venues

#

Stadium Name

Total Semi-Final Matches

First match

Most recent

1

Villa Park

55

1901

2007

2

Hillsborough

34

1912

1997

3

New Wembley Stadium

32

2008

2023

4

Old Trafford

22

1910

2007

5

Maine Road

18

1928

1994

6

Kennington Oval

17

1872

1883

7

Bramall Lane

17

1889

1938

8

White Hart Lane

12

1902

1988

9

Highbury

12

1929

1997

10

Molineux

10

1892

1957

11

Goodison Park

10

1896

1985

12

Elland Road

10

1910

1995

13

Stamford Bridge

10

1910

1978

14

St Andrew's

9

1907

1961

15

Victoria Ground

7

1897

1935

16

Old Wembley Stadium

7

1991

2000

17

Ewood Park

6

1893

1947

18

City Ground

6

1899

1965

19

Leeds Road

6

1932

1951

20

Racecourse Ground

5

1885

1890

21

Anfield

5

1888

1929

22

Burnden Park

4

1899

1970

23

Trent Bridge

3

1884

1887

24

Alexandra Recreation Ground

3

1887

1889

25

Whalley Range

2

1882

1883

26

Aston Lower Grounds

2

1884

1886

27

Wellington Road

2

1890

1896

28

Town Ground

2

1893

1896

29

Fallowfield Stadium

2

1894

1899

30

Crystal Palace

2

1898

1900

31

Baseball Ground

2

1899

1901

32

The Hawthorns

2

1902

1960

33

Meadow Lane

2

1912

1925

34

Filbert Street

2

1928

1962

35

Millennium Stadium

2

2005

2005

36

St John's Ground

1

1882

1882

37

Merchiston Castle School

1

1885

1885

38

Elm Park

1

1900

1900

39

Hyde Road

1

1905

1905

40

Turf Moor

1

1922

1922

41

Roker Park

1

1955

1955

42

Highfield Road

1

1980

1980

New Wembley Stadium hosts semi-final matches from 2008Hilario lifts FA Cup

Moving FA Cup semi-finals exclusively to Wembley was not without controversy. Nick Barron, who was a spokesperson for the FA in 2003, said: "There will be traditionalists upset by the idea of the semi-finals being at Wembley. So will some fans of clubs who would have to travel a long way to London and we appreciate that it's not necessarily an ideal situation. However, it's a financial necessity in order to pay for the new stadium. And the upside is that not only will more fans be able to watch the games, but they will be doing so in the best stadium in the world."

Before 2008, semi-finals were played at a range of venues across the UK, including Villa Park, Old Trafford and the Millennium Stadium. The old Wembley Stadium hosted 20 semi-finals before it was closed in October 2000. Chelsea beat Newcastle United 2-1 in the last FA Cup semi-final held at the old Wembley Stadium. Gus Poyet scored both goals for the Blues, who went on to win the FA Cup that year.

In 2022, when Liverpool faced Manchester City, both clubs were angry with the FA for not considering alternative venues for the match, with some fans resorting to watching the FA Cup tie on TV. Given that both teams are based in the north-west of England, pundits and fans alike questioned whether the FA should be more flexible in choosing the destination for the semi-final in the future. Establishing Wembley as the default venue for semi-finals has done nothing to help the north-south divide.

FA Cup semi-finals at the new Wembley Stadium

Year

Match

Score

2008

Portsmouth vs West Bromwich Albion

1-0

2008

Cardiff City vs Barnsley

1-0

2009

Chelsea vs Arsenal

2-1

2009

Everton vs Manchester United

0-0 (4-2 on pens)

2010

Chelsea vs Aston Villa

3-0

2010

Portsmouth vs Tottenham Hotspur

2-0 (a.e.t.)

2011

Manchester City vs Manchester United

1-0

2011

Stoke City vs Bolton Wanderers

5-0

2012

Liverpool vs Everton

2-1

2012

Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur

5-1

2013

Wigan Athletic vs Millwall

2-0

2013

Manchester City vs Chelsea

2-1

2014

Arsenal vs Wigan Athletic

1-1 (4-2 on pens)

2014

Hull City vs Sheffield United

5-3

2015

Arsenal vs Reading

2-1 (a.e.t.)

2015

Aston Villa vs Liverpool

2-1

2016

Manchester United vs Everton

2-1

2016

Crystal Palace vs Watford

2-1

2017

Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur

4-2

2017

Arsenal vs Manchester City

2-1 (a.e.t.)

2018

Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur

2-1

2018

Chelsea vs Southampton

2-0

2019

Manchester City vs Brighton and Hove Albion

1-0

2019

Watford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

3-2 (a.e.t.)

2020

Arsenal vs Manchester City

2-0

2020

Chelsea vs Manchester United

3-1

2021

Chelsea vs Manchester City

1-0

2021

Leicester City vs Southampton

1-0

2022

Liverpool vs Manchester City

3-2

2022

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace

2-0

2023

Manchester City vs Sheffield United

3-0

2023

Manchester United vs Brighton and Hove Albion

0-0 (7-6 on pens)

*a.e.t. - After extra time

*pens - Penalties

Semi-final venues shared while new Wembley Stadium builtOld Trafford has hosted 22 FA Cup semi-final matches.

In the intervening period between the old Wembley Stadium being demolished and the new Wembley Stadium being constructed, the FA Cup semi-finals were played at three different neutral venues. From 2001 to 2004, the semi-finals were split between Villa Park and Old Trafford. Manchester United's home ground hosted the first semi-final, while Aston Villa's stadium would host the second. Arsenal won three semi-finals in a row at Old Trafford from 2001 to 2003, beating Tottenham, Middlesbrough and Sheffield United.

However, this was briefly interrupted in the 2004/05 season as the Millennium Stadium hosted both semi-finals, and the final. Speaking in 2004 (via The Guardian), the FA claimed that the move to the Millennium Stadium was due to its bigger capacity. They said: "Taking the semi-finals will ensure...that the maximum number of fans are able to attend."

The FA spokesman, Andrin Cooper, added: "This is the only season where this will happen [at Cardiff] because Wembley will be built and the semis and final will be held there...giving even more fans the chance to be at the semi-finals and final."

In the next two seasons, the FA reverted to Villa Park and Old Trafford as the two destinations for the semi-finals. It is worth noting that the 2005/06 FA Cup final was held at the Millennium Stadium when Liverpool beat West Ham 3-1 on penalties. The 2006/07 final was the first FA Cup match to be held at the new Wembley Stadium, and it witnessed Chelsea beat Manchester United 1-0, thanks to a 116th-minute goal by Didier Drogba.

FA Cup semi-finals from 2001 to 2007

Year

Match

Score

Venue

2001

Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur

2-1

Old Trafford

2001

Liverpool vs Wycombe Wanderers

2-1

Villa Park

2002

Arsenal vs Middlesbrough

1-0

Old Trafford

2002

Chelsea vs Fulham

1-0

Villa Park

2003

Arsenal vs Sheffield United

1-0

Old Trafford

2003

Southampton vs Watford

2-1

Villa Park

2004

Manchester United vs Arsenal

1-0

Villa Park

2004

Millwall vs Sunderland

1-0

Old Trafford

2005

Arsenal vs Blackburn Rovers

3-0

Millennium Stadium

2005

Manchester United vs Newcastle United

4-1

Millennium Stadium

2006

Liverpool vs Chelsea

2-1

Old Trafford

2006

West Ham United vs Middlesbrough

1-0

Villa Park

2007

Manchester United vs Watford

4-1

Villa Park

2007

Chelsea vs Blackburn Rovers

2-1 (a.e.t.)

Old Trafford

*a.e.t. - After extra time

The history of FA Cup Semi-Final venues

General view of Villa Park, Birmingham.

The first 15 FA Cup semi-finals were held at the Kennington Oval in South London. This stadium is now most commonly known for hosting Surrey and England cricket matches.

From 1881 onwards, semi-finals were held at various grounds across the country, with no consistent selection of venues for the two ties. Notably, in the 1979/80 FA Cup, Arsenal played against Liverpool four different times at three different stadiums in the semi-final. This is because replays were enforced if the match was drawn after 90 minutes. Replays for semi-final and final matches stopped in 2000. The last FA Cup semi-final replay was in 1999 when United beat Arsenal 2-1 at Villa Park. Fans will remember this game for Ryan Giggs' late winner, which helped the Red Devils achieve a treble, including the Premier League and the Champions League.

The 1991 semi-final between Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur was the first to be played at the old Wembley Stadium. Only two years later, there was controversy concerning the semi-final venue, as both Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United had to play at the designated neutral venue, which was Elland Road in Leeds. In 1993, Paul Woolhouse, Sheffield United's chief executive, believed that the choice of venue could cause serious crowd disorder. He said (via The Guardian): "We are not prepared to accept Elland Road as a suitable venue. We are prepared to play at the national stadium at any date and time suitable to the FA - Wednesday have expressed similar views." Both clubs were eventually granted their request and the match was moved to the old Wembley Stadium. Sheffield Wednesday won the game 2-1 after extra-time, thanks to a winning goal from Mark Bright.

The future of FA Cup semi-finals

Man City: Why didn’t Ilkay Gundogan get FA Cup winners’ medal at Wembley?

The debate concerning whether the FA Cup semi-finals should continue to be played at Wembley Stadium is a prominent one. Transport is often an issue for fans of clubs in the north of England and kick-off times are adjusted with the television broadcasters in mind, not the fans.

There is an argument to be made that to restore the so-called magic of the FA Cup, it would be best to save Wembley for the showpiece event, which is the final. Others may argue that clubs who reach the semi-finals are extremely lucky to step foot on the famous turf, no matter what stage of the competition it is. Wembley semi-finals look set to continue for the foreseeable future, as well as discussions about who the favourites are to win each year. So it is likely that this debate doesn't look like stopping any time soon.