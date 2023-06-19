We may have found the best trick shot of 2023 so far.

The shot in question came from the San Jose Earthquakes vs Portland Timbers fixture in the MLS on Sunday night.

While the 0-0 scoreline left some fans feeling short-changed, a brilliant moment from a fan at half-time provided brilliant entertainment.

Fan pulls off incredible trick shot during MLS game

In a similar fashion to bowls, a half-time game involving fans at the stadium saw participants attempt to kick the ball from the edge of the penalty box to the middle of the centre circle.

While it would be expected to maybe get close to the halfway line, it was nearly impossible to predict what was about to happen.

A left-footed connection with the ball that Lionel Messi would be proud of, then followed.

The fan in question stepped up and struck the ball straight to the centre spot.

You can see the footage in the video below:

VIDEO: Fan pulls off insane trick shot at MLS game

Fans react on social media

Popular English football highlights show, Match of the Day, reacted to the shot with a simple: 'This is so satisfying.'

Fans have also been more than impressed with the feat as one Twitter user said: 'I don't know if people actually realise how insane that is.'

Another fan is ready to give the fan the keys to the kingdom: 'Cancel the Messi deal. MLS has found its next global superstar.'

One supporter even called for this challenge to become the new crossbar challenge: 'Stick your crossbar challenge. This is utterly outragous.'

Should this be a regular occurrence in English football?

While teams have been known to hold various different events for fans to participate in during the interval of games, such as crossbar challenges, should this be something that always takes place?

It would be a good way to give fans a unique experience of entering the pitch of the club they love and having one shot of feeling like a football player.

It is also good entertainment for other fans watching on.

A complete failure or a moment of brilliance all adds to the experience of going to a game.

Good luck to anyone hoping to do better than this guy in the future.