Highlights The new Wembley Stadium in London has hosted semi-final games since 2008.

Villa Park, Hillsborough, and Old Trafford were popular venues for FA Cup semi-finals.

The debate continues on whether Wembley should host semi-finals, impacting travel and fan experience.

The FA Cup is one of the most prestigious competitions in the world and remains the oldest, with the first game played in November 1891. In recent times, it has been somewhat devalued by the riches of the modern game, as the biggest clubs in English football often play weakened teams in the early rounds of the competition and prioritise other commitments.

A key talking point about the FA Cup in recent years has been the fact that the semi-final matches are played at a neutral venue, which is Wembley Stadium. There is a split debate on whether this should remain, as FA Cup semi-finals have been hosted at Wembley since 2008. In the past, semi-finals have been held at neutral venues across the country. This article explores why this is the case and which stadiums have held the most.

All roads lead to Wembley

The FA Cup semi-finals moved to Wembley Stadium in the 2007/08 season. Wembley had just opened at the significant construction cost of around £800 million and the FA was looking to get a return on its investment. This was helped by the new national stadium hosting FA Cup finals and semi-finals, as well as ticking the box of providing a neutral venue.

Portsmouth beat West Bromwich Albion 1-0 in the first semi-final held at the new Wembley Stadium. Kanu scored the only goal of the game, as Pompey went on to secure their second FA Cup triumph in the club's history after defeating Cardiff City in the final. They previously won the competition in 1939. Villa Park has been the most popular FA Cup semi-final destination by far, with 55 matches held at the stadium. Hillsborough and Old Trafford have also been extremely popular stadiums for semi-finals over the years, with 34 and 22 games, respectively.

Full breakdown of historical FA Cup semi-final venues

# Stadium Name Total Semi-Final Matches First match Most recent 1 Villa Park 55 1901 2007 2 Hillsborough 34 1912 1997 3 New Wembley Stadium 32 2008 2023 4 Old Trafford 22 1910 2007 5 Maine Road 18 1928 1994 6 Kennington Oval 17 1872 1883 7 Bramall Lane 17 1889 1938 8 White Hart Lane 12 1902 1988 9 Highbury 12 1929 1997 10 Molineux 10 1892 1957 11 Goodison Park 10 1896 1985 12 Elland Road 10 1910 1995 13 Stamford Bridge 10 1910 1978 14 St Andrew's 9 1907 1961 15 Victoria Ground 7 1897 1935 16 Old Wembley Stadium 7 1991 2000 17 Ewood Park 6 1893 1947 18 City Ground 6 1899 1965 19 Leeds Road 6 1932 1951 20 Racecourse Ground 5 1885 1890 21 Anfield 5 1888 1929 22 Burnden Park 4 1899 1970 23 Trent Bridge 3 1884 1887 24 Alexandra Recreation Ground 3 1887 1889 25 Whalley Range 2 1882 1883 26 Aston Lower Grounds 2 1884 1886 27 Wellington Road 2 1890 1896 28 Town Ground 2 1893 1896 29 Fallowfield Stadium 2 1894 1899 30 Crystal Palace 2 1898 1900 31 Baseball Ground 2 1899 1901 32 The Hawthorns 2 1902 1960 33 Meadow Lane 2 1912 1925 34 Filbert Street 2 1928 1962 35 Millennium Stadium 2 2005 2005 36 St John's Ground 1 1882 1882 37 Merchiston Castle School 1 1885 1885 38 Elm Park 1 1900 1900 39 Hyde Road 1 1905 1905 40 Turf Moor 1 1922 1922 41 Roker Park 1 1955 1955 42 Highfield Road 1 1980 1980

New Wembley Stadium hosts semi-final matches from 2008

Moving FA Cup semi-finals exclusively to Wembley was not without controversy. Nick Barron, who was a spokesperson for the FA in 2003, said: "There will be traditionalists upset by the idea of the semi-finals being at Wembley. So will some fans of clubs who would have to travel a long way to London and we appreciate that it's not necessarily an ideal situation. However, it's a financial necessity in order to pay for the new stadium. And the upside is that not only will more fans be able to watch the games, but they will be doing so in the best stadium in the world."

Before 2008, semi-finals were played at a range of venues across the UK, including Villa Park, Old Trafford and the Millennium Stadium. The old Wembley Stadium hosted 20 semi-finals before it was closed in October 2000. Chelsea beat Newcastle United 2-1 in the last FA Cup semi-final held at the old Wembley Stadium. Gus Poyet scored both goals for the Blues, who went on to win the FA Cup that year.

In 2022, when Liverpool faced Manchester City, both clubs were angry with the FA for not considering alternative venues for the match, with some fans resorting to watching the FA Cup tie on TV. Given that both teams are based in the north-west of England, pundits and fans alike questioned whether the FA should be more flexible in choosing the destination for the semi-final in the future. Establishing Wembley as the default venue for semi-finals has done nothing to help the north-south divide.

FA Cup semi-finals at the new Wembley Stadium

Year Match Score 2008 Portsmouth vs West Bromwich Albion 1-0 2008 Cardiff City vs Barnsley 1-0 2009 Chelsea vs Arsenal 2-1 2009 Everton vs Manchester United 0-0 (4-2 on pens) 2010 Chelsea vs Aston Villa 3-0 2010 Portsmouth vs Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 (a.e.t.) 2011 Manchester City vs Manchester United 1-0 2011 Stoke City vs Bolton Wanderers 5-0 2012 Liverpool vs Everton 2-1 2012 Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur 5-1 2013 Wigan Athletic vs Millwall 2-0 2013 Manchester City vs Chelsea 2-1 2014 Arsenal vs Wigan Athletic 1-1 (4-2 on pens) 2014 Hull City vs Sheffield United 5-3 2015 Arsenal vs Reading 2-1 (a.e.t.) 2015 Aston Villa vs Liverpool 2-1 2016 Manchester United vs Everton 2-1 2016 Crystal Palace vs Watford 2-1 2017 Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur 4-2 2017 Arsenal vs Manchester City 2-1 (a.e.t.) 2018 Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 2018 Chelsea vs Southampton 2-0 2019 Manchester City vs Brighton and Hove Albion 1-0 2019 Watford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-2 (a.e.t.) 2020 Arsenal vs Manchester City 2-0 2020 Chelsea vs Manchester United 3-1 2021 Chelsea vs Manchester City 1-0 2021 Leicester City vs Southampton 1-0 2022 Liverpool vs Manchester City 3-2 2022 Chelsea vs Crystal Palace 2-0 2023 Manchester City vs Sheffield United 3-0 2023 Manchester United vs Brighton and Hove Albion 0-0 (7-6 on pens)

*a.e.t. - After extra time

*pens - Penalties

Semi-final venues shared while new Wembley Stadium built

In the intervening period between the old Wembley Stadium being demolished and the new Wembley Stadium being constructed, the FA Cup semi-finals were played at three different neutral venues. From 2001 to 2004, the semi-finals were split between Villa Park and Old Trafford. Manchester United's home ground hosted the first semi-final, while Aston Villa's stadium would host the second. Arsenal won three semi-finals in a row at Old Trafford from 2001 to 2003, beating Tottenham, Middlesbrough and Sheffield United.

However, this was briefly interrupted in the 2004/05 season as the Millennium Stadium hosted both semi-finals, and the final. Speaking in 2004 (via The Guardian), the FA claimed that the move to the Millennium Stadium was due to its bigger capacity. They said: "Taking the semi-finals will ensure...that the maximum number of fans are able to attend."

The FA spokesman, Andrin Cooper, added: "This is the only season where this will happen [at Cardiff] because Wembley will be built and the semis and final will be held there...giving even more fans the chance to be at the semi-finals and final."

In the next two seasons, the FA reverted to Villa Park and Old Trafford as the two destinations for the semi-finals. It is worth noting that the 2005/06 FA Cup final was held at the Millennium Stadium when Liverpool beat West Ham 3-1 on penalties. The 2006/07 final was the first FA Cup match to be held at the new Wembley Stadium, and it witnessed Chelsea beat Manchester United 1-0, thanks to a 116th-minute goal by Didier Drogba.

FA Cup semi-finals from 2001 to 2007

Year Match Score Venue 2001 Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 Old Trafford 2001 Liverpool vs Wycombe Wanderers 2-1 Villa Park 2002 Arsenal vs Middlesbrough 1-0 Old Trafford 2002 Chelsea vs Fulham 1-0 Villa Park 2003 Arsenal vs Sheffield United 1-0 Old Trafford 2003 Southampton vs Watford 2-1 Villa Park 2004 Manchester United vs Arsenal 1-0 Villa Park 2004 Millwall vs Sunderland 1-0 Old Trafford 2005 Arsenal vs Blackburn Rovers 3-0 Millennium Stadium 2005 Manchester United vs Newcastle United 4-1 Millennium Stadium 2006 Liverpool vs Chelsea 2-1 Old Trafford 2006 West Ham United vs Middlesbrough 1-0 Villa Park 2007 Manchester United vs Watford 4-1 Villa Park 2007 Chelsea vs Blackburn Rovers 2-1 (a.e.t.) Old Trafford

*a.e.t. - After extra time

The history of FA Cup Semi-Final venues

The first 15 FA Cup semi-finals were held at the Kennington Oval in South London. This stadium is now most commonly known for hosting Surrey and England cricket matches.

From 1881 onwards, semi-finals were held at various grounds across the country, with no consistent selection of venues for the two ties. Notably, in the 1979/80 FA Cup, Arsenal played against Liverpool four different times at three different stadiums in the semi-final. This is because replays were enforced if the match was drawn after 90 minutes. Replays for semi-final and final matches stopped in 2000. The last FA Cup semi-final replay was in 1999 when United beat Arsenal 2-1 at Villa Park. Fans will remember this game for Ryan Giggs' late winner, which helped the Red Devils achieve a treble, including the Premier League and the Champions League.

The 1991 semi-final between Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur was the first to be played at the old Wembley Stadium. Only two years later, there was controversy concerning the semi-final venue, as both Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United had to play at the designated neutral venue, which was Elland Road in Leeds. In 1993, Paul Woolhouse, Sheffield United's chief executive, believed that the choice of venue could cause serious crowd disorder. He said (via The Guardian): "We are not prepared to accept Elland Road as a suitable venue. We are prepared to play at the national stadium at any date and time suitable to the FA - Wednesday have expressed similar views." Both clubs were eventually granted their request and the match was moved to the old Wembley Stadium. Sheffield Wednesday won the game 2-1 after extra-time, thanks to a winning goal from Mark Bright.

The future of FA Cup semi-finals

The debate concerning whether the FA Cup semi-finals should continue to be played at Wembley Stadium is a prominent one. Transport is often an issue for fans of clubs in the north of England and kick-off times are adjusted with the television broadcasters in mind, not the fans.

There is an argument to be made that to restore the so-called magic of the FA Cup, it would be best to save Wembley for the showpiece event, which is the final. Others may argue that clubs who reach the semi-finals are extremely lucky to step foot on the famous turf, no matter what stage of the competition it is. Wembley semi-finals look set to continue for the foreseeable future, as well as discussions about who the favourites are to win each year. So it is likely that this debate doesn't look like stopping any time soon.