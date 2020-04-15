Highlights Elite goalkeepers are crucial for a successful football team and can single-handedly win points.

The top 30 greatest goalkeepers in history have sparked debate among football fans.

Honorable mentions include Jens Lehmann, Ray Clemence, Fabien Barthez, Victor Valdes, and Rogerio Ceni.

Behind every truly great football team is invariably a top goalkeeper. Without one, no side can realistically label themselves as 'complete'. Just look at the dramatic transformation in Liverpool's fortunes when they brought in Alisson Becker to replace Loris Karius back in 2018.

Elite goalkeepers are capable of winning points almost single-handedly and the very best are often held in the highest regard by the clubs they've starred for. Football fans over on Ranker have been voting for the greatest goalkeeper in history and it's fair to say the top 30 will spark plenty of debate. The process of up-voting and down-voting has seen a few suspect entries creep up alongside some of the most legendary 'keepers to have stepped out onto the hallowed turf.

Some of those who narrowly miss out on a place in the top 30 (at the time of writing) but certainly deserve an honourable mention include Arsenal legend Jens Lehmann, former England goalkeeper Ray Clemence, French World Cup winner Fabien Barthez, ex-Barcelona star Victor Valdes, and Brazilian goal machine - yes, goal machine - Rogerio Ceni, who is the highest-scoring 'keeper in football history with a remarkable 129(!) goals to his name. Needless to say, competition for a spot in the top 30 is fierce. So many outstanding goalkeepers have shone on the world stage over the decades. Let's see who fans have voted as the top 30 of all time.

30 David Seaman | Professional career: 1982-2004

Synonymous with his 13-year spell at Arsenal, David Seaman was an extremely solid goalkeeper for both club and country during the 1990s and early 2000s. The former England number one's iconic ponytail and moustache combo also helped to make him one of the most recognisable figures in the sport during that period of time.

However, Seaman is probably best remembered - rightly or wrongly - for being lobbed by Ronaldinho during England's 2002 World Cup quarter-final defeat against Brazil. Left heartbroken at the final whistle, this unfortunate incident proved to be the beginning of the end for Seaman and his reputation as a top-level goalkeeper.

David Seaman's Career Stats Years Team Appearances 1982–1984 Peterborough United 109 1984–1986 Birmingham City 84 1986–1990 Queens Park Rangers 175 1990–2003 Arsenal 564 2003–2004 Manchester City 26 1988-2002 England 75

29 Pat Jennings | Professional career: 1963-1986

There aren't many players who enjoyed long spells with both Tottenham and Arsenal, but Pat Jennings is one of them. On our list of the top 50 goalkeepers of all time, Jennings made the 'Simply World Class' category alongside the likes of Claudio Taffarel and Neville Southall.

Only Steven Davis (140 appearances) has been capped more times by Northern Ireland than Jennings, who went on to work as a goalkeeper coach after ending his playing career following the briefest of stints with Everton in 1986. Despite the fact that he's now in his late-70s, it's heartwarming that Jennings is still remembered fondly enough by football fans to earn him a place among this top 30.

Pat Jennings' Career Stats Years Team Appearances 1963–1964 Watford 48 1964–1977 Tottenham Hotspur 472 1977–1985 Arsenal 237 1986 Everton 0 1964-1986 Northern Ireland 119

28 Ederson | Professional career: 2011-Present

Ederson has been worth his weight in gold for Manchester City since joining the Premier League outfit from Benfica in 2017. Pep Guardiola initially signed Claudio Bravo to replace Joe Hart in 2016 but the Chile international's struggles opened the door for Ederson, who soon established his status as City's first-choice 'keeper.

There aren't many - if any - goalkeepers on the planet who are better with the ball at their feet than Ederson, who boasted in 2018 that he could play in midfield if Guardiola ever asked him to. “When I played in the Benfica youth teams, they would always call me to play in midfield if someone was missing and I didn’t ever embarrass myself," he told FourFourTwo in 2018. "So, if necessary I’m definitely up to the task. It wouldn’t be easy, especially in the Premier League, but I think I could manage the challenge.”

Ederson's Career Stats Years Team Appearances 2011–2012 Ribeirão 30 2012–2015 Rio Ave 63 2015–2017 Benfica B 4 2015–2017 Benfica 56 2017– Manchester City 301* 2017- Brazil 25*

27 Jose Luis Chilavert | Professional career: 1982-2004

We've already spoken about Ceni being the highest-scoring goalkeeper in football history, but Jose Luis Chilavert is second on the list with 67 goals to his name. A free-kick maestro, the Paraguayan once scored from his own half while playing for Vélez Sarsfield against River Plate.

Many football fans will have fond memories of taking free-kicks and penalties with Chilavert on the old FIFA games of the 1990s and early 2000s, but would the South American be as fondly remembered today if it wasn't for his unusual goalscoring abilities? Indeed, would most football fans even remember him at all? Almost certainly not, so a place inside the top 30 feels a tad generous here.

Jose Luis Chilavert's Career Stats Years Team Appearances 1982–1984 Sportivo Luqueño 70 1984–1985 Guaraní 19 1985–1988 San Lorenzo 122 1988–1991 Real Zaragoza 90 1991–2000 Vélez Sarsfield 341 2000–2002 Strasbourg 66 2002–2003 Peñarol 15 2003–2004 Vélez Sarsfield 6 1989-2003 Paraguay 74

26 Dida | Professional career: 1992-2015

Arguably the greatest Brazilian goalkeeper of all-time and the first from the country to be nominated for the Ballon d'Or, Dida was one of the best players in his position during the mid-2000s with AC Milan. The Rossoneri boasted a formidable line-up around this time and Dida couldn't have wished for four better defenders (Cafu, Jaap Stam, Alessandro Nesta and Paolo Maldini) in front of him.

While Dida was part of Brazil's squad that won the 2002 World Cup in Japan and South Korea, former Palmeiras star Marcos was the man in goal when the Seleção defeated Germany in the final. Still, there's no doubt the World Cup winners' medal will take pride of place in Dida's silverware cabinet.

Dida's Career Stats Years Team Appearances 1992–1993 Vitória 24 1994–1998 Cruzeiro 120 1998–1999 Lugano 0 1999–2000 Corinthians 24 2000–2010 AC Milan 302 2001–2002 Corinthians (loan) 8 2012 Portuguesa 32 2013 Grêmio 48 2014–2015 Internacional 29 1995-2006 Brazil 91

25 Dino Zoff | Professional career: 1961-1983

Again, impossible to argue with this one. If anything, the Italian great should be higher. Dino Zoff is the oldest player to ever win the World Cup (40 years, four months and 13 days) and holds the record for most consecutive minutes without conceding at a major international tournament (1142).

Zoff, capped over 100 times by the Azzurri, spent most of his career with Juventus, where he won six Serie A titles. In 1988, he returned to manage the Old Lady, and also had a spell as head coach of Italy's national team.

Dino Zoff's Career Stats Years Team Appearances 1961–1963 Udinese 38 1963–1967 Mantova 131 1967–1972 Napoli 143 1972–1983 Juventus 330 1968-1983 Italy 112

24 Gordon Banks | Professional career: 1958-1978

We can't be alone in thinking that Gordon Banks, arguably the greatest goalkeeper in English football history, ought to be much higher than 24th place. A goalkeeping icon, Banks produced a strong contender for the greatest save of all time from Brazil's Pele at the 1970 World Cup.

Perhaps the fact that Banks spent most of his career with Leicester City and Stoke City counts against him in the eyes of some fans - many of whom probably never saw him play - but football was completely different in those days. Top players didn't always play for the so-called bigger teams because clubs had far more power over footballers back then.

Gordon Banks' Career Stats Years Team Appearances 1958–1959 Chesterfield 26 1959–1967 Leicester City 356 1967–1973 Stoke City 250 1967 Cleveland Stokers (loan) 7 1971 Hellenic (loan) 3 1977–1978 Fort Lauderdale Strikers 39 1977 St Patrick's Athletic (loan) 1 1963-1972 England 73

23 Guillermo Ochoa | Professional career: 2004-Present

Wait a minute, while we're all admirers of Guillermo Ochoa, it's hard to argue that the Mexican is one of the 30 greatest goalkeepers of all time. Let's be honest: there's no chance that he deserves to be higher on the list than genuine legends like Banks and Zoff, that's for sure.

Now 38 years old, Ochoa is still representing his country and will no doubt have one eye on making the squad for the 2026 World Cup - hosted by Mexico, Canada and the United States. He'll be on the verge of turning 41 by the time the tournament comes around, but you'd still be brave to rule him out.

Guillermo Ochoa's Career Stats Years Team Appearances 2004–2011 América 302 2011–2014 Ajaccio 116 2014–2017 Málaga 19 2016–2017 Granada (loan) 39 2017–2019 Standard Liège 86 2019–2022 América 127 2022– Salernitana 28* 2005- Mexico 147*

22 Thibaut Courtois | Professional career: 2009-Present

Arguably the best goalkeeper of the current generation, Thibaut Courtois probably deserves to be higher than 22nd on this list. When you see some of the names above him, you'll find his relatively low ranking all the more puzzling.

The Belgian was magnificent during his lengthy loan spell with Atletico Madrid in the early 2010s and won the Europa League and La Liga under Diego Simeone before displacing Petr Cech as Chelsea's number one in 2014. He was a big success at Stamford Bridge but couldn't resist the opportunity to join Real Madrid in 2018. Despite a shaky start to life at the Bernabeu, it wasn't long before Courtois cemented his status as one of the club's most important players.

Thibaut Courtois' Career Stats Years Team Appearances 2009–2011 Genk 45 2011–2018 Chelsea 154 2011–2014 Atlético Madrid (loan) 154 2018– Real Madrid 230* 2011- Belgium 102*

21 Hugo Lloris | Professional career: 2005-Present

Hugo Lloris has every right to look back on his career with a great deal of pride; however, the Frenchman has enjoyed far more success at international level. He became a world champion with Les Bleus in 2018 and was unfortunate to miss out on a second World Cup winners' medal four years later. The former Tottenham captain was also a runner-up in the 2016 European Championships but was victorious in the 2020-21 UEFA Nations League.

Rightly or wrongly, Lloris will also be remembered for making more than his fair share of errors over the years - including one horrendous gaffe in the 2018 World Cup final against Croatia. For that reason, it's hard to say that he deserves to be sat above some of the outstanding goalkeepers below him on this list.

Hugo Lloris' Career Stats Years Team Appearances 2005–2006 Nice II 20 2005–2008 Nice 78 2008–2012 Lyon 201 2012– Tottenham Hotspur 447 2008-2022 France 145

20 Keylor Navas | Professional career: 2005-Present

A key man in Real Madrid's unprecedented and historic Champions League treble, but one of the 30 greatest goalkeepers of all time? There's certainly an argument that Keylor Navas is a little fortunate to find himself inside the top 20.

Nevertheless, the Costa Rica international has enjoyed a magnificent career after leaving Levante for the Bernabeu in 2014. That was unquestionably the turning point in his career and, indeed, his life. With Paris Saint-Germain since 2019, Navas had an unexpected loan spell at Nottingham Forest last season but, pardon the pun, failed to pull up trees at the City Ground.

Keylor Navas' Career Stats Years Team Appearances 2005–2010 Saprissa 82 2010–2012 Albacete 36 2011–2012 Levante (loan) 6 2012–2014 Levante 70 2014–2019 Real Madrid 162 2019– Paris Saint-Germain 108* 2023 Nottingham Forest (loan) 17 2008- Costa Rica 112*

19 Jerzy Dudek | Professional career: 1991-2011

Jerzy Dudek was a decent goalkeeper who produced one legendary performance for Liverpool when it mattered most - and for that reason alone he'll always be remembered with a great deal of fondness. Without the Poland international in between the sticks on that unforgettable night in 2005, Liverpool probably wouldn't have won their fifth European Cup in Istanbul.

Dudek is reponsible for one of the most miraculous saves of all time in that classic Champions League final against AC Milan, from prolific striker Andriy Shevchenko, and then emerged as the hero during the penalty shootout. But does one sensational performance put him above the likes of Courtois, Banks and Zoff on the pantheon of all-time goalkeeping greats? Not for us.

Jerzy Dudek's Career Stats Years Team Appearances 1991–1995 Concordia Knurów 119 1995–1996 Sokół Tychy 15 1996–2001 Feyenoord 156 2001–2007 Liverpool 184 2007–2011 Real Madrid 12 1998-2013 Poland 60

18 David de Gea | Professional career: 2008-Present

Although he became increasingly error-prone towards the end of his spell with Manchester United, it shouldn't be forgotten that David de Gea was probably the world's best goalkeeper for several years. Winner of United's Player of the Season award on four occasions, De Gea also made the Premier League's Team of the Year five times. That shouldn't be forgotten.

A free agent since he was released by Man Utd in the summer, there's talk that the 32-year-old may call time on his career, which would be a massive shame. Unquestionably one of the best 'keepers of the Premier League era, his football journey deserves a happier ending.

David de Gea's Career Stats Years Team Appearances 2008–2009 Atlético Madrid B 35 2009–2011 Atlético Madrid 84 2011–2023 Manchester United 545 2014-2020 Spain 45

17 Ruslan Nigmatullin | Professional career: 1992-2009

Hold on a second: Ruslan Nigmatullin should not - we repeat, not - be above some of the goalkeepers on this list. In fact, he shouldn't even be in the top 30 full stop, but who are we to argue with the many fans who've cast their votes? Unlike most of the other stars on this list, Nigmatullin's career history is, well, distinctly average.

Twenty-four caps for Russia between 2000-2002 is a decent achievement, but it still pales in comparison to the exploits of others on this list. Let's face facts, Nigmatullin would have done well to make the top 100, let alone the top 30.

Ruslan Nigmatullin's Career Stats Years Team Appearances 1992–1994 KAMAZ 20 1995–1997 Spartak Moscow 27 1998–2001 Lokomotiv Moscow 115 2002–2004 Hellas Verona 10 2002 CSKA Moscow (loan) 14 2003 Salernitana (loan) 14 2004 Lokomotiv Moscow 1 2005 Terek Grozny 19 2008 SKA Rostov 15 2009 Anzhi Makhachkala 0 2009 Lokomotiv-2 Moscow 8 2009 Maccabi Ahi Nazareth 9 2000-2002 Russia 24

16 Kasper Schmeichel | Professional career: 2006-Present

We all love Kasper Schmeichel but there's not a chance that he's the 16th best goalkeeper in football history. Even the man himself would admit that's a huge shock. No doubt he'll take it, though!

However, Schmeichel's place in football folklore was secured after helping Leicester City win the Premier League title, against all the odds, during the 2015-16 season. He gained further admiration for his actions after a tragic helicopter crash claimed the lives of five people, including Leicester owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, in 2018. Since leaving the King Power Stadium in 2022, the Denmark international has played for Nice and Anderlecht as he slowly winds down his career.

Kasper Schmeichel's Career Stats Years Team Appearances 2006–2009 Manchester City 10 2006 Darlington (loan) 4 2006 Bury (loan) 29 2007 Falkirk (loan) 17 2007–2008 Cardiff City (loan) 14 2008 Coventry City (loan) 9 2009–2010 Notts County 49 2010–2011 Leeds United 40 2011–2022 Leicester City 479 2022–2023 Nice 46 2023– Anderlecht 3* 2013- Denmark 95*

15 Sergei Ovchinnikov | Professional career: 1990-2007

Another surprise Russian goalkeeper to make the top 20, Sergei Ovchinnikov enjoyed a better career than Nigmatullin, but not by a huge margin. The former Russia international, who represented his country on 35 occasions and later worked as the team's goalkeeper coach, spent time on the books of Portuguese giants Benfica and FC Porto.

But the vast majority of his career was spent with Lokomotiv Moscow, where he won two Russian Premier League titles. After hanging up his gloves, Ovchinnikov entered the world of coaching and was most-recently employed by CSKA Moscow, where he worked as part of the backroom staff between 2014-2020.

Sergei Ovchinnikov's Career Stats Years Team Appearances 1990–1991 Dynamo Sukhumi 33 1991–1997 Lokomotiv Moscow 180 1997–1999 Benfica 20 1999–2000 Alverca 25 2000–2002 Porto 42 2002–2005 Lokomotiv Moscow 115 2006–2007 Dynamo Moscow 18 1993-2005 Russia 35

14 Gianluigi Donnarumma | Professional career: 2015-Present

It was patently clear from a very young age that Gianluigi Donnarumma had the potential to become one of the greatest goalkepers of the modern era. Aged 16 years and 242 days, the Italian became the second-youngest 'keeper ever to debut in Serie A - making his bow with the mighty AC Milan, no less.

Although he's only 24 it feels like Donnarumma, who left Milan for Paris Saint-Germain in 2021, has been around forever. The crowning moment of his career to date came in July 2021, when he helped Italy beat England in the final of Euro 2020 at Wembley. Like his legendary compatriot Gianluigi Buffon, it wouldn't be a shock if Donnarumma keeps his place as Italy's No. 1 for the best part of two decades.

Gianluigi Donnarumma's Career Stats Years Team Appearances 2015–2021 AC Milan 251 2021– Paris Saint-Germain 82* 2016- Italy 58*

13 Marc-André ter Stegen | Professional career: 2009-Present

A first-class goalkeeper, Marc-Andre ter Stegen would have far more international caps to his name by now if it wasn't for Manuel Neuer. It feels a little surprising that the German is already 31 years old, though he has been with Barcelona since 2014 now.

Despite being a great 'keeper, Ter Stegen is one of 13 famous players who don't love football. “People laugh when I tell them I have no idea about football,” he was once told El Paid, per the Daily Mail. "I don't see a lot of football, except when there are good games or when I'm particularly interested in one because I have a relationship or a friend. Sometimes they ask me for a player's name and I have no idea."

Marc-André ter Stegen's Career Stats Years Team Appearances 2009–2011 Borussia Mönchengladbach II 18 2010–2014 Borussia Mönchengladbach 127 2014- Barcelona 388 2012- Germany 38*

12 Igor Akinfeev | Professional career: 2003-Present

It's remarkable that Igor Akinfeev has spent his entire career with CSKA Moscow. One of European football's most highly-rated young goalkeepers in the early 2000s, it felt inevitable that Akinfeev would end up at one of the continent's biggest clubs.

Nobody would have predicted back then that he'd still be plying his trade with the Russian outfit in 2023, but here we are. Despite all his achievements with CSKA, and for making over 100 appearances for his national team, 12th place on the all-time list feels extremely generous for a 'keeper who may have achieved more in the game if he'd been a little more adventurous with his career decisions.

Igor Akinfeev's Career Stats Years Team Appearances 2003- CSKA Moscow 751* 2004-2018 Russia 111

11 Alisson Becker | Professional career: 2013-Present

We mentioned Alisson at the top of the article because he was such a massive upgrade on Liverpool's previous goalkeeper, Karius. Jurgen Klopp knew he needed to be ruthless after the disastrous 2018 Champions League final against Real Madrid and reacted by splashing out a cool £67 million for the Brazilian from Italian side AS Roma.

It's one of the best decisions that Klopp has made as Liverpool manager. How many times has Alisson saved the Reds over the past few years? Already a Premier League great, the commanding Brazil international might just be the world's best 'keeper right now.