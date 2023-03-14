Your average football fan knows all too well how hard it is to win an accumulator, but one lucky football punter struck gold with a remarkable 13-fold bet on the weekend's football league action.

The person in question had a 30-pence flutter on games across the Championship, League One and League Two, with near-impossible odds of 74,600.26/1.

For reference, Leicester's odds of winning the Premier League at the start of the 2015/16 campaign were 5,000/1 – so, in theory, this bet was 15x more unlikely than the most improbable triumph in football history.

To make things even more unbelievable, the bet appeared as though it would fall just short until a 96th-minute winner from Carlisle against Swindon won the lucky football fan a life-changing amount of money.

Punter wins £22,000 from 30p bet

The bet in question was made via William Hill and the company took to its own social media to share details of the remarkable win.

In total, the punter predicted 11 victories and two draws –– all of which somehow came to fruition.

Regarding Championship matches, the William Hill user predicted Bristol City to beat struggling Blackpool, Birmingham to defeat Rotherham and Michael Carrick's in-form Middlesborough to get the better of Swansea.

In League One, Exeter recovered from a goal down and having a man sent off to defeat Lincoln 2-1, while MK Dons boosted their chances of survival courtesy of a hard-fought win over Cambridge.

Derby also toppled Oxford United away – strengthening their chances of making the play-offs.

As for League Two, it was correctly envisaged that Sutton vs Barrow would be a stalemate and that Gillingham would continue their impressive form under Neil Harris.

Much to the punter's delight, Doncaster and Crawley both won as well, with Newport also holding Bradford to a draw.

But the winner of this staggering bet will forever be grateful to Carlisle's Ryan Edmondson, who scored in the dying seconds against Swindon to help all 13 folds land and secure a whopping £22,000 return.

Check out the bet in full below:

Other punters win big

This was not the only impressive football bet to come off in recent weeks.

One lucky Liverpool fan by the name Jordan Attward won an impressive 1000/1 bet after Jurgen Klopp's side thrashed Manchester United 7-0 at Anfield.

The Reds supporter placed a four-way 'Bet Builder' prior to the match and needed both Mohamad Salah and Darwin Nunez to score two each.

Attward was also relying on United's Lisandro Martinez being booked, along with Liverpool's Fabinho – which they were.

Elsewhere, the daughter of former Liverpool manager Roy Evans won big after cashing out at the perfect time on an incredible 350/1 bet.

Daughter of former manager wins 350/1 bet on Liverpool vs Man United

She bet £5 that Liverpool would beat Man Utd 6-0 at odds of 350/1 and cashed out after Mohamed Salah scored Liverpool’s sixth goal of the afternoon, earning herself a massive £1345 profit.