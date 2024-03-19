-
FA Cup
- Current Champions:
- Manchester City (7th title)
- Confederation:
- FA
- Founded:
- 1871
- Most Championships:
- Arsenal (14 titles)
Highlights
- The new Wembley Stadium in London has hosted semi-final games since 2008.
- Villa Park, Hillsborough, and Old Trafford were popular venues for FA Cup semi-finals.
- The debate continues on whether Wembley should host semi-finals, impacting travel and fan experience.
The FA Cup is one of the most prestigious competitions in the world and remains the oldest, with the first game played in November 1891. In recent times, it has been somewhat devalued by the riches of the modern game, as the biggest clubs in English football often play weakened teams in the early rounds of the competition and prioritise other commitments.
A key talking point about the FA Cup in recent years has been the fact that the semi-final matches are played at a neutral venue, which is Wembley Stadium. There is a split debate on whether this should remain, as FA Cup semi-finals have been hosted at Wembley since 2008. In the past, semi-finals have been held at neutral venues across the country. This article explores why this is the case and which stadiums have held the most.
All roads lead to Wembley
The FA Cup semi-finals moved to Wembley Stadium in the 2007/08 season. Wembley had just opened at the significant construction cost of around £800 million and the FA was looking to get a return on its investment. This was helped by the new national stadium hosting FA Cup finals and semi-finals, as well as ticking the box of providing a neutral venue.
Portsmouth beat West Bromwich Albion 1-0 in the first semi-final held at the new Wembley Stadium. Kanu scored the only goal of the game, as Pompey went on to secure their second FA Cup triumph in the club's history after defeating Cardiff City in the final. They previously won the competition in 1939. Villa Park has been the most popular FA Cup semi-final destination by far, with 55 matches held at the stadium. Hillsborough and Old Trafford have also been extremely popular stadiums for semi-finals over the years, with 34 and 22 games, respectively.
Full breakdown of historical FA Cup semi-final venues
|
#
|
Stadium Name
|
Total Semi-Final Matches
|
First match
|
Most recent
|
1
|
Villa Park
|
55
|
1901
|
2007
|
2
|
Hillsborough
|
34
|
1912
|
1997
|
3
|
New Wembley Stadium
|
32
|
2008
|
2023
|
4
|
Old Trafford
|
22
|
1910
|
2007
|
5
|
Maine Road
|
18
|
1928
|
1994
|
6
|
Kennington Oval
|
17
|
1872
|
1883
|
7
|
Bramall Lane
|
17
|
1889
|
1938
|
8
|
White Hart Lane
|
12
|
1902
|
1988
|
9
|
Highbury
|
12
|
1929
|
1997
|
10
|
Molineux
|
10
|
1892
|
1957
|
11
|
Goodison Park
|
10
|
1896
|
1985
|
12
|
Elland Road
|
10
|
1910
|
1995
|
13
|
Stamford Bridge
|
10
|
1910
|
1978
|
14
|
St Andrew's
|
9
|
1907
|
1961
|
15
|
Victoria Ground
|
7
|
1897
|
1935
|
16
|
Old Wembley Stadium
|
7
|
1991
|
2000
|
17
|
Ewood Park
|
6
|
1893
|
1947
|
18
|
City Ground
|
6
|
1899
|
1965
|
19
|
Leeds Road
|
6
|
1932
|
1951
|
20
|
Racecourse Ground
|
5
|
1885
|
1890
|
21
|
Anfield
|
5
|
1888
|
1929
|
22
|
Burnden Park
|
4
|
1899
|
1970
|
23
|
Trent Bridge
|
3
|
1884
|
1887
|
24
|
Alexandra Recreation Ground
|
3
|
1887
|
1889
|
25
|
Whalley Range
|
2
|
1882
|
1883
|
26
|
Aston Lower Grounds
|
2
|
1884
|
1886
|
27
|
Wellington Road
|
2
|
1890
|
1896
|
28
|
Town Ground
|
2
|
1893
|
1896
|
29
|
Fallowfield Stadium
|
2
|
1894
|
1899
|
30
|
Crystal Palace
|
2
|
1898
|
1900
|
31
|
Baseball Ground
|
2
|
1899
|
1901
|
32
|
The Hawthorns
|
2
|
1902
|
1960
|
33
|
Meadow Lane
|
2
|
1912
|
1925
|
34
|
Filbert Street
|
2
|
1928
|
1962
|
35
|
Millennium Stadium
|
2
|
2005
|
2005
|
36
|
St John's Ground
|
1
|
1882
|
1882
|
37
|
Merchiston Castle School
|
1
|
1885
|
1885
|
38
|
Elm Park
|
1
|
1900
|
1900
|
39
|
Hyde Road
|
1
|
1905
|
1905
|
40
|
Turf Moor
|
1
|
1922
|
1922
|
41
|
Roker Park
|
1
|
1955
|
1955
|
42
|
Highfield Road
|
1
|
1980
|
1980
New Wembley Stadium hosts semi-final matches from 2008
Moving FA Cup semi-finals exclusively to Wembley was not without controversy. Nick Barron, who was a spokesperson for the FA in 2003, said: "There will be traditionalists upset by the idea of the semi-finals being at Wembley. So will some fans of clubs who would have to travel a long way to London and we appreciate that it's not necessarily an ideal situation. However, it's a financial necessity in order to pay for the new stadium. And the upside is that not only will more fans be able to watch the games, but they will be doing so in the best stadium in the world."
Before 2008, semi-finals were played at a range of venues across the UK, including Villa Park, Old Trafford and the Millennium Stadium. The old Wembley Stadium hosted 20 semi-finals before it was closed in October 2000. Chelsea beat Newcastle United 2-1 in the last FA Cup semi-final held at the old Wembley Stadium. Gus Poyet scored both goals for the Blues, who went on to win the FA Cup that year.
In 2022, when Liverpool faced Manchester City, both clubs were angry with the FA for not considering alternative venues for the match, with some fans resorting to watching the FA Cup tie on TV. Given that both teams are based in the north-west of England, pundits and fans alike questioned whether the FA should be more flexible in choosing the destination for the semi-final in the future. Establishing Wembley as the default venue for semi-finals has done nothing to help the north-south divide.
FA Cup semi-finals at the new Wembley Stadium
|
Year
|
Match
|
Score
|
2008
|
Portsmouth vs West Bromwich Albion
|
1-0
|
2008
|
Cardiff City vs Barnsley
|
1-0
|
2009
|
Chelsea vs Arsenal
|
2-1
|
2009
|
Everton vs Manchester United
|
0-0 (4-2 on pens)
|
2010
|
Chelsea vs Aston Villa
|
3-0
|
2010
|
Portsmouth vs Tottenham Hotspur
|
2-0 (a.e.t.)
|
2011
|
Manchester City vs Manchester United
|
1-0
|
2011
|
Stoke City vs Bolton Wanderers
|
5-0
|
2012
|
Liverpool vs Everton
|
2-1
|
2012
|
Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur
|
5-1
|
2013
|
Wigan Athletic vs Millwall
|
2-0
|
2013
|
Manchester City vs Chelsea
|
2-1
|
2014
|
Arsenal vs Wigan Athletic
|
1-1 (4-2 on pens)
|
2014
|
Hull City vs Sheffield United
|
5-3
|
2015
|
Arsenal vs Reading
|
2-1 (a.e.t.)
|
2015
|
Aston Villa vs Liverpool
|
2-1
|
2016
|
Manchester United vs Everton
|
2-1
|
2016
|
Crystal Palace vs Watford
|
2-1
|
2017
|
Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur
|
4-2
|
2017
|
Arsenal vs Manchester City
|
2-1 (a.e.t.)
|
2018
|
Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur
|
2-1
|
2018
|
Chelsea vs Southampton
|
2-0
|
2019
|
Manchester City vs Brighton and Hove Albion
|
1-0
|
2019
|
Watford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
|
3-2 (a.e.t.)
|
2020
|
Arsenal vs Manchester City
|
2-0
|
2020
|
Chelsea vs Manchester United
|
3-1
|
2021
|
Chelsea vs Manchester City
|
1-0
|
2021
|
Leicester City vs Southampton
|
1-0
|
2022
|
Liverpool vs Manchester City
|
3-2
|
2022
|
Chelsea vs Crystal Palace
|
2-0
|
2023
|
Manchester City vs Sheffield United
|
3-0
|
2023
|
Manchester United vs Brighton and Hove Albion
|
0-0 (7-6 on pens)
*a.e.t. - After extra time
*pens - Penalties
Semi-final venues shared while new Wembley Stadium built
In the intervening period between the old Wembley Stadium being demolished and the new Wembley Stadium being constructed, the FA Cup semi-finals were played at three different neutral venues. From 2001 to 2004, the semi-finals were split between Villa Park and Old Trafford. Manchester United's home ground hosted the first semi-final, while Aston Villa's stadium would host the second. Arsenal won three semi-finals in a row at Old Trafford from 2001 to 2003, beating Tottenham, Middlesbrough and Sheffield United.
However, this was briefly interrupted in the 2004/05 season as the Millennium Stadium hosted both semi-finals, and the final. Speaking in 2004 (via The Guardian), the FA claimed that the move to the Millennium Stadium was due to its bigger capacity. They said: "Taking the semi-finals will ensure...that the maximum number of fans are able to attend."
The FA spokesman, Andrin Cooper, added: "This is the only season where this will happen [at Cardiff] because Wembley will be built and the semis and final will be held there...giving even more fans the chance to be at the semi-finals and final."
In the next two seasons, the FA reverted to Villa Park and Old Trafford as the two destinations for the semi-finals. It is worth noting that the 2005/06 FA Cup final was held at the Millennium Stadium when Liverpool beat West Ham 3-1 on penalties. The 2006/07 final was the first FA Cup match to be held at the new Wembley Stadium, and it witnessed Chelsea beat Manchester United 1-0, thanks to a 116th-minute goal by Didier Drogba.
FA Cup semi-finals from 2001 to 2007
|
Year
|
Match
|
Score
|
Venue
|
2001
|
Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur
|
2-1
|
Old Trafford
|
2001
|
Liverpool vs Wycombe Wanderers
|
2-1
|
Villa Park
|
2002
|
Arsenal vs Middlesbrough
|
1-0
|
Old Trafford
|
2002
|
Chelsea vs Fulham
|
1-0
|
Villa Park
|
2003
|
Arsenal vs Sheffield United
|
1-0
|
Old Trafford
|
2003
|
Southampton vs Watford
|
2-1
|
Villa Park
|
2004
|
Manchester United vs Arsenal
|
1-0
|
Villa Park
|
2004
|
Millwall vs Sunderland
|
1-0
|
Old Trafford
|
2005
|
Arsenal vs Blackburn Rovers
|
3-0
|
Millennium Stadium
|
2005
|
Manchester United vs Newcastle United
|
4-1
|
Millennium Stadium
|
2006
|
Liverpool vs Chelsea
|
2-1
|
Old Trafford
|
2006
|
West Ham United vs Middlesbrough
|
1-0
|
Villa Park
|
2007
|
Manchester United vs Watford
|
4-1
|
Villa Park
|
2007
|
Chelsea vs Blackburn Rovers
|
2-1 (a.e.t.)
|
Old Trafford
*a.e.t. - After extra time
The history of FA Cup Semi-Final venues
The first 15 FA Cup semi-finals were held at the Kennington Oval in South London. This stadium is now most commonly known for hosting Surrey and England cricket matches.
From 1881 onwards, semi-finals were held at various grounds across the country, with no consistent selection of venues for the two ties. Notably, in the 1979/80 FA Cup, Arsenal played against Liverpool four different times at three different stadiums in the semi-final. This is because replays were enforced if the match was drawn after 90 minutes. Replays for semi-final and final matches stopped in 2000. The last FA Cup semi-final replay was in 1999 when United beat Arsenal 2-1 at Villa Park. Fans will remember this game for Ryan Giggs' late winner, which helped the Red Devils achieve a treble, including the Premier League and the Champions League.
The 1991 semi-final between Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur was the first to be played at the old Wembley Stadium. Only two years later, there was controversy concerning the semi-final venue, as both Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United had to play at the designated neutral venue, which was Elland Road in Leeds. In 1993, Paul Woolhouse, Sheffield United's chief executive, believed that the choice of venue could cause serious crowd disorder. He said (via The Guardian): "We are not prepared to accept Elland Road as a suitable venue. We are prepared to play at the national stadium at any date and time suitable to the FA - Wednesday have expressed similar views." Both clubs were eventually granted their request and the match was moved to the old Wembley Stadium. Sheffield Wednesday won the game 2-1 after extra-time, thanks to a winning goal from Mark Bright.
The future of FA Cup semi-finals
The debate concerning whether the FA Cup semi-finals should continue to be played at Wembley Stadium is a prominent one. Transport is often an issue for fans of clubs in the north of England and kick-off times are adjusted with the television broadcasters in mind, not the fans.
There is an argument to be made that to restore the so-called magic of the FA Cup, it would be best to save Wembley for the showpiece event, which is the final. Others may argue that clubs who reach the semi-finals are extremely lucky to step foot on the famous turf, no matter what stage of the competition it is. Wembley semi-finals look set to continue for the foreseeable future, as well as discussions about who the favourites are to win each year. So it is likely that this debate doesn't look like stopping any time soon.